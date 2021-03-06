Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 04 March, 2021

04 March, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England

England

205/10 (75.5 ov)

135/10 (54.5 ov)

4th Test
India

India

365/10 (114.4 ov)

India beat England by an innings and 25 runs

Live Blog
England India
205/10 (75.5 ov) - R/R 2.7 365/10 (114.4 ov) - R/R 3.18
135/10 (54.5 ov) - R/R 2.46

Match Ended

India beat England by an innings and 25 runs

Dan Lawrence - 0

James Anderson - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Axar Patel 24 6 48 5
Ravichandran Ashwin 22.5 4 47 5
Current Partnership Last Wicket 135/10 (54.5)

1 (1) R/R: 2

Dan Lawrence 50(95) S.R (52.63)

b Ravichandran Ashwin
Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 3, Full cricket score: Hosts win by an innings and 25 runs, qualify for WTC final

Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 3, Full cricket score: Hosts win by an innings and 25 runs, qualify for WTC final

16:35 (IST)

The visitors have been outplayed, once again. India bounced back after losing the first Test and didn’t look back, much like they did against Australia. No pink ball this time, neither were there any demons in the pitch. Axar and Ashwin were simply brilliant, the pacers chipped in for India throughout the series as well. There were some remarkable contributions with the bat, especially in the middle order, for India. The Pant-Sundar stand was game changing and put India in a commanding position in this Test. Rohit Sharma was India’s best batsman throughout the series. Kohli with his 10th consecutive Test series win on home soil, fabulous achievement for him as skipper.

India will now take on New Zealand in the WTC final on 18th June.

That’s it from us today. Do join us on 12th March as we’ll bring you the live coverage of the first T20I between India and England. We hope you enjoyed our coverage.  

Full Scorecard
16:31 (IST)

Virat Kohli: The comeback win in the second Test pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren't in the context. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening. Our benchstrength is extremely strong and that's a good sign for Indian cricket. We had to pick up our body language after the first game in Chennai. Every team in international cricket is a quality side and we need to work hard to beat them, even at home. Keeping that intensity going is most important and is the hallmark of our team. 

Full Scorecard
16:28 (IST)

Man of the Series, R Ashwin: Very satisfied that we’ve qualified for the WTC final. The intensity was low after Chennai, despite the high in Australia. Every time there was a challenging time in the series, someone put their hand up, so this series win was right up there. Even in Chennai, I didn’t think I’ll get a hundred, I just went with the flow. I didn't think I'd start in the XI in Australia, but after all the injuries, especially to Jadeja, there was more responsibility on me and I'm content with my performances in Australia and here. Being desperate is bad, being content is bad, but it's important for me to be happy, and I've stayed on my feet, and worked out batsmen and I'm happy it has worked out well for me. Being desperate is bad, being content is bad, but it's important for me to be happy, and I've stayed on my feet, and worked out batsmen and I'm happy it has worked out well for me. If you put a board on what Rishabh has gone through in the last year, it's been a little unfair being compared to legends, and the way he's come out of it and kept in this series has been excellent. Axar is someone who came into replace Jadeja. He delivered really well for us. His bowling was very accurate, especially considering it was his first series.

Full Scorecard
16:24 (IST)

Rishabh Pant: I think the drills have helped in keeping. My confidence has also helped, transferring it from my batting to my keeping. This was a very important innings, especially with the team under pressure. We were in a tough situation at 146-6, and there's nothing better than performing when the team needs you the most.

Full Scorecard
16:22 (IST)

Rishabh Pant is the Man of the Match for his knock of 101

Full Scorecard
16:20 (IST)

England skipper Joe Root: I think the biggest positive was the way we played the first game. (We) haven’t been able to match India. Credit to India, they outplayed us. Really important for us to evolve as a side. There were a few key areas where India were ahead of us. Washington and Rishabh played extremely well at a time when we had a good hold on the game. We also didn't score runs the way we would have liked. This is a brilliant surface. I’m sure there will be some good games here in the future. It's really important that we have to look after our players in terms of resting them, and we can't keep playing them until they fall over. We need to look after them and rotate them as necessary. This was a great series. We’ve enjoyed the hospitality and loved being here.

Full Scorecard
16:16 (IST)

Most wickets for Indian spinners in a Test series:

72 v England, 1972/73 (5 Tests)
68 v England, 2016/17 (5 Tests)
67 v Australia, 1977/78 (5 Tests)
67 v England, 2020/21 (4 Tests)*

All at home.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

16:16 (IST)
Full Scorecard
16:16 (IST)

Most 5-fors coming in won Tests:

41 : M Muralitharan
27 : Shane Warne
25 : R Ashwin*
25 : R Herath

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

16:16 (IST)
Full Scorecard
16:15 (IST)

Most wickets by R Ashwin in a Test series:

32 : #INDvENG , 2020/21*
31 : v South Africa (in India), 2015/16
29 : v Australia (in India), 2012/13

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

16:15 (IST)
Full Scorecard
16:09 (IST)

Ravi Shastri: We deserve to be at the top of the points table and play the ICC World Test Championship final. Team work is most important. There's no one individual who is calling the shots. We were the irrepressibles in Australia, we were the irrepressibles here too. We were hard on Rishabh Pant. He was told in no uncertain terms that he had to take the game more seriously. He was told to lose weight. And he has worked extremely hard.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
16:22 (IST)

Rishabh Pant is the Man of the Match for his knock of 101
15:13 (IST)

OUT! Five-for for Axar. Bess edges the ball straight into Pant’s gloves as he looks to sweep the ball. Test cricket is treating Axar really well. Dom Bess c Pant b Axar 2(6)
13:41 (IST)

WICKET! Root lbw b Ashwin 30(72)

England lose their skipper. It's just a formality now. Root decided to hang back but missed the line. It looked plumb but the Englishman decided to review, however, that was not going to help him.
13:36 (IST)

OUT! Ollie Pope st Pant b Axar 15(31)

Pant keeping has been an exhibition in the series and he pulls off a blinder here. Pope shimmied down but was beaten on turn and bounce and Pant did exceeding well to collect it despite it hitting his chest and whipped off the bails.
12:52 (IST)

OUT! Stokes c Kohli b Axar 2(9)

A no shot from Stoke leads to his dismissal. He was looking to play a scoop shot but ended up placing it into the hands of Kohli at leg gully. England four down. 
12:41 (IST)

OUT! Sibley c Pant b Axar 3(21)

Axar strikes, but this was a freaky dismissal. A sweep shot from Sibley hit the short leg, popped up and keeper Pant took at silly point position. You feel bad for the batsman. 
12:20 (IST)

OUT! Bairstow c Rohit b Ashwin 0(1)

Two in two for Ashwin. A first ball duck for Bairstow. This time Ashwin opts to toss it up, gives air, gets turn. Bairstow was tentative in his shot selection and glanced it to Rohit at leg slip.
12:18 (IST)

OUT! Zak Crawley c Rahane b Ashwin 5(16)

It has begun. Ashwin uses the new ball to perfection. He is a master at it. Crawley was expecting the ball to turn and played down the wrong line. There wasn't enough turn and the ball took the outside edge to Ajinkya Rahane.

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test at Motera Live Updates: Ashwin continues. England lose their ninth wicket in the form of Leach, who edges the ball to Rahane at first slip. The vice-captain stays low and cleanly collects the ball. The off-spinner then rattles Anderson’s stumps, finishing with figures of five-for in the process.
DONE AND DUSTED! India win by an innings and 25 runs. They are through to the World Test Championship final and will face New Zealand.

Day 2 report: Rishabh Pant hit a defiant 101 to put India in control of the fourth and final Test against England on Friday.

India reached 294 for seven at the end of the second day in response to England's 205. Washington Sundar was at the crease on 60 with Axar Patel on 11.

Rohit Sharma said Rishabh Pant is "more than ready" to fill the void created by former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from international cricket last year. AFP

Rohit Sharma said Rishabh Pant is "more than ready" to fill the void created by former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from international cricket last year. AFP

India, leading 2-1 in the series, struggled to make runs and lost crucial wickets early in the day, including skipper Virat Kohli, who failed to score.

But Pant put on 113 for the seventh wicket with Sundar to hit back after the England bowlers reduced India to 146 for six at one stage.

"I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react— that's the unique selling point of my game," said Pant.

"The team plan was to get to 206, pass the England total and then get as many runs as possible." India made it work again in the Ahmedabad stadium where they crushed England in two days in the third Test.

James Anderson claimed three wickets while fellow pace bowler Ben Stokes and spinner Jack Leach took two each and England seemed to be in contention for much of the day.

But left-handed wicketkeeper batsman Pant made light of the tough conditions and reached his third Test hundred with a six off Joe Root's spin.

Pant, who smacked Anderson for his 13th boundary with an audacious reverse hit over the slips, finally fell to the veteran quick and walked off to a standing ovation.

"In my opinion it was one of his finest knocks and it came under pressure as well. We weren't in a good position when he came to bat," said Rohit Sharma, who made 49.

"He was quite cautious at the beginning and then he flourished the way we know Rishabh Pant and put the team into a good position."

Pant, who made 91 in the first Test, has a reputation of throwing away his wicket after a good start due to his attacking style.

Sharma said Pant is "more than ready" to fill the void created by former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from international cricket last year.

"He seems to be doing the job for us," he said.

'Warhorse' Stokes

England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel said Pant had ruined their plans with his "huge" innings.

"We need to take those three wickets as fast as we can. Anything over 100 on a wearing wicket like that, it can be quite interesting."

Sundar kept up the attack reaching his third Test 50.

Suffering from an illness that appeared to take a mounting toll, Stokes earlier took two key wickets, including Kohli, and catching Ajinkya Rahane in the slips added to his key role after hitting 55 on day one.

He combined with Anderson, who bowled 11 maidens in 20 overs to make India work for their runs after they resumed the day on 24-1.

Spinner Jack Leach took the day's first wicket after trapping Cheteshwar Pujara lbw for 17 with the overnight batsman adding two to his score.

Stokes generated pace and bounced on the controversial wicket.

A day after his confrontation with Kohli, Stokes sent back the captain for his second duck of the series when he edged a rising delivery to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Another Stokes delivery hit Sharma on the helmet and he took a sharp catch at second slip to dismiss Rahane for 27 off Anderson on the stroke of lunch.

The all-rounder denied Sharma his fifty when he trapped him lbw.

But Stokes looked tired in the final session and Patel said the "warhorse" was "pretty crocked".

India need to avoid defeat to book a meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: March 06, 2021 16:36:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: Axar Patel's six-wicket haul, Rohit Sharma's half-century put hosts in driver's seat on Day 1 of third Test
First Cricket News

India vs England: Axar Patel's six-wicket haul, Rohit Sharma's half-century put hosts in driver's seat on Day 1 of third Test

The spin combination of left-armer Patel and off-spinner India vs England exploited the turning Motera pitch at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi stadium to the full and England's first innings folded in just 48.4 overs after the visitors opted to bat.

India vs England: Rishabh Pant's brilliance, Washington Sundar's solid knock help hosts seize advantage
First Cricket News

India vs England: Rishabh Pant's brilliance, Washington Sundar's solid knock help hosts seize advantage

So subtly Pant changed the pace of his innings, that even Root didn't know what hit his team which looked in control when India went into the tea at 153 for 6.

Highlights India vs England, 3rd Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Rohit's 57 not out guides hosts to 99/3 at stumps
First Cricket News

Highlights India vs England, 3rd Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Rohit's 57 not out guides hosts to 99/3 at stumps

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Updates: STUMPS! Leach provided arguably England's big breakthrough in the game when he saw off Virat Kohli for 27 in the night's final over, but altogether, India would be satisfied with how the opening night panned out. England were bowled out for 112, and India are 99-3, trailing by 13 runs. Just that one run from new batsman Rahane came off the final over, with in-form Rohit Sharma (57*) looking quite promising.