Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, New Road, Worcester, 03 July, 2021

03 July, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England Women

England Women

219/10 (47.0 ov)

3rd ODI
India Women

India Women

220/6 (46.3 ov)

India Women beat England Women by 4 wickets

Live Blog
England Women India Women
219/10 (47.0 ov) - R/R 4.66 220/6 (46.3 ov) - R/R 4.73

Match Ended

India Women beat England Women by 4 wickets

Mithali Raj (C) - 5

Jhulan Goswami - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mithali Raj (C) not out 75 86 8 0
Jhulan Goswami not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Katherine Brunt 7.3 0 45 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 214/6 (46)

6 (6) R/R: 12

Sneh Rana 24(22) S.R (109.09)

b Sophie Ecclestone
Highlights, India vs England, 3rd ODI at Worcester, Full cricket score: Mithali's 75* seals visitors' tense victory

Highlights, India vs England, 3rd ODI at Worcester, Full cricket score: Mithali's 75* seals visitors' tense victory

00:06 (IST)

What a match we’ve had. A thrilling contest, and Mithali, deservingly, finished it off in style. She struck her third consecutive half century today, but this one bore fruit as India finally managed to salvage some pride. Mandhana (49) looked in sublime touch and Rana’s 50-run stand with Mithali was crucial in the game’s context. Earlier in the day, the Indian bowlers managed to pull things back nicely, restricting England to 219, when at a point, a total in excess of 250 appeared highly likely. Deepti was the pick of the bowlers, with her three wickets.

Remember, this is a multi-format series and the scoreline is 6-4, with the one-off Test being a draw and two ODIs in England’s favour. India would aim to take the momentum from this win onto the T20I series.

That’s it from us today. Do join us on 9th July as we’ll bring you the live coverage from 1st T20I of three-match series.  

Full Scorecard
00:02 (IST)

England captain Heather Knight: Little disappointed on how it ended. It was a very good game. We were a few runs on short on the slow wicket. It was tricky to get boundaries and we should have got more singles. We should be punching out 240-250 every single time. We lost key wickets at important times, we needed to keep wickets and go big in the last five overs. We tried to look at different people at different roles today as the series was over, but I trusted Brunt and Ecclestone to get the game done today. 

Full Scorecard
00:00 (IST)

Mithali Raj, India skipper and Player of the Match: I never gave up in the middle. We just needed one good partnership to take us through. I knew I could manage the game in the middle overs, but when you have young players you have to guide them. I have enjoyed chasing. I wanted to be there and win the game for the team, I picked the bowlers to attack and along the way guided Sneh Rana. It's always good to have an all-rounder in the side, Rana has been phenomenal for us. 

Full Scorecard
23:57 (IST)

Player of the Series, Sophie Ecclestone: A little disappointing. We have to come back strongly in the T20s. It is quite nice to have the trust of the captain. She batted well today and had the right tempo to her innings. It is nice to have Glenny (Sarah Glenn) in the side, we are the same age and have the same music taste.

Full Scorecard
23:46 (IST)

After 46.3 overs, INDW 220/5 (Mithali 75, Jhulan 1)

Brunt with the last over for England. Mithali gets India over the line, piercing a packed off side field. Finally, India manage to salvage some pride as they win by 4 wickets.

Full Scorecard
23:44 (IST)
four

FOUR! Mithali pierces the packed off side field and finishes off the game in style. India win by 4 wickets.

Full Scorecard
23:43 (IST)

After 46 overs, INDW 206/5 (Mithali 70)

Ecclestone will bowl the crucial penultimate over. Rana charges down the track and powers it towards long on for a single. Mithali lofts the next over covers for a double, before getting off strike with a single towards long on. Rana heaves the fourth for a boundary before getting clean bowled off the last. Eight runs and a wicket off the over. Six needed off six.

Full Scorecard
23:42 (IST)
wkt

BOWLED! Ecclestone strikes, and just when England needed her to. It was much quicker and Rana was beaten by pace there. Sneh Rana b Ecclestone 24(22)

Full Scorecard
23:41 (IST)
four

FOUR! Rana muscles it towards long on, Cross got a hand to it in the deep, but failed to get hold of that one.

Full Scorecard
23:36 (IST)

After 45 overs, INDW 206/5 (Mithali 67, Rana 19)

Brunt returns to the attack. Mithali nudges the first delivery towards covers for a single. Rana cuts the next fiercely but straight to the fielder, who fails to cleanly collect it and gives away a single. And then, Mithali gets off strike with a single off the third. Three singles to end the over. Six runs off the over. India Women need 14 runs in 12 balls. A lot will depend on the penultimate over.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:19 (IST)

50! Mithali Raj leading from the front, and she gets to the milestone in style, with a four. Third consecutive fifty for her. She’s battled really hard. And as the set batter, the onus is on her to take India over the line here.
22:49 (IST)

OUT! Knight with the breakthrough. Poor shot selection from Harmanpreet, who continues to disappoint. No need of the reverse sweep there. Something conventional would have been a better option. Seemed like the impact was outside off but the Indian vice captain didn’t opt for a review and agreed to the LBW decision by the umpire. Mithali, at the non striker's end, wasn't too keen on a review either. Kaur lbw b Knight 16(38)
22:09 (IST)

OUT! Mandhana departs for 49. Huge wicket for England. Glenn reaping the reward of bowling wicket to wicket. The ball kept slightly low too. Mandhana lbw b Glenn 49(57)
21:26 (IST)

OUT! Shafali has thown away her wicket here. She holes out to Knight at extra cover after mistiming a lofted shot. Cross with the breakthrough for England.
20:08 (IST)

OUT! Bowled 'em! Three wickets for Deepti as she cleans up Sophia Dunkley. Wickets keep coming for India. Sophia Dunkley b Deepti Sharma 28
20:04 (IST)

OUT! LBW! Ecclestone's given LBW by the umpire. This ball from Goswami clearly hit the leg stump, but England went for the review. But their review is unsuccessful with the wickets ending up as umpire's call. 
19:50 (IST)

OUT! Stumped by Taniya Bhatia and Brunt departs. India are on a roll here. Brunt st Bhatia b Poonam Yadav 6
19:37 (IST)

OUT! Nat Sciver is devastated. She's out for 49. She goes for the big one, confident that it would go all the way, only to find Smriti at deep midwicket. 
18:46 (IST)

OUT! Harmanpreet gets the big fish Heather Knight. Knight falls victim to the slog sweep, Shikha Pandey completes the catch at deep midwicket. 
18:13 (IST)

OUT! Hill goes for the sweep, but finds Sikha Pandey at the deep. Not a well-executed shot as the skipper departs. 
17:09 (IST)

OUT! Struck LBW! Early breakthrough for India as Pandey traps  Beaumont leg before wicket. 

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women third ODI at Worcester: Brunt with the last over for England. Mithali gets India over the line, piercing a packed off side field. Finally, India manage to salvage some pride as they win by 4 wickets.

Preview, 3rd ODI: India impressed in the four-day format against England despite them playing a Test for the first time since 2014. But their ODI performance so far has been quite dismal. Two losses out of two, India will take on England in the final match of the series in New Road in Worcester with an aim to secure a consolation win.

Indian batters, except for Mithali Raj, have failed to find form in the two matches, forcing the visitors to put up a below par target on both occasions.

While Raj has struck two consecutive fifties, veteran Harmanpreet is under a lot of scrutiny due to her prolonged poor form. Since the 2017 ODI World Cup, Harmanpreet has only made two fifties and the lack of runs from her bat has made India's middle-order highly unstable.

The Indian team management will hope for a good outing from Harmanpreet as they aim to sort out the batting issues and make progress on the slow scoring rate.

India's bowling in the second ODI was a lot better than the previous match. Jhulan Goswami was well supported by seamer Shikha Pandey and leg spinner Poonam Yadav finally broke the wickets drought. Raj will hope for another good day in the office for her bowlers.

England have been playing some very good cricket and are just one win away from a series sweep, which the hosts will definitely want to achieve.

Squads:

England Squad: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy

Updated Date: July 04, 2021 00:06:36 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 5, Full Cricket Score: Pujara, Kohli guide India to 64/2 at stumps
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 5, Full Cricket Score: Pujara, Kohli guide India to 64/2 at stumps

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Stumps, Day 5! Jamieson bowls the last over of the day and Kohli collects six off the over. India lead by 32 runs with eight wickets in hand. Williamson's 49, Ishant and Shami's spells stand out. The game hangs in balance.

Highlights, IND vs NZ WTC Final, Day 6, Full Cricket Score: New Zealand win and clinch maiden Test championship title
First Cricket News

Highlights, IND vs NZ WTC Final, Day 6, Full Cricket Score: New Zealand win and clinch maiden Test championship title

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6 Live Cricket Score Updates: Shami’s 11th over turns out to be the final one of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship, as Williamson plucks a single off the third ball before Taylor — a veteran cricketer who has been without title success for so long — seals the win with a boundary off the penultimate delivery. New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets and win their second ICC title!

India vs England: Mithali Raj leads from the front as visitors salvage pride with four-wicket win in third ODI
First Cricket News

India vs England: Mithali Raj leads from the front as visitors salvage pride with four-wicket win in third ODI

Chasing 220 to win in 47 overs, India earned a consolation win with three balls to spare with Mithali ending unbeaten at 75 off 86 balls.