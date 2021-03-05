Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 04 March, 2021

04 March, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

205/10 (75.5 ov)

4th Test
India

294/7 (94.0 ov)

England India
205/10 (75.5 ov) - R/R 2.7 294/7 (94.0 ov) - R/R 3.13

Stumps

India lead by 89 runs

Washington Sundar - 20

Axar Patel - 11

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Washington Sundar Batting 60 117 8 0
Axar Patel Batting 11 34 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jack Leach 23 5 66 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 259/7 (84.1)

35 (35) R/R: 3.55

Axar Patel 11(34)

Rishabh Pant (W) 101(118) S.R (85.59)

c Joe Root b James Anderson
Highlights, India vs England, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Pant, Sundar help hosts take 89-run lead at stumps

Highlights, India vs England, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Pant, Sundar help hosts take 89-run lead at stumps

17:09 (IST)

STUMPS! India 294/7 and lead by 89 runs. India dominated the first day and were expected to do the same on Day 2 but Ben Stokes had other ideas. James Anderson and other bowlers gave him good support but Stokes was the standout performer as England took six wickets inside the first two sessions to take control of the game. But then Rishabh Pant entered the arena and changed everything. He made 101 off 118 but the strike doesn't tell the whole story. He took time to settle down and made the first fifty runs very cautiously, helping India to recover from the early wickets. After that, he cut loose and played some unbelievable cricket to help India take the lead. The day belongs to Pant and as a result to India. They would hope to stretch the lead further tomorrow.

That's it from our side for today. Joins us at 8.30 AM tomorrow for live action from Day 3. Till then, Goodbye! 

17:04 (IST)

After 94 overs,India 294/7 ( Washington Sundar 60 , Axar Patel 11)

Leach will bowl the final over of the day and it finishes as a maiden. Sundar and Axar would walk back to the pavilion as happy men. The English team look tired and worn out. 

17:02 (IST)

After 93 overs,India 294/7 ( Washington Sundar 60 , Axar Patel 11)

Bess almost got a wicket or two in the over. Sundar was given out for lbw, however, the decision was reversed after the review. There was an inside edge. Also, Sundar miscued a lofted drive but thankfully for him, it fell just ahead of Anderson who ran from mid-off to give it a chase. There was also an appeal for stumping but it also went in vain. Two from the over. 

16:59 (IST)

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Sundar given out lbw off Bess but the Indian batsman reviews it immediately. There was an inside edge and the decision has been reversed. 

16:55 (IST)

After 92 overs,India 292/7 ( Washington Sundar 58 , Axar Patel 11)

Leach continues. The spinners have put a brake on the scoring here. It looked easier to score against the pacers, maybe because it came onto the bat more easily. Just two from the over. 

16:51 (IST)

After 91 overs,India 290/7 ( Washington Sundar 57 , Axar Patel 10)

Bess continues. A good over from him. A tight one as the spinner avoids giving away any runs. He hasn't been able to manage the expectations so far and that has emerged as a concern for the visitors. 

16:49 (IST)

After 90 overs,India 290/7 ( Washington Sundar 57 , Axar Patel 10)

Leach continues. Nine from the over. The spinner dragged one too much down the leg and gave away four byes. Another one was darted onto pads which Sundar swatted to the midwicket fence. 

16:48 (IST)
four

FOUR! Almost a fuller delivery from Leach and it was going down leg as Sundar picked it off pads for a slog to midwicket

16:43 (IST)

After 89 overs,India 281/7 ( Washington Sundar 56 , Axar Patel 6)

Bess has been asked to bowl from the other end. As has been the case with him, he ends up bowling a full toss. Sundar takes the opportunity for a drive down the ground and a boundary. He also collects a single on the last delivery. Five from the over. 

16:41 (IST)
four

FOUR! No surprises there. Bess comes into the attack and bowls a full toss which is slammed down the ground by Sundar.

16:34 (IST)

FIFTY! Sundar brings up his half-century with a late cut to the third man. Excellent innings this from the young man, bailing India out once again. 
16:21 (IST)

OUT! Pant c Root b Anderson 101(118)

The entertainment is over. Anderson gets the wicket of Pant but the job is done. He came out to bat when India were in deep trouble but they are now 54 runs ahead. It was a short delivery and Pant was looking to clear the infield with the pull shot but could only find the short midwicket fielder.
16:16 (IST)

HUNDRED! Pant brings up his third Test century with a six over the mid-wicket. Special player. Special innings. 
15:16 (IST)

FIFTY! Another half-century for India No 6 Rishabh Pant. He has got there with a strike rate of almost 61, on a pitch where most have struggled. 
13:11 (IST)

OUT! A sharp inswinger from Stokes and he manages to trap Rohit LBW. Big blow for India. Rohit departs for 49, his 144-ball vigil comes to an end. Rohit lbw b Stokes 49(144)

11:37 (IST)

LUNCH! India are 80/4 and trail England by 125 runs. It has been a brilliant session for England. Only 56 runs came from 25.5 overs but more importantly, India lost three crucial wickets including that of the skipper Kohli. All the credit goes to England bowlers. Leach was successful in getting the wicket of Pujara but the pacers — Anderson and Stokes — have been the most impressive. On a hot morning, they toiled hard, kept a check on the runs, and were awarded for their hard work with the wickets of Kohli and Rahane. India need a big partnership here and Rohit is still fighting. 
11:32 (IST)

OUT! Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27(45)

The morning session ends with a wicket for England and they owe everything to Anderson's brilliance. He got the ball to move away just a bit from the length and Rahane was guilty of poking at it as Stokes took a good low catch at second slip.
10:40 (IST)

OUT! Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0(8)

India lose their skipper for a duck. Stokes gets rewarded for all his hard work today. He successfully manages to surprise Kohli with the bouncer as the batsman loosely follows it and ends up edging it to the keeper. There was some swing away from the bastman as well.
10:27 (IST)

OUT! Pujara lbw b Jack Leach 17(66)

Pujara gets beaten on the arm ball. He pressed forward and the ball hit his pads. Puajra wasn't convinced. He thought there was an inside edge and took a review but replays showed there wasn't. He has to depart.

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test at Motera Live Updates: Leach continues. The spinners have put a brake on the scoring here. It looked easier to score against the pacers, maybe because it came onto the bat more easily. Just two from the over.

Day 1 report: Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets between them as England's batting failed again on the first day of the fourth and final Test on Thursday.

England managed only 205 and India, leading the series 2-1, reached 24 for one after fast bowler James Anderson trapped Shubman Gill lbw for a duck on the third ball of the innings.

Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) were batting.

Joe Root won the toss for the third time in the series and chose to bat at the world's biggest cricket venue in Ahmedabad, where India won the spin-dominated third Test inside two days.

Wickets again fell thick and fast and Ben Stokes' 55 held England's score together.

"We will look back on that be disappointed by some of the batting, we're more than capable of scoring more than 300 on a wicket like that," said Stokes.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets including Root's prized scalp and spinner Washington Sundar took one to cut short Stokes' stay.

"It's not like the ball is turning or something," said Siraj.

"It's a good batting wicket and we would like to bat for as many sessions as possible."

The spin, introduced in the sixth over, was again devastating and Patel removed openers Dom Sibley for two and Zak Crawley for nine to set off his haul of four for the day.

Stokes-Kohli duel

Root went for five to an in-swinging Siraj delivery as his side slumped to 30-3 before Stokes put on key partnerships with Jonny Bairstow, who made 28, and Ollie Pope (29).

Bairstow was trapped lbw by a rising Siraj delivery and failed in a review that showed the ball would have clipped the top of middle stump.

Ashwin tested Pope with his off-spin after tea and the batsman was unlucky to get an inside edge off his back pad that went to short leg, and Gill took a simple catch.

Stokes reached his 24th Test fifty with a boundary off a reverse sweep, but the left-hander fell to a straight delivery from Sundar, bowled from around the wicket.

Patel, who has claimed 22 wickets in three Tests and took 11 in the previous match, got Dan Lawrence stumped four short of his fifty.

Earlier, spin was introduced in the sixth over and Patel soon removed openers Dom Sibley for two and Zak Crawley for nine.

Bairstow, who failed to score in either innings of the third Test, tried to steady the innings along with his captain.

But Siraj broke through after the first drinks interval to trap Root on the back foot with an in-swinging delivery.

Siraj and Stokes were involved in a verbal duel, joined by India captain Virat Kohli, until the umpires intervened. Stokes then hit back with three boundaries off the quick bowler.

Siraj said he was "abused" by the England all-rounder and told Kohli about it, but the matter ended there.

Stokes brushed aside the incident, saying "it was two professionals showing that they care about the sport they love".

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was left out of the game with a "right elbow issue" that made him miss the second Test.

With inputs from AFP

