England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

England Vs India At Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 04 August, 2021

04 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

183/10 (65.4 ov)

1st Test
India

India

125/4 (46.4 ov)

Live Blog
England India
183/10 (65.4 ov) - R/R 2.79 125/4 (46.4 ov) - R/R 2.68

Stumps

India trail by 58 runs

Rishabh Pant (W) - 7

KL Rahul - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul Batting 57 151 9 0
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 7 8 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 13.4 7 15 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 112/4 (43.2)

13 (13) R/R: 3.9

KL Rahul 5(12)

Ajinkya Rahane 5(5) S.R (100)

run out (Jonny Bairstow)
Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: Rain forces early call off, India 125/4 at stumps on Day 2

22:25 (IST)

We couldn’t have the designated quota of overs on a rain-interrupted Day 2. The first two sessions belonged to India, who looked in a really strong position at one point, but there was a mini-collapse which left the Indians disappointed. They now find themselves at 125/4, still trailing by 58 runs. The biggest positive has been KL Rahul, who is well set and unbeaten at 57. A lot will depend on him tomorrow.

That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live coverage from Day 3. Goodnight.

22:13 (IST)

PLAY CALLED OFF for the day! What a shame. It was shaping up to be another cracking day but it's been cut short by persistent rains. India - 125/4 at stumps on Day 2. 

22:08 (IST)

Meanwhile, you can watch this brilliant passage of play after lunch....

22:06 (IST)

Not a good sight! The covers are firmly on. 

21:34 (IST)

IND 125/4 after 46.4 overs (Rahul 57, Pant 7)

Finally, play has started. Anderson to complete his over. Rahul nicely gets behind of the ball and defends the third delivery. He then flicks the next delivery towards mid wicket. Rain playing spoilsport once again as the covers come on and players walk off the field.

20:48 (IST)

Anderson will complete his over. Bowls a sharp inswinger off the second which leaves Rahul in two minds. The batter ultimately lets it go. Oh, the umbrellas are out and the covers are on once again. It is pouring once again.

20:48 (IST)

Time for live action. 

20:41 (IST)

Play to resume at 4:15PM local time (8:45PM IST) if it stays clear

Source: BCCI 

20:10 (IST)

UPDATE! There will be an inspection at 8.30 PM IST.

19:29 (IST)

Well, not so good news coming in from Trent Bridge. It's started raining. And the covers are on.

Highlights

title-img
22:13 (IST)

18:33 (IST)

50! 12th Test fifty for KL Rahul. He has grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Great temperament shown by the right-hander. Eight fours in his knock thus far. But he’d want to convert this to double figures now.
18:28 (IST)

OUT! Anderson on a hattrick, he wins the battle against Kohli. Pitched on good length, it was an outswinger. Kohli edged it and Buttler completed an easy catch behind the stumps. Big breakthrough. Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 0(1)
17:29 (IST)

OUT! England draw first blood. Finally. Short from Robinson, Rohit goes for his instinctive pull shot and finds the fielder at fine leg. Rohit c Sam Curran b Robinson 36(107)
15:55 (IST)

NOT OUT! A poor review, England have lost another one. It's way outside off, swinging in. Rohit decides to shoulder arms and gets hit on the pads, outside off. The umpire turns down the appeal. England review but replays show it's missing off comfortably.

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: Finally, play has started. Anderson to complete his over. Rahul nicely gets behind of the ball and defends the third delivery. He then flicks the next delivery towards mid wicket. Rain playing spoilsport once again as the covers come on and players walk off the field.

Day 1 report: India's Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets as England suffered their latest batting collapse in slumping to 183 all out on the opening day of the first Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who struck with the fifth ball of the match to remove Rory Burns for one of four ducks in the innings, took 4-46 in 20.4 overs, with fellow paceman Mohammed Shami also impressing with 3-28 in 17 overs.

England captain Joe Root, who won the toss, top-scored with 64 and was the only batsman to pass 30, with Jonny Bairstow making 29 on his Test return.

Bairstow's exit on the stroke of tea sparked a slump that saw England, who had been 138-3, lose six wickets for 22 runs against an attack without Ishant Sharma and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, both dropped after India's loss to New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton in June.

India then denied England a breakthrough to be 21-0 at stumps, with both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul -- only drafted in after Mayank Agarwal suffered a suspected concussion while batting in the nets on Monday— nine not out.

Shardul Thakur, who took the prize wicket of Root, in a return of 2-41, told Sky Sports: "(Bairstow) was going well. He was poised to score a fifty, so getting him and Joe Root out was crucial."

He added: "(Root) is one of the top players in the world. Whether you get him out in the 60s or you get him out early in the innings, it is always a good wicket to have."

Remarkably, this was a first red-ball innings this season for both Bairstow and Jos Buttler, out for nought, with both batsmen not helped by the fixture schedule.

"There's a lot of white-ball cricket in the middle of summer, that's always a challenge," said England batting coach Marcus Trescothick. "We'd like a bit more red-ball cricket."

In June, England suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at Edgbaston that condemned them to a first home series loss in seven years, prompting former captain Alastair Cook to say the current top order "can't handle" the pressure of Test cricket.

Many of the same batsmen struggled again on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes, who missed the New Zealand series with a finger injury, delivered a blow to England's hopes ahead of this five-match series when it was announced Friday the star all-rounder was taking an indefinite break from cricket to "prioritise his mental health".

But his absence was not the reason for England's top-order woes.

Root's decision to bat first after winning the toss on a green-tinged pitch that promised to aid India's four-man pace attack was a bold decision given England's well-known batting frailties.

Kohli review relief

It took India just five balls to reduce England to none for one, with left-hander Burns lbw on review to a Bumrah delivery that cut back.

New batsman Zak Crawley came to the crease having made just 123 runs in 12 Test innings since a brilliant 267 against Pakistan at Southampton last year.

Crawley had made 27 when he was caught behind after what seemed a speculative review by the tourists revealed a thin nick off Mohammed Siraj-- much to the relief of India captain Virat Kohli.

Opening batsman Dom Sibley, whose 18 took 70 balls fell tamely when he chipped Shami straight to Rahul at short midwicket.

Root and Bairstow, however, kept India at bay. But a fourth-wicket stand of 72 ended off what became the last ball before tea when Bairstow was lbw to Shami.

England's 138-4 at the interval soon became 138-5 when Dan Lawrence was caught behind down the legside off Shami for nought before Buttler, who looked desperately out of touch, nicked Bumrah to Pant for a 17-ball duck.

By reaching 23, Root surpassed Cook's England record of 15,737 runs in all formats.

His fifty took 89 balls but on 64 he was lbw, aiming across the line, to Thakur with Root not bothering to review.

England's tail, Sam Curran's 27 not out apart, unsurprisingly struggled.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: August 05, 2021 22:58:48 IST

