India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 04 March, 2021

04 March, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

205/10 (75.5 ov)

4th Test
India

India

24/1 (12.0 ov)

Live Blog
England India
205/10 (75.5 ov) - R/R 2.7 24/1 (12.0 ov) - R/R 2

Stumps

India trail by 181 runs

Rohit Sharma - 8

Cheteshwar Pujara - 15

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 8 34 1 0
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 15 36 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jack Leach 4 0 16 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/1 (0.3)

24 (24) R/R: 2.05

Rohit Sharma 8(34)

Shubman Gill 0(3) S.R (0)

lbw b James Anderson
Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full cricket score: Hosts 24/1 at stumps, trail by 181

17:06 (IST)

Stumps, Day 1 (IND 24/1 after 12 overs; trail by 181 runs) 

England were simply outplayed here. There were no demons in the pitch like the third Test but the England batters didn’t show good application. India dominated all the three sessions of the day. 205 is all the visitors could manage. Once again, spin did the trick for the hosts.

That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live updates from Day 2 of the fourth Test. See you!

16:59 (IST)

After 12 overs, IND 24/1 (Rohit 8, Pujara 15)  

Leach will bowl the final over of the day. Pujara collects a double as he cuts the third delivery between cover and point. The Saurashtra batsman gets beaten off the last delivery. Just two of the over.

16:53 (IST)

After 11 overs, IND 22/1 ( Rohit 8, Pujara 13)  

Bowling change as Dom Bess comes into the attack. After conceding a single off the first, Bess oversteps off the next. The off spinner gets extra bounce off the last and beats Rohit. Four runs off the over, courtesy three singles and a no-ball.

16:48 (IST)

After 10 overs, IND 18/1 ( Rohit 7, Pujara 11)  

Leach continues. Pujara once again makes use of his feet, collects a brace off the first after squeezing the ball behind square. Another brace in the over off the fourth, this time from the blade of Rohit, who edges it past the slip fielder. Five runs off the over.

16:44 (IST)

After 9 overs, IND 13/1 ( Rohit 5, Pujara 8)  

Fifth maiden on the trot for Anderson as Rohit continues to adopt the risk-free approach against the seamer. Fabulous spell of bowling, he’s not giving any freebies whatsoever. 

16:42 (IST)

After 8 overs, IND 13/1 ( Rohit 5, Pujara 8)  

Leach into his second over. Pujara comes down the track off the first two deliveries, collecting a brace off the first after clipping the ball towards the on side. The left arm spinner pitches the last delivery short, Pujara waits for it on the backfoot, pierces the gap on the off side and collects a four.

16:40 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short from Leach, Pujara waits on the backfoot and steers the ball past short third for a boundary.

16:36 (IST)

After 7 overs, IND 7/1 ( Rohit 5, Pujara 2)  

Anderson continues from one end. Extracts extra bounce from the surface off the fourth which catches Rohit off guard. The Mumbai batsman was looking to play it on the rise. That apart, Rohit nicely got behind the line of the ball in the over. Fourth maiden on the trot for Anderson, he’s been consistent and tight.

16:30 (IST)

After 6 overs, IND 7/1 ( Rohit 5, Pujara 2)  

Time for spin as Leach comes into the attack in the sixth over. After two dots, Rohit nudges the ball towards the off side for a single. Pujara collects a brace after clipping the fourth delivery towards the on side. Three runs off the over.

16:26 (IST)

After 5 overs, IND 4/1 ( Rohit 4, Pujara 0)  

Anderson continues. Pujara was in two minds whether to play or leave the final delivery but eventually opted to leave that one. Another maiden for England as the Saurashtra batsman either leaves or defends.

Highlights

15:55 (IST)

After 75.5 overs, ENG 205 (Anderson 10)

205 is what England have managed. Root and Co certainly won’t be happy with that. A modest first innings total for England after opting to bat first.

Axar missing out on another five-for, Ashwin picks up three too. Once again, the spinners doing the bulk of the damage. But the pacers, especially Siraj, chipped in too. The Indian openers will take guard soon. See you after a short break! 
15:35 (IST)

OUT! Second wicket in the over. This time, Axar traps Bess LBW. Bess opted for a review immediately but it was eventually a lost cause. Dom Bess lbw b Axar 3(16)
13:40 (IST)

OUT! Stokes lbw b Washington Sundar 55(121)

Sundar gets the big wicket of Stokes. The batsman was playing for spin but it didn't. It was a conventional off-spin delivery and not an arm ball but the lack of spin took it straight to kiss the pads. Stokes had some dicussion with Pope about taking a review but was not given any encouragement. 
13:30 (IST)

FIFTY! 25th Test half-century for Stokes. He reaches the landmark with a reverse-sweep boundary off Axar. England would hope for a much bigger innings here from their talisman. Well played, Stokes. 
12:26 (IST)

OUT! Bairstow lbw b Siraj 28(67)

Siraj strikes for India. The ball moved back in sharply and Bairstow was beaten in his defence as the ball hit his back pad. Umpire had no issues in giving him out but Bairstow wanted a review and it's umpire's call on DRS. 
10:37 (IST)

OUT! Nip backer from Siraj, the Hyderabad pacer traps Root LBW. That ball deserved a wicket. England don’t go for a review here and rightly so. Big wicket this. Root lbw b Siraj 5(9)
09:59 (IST)

OUT! Axar Patel continues to spin a web around the batters. Sibley plays for the turn, the ball takes an inside edge and dislodges the stumps. Good start for India and Axar. Sibley b Axar 2(8)

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test at Motera Live Updates: Stumps, Day 1 (IND 24/1 after 12 overs; trail by 181 runs) — England were simply outplayed here. There were no demons in the pitch like the third Test but the England batters didn’t show good application. India dominated all three sessions of the day. 205 is all the visitors could manage. Once again, spin did the trick for the hosts. That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live updates from Day 2 of the fourth Test. See you!

Preview: After the contentious two-day Test gave India a 2-1 series lead against England, the series and the World Test Championship equations are simple ahead of the fourth cricket Test at Ahmedabad.
A win or a draw for India will secure the series and a place in the Test championship final against New Zealand. A win for England would seriously complicate matters for the hosts, and help Australia.

England opened the four-Test series with a 227-run victory. India rallied to level it in Chennai with a 317-run victory and won the  third Test by 10 wickets, on a spin-friendly wicket at Ahmedabad where Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin dominated.

England captain Joe Root is confident his team can level the series.

“We’ve got all the ingredients, all the pieces and all the skills to exploit and succeed in these conditions,” Root said. “It is important we harness that, have it in the front of our mind and be a bit braver actually; play with a little bit more freedom.

General view of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, venue of the third and fourth Tests between India and England. AP

General view of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, venue of the third and fourth Tests between India and England. AP

“It’s having that confidence to play the ball in front of you, not having the baggage from the previous delivery, not over-thinking the pitch, trying to see things for what they are. You need to be able to put pressure back on the bowlers.”

Root said the decision to go in with four seamers in the day-nighter in the third Test was an error in judgment.

“You look at the side for the last match and we got that wrong, we read the pitch wrong in terms of the way we selected the team," he said. "We didn’t envisage it would spin as much. If the pitch is anything like the last one of course Dom (Bess) would be a fantastic option on this surface.”

India has not lost two Tests in a home series since 2012, when England won.

“You look at India’s record at home in recent times and it’s incredible,” Root said. “So, for us to come away with a drawn series would be a really good achievement, especially off the back of the last two games.

“It would be a brilliant achievement to leave here 2-all. It would be a monumental effort from this group of players. So there’s loads to play for.”

India needs a series win to advance to the final and prevent a final between New Zealand and Australia.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: March 04, 2021 17:10:48 IST

