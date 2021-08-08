Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 04 August, 2021

04 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

183/10 (65.4 ov)

303/10 (85.5 ov)

1st Test
India

India

278/10 (84.5 ov)

52/1 (14.0 ov)

Live Blog
England India
183/10 (65.4 ov) - R/R 2.79 278/10 (84.5 ov) - R/R 3.28
303/10 (85.5 ov) - R/R 3.53 52/1 (14.0 ov) - R/R 3.71

Stumps

India need 157 runs to win with 9 wickets remaining

Cheteshwar Pujara - 12

Rohit Sharma - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 12 34 0 0
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 12 13 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Stuart Broad 5 1 18 1
Ollie Robinson 4 0 21 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 34/1 (10.5)

18 (18) R/R: 5.4

KL Rahul 26(38) S.R (68.42)

c Jos Buttler b Stuart Broad
Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: India 52/1 at stumps, need 157 more to win

23:43 (IST)

Right, 152 needed on the final day. India eyeing a victory but they’ll hope that rain doesn’t play spoilsport. Joe Root’s century was the highlight of the day and helped England reach as far as they did with the bat. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has roared back to form, a four-wicket haul in the first innings was followed by a five-for in the second essay. Encouraging signs for India as far as the series is concerned. The other pacers assisted Bumrah well. The day belonged to India.

That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live coverage from the final day of the first Test. Goodbye!

23:36 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 52/1 ( Rohit Sharma 12 , Cheteshwar Pujara 12)

12 runs off the final over of the day, with Pujara collecting two boundaries off Robinson. Meanwhile, India breach the 50-run mark in their second innings. They need another 157 runs.

23:34 (IST)
four

FOUR! Glorious cover drive by Pujara to end the day. And that also brings up India’s 50!

23:33 (IST)
four

FOUR! A no ball as Robinson oversteps. Pujara plays it with soft hands and the ball races away towards the third man fence.

23:30 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 40/1 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)

Broad continues. Pujara collects his first boundary after flicking the first one off his pads. Luckily for India, he survives off the final delivery after inside edging the ball onto the pads. Then, the ball flew tantasingly close to the square leg fielder. Five runs off the over.

23:26 (IST)
four

FOUR! Drifting on the pads and Pujara flicks it away. First boundary for him.

23:26 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 35/1 ( Rohit Sharma 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)

Robinson continues. And all of a sudden, the body language of Indian batters doesn’t look as confident. Huge appeal for caught behind by England off the first delivery against Rohit. Root opts for a review but ultra edge indicates that there was no nick there. The third delivery whistles past Pujara’s outside edge. Just one run off the over.

23:18 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 34/1 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)

Oh Broad’s here for another spell. He bowls an absolute jaffa to Rahul, getting the ball to nip away slightly and inducing an outside edge. Big breakthrough, Rahul was looking in sublime touch. Brilliant over, one run and a wicket off it.

23:16 (IST)

OUT! England draw first blood. Absolute peach of a delivery from Broad, he gets the ball to slightly nip away from Rahul and induces an outside edge. Buttler makes no mistake behind the stumps. Big wicket, considering Rahul's form. Rahul c Buttler b Broad 26(38)

23:11 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 33/0 ( KL Rahul 26 , Rohit Sharma 6)

Robinson continues. Right, this will be an exciting battle. Both men have been on top of their game. Five runs off the over as boundaries continue to flow for the Indians and KL Rahul. Rahul has been the aggressor while Rohit seems watchful at the moment.

Highlights

title-img
23:16 (IST)

22:15 (IST)

OUT! England 303 all out! India need 209 to win! Robinson goes for the swing outside off but gets an outside edge to this man where the fielder accepts an easy catch.
22:04 (IST)

OUT! What a delivery! That yorker. It swings in after starting from outside off, beats Broad's defense. It hits his pads and crashes onto the stumps. Bumrah on a hat-tricl now..
21:59 (IST)

OUT! Clever from Bumrah! Curran sets up for a big one but Bumrah bowls it a tad short and into his body. Curran is cramped for room as he plays a half hearted heave. Miscues straight into the hands of Siraj at mid on.
21:41 (IST)

OUT! The new ball does the trick. HUGE WICKET! Root pushes at an outswinger and gets an outside edge to the keeper. A brilliant innings comes to an end. 
21:14 (IST)

100! Magnificent century from Joe Root and he brings it up in style, with a lovely straight drive. And the celebrations, the fist pump tells you everything. His 21st Test ton. 14 fours in his knock thus far.
19:30 (IST)

OUT! Oh dear! A wicket against the run of play. It's the short ball, Bairstow pulls it powerfully but straight into the hands of the deep square leg fielder. Siraj gives Bairstow a send off with finger on his lips. Bairstow is stunned for a while before he walks off.
18:50 (IST)

NOT OUT! India have lost another review. it's a good length delivery outside off, from Siraj, tailing in. Bairstow hops back and looks to flick but misses. A huge appeal for an LBW is turned down. India opt for a review at the last moment. Replays show it was going over.
18:34 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah provides the breakthrough. Sibley's long vigil ends. Good length delivery outside off, nips back in. Sibley looks to drive on the up but makes a mess of it as it jags back in sharply. He gets an inside edge and Pant takes a good diving catch.
17:24 (IST)

50! Root completes his half century, and in style, as he lofts the ball over the slip cordon and collects a boundary. Eight fours in his knock thus far. 51st Test 50 for him.
15:57 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah gets Crawley. Really good delivery. Pitches it up a touch fuller, it nips away after landing. Crawley stays in his crease and looks to defend but is done in by the away movement. Gets an outside edge and Pant takes a diving catch.
15:49 (IST)

OUT! Siraj gets the breakthrough, Burns departs! Good length delivery middle and leg, shaping away.  Nips away after landing. Burns stays in his crease and looks to defend but is done in by the away movement. Gets an outside edge to the keeper. Siraj is ecstatic.

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: Right, 152 needed on the final day. India eyeing a victory but they’ll hope that rain doesn’t play spoilsport. Joe Root’s century was the highlight of the day and helped England reach as far as they did with the bat. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has roared back to form, a four-wicket haul in the first innings was followed by a five-for in the second essay. Encouraging signs for India as far as the series is concerned. The other pacers assisted Bumrah well. The day belonged to India.
Day 3 report: England bowled out India for 278 and reduced its lead to 70 by another premature stumps on day three of the first test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Opener KL Rahul ensured India passed England’s first innings total of 183 before he was out for 84, then Ravindra Jadeja's 56 and Jasprit Bumrah's 28-run cameo set up a lead of 95.

In the process, James Anderson took two more wickets to eclipse retired India great Anil Kumble as the third highest wicket-taker in test history on 621. Ollie Robinson added a maiden 5-for.

Rory Burns, 11 not out, and Dom Sibley, 9 not out, navigated 11.1 overs to lead England to 25 without loss until rain ended play early for a second straight day.

England was on something of a roll when rain stalled its progress on Thursday, and it had to endure a false start in the morning session on Friday, managing just 11 deliveries before being forced off by showers.

Almost an hour later play resumed, and a gentler shower was allowed to pass through, although that decision was not to everyone’s liking. Rahul seemed keen to take shelter, running towards the pavilion, only to be sent back to the crease by umpire Michael Gough — with a word from Anderson in his ear.

It was not the first or the last sign of verbal niggles between the sides, while Anderson and Robinson were both involved in brushes with batsmen that were closer than is usually comfortable in cricketing circles. Neither incident, with Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, was anything to worry about but with four tests still to go there is already scope for things to heat up.

England’s only wicket of the morning came when a typically frenetic Rishabh Pant stay ended in a working over by Robinson. In the space of a single over Pant sprayed just wide of gully and top-edged a six straight over the wicketkeeper’s head before springing a carefully laid trap by picking out Jonny Bairstow at short cover.

Had Dan Lawrence managed to run out Jadeja when he was fresh to the crease, England might even have fancied itself to wrap things up in a hurry. Instead, his throw missed the target, India was eight runs ahead by lunch and Jadeja went on to score a crucial 56.

The pace picked up dramatically in the afternoon, with India adding another 97 for the loss of its last five wickets.

Joe Root put Rahul down on 78 in the first over of the session, Anderson frustrated again as he had been when the opener was on 52 a day earlier. It was third time lucky soon after, though, with a constrictive line and length yielding yet an edge into Jos Buttler’s gloves.

Shardul Thakur represented easy pickings for Anderson’s fourth wicket of the innings, a dismissal which persuaded Jadeja to hit the accelerator. He signalled his intent by flicking Anderson for six over fine leg and was soon celebrating his half-century with a cut for four.

He could not keep it up, though, a wild heave off Robinson spiralling to Stuart Broad at mid off. The seamer pressed a finger to his lips as a parting message to Jadeja, offering further evidence of simmering tension in the middle.

At eight down, India was 49 ahead and would have been delighted to almost double that with its last two wickets.

The tail flailed their bats with abandon, going aerial almost every time, and mustered four fours and a six to crank up the pressure on England’s imminent second innings.

Robinson eventually ended things with the second new ball, cleaning up Mohammed Shami and benefiting from one wild shot too many from a playful Bumrah.

Robinson, back from a suspension for racist and sexist tweets more than seven years ago, grabbed four of the last six wickets.

It was not enough to stop India establishing a potentially decisive lead of 95, but its total of 278 would have been a great deal higher without his persistent interrogation of the touring batsmen for 5-85.

Anderson claimed 4-54.

Burns and Sibley blocked out six overs before tea and another 5.1 after before dark skies and more rain robbed the match of more valuable time.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: August 08, 2021 00:29:02 IST

Tags:

