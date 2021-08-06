Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India At Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 04 August, 2021

04 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

183/10 (65.4 ov)

25/0 (11.1 ov)

1st Test
India

India

278/10 (84.5 ov)

Live Blog
England India
183/10 (65.4 ov) - R/R 2.79 278/10 (84.5 ov) - R/R 3.28
25/0 (11.1 ov) - R/R 2.24

Stumps

England trail by 70 runs

Rory Burns - 11

Dominic Sibley - 9

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rory Burns Batting 11 38 2 0
Dominic Sibley Batting 9 33 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 5.1 2 10 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

25 (25) R/R: 2.11

Rory Burns 11(38)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off with England 25/0 at stumps on Day 2

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off with England 25/0 at stumps on Day 2

22:56 (IST)

Right, rain plays spoilsport. England still trail by 70 runs. A couple of wickets was what India would have wanted. Openers Sibley and Burns will resume the proceedings for England tomorrow.

The day belonged to India’s lower order. Rahul made a statement with his 84, while Jadeja proved his mettle with the bat with a valuable 56. Bumrah (28) and Siraj (13) also frustrated the visitors, handing the visitors a lead of 95. 

That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live updates from Day 4 of the first Test. Goodnight!

22:47 (IST)

Bad news. Much like yesterday, today was a rain-marred day. 

22:20 (IST)

Rain's like a see-saw at the moment. 10.40 PM IST is the scheduled start time, if rain subsides.

22:10 (IST)

As per live visuals, the rain has eased down but the covers are still on. 

21:59 (IST)

Just a brief delay. Expect action to resume soon. 

21:43 (IST)

After 11.1 overs,England 25/0 ( Rory Burns 11 , Dominic Sibley 9)

A dot to start the over from Siraj against Sibley. Oh dear! It’s started raining again and the covers are back on.

21:40 (IST)

After 11 overs,England 25/0 ( Rory Burns 11 , Dominic Sibley 9)

Shami continues. Nearly an edge off the second delivery as Burns is beaten while attempting a drive. The left-hander makes use of soft hands, running the ball down to third man for a boundary off the fifth. Just four off the over.

21:38 (IST)
four

FOUR! Burns plays with soft hands and guides the ball towards third man for a boundary.

21:36 (IST)

After 10 overs,England 21/0 ( Rory Burns 7 , Dominic Sibley 9)

Siraj continues. After four dots, Siraj errs in line, bowls on the pads of Burns, who tickles it towards fine leg for a single. Just one off the over.

21:29 (IST)

After 9 overs,England 20/0 ( Rory Burns 6 , Dominic Sibley 9)

Shami started the over nicely, was bowling those probing lines outside off. Burns left the first two alone and drove one to point. But then, he erred in line off the next two, drifted on the pads, Burns hit one for four and the other for a single to fine leg. Sibley defended the last one solidly. 5 runs off the over.

20:17 (IST)

OUT! India all out for 278! Brilliant catch from Broad! Robinson gets his five-for. Bumrah goes for a pull but gets a top edge to fine leg where Broad takes a brilliant catch.
19:56 (IST)

OUT! The new ball does the trick. Robinson brings it back in from the length area, Shami stays rooted to his crease and looks to drive uppishly but misses. The ball sneaks through, brushes the pads and shatters the stumps. Robinson gets his fourth wicket.
19:31 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja departs for 56. Robinson with the breakthrough. Once again, looking to slog it towards the leg side, but he mistimes it and hands a catch to Broad, who runs backwards and completes a good catch at mid off. Jadeja c Broad b Robinson 56(86)
19:28 (IST)

50! Right, the sword celebration on display as Jadeja reaches his fifty in style, with a cut through backward point for a four. Crucial knock from India’s perspective. And Kohli is elated in the dressing room, wants the southpaw to continue this.
18:58 (IST)

OUT! Just a thin edge but it’s enough as KL Rahul departs for 84 . Inswinger from Anderson, Rahul opted to poke at it and paid the price. Buttler makes no mistake behind the stumps. Huge breakthrough. Can England come back from hereon?  Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 84(214)
16:46 (IST)

OUT! Robinson gets his man. After being hit for a four and a six, Robinson comes back to send back Pant. Length delivery outside off, Pant looks to drive it on the up but the ball seems to hold onto the surface a bit. Pant ends up playing a loose shot and hits it straight into the hands of short extra cover.
15:39 (IST)

PLAY STOPPED! Oh dear! The rains have arrived. The covers are coming on and the players are going off. 

India vs England 1st Test Live updates:  A dot to start the over from Siraj against Sibley. Oh dear! It’s started raining again and the covers are back on.

Day 2 report: The wily old James Anderson once again got his "bunny" Virat Kohli in a mesmerising spell that undid India's solid opening stand to leave them tottering at 125 for four against England on a rain-curtailed day two of the opening Test.

The 39-year-old Anderson (13.4-7-15-2) swung it in England's favour with successive precision deliveries that got Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) as India from 97 for no loss slumped to 112 for four in a space of less than six overs.

The in-from KL Rahul (57 batting off 151 balls) is still standing tall amid ruins alongside Rishabh Pant (7 batting) but the advantage that India got in the opening session was neutralised by Anderson's spell and the pressure also led to an unfortunate run-out of Ajinkya Rahane (5).

Rahul's classy Test match batting would surely be a relief for the Indian team management after the talented Karnataka batsman lost his place in the longest formats due to a prolonged bad patch.

He could have also been Anderson's third victim but was dropped in the slips, his only batting glitch on the day.

The nine fours, mostly drives, were majestic and the control over his own mind while selecting the bad balls under overcast conditions was exemplary.

But Anderson did take the cake on the day the pacer with the highest number of Test matches under his belt (163rd game) equalled Anil Kumble's record of 619 scalps. He matched Kumble's record after fooling the Indian captain once again in the corridor of uncertainty.

It was a fuller delivery that Kohli played for the in-swinger but it held its line to take a healthy edge into Jos Buttler's gloves. Both Kohli and Anderson would have a sense of deja vu thinking about what happened in 2014.

A ball before, the artist was at work as he got Pujara forward with one that was shaping into him in the air but deviated away when he pressed forward for Buttler to take a low catch.

The manner of dismissal is sure to increase the cobwebs in Pujara's mind as this series is certainly going to have a bearing on his international future.

The delivery could have got any batter out but Pujara's 16-ball, 17-minute brief stay did indicate that he is under tremendous pressure.

He could have been dismissed earlier by Ollie Robinson (15-5-32-1) when he shouldered arms to a straight delivery but the height factor came to his rescue.

However, Indian team had one of their best opening stands in recent tours of England before Rohit Sharma's (36 off 107 balls) now familiar propensity to pull brought about his downfall at the stroke of lunch.

The opening duo did well enough to keep the four-pronged home team attack at bay but Rohit's attempt to dispatch Robinson's short ball behind the square leg boundary didn't quite work out as he threw it away after doing all the hard work.

The partnership certainly put England on the back-foot with a deep point being stationed at times to stop the flow of boundaries.

They patiently waited for the loose deliveries and played some delightful drives, keeping the scoreboard ticking with Rahul blending his caution and aggression in equal measure to remain undefeated.

Their game plan was simple and that was to see off the first hour with minimum risks. Rohit, in particular, showed his technical prowess getting right behind the moving deliveries.

He was ready to play the waiting game, something that's not exactly his characteristic, showing how badly he wants to get a significant score in overseas conditions.

But when the opportunity presented itself, he did show Robinson as to why he is rated so highly amongst his peers with a superb back-drive and when required opened his bat face to glide it between point and gully or flick one off his hips.

Rahul, who came into the match with runs behind his back, was on 11 in his first 60 balls but then hit some exquisite square and cover drives when the ball stopped moving around after 30-over mark.

He understood that he had the game to accelerate and did just that during the last 45 minutes. Once Sam Curran came into bowl, the lack of express pace helped them as both lunged forward with pronounced front-press to beat the off-side cordon.

However on the third day, he would perhaps need to start from scratch after multiple interruptions in play and get a big one.

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: August 06, 2021 23:13:01 IST

