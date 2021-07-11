Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Hove, 11 July, 2021

11 July, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
148/4 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
140/8 (20.0 ov)

India Women beat England Women by 8 runs

Live Blog
India Women England Women
148/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.4 140/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7

Match Ended

India Women beat England Women by 8 runs

Sophie Ecclestone - 1

Sarah Glenn - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sophie Ecclestone not out 5 10 0 0
Sarah Glenn not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sneh Rana 4 0 21 0
Poonam Yadav 4 0 17 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 137/8 (19.2)

3 (3) R/R: 4.5

Mady Villiers 2(3) S.R (66.66)

run out (Harleen Deol / Richa Ghosh)
Highlights, India vs England, 2nd T20I at Hove, Full Cricket Score: Visitors stage fine comeback, keep series alive with eight-wicket win

22:33 (IST)

England would be kicking themselves. They were 106/3 at a stage in the game and then collapsed to 137/8. The fall of wickets in clusters stemmed the flow of runs as well. And in the end, they fell short by just eight runs. Poonam Yadav didn’t give the batters any pace to work with and picked up two key wickets. She was ably assisted by Deepti Sharma. 4 run-out dismissals there too, how often do we see that? Even keeping those aside, India were brilliant in the field. Showed great awareness and athleticism in the fielding department.

The series is levelled at 1-1. They can’t win the multi format series but can still go on to clinch the T20I series if they win the decider.

That’s it from us today, but do join us on 14th July as we’ll bring you the coverage of the series decider. Goodnight!

22:31 (IST)

Deepti Sharma is the Player of the Match for her all-round performance (24* and 1/18)!

Deepti: When me and Harry di were playing, the talk was about having a good partnership. My plan was to bowl maximum dot balls and bowl in a partnership as a bowing unit, cutting down on boundaries.

22:31 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: It was a great effort by our whole team. Everybody was on their toes. We got a very good start, but in between, we didn’t go that well. At the last, our batters batted really well and we took it to 140. I will give credit to our bowlers. They know about the field placements. Today our fielders were outstanding. We always want to win wherever we go. This new bubble thing is not easy but we are getting better. Credit to support staff for helping us and covering up for us in every aspect.

22:26 (IST)

Heather Knight, England captain: I think we were very good for a large portion of the game. Way Beaumont batted was outstanding. 106/2, we should’ve won the game. (On run out) Obviously didn’t get back in. It was not at all deliberate by Deepti. Changed the game a little bit. It’s a good wicket, and we’ve got to be better. We can’t lose the series, but we’re desperate to win it. Credit to them, they fought back hard.

22:23 (IST)

What a tour this youngster's having at the moment

22:21 (IST)

Coming from someone who knows a thing or two about incredible comebacks

22:17 (IST)

After 20 overs,England Women 140/8 ( Sophie Ecclestone 5 , Sarah Glenn 1)

Rana has been given the responsibility of bowling the final over. Can she hold nerve? Another wicket falls as Villiers departs after failing to reach the crease back off the second delivery. Ecclestone slaps the fourth delivery down the ground, Rana does well to get hand to it and save a boundary. She’s in some pace thereafter but continues to bowl. Just five off the over.

DONE AND DUSTED! India win by eight wickets. A fine comeback from the visitors. The series is levelled at 1-1. All eyes on the decider now. 

22:12 (IST)
wkt

RUN OUT! On the line, there was no part of the bat that was inside the crease and Villiers has to depart. England are crumbling here. 12 needed off 4. Mady Villiers run out (Richa Ghosh) 2(3)

22:08 (IST)

After 19 overs,England Women 135/7 ( Sophie Ecclestone 3 , Mady Villiers 1)

Penultimate over of the innings and Poonam does a fantastic job, conceding only four runs and scalping another important wicket, that of Brunt. 14 needed off 6. It’s going down to the wire.

22:06 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Poonam removes Brunt. India staging a remarkable comeback here. Brunt looks to slap it through the covers but edges it straight to Richa behind the stumps. Again, hardly any pace to work with. Brunt c Richa Ghosh b Poonam Yadav 5(8)

Highlights

England women vs India women, 2nd T20I, LIVE score and updates: Rana has been given the responsibility of bowling the final over. Can she hold nerve? Another wicket falls as Villiers departs after failing to reach the crease back off the second delivery. Ecclestone slaps the fourth delivery down the ground, Rana does well to get hand to it and save a boundary. She’s in some pace thereafter but continues to bowl. Just five off the over. DONE AND DUSTED! India win by eight wickets. A fine comeback from the visitors. The series is levelled at 1-1. All eyes on the decider now.

Preview, 2nd T20I: It’s a must win game for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co if they wish to keep themselves alive in the three-match T20I series.

After showing tremendous grit, India managed to pull off a draw in the one off Test. Moving onto limited-overs, India lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 and this was followed by a loss in the opening T20I encounter by 18 runs by virtue of the DLS method.
India will heavily rely on their openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to do bulk of the scoring in the batting department.

England's Danni Wyatt in action during the first T20I against India in Northampton. AP

All eyes will once again be on skipper Harmanpreet, who is in the middle of woeful run with the bat. The bowlers would want to put on a much improved show, especially at the death, having conceded 177 in the first T20I.

England seem to have all bases covered at the moment and skipper Heather Knight will be mighty pleased with how they have gone about their business, especially in the limited-overs matches thus far.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.

Updated Date: July 11, 2021 22:39:28 IST

Tags:

