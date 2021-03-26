Highlights, India vs England, 2nd ODI Match at Pune, Full Cricket Score: Bairstow, Stokes' heroics help visitors level series

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pune Live Updates: Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes made absolute mockery of the chase. Bairstow ended up making a century but Stokes failed, falling just one run short of his ton. Both batsmen hit a combine total of 17 sixes. Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya took the maximum beating. Everything went right with India's batting performance but can't say the same about their bowling. All set for the final on Sunday.

Preview: With momentum on their side, Virat Kohli's India will aim to clinch the second ODI and seal the series against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

After winning the T20I series, India went on earn victory in the first ODI by 66 runs. Batting first, India scored 317/5, while England, after getting a great start, collapsed and were bowled out for 251.

Eoin Morgan will miss this match and the next one due to injury so Jos Buttler will lead the side in his absence. Sam Billings will also unavailable for the second match and Liam Livingstone is set to make his ODI debut on Friday. The ECB said Dawid Malan has been drafted into the squad and is available for selection.

Morgan went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday and afterwards declared himself unfit.

"I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball," said Morgan in an ECB statement.

"There's nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn't require any great thought to make myself unavailable," the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper added.

Meanwhile, Livingstone believes he is now better prepared for the challenges of international cricket.

"I am absolutely ready – the first time around was very different to now and I have been waiting for this opportunity for a while now," he said.

"This is not just any old team you are trying to get into. They are world champions."

