India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 04 March, 2021

04 March, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

205/10 (75.5 ov)

4th Test
India

India

47/3 (29.3 ov)

Live Blog
England India
205/10 (75.5 ov) - R/R 2.7 47/3 (29.3 ov) - R/R 1.59

Play In Progress

India trail by 158 runs

Rohit Sharma - 5

Ajinkya Rahane - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 26 89 3 0
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 1 12 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ben Stokes 10 5 12 1
Jack Leach 8.3 1 26 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 41/3 (26.4)

6 (6) R/R: 2.11

Virat Kohli (C) 0(8) S.R (0)

c Ben Foakes b Ben Stokes
India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 2: Stokes strikes as Kohli departs for a duck

10:52 (IST)

After 29 overs, IND 43/3 (Rohit 22, Rahane 1)

No rest for Stokes as he continues bowling. Maiden over. What an effort it has been by the English all-rounder. England are short by a pacer but Stokes, who for the first time in this match bowled with the new ball, has made his team not miss a regular pacer. 

Full Scorecard
10:49 (IST)

After 28 overs, IND 43/3 (Rohit 22, Rahane 1)

Leach continues. Just two from the over with some hint of spin. England bowlers have been very disciplined today and have been awarded for the same. Indian have done them a favour also by not rotating the strike regularly. 

Full Scorecard
10:46 (IST)

Most ducks for Indian captains in Tests:

8 : MS Dhoni, VIRAT KOHLI*

7 : MAK Pataudi 

6 : Kapil Dev 

Full Scorecard
10:45 (IST)

After 27 overs, IND 41/3 (Rohit 21, Rahane 0)

You never count out Stokes. The pacer continued to toil hard on this slow pitch in Ahmedabad, waiting for it to respond. And it did, helping Stokes to dismiss Kohli. It was a bouncer and Kohli leaped to follow it but it got too big on him as the ball kissed the gloves on its way to the keeper. Big wicket for England, pin drop silence in Ahmedabad. Just one from the over and Ajinkya Rahane now joins Rohit in the middle. 

Full Scorecard
10:40 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0(8)

India lose their skipper for a duck. Stokes gets rewarded for all his hard work today. He successfully manages to surprise Kohli with the bouncer as the batsman loosely follows it and ends up edging it to the keeper. There was some swing away from the bastman as well.

Full Scorecard
10:36 (IST)

After 26 overs, IND 40/2 (Rohit 20, Kohli 0)

Leach continues. Another maiden over for England as Kohli defends or leaves. This is going to be an interesting battle; Kohli vs Leach. 

Full Scorecard
10:33 (IST)

After 25 overs, IND 40/2 (Rohit 20, Kohli 0)

Stokes continues. Kohli is the new man in but he is not on strike. Rohit plays out the over safely as it finishes as a maiden. 

Full Scorecard
10:32 (IST)

After 24 overs, IND 40/2 (Rohit 20)

Leach continues. There was an appeal for LBW on the first delivery after Pujara got beaten after stepping out but England decided against taking the review. Replays showed there was an inside edge. However, Leach didn't take long to strike. Pujara was beaten again on forward defence and was given out LBW. He took a review but there was no inside edge this time around. Two runs from the over.  

Full Scorecard
10:27 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Pujara lbw b Jack Leach 17(66)

Pujara gets beaten on the arm ball. He pressed forward and the ball hit his pads. Puajra wasn't convinced. He thought there was an inside edge and took a review but replays showed there wasn't. He has to depart.

Full Scorecard
10:20 (IST)

After 23 overs, IND 38/1 (Rohit 19, Pujara 16)

Stokes continues from the other end. Rohit gets off the strike with a pull shot for a single while India get another through a leg bye. 

Full Scorecard
India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test at Motera Live Updates: Leach continues. Just two from the over with some hint of spin. England bowlers have been very disciplined today and have been awarded for the same. Indian have done them a favour also by not rotating the strike regularly.

Day 1 report: Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets between them as England's batting failed again on the first day of the fourth and final Test on Thursday.

England managed only 205 and India, leading the series 2-1, reached 24 for one after fast bowler James Anderson trapped Shubman Gill lbw for a duck on the third ball of the innings.

Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) were batting.

Joe Root won the toss for the third time in the series and chose to bat at the world's biggest cricket venue in Ahmedabad, where India won the spin-dominated third Test inside two days.

Wickets again fell thick and fast and Ben Stokes' 55 held England's score together.

"We will look back on that be disappointed by some of the batting, we're more than capable of scoring more than 300 on a wicket like that," said Stokes.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets including Root's prized scalp and spinner Washington Sundar took one to cut short Stokes' stay.

"It's not like the ball is turning or something," said Siraj.

"It's a good batting wicket and we would like to bat for as many sessions as possible."

The spin, introduced in the sixth over, was again devastating and Patel removed openers Dom Sibley for two and Zak Crawley for nine to set off his haul of four for the day.

Stokes-Kohli duel

Root went for five to an in-swinging Siraj delivery as his side slumped to 30-3 before Stokes put on key partnerships with Jonny Bairstow, who made 28, and Ollie Pope (29).

Bairstow was trapped lbw by a rising Siraj delivery and failed in a review that showed the ball would have clipped the top of middle stump.

Ashwin tested Pope with his off-spin after tea and the batsman was unlucky to get an inside edge off his back pad that went to short leg, and Gill took a simple catch.

Stokes reached his 24th Test fifty with a boundary off a reverse sweep, but the left-hander fell to a straight delivery from Sundar, bowled from around the wicket.

Patel, who has claimed 22 wickets in three Tests and took 11 in the previous match, got Dan Lawrence stumped four short of his fifty.

Earlier, spin was introduced in the sixth over and Patel soon removed openers Dom Sibley for two and Zak Crawley for nine.

Bairstow, who failed to score in either innings of the third Test, tried to steady the innings along with his captain.

But Siraj broke through after the first drinks interval to trap Root on the back foot with an in-swinging delivery.

Siraj and Stokes were involved in a verbal duel, joined by India captain Virat Kohli, until the umpires intervened. Stokes then hit back with three boundaries off the quick bowler.

Siraj said he was "abused" by the England all-rounder and told Kohli about it, but the matter ended there.

Stokes brushed aside the incident, saying "it was two professionals showing that they care about the sport they love".

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was left out of the game with a "right elbow issue" that made him miss the second Test.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: March 05, 2021 10:51:31 IST

