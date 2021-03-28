Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 28 March, 2021

28 March, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

329/10 (48.2 ov)

3rd ODI
England

322/9 (50.0 ov)

India beat England by 7 runs

Live Blog
India England
329/10 (48.2 ov) - R/R 6.81 322/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.44

Match Ended

India beat England by 7 runs

Reece Topley - 1

Sam Curran - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sam Curran not out 95 83 9 3
Reece Topley not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 0 42 3
T Natarajan 10 0 73 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 317/9 (49.1)

5 (5) R/R: 6

Sam Curran 4(4)

Mark Wood 14(21) S.R (66.66)

run out (Hardik Pandya / Rishabh Pant)
Highlights, India vs England, 3rd ODI at Pune, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win thrilling decider by seven runs, clinch series 2-1

22:59 (IST)

And that brings curtains down to an exciting edition of England's tour of India 2021, whuch started back in February first week. The hosts were dominant across all three format, but it was not without fighting efforts from the opposition in crunch situations and matches. India comfortably sealed the Tests 3-1, but the T20Is and ODIs went down to the wire with Virat Kohli and Co emerging victorious. We hope you enjoyed our coverage as much as we did. Next up, it's the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on 9 April. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

22:52 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India skipper: When the top two teans battle, you gewt very exciting games. It was a tough game. Sam played a really good innings to keep them in the hunt. The mindset shifted in the last two overs. I think Hardik and Nattu brilliantly finished it off. Our body languague was outstanding tonight. It's most disapponting for the guy who drops the catch, but as much as you get disappointed, catches get put down and sometimes they cost you. There's no lack of intent, and our body language was outstanding. I'm surprised Shardul wasn't the man of the match, and Bhuvi wasn't the man of the series. A lot of credit to them for bowling so well in adverse conditions. Prasidh and Krunal were impressive but death overs batting was extremely good. 

22:49 (IST)

Jonny Bairstow, Man of the series: I've been pleased with my striking, but we'd like to be on the winning side. Today, it just wasn't meant to be. I didn't score a lot in the Tests, but it was pleasing to come back and do well in the white-ball leg and I'll be taking the confidence into the IPL. We know Bhuvi's skills, and I think getting outside off is the way to counter it. We had a conversation about it and we played him in the Sunrisers' camp, so we'll have practice against him, don't worry about that. Curran was special wasn't he? He's played out of his skin, and we know the quality and talent he has, and the belief he had to take us over the line, but congratulations to Nattu and how he executed the yorkers at the death. There's not many people I would trust more than Sam to clear the short boundaries and he was absolutely fantastic today. 

22:45 (IST)

Sam Curran, Man of the Match: "We didn't win the game, but happy with the way I played. I love winning, but it was a great experience. I haven't done that for England for a long time, but in the end we lost. I wanted to take the majority o the balls and take it deep. It was hard to defend, but Natarajan bowled really well in the end and shows why he's a really good bowler."

22:43 (IST)

England captain Jos Buttler: A fantastic game,both sides made some mistakes but played some brilliant cricket. We witnessed an incredible knock from Curran to nearly get us over the line, but congratulations to India on winning. We've learnt a lot as a side and seen many guys stand up and take the lead. The white-ball leg was incredibly competitive. These are the conditions we will face in the near future in the World Cup. It's a great experience for the young guys to play a top-class side like India and they will be better cricketers for it. We didn't bowl that well at the top, gave away easy boundaries, but dragged it back only to be pegged back by Pant and Pandya, but we restricted them well enough. We didn't have those big partnerships to take us over the line. We've played excellent cricket for a number of years, the talent pool in white-ball cricket is growing and creates competition in the squad and drives us to do better. We bat deep as a side, it's one of our strengths, but Sam Curran did well to take responsibility, and take a lot of the strike and it took great character to play the way he did, and he has those amazing qualities in abundance. I know he will be disappointed he didn't get us over the line, but we are all very proud of him and his performance.

22:26 (IST)

Highest scores for England batting at No.8 or below in an ODI:

95* : Chris Woakes v SL, Nottingham, 2016
95* : Sam Curran v India, Ahmedabad, 2021*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:26 (IST)
22:21 (IST)

After 50 overs,England 322/9 ( Sam Curran 95 , Reece Topley 1)

DONE AND DUSTED! India hold their nerve to clinch the series with a nervy seven-run win in the third ODI! England needed 14 to win, but Natarajan stepped in and completed the job, conceding just six runs off it. It was not a perfect win in this match, amid a few drop catches and run-out opportunities, but the hosts did manage to finish the cross line in the end. You've got to feel for Sam Curran (95*), whose resilience at least took the game down to the wire.

22:13 (IST)
wkt

OUT! A huge, huge relief for India as Hardik Pandya quickly throws the ball to Pant, who runs out Mark Wood. Clever work from Pandya. Mark Wood run out (Hardik Pandya/Pant) 14(21)

22:09 (IST)

After 49 overs,England 316/8 ( Sam Curran 90 , Mark Wood 14)

Hardik is in. Bhuvneshwar and Shardul have completed their quota of 10 overs. Drop catches, drop catches and more drop catches! Shardul's the latest to fumble a glorious opportunity to see off Wood, that is followed by Nastarajan dropping, allowing Curran to collect two runs. Disastrous over this for India. 14 needed off 6 balls!

22:02 (IST)

After 48 overs,England 311/8 ( Sam Curran 86 , Mark Wood 13)

Bhuvi comes up for his final over. Curran takes strike and straightaway picks a single. No boundaries in the over but two costly wides. Wood is originally given out on-field but England decide to review. Wood is beaten on the inside edge, but there's nothing on UltraEdge, and hawkeye shows the wickets are missing. This match is going down to the wire. Four runs off it. England need 19 runs off 12 balls.

Load More

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pune Live Updates: DONE AND DUSTED! India hold their nerve to clinch the series with a nervy seven-run win in the third ODI! England needed 14 to win, but Natarajan stepped in and completed the job, conceding just six runs off it. It was not a perfect win in this match, amid a few drop catches and run-out opportunities, but the hosts did manage to finish the cross line in the end. You've got to feel for Sam Curran (95*), whose resilience at least took the game down to the wire.

Preview: With the series on the line once again, visitors England will look to sign off their India tour on a high when they take on Virat Kohli and Co in the third and final ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

England lost the Test series 3-1 before conceding the T20Is 2-1, and an ODI series should surely bring smiles on the visiting camp.

Matters turned from bad to worse for the world champions when skipper Eoin Morgan was ruled out of the last two one-dayers after sustaining a split webbing between his index finger and thumb in his right hand. As a result, Jos Buttler took over the captaincy duties for the remaining games. Meanwhile, speedster Jofra Archer, too, was ruled out of the ODIs after sustaining a hand injury and the ECB in a statement said that Archer would undergo a surgery on Monday. Archer has already returned to the UK.

Meanwhile, India’s focus will be on their bowler department after their batsmen fared pretty well in the second ODI.

KL Rahul led the batting charts with a century (108), while Virat Kohli (66) and Rishabh Pant (77) notched up fifties to take India to 336-6.

However, expensive bowling figures from Kuldeep Yadav (0/84) and Krunal Pandya (0/72) proved costly as the English top-order consisting of Jason Roy (55), Jonny Bairstow (124) and Ben Stokes (99) outclassed the hosts.

This may prompt the hosts to swap the duo with Yuzvendra Chahal and Washtington Sundar.

Squads:

 India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Jos Buttler (Captain),  Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.

Updated Date: March 28, 2021 22:56:26 IST

Tags:

