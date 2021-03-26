Highlights, India vs England, 2nd ODI Match at Pune, Full Cricket Score: Bairstow, Stokes' heroics help visitors level series

That's all we have for today. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage. It was an entertaining match and top effort from England to level the series. We'll be back for the final on Sunday. Hope it will be a cracker of a game.
See you soon.
|India
|England
|336/6 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.72
|337/4 (43.3 ov) - R/R 7.75
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dawid Malan
|not out
|16
|23
|1
|0
|Liam Livingstone
|not out
|27
|21
|1
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Prasidh Krishna
|10
|0
|58
|2
|Shardul Thakur
|7.3
|0
|54
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 287/4 (36.4)
|
50 (50) R/R: 7.14
Dawid Malan 15(21)
Liam Livingstone 27(21)
|
Jos Buttler (C) (W) 0(3) S.R (0)
b Prasidh Krishna
That's all we have for today. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage. It was an entertaining match and top effort from England to level the series. We'll be back for the final on Sunday. Hope it will be a cracker of a game.
See you soon.
Jonny Bairstow: "Delighted to get across the line today. I thought we were excellent last game so the thought process was the same, the same game plan. Today they bowled well at the top. Bhuvi, we know his skills and how difficult he's to get away. The relationship we have at the top of the order is great, and long may that continue."
Jos Buttler: Delighted with the response from the guys. I think it was a very good bowling performance as well. And then the guys came out and played fantastically well, the intent and partnerships from the start made it a brilliant chase. Some people talked about our way and if we need to be smarter, of course we want to play smart cricket but it's important to commit to our style of play.
Jonny Bairstow is the Man of the Match
Virat Kohli: "I think we set a decent total on board. We started off really well with the new ball. I thought they batted really well tonight. That was some of the best hitting that you'll ever see in the chase. We never had a chance during their partnership (Stokes-Bairstow), that's how good they were. They thoroughly deserve to win. I don't think dew was a factor. Tonight it was a case of lack of execution from our side. We need to manage his (Hardik) workload as well. We want to make make sure that Hardik Pandya is fit for the future. I never played for hundreds in my life, probably why I ended up getting so many in such a short while. It's more important for the team to win. If I get a three-figure score and the team doesn't win, it means nothing."
Not a good day for Indian spinners.
Highest Economy Rate by Spinners in an ODI inns (min: 15 overs of spin)— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 26, 2021
10.05 by NZ vs Eng, Oval, 2015
9.75 by Ind vs Eng, Pune, TODAY*
9.05 by Ind vs Aus, MCG, 2012
*Kuldeep & Krunal conceded 156 runs in 16 overs. #IndvEng
Ben Stokes: Most pleasing thing for us as a team is that we didn't go away from our values. It was a great chase, really happy that we managed to get over the line easily especially when India set a challenging total.
Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes made absolute mockery of the chase. Bairstow ended up making a century but Stokes failed, falling just one run short of his ton. Both batsmen hit a combine total of 17 sixes. Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya took the maximum beating. Everything went right with India's batting performance but can't say the same about their bowling. All set for the final on Sunday.
That's it!
Malan hits the winning runs. A misfield at deep square-leg results in two runs. England chase down 337 with six wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare. What a performance from the visitors to level the three-match series 1-1.
After 43 overs,England 330/4 ( Dawid Malan 14 , Liam Livingstone 27)
Prasidh Krishna continues. Two angling across deliveries to beat Malan both the times. The next one is too high so the umpire signals it wide. The pacer snares two yorkers to Livingstone and follows it up with a back of a length delivery. Three dots to end the over.
Ben Stokes: Most pleasing thing for us as a team is that we didn't go away from our values. It was a great chase, really happy that we managed to get over the line easily especially when India set a challenging total.
Wait, what!
Prasidh Krishna with a deadly yorker! Jos Buttler walks back to the dugout without opening his account. Buttler b Prasidh 0(3)
Bairstow drives it straight to Virat Kohli at covers. Another brilliant knock comes to an end. Bairstow c Kohli b Prasidh 124(112)
Oh out for 99!
Gotta feel for Stokes who deserves the century. Short from Bhuvi, Stokes goes for the pull but edges it to the keeper. Stokes c Pant b Bhuvneshwar 99(52)
CENTURY FOR BAIRSTOW!
Slog sweep against Kuldeep and clears the deep mid-wicket boundary. Celebrates his ton by hugging Stokes.
RUN-OUT!
The partnership is broken thanks to brilliant fielding from Rohit at mid-wicket. He dives to his right to stop the ball and that causes confusion between the batsman and in the end, Roy walks back to the dressing room. Roy run out (Rohit/Pant) 55(52)
WICKET! Hardik Pandya c Roy b Topley 35(16)
Jason Roy takes a very good catch at long off. The miscues shot off Hardik's bat as he attempted a pull shot went super high. A brilliant cameo comes to an end.
DROPPED! Poor day in the field for Buttler continues. He also dropped Kohli once today. Hardik edged the short delivery but Buttler failed to grab it or the rebound.
OUT! Pant c Roy b Tom Curran 77(40)
Another sliced shot and this one goes very high. Jason Roy made a meal of it but pocketed it finally at third man. Umpires were not confident and took a referral but it was a clean catch.
OUT! Rahul c Topley b Tom Curran 108(114)
Rahul's brilliant knock comes to an end. He gets caught in the deep at backward square leg after failing to time his pull shot. But he has completed his job. Over five overs to go and India look set for a big score.
HUNDRED! Rahul reaches his century with a single. His fifth ODI ton. He was out of form in the T20Is but has shown his worth in the ODIs. Covers his ears to celebrate as the dressing room applauds.
FIFTY! Pant completes his fifty in just 28 deliveries. Reaches the landmark with a boundary. He is incredible.
REVIEW AND NOT OUT!
Pant is given out again, this time for a top edge to the keeper. But there's no bat connection there. Pant survives again.
REVIEW AND NOT OUT!
Pant is given out LBW on a yorker that looked like hit his pads and went to the keeper as the batsman was attempting a reverse sweep. But Pant was quick to review and replays showed there was a top edge.
OUT! Kohli c Buttler b Adil Rashid 66(79)
This time Buttler takes the catch. A back of length delivery from Rashid gets him the wicket. Kohli edged it trying to play the cut shot.
FIFTY! The run-machine Kohli brings up another ODI half-century. It has been a very Kohliesque innings, one that has involved a lot of running.
WICKET! Rohit c Adil Rashid b Sam Curran 25(25)
Excellent planning from England. They placed a short fine leg for exactly the shot Rohit played. Sam Curran bowled full and hoped for a lofted flick, Rohit obliged and lost his wicket.
OUT! Dhawan c Stokes b Topley 4(17)
This was coming. England built pressure on Indian openers with their disciplined bowling. Dhawan was getting beaten regularly by Topley. He finally decided to push one. This one was full, swinging away and took the edge on its way to Stokes at slips.
England XI: J Roy, J Bairstow, B Stokes, D Malan, J Buttler, L Livingstone, M Ali, S Curran, T Curran, A Rashid, R Topley
India XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, KL Rahul, R Pant, H Pandya, K Pandya, S Thakur, B Kumar, K Yadav, P Krishna
England changes
Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan and Reece Topley come in for Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Mark Wood.
India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pune Live Updates: Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes made absolute mockery of the chase. Bairstow ended up making a century but Stokes failed, falling just one run short of his ton. Both batsmen hit a combine total of 17 sixes. Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya took the maximum beating. Everything went right with India's batting performance but can't say the same about their bowling. All set for the final on Sunday.
Preview: With momentum on their side, Virat Kohli's India will aim to clinch the second ODI and seal the series against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.
After winning the T20I series, India went on earn victory in the first ODI by 66 runs. Batting first, India scored 317/5, while England, after getting a great start, collapsed and were bowled out for 251.
Eoin Morgan will miss this match and the next one due to injury so Jos Buttler will lead the side in his absence. Sam Billings will also unavailable for the second match and Liam Livingstone is set to make his ODI debut on Friday. The ECB said Dawid Malan has been drafted into the squad and is available for selection.
Morgan went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday and afterwards declared himself unfit.
"I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball," said Morgan in an ECB statement.
"There's nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn't require any great thought to make myself unavailable," the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper added.
Meanwhile, Livingstone believes he is now better prepared for the challenges of international cricket.
"I am absolutely ready – the first time around was very different to now and I have been waiting for this opportunity for a while now," he said.
"This is not just any old team you are trying to get into. They are world champions."
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Chasing a steep 317-run target for victory, England folded for 251 in 42.1 overs despite making a dazzling start.
The hosts are riding high on momentum after their thrilling win in the last game and will aim to end the series on a high, before the two sides once again square off in a three-match ODI series.
India hope to bounce back and level the series after losing to England by eight wickets in the series opener in Ahmedabad.