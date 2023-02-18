Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, India vs England, T20 World Cup 2023, Full Cricket Score: England win by 11 runs, collect third win in a row

Highlights, India vs England, T20 World Cup 2023, Latest Update: Richa Ghosh remains unbeaten on 47, taking the game to the final over though India ultimately fall short by 11 runs.

India vs England LIVE Score: Team India will be hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on England in Match 14 of the T20 World Cup. AP

England Women Vs India Women At St George's Park, Gqeberha, 18 February, 2023

18 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England Women

England Women

151/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 14
India Women

India Women

140/5 (20.0 ov)

England Women beat India Women by 11 runs

Live Blog
21:50 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the England vs India T20 World Cup match, with the Women in Blue falling short for the first time after pulling off two successful run chases in a row. That's not all as far as T20 World Cup action today is concerned though, with defending champions Australia taking on South Africa at St George's Park right after the England-India contest.

For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good ngiht!

21:49 (IST)

England vs India LIVE Cricket Score

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the Player of the Match for her 42-ball 50 that helped England turn things around in the middle overs after getting off to a disastrous start.

21:46 (IST)

England vs India LIVE Score

After 20 overs,India Women 140/5 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 47 , Pooja Vastrakar 2)

England win by 11 runs, and maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup!

It ultimately proved too much even for Ghosh, who did collect a maximum off the fourth delivery after starting off with back-to-back boundaries. Senior bowler Brunt, however, regained her composure eventually and conceded a brace in the penultimate delivery, taking the equation out of India's hands, before finishing with a dot. Ghosh remains unbeaten on 47, producing another stellar knock though this one goes in vain.

21:37 (IST)
four

England vs India LIVE Score

FOUR! FOUR! Ghosh is off to a fiery start in the final over, collecting consecutive fours off senior bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt! What's more, the second one is a waist-high full toss that is called a no ball! Can the keeper-batter really pull off a miracle from here?

21:36 (IST)

England vs India LIVE Score

After 19 overs,India Women 121/5 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 30 , Pooja Vastrakar 1)

Sophie Ecclestone bowls out a brilliant penultimate over, conceding just three runs with Deepti Sharma getting run out while coming back for a second run.

India need 31 off 6 balls now, and unless Ghosh is able to conjure a rabbit out of the hat, England should go through easily.

21:32 (IST)
wkt

England vs India LIVE Score

OUT! Deepti fails to make her ground at the striker's end while coming back for a risky second, and perishes for 7 as India lose their fifth wicket, with another 33 needed off 10 balls. IND 119/5; need 33 off 10

Deepti run out (Sciver/Jones) 7(9)

21:28 (IST)
six

England vs India LIVE Score

After 18 overs,India Women 118/4 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 29 , Deepti Sharma 6)

SIX! Smashed over wide long on by Richa Ghosh off Lauren Bell! A much-needed strike that keeps the Women in Blue in the hunt! Bell, however, makes a decent comeback after the six, bowling two dots in a row to sign off with figures of 1/22.

India need another 34 to win with just 12 deliveries remaining, and will need a huge over from here if they are to keep their unbeaten run alive.

21:24 (IST)
wkt

IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score

After 16 overs,India Women 105/4 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 22 , Deepti Sharma 0)

OUT! And much like Nat Sciver-Brunt earlier today, Smriti Mandhana departs right after bringing up her half-century, getting caught at long on while looking to collect two sixes in a row! 12 runs and a wicket from Glenn's third over, with India needing another 47 to win with four overs remaining.

Mandhana c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Glenn 52(41)

21:22 (IST)
six

IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score

SIX! What a way for Smriti Mandhana to bring up her 21st T20I half-century, dancing down the track and going for an inside-out loft over extra cover, clearing the fence in the process! Also brings up the 100 for the Women in Blue in the process. IND 105/3; need 47 off 25

21:20 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score

After 15 overs,India Women 93/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 45 , Richa Ghosh (W) 17)

Both Mandhana and Ghosh are looking for the big hits, but credit to spinners Glenn and Ecclestone for tying these two down and not giving them any room to swing their arms, forcing them to rotate the strike through the ones and twos. Meanwhile, it has started to drizzle at St George's Park at the moment, and the current pair will need a few big hits just to be on the safe side of the DLS par score. India need 59 off 30.

18:11 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score

Teams:

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell


India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
18:06 (IST)

India vs England LIVE Score

TOSS: Team India win the toss, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to field!

England name an unchanged side while India bring veteran seamer Shikha Pandey in for Devika Vaidya.

Preview: India will hope to make it three-in-three when they face fellow undefeated side England in their T20 World Cup Group 2 clash at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The clash between the top two sides in Group 2 is the first game of the Saturday double-header, with hosts South Africa taking on Group 1 leaders and defending champions Australia later in the evening at the same venue.

India have pulled off two successful chases so far in their campaign, chasing down 150 against arch-rivals Pakistan to start off with a win. They dished out a much better bowling performance against West Indies in their subsequent game, and though they stuttered midway through their chase of the 119-run target, they ultimately got home with nearly two overs to spare.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten in both chases, scoring 31 and 44 against Pakistan and West Indies respectively, while the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur have also made valuable contributions.

Squads:

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 21:54:34 IST

