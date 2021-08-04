Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India At Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 04 August, 2021

04 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

183/10 (65.4 ov)

1st Test
India

India

21/0 (13.0 ov)

Live Blog
England India
183/10 (65.4 ov) - R/R 2.79 21/0 (13.0 ov) - R/R 1.62

Stumps

India trail by 162 runs

Rohit Sharma - 9

KL Rahul - 9

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 9 40 2 0
KL Rahul Batting 9 39 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ollie Robinson 4 3 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

21 (21) R/R: 1.59

Rohit Sharma 9(40)
KL Rahul 9(39)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: India 21/0 at stumps on Day 1 after bundling England out for 183

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: India 21/0 at stumps on Day 1 after bundling England out for 183

23:14 (IST)

The day belonged to India, who dismissed England for a meagre 183. All the Indian pacers came to the party, the four-pacer formula worked well for the visitors. Bumrah was the star of the show and seems to have really found his rhythm, encouraging signs for India in that sense.

And then, with the bat, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul held fort, denying the hosts any wicket. Even tomorrow, India will most likely take the cautious approach and see out a few overs. But they’ll be delighted as far as today’s performance is concerned.

That’s it from us today. But do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live coverage from Day 2 of the second Test. Goodnight! 

23:13 (IST)

Shardul Thakur: (Jonny) Bairstow was poised well to score a fifty so getting him out at that period was crucial. And to get Root, in the 60s, or 90s or early, is always a good wicket to have. If we look at the pitch, it didn't feel like it would turn a lot so better to go in with four seamers. Enjoying the Dukes ball and English conditions, good preparation in Durham, good idea of how this summer will be, and it's a good one for us.

23:02 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 21/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , KL Rahul 9)

Robinson continues. Huge appeal for LBW off the first delivery against Rohit. It was a nip backer, there was no bat involved but seemed like it would go down leg. Ball tracking also indicates that it would have gone down leg. Unsuccessful review for England. Rohit gets an inside edge, the ball hits his pad and then falls just out of reach of the short leg fielder’s reach. A maiden from Robinson. And that’ll be STUMPS on Day 1.

22:55 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 21/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , KL Rahul 9)

Bowling change for England as Sam Curran, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. And straight away poses problems for Rahul, beating the right-hander’s outside edge twice around the off stump. The left arm pacer’s deliveries are skidding off the surface. Curran starts off with a maiden.

22:52 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 21/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , KL Rahul 9)

Robinson continues. Rahul clips the first delivery for towards square leg for single. Half hearted shout for LBW off the fifth delivery against Rohit, but the umpire isn’t interested. Just one run off the over.

22:46 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 20/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , KL Rahul 8)

Good stuff from Broad in that over. He surprises Rahul with a short ball first up, he does well to fend it away to the off side. He then gets an outside edge along the ground wide of the slip cordon for a single. Rohit leaves one and then looks to defend one off the front foot but gets an outside edge which falls well short of the third slip fielder. The last one is left alone. One run off the over. 

22:42 (IST)

After 9 overs,India 19/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , KL Rahul 7)

Robinson is hitting the deck hard and extracting bounce as well. He starts off with one down the leg side but then corrects his length. He brings one back in off the last ball and pings Rohit on the front pad, the umpire turns down the LBW appeal. Looked like height was a factor. Another maiden from Robinson.

22:38 (IST)

Robinson continues....

22:38 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 19/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , KL Rahul 7)

Rohit looks calm and composed and patient as well in the middle. He's leaving them well and defending them solidly. Broad bowled a no ball and drifted one on the pads which ended up as a leg bye. Rahul defends the last two balls to finish the over. Broad hasn't been hitting the stumps often with his lines but he did look to bowl straight in this over.

22:33 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 17/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , KL Rahul 7)

An intriguing over. There were hands on the heads of the English fielders as Robinson delivered a good length delivery which nipped back in sharply. Rahul shouldered his arms and it flew inches wide of the off stump. Rahul then hit a couple of decent shots but the fielder at mid-wicket and point put in good effort to stop them and not give away any runs. After a leave, Rahul goes for a slash outside off but it tails away to beat the outside edge. The last one is a a touch wide outside off, Rahul this time doesn't fiddle with it. A maiden to start off for Robinson.  

Highlights

title-img
21:54 (IST)

OUT! England 183 all out! No need of a review this time. It's a yorker on off, the ball crashes onto the stumps even before Anderson could bring his bat down in time.
21:52 (IST)

NOT OUT! It's swung way too much. It was a yorker, hits Anderson on the boot. The umpire lifts the finger but Anderson opts for a review. Replays show it was missing leg.
21:11 (IST)

OUT! The big fish, Joe Root, departs for 64. India were desperate for this breakthrough. Plumb in front, the umpire signals out and Root doesn’t opt for a review. Thakur picking up a huge wicket here. Root expected more swing than there was, it was angling into middle and leg and straightened after pitching. Root lbw b Thakur 64(108)
20:58 (IST)

OUT! That’s what pressure can do! It had been 17 deliveries until that and Buttler failed to get off the mark. Again, Bumrah bowling from wide of the crease and the straightens off the deck. An outside edge off Buttler’s blade and it carries easily to Pant behind the stumps. Buttler c Pant b Bumrah 0(18)
20:34 (IST)

OUT! Shami has struck once again after the tea breal. Down the leg side, Lawrence tickles it and Pant completes an easy catch behind the stumps. Two wickets in this over by Shami. Lawrence c Pant b Shami 0(4)
20:13 (IST)

OUT! Successful review for India. Beautiful inswinger from Shami and it traps Bairstow LBW. No bat was involved and the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps, as indicated by the review, and the umpire has to overturn his decision. Much needed breakthrough. Bairstow lbw b Shami 29(71)
20:04 (IST)

50! Half century for Joe Root, his 50th Test fifty. The skipper rising to the occasion here. Nine fours from his blade so far.  
15:36 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah strikes early. Burns is trapped LBW! Brilliant set up by Bumrah. He bowled four outswingers but then brought this one back in. It pitches on middle and leg and nips back in. Beats Burns' defence and gets trapped in front. The umpire raises his finger on the appeal. Burns opts for a review but replays show it was clipping the bails - umpire's call. Burns departs.
15:03 (IST)

Toss - Joe Root has won the toss and ENGLAND WILL bat first.

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: Robinson continues. Huge appeal for LBW off the first delivery against Rohit. It was a nip backer, there was no bat involved but seemed like it would go down leg. Ball tracking also indicates that it would have gone down leg. Unsuccessful review for England. Rohit gets an inside edge, the ball hits his pad and then falls just out of reach of the short leg fielder’s reach. A maiden from Robinson. And that’ll be STUMPS on Day 1.

1st Test preview: On Wednesday, Virat Kohli-led India will begin their much-awaited Test series against hosts England, when the first of five Tests kickstarts at Nottingham's Trent Bridge.
India’s last Test was in their defeat to New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton in June, and the upcoming series will kickstart the new cycle of WTC that runs till 2023.

India have been dealt with an opening conundrum ahead of the first Test. While Shubman Gill was ruled out of the series with a shin injury, the visitors were dealt with a fresh blow when Mayank Agarwal was hit on the head by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer during training on Monday. He was soon ruled out of the first Test with a pending concussion Test.

While Rohit Sharma looks set for the first opening slot, it remains to be seen who among KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara or even Hanuma Vihari will open in Agarwal’s absence. Former pacer Ashish Nehra, in an interaction with journalists recently, had backed for Rahul to open.

“Whoever plays, either if it’s Pujara or Vihari, it’s a makeshift arrangement, or I heard that the team management said on KL Rahul that they were only looking at slotting him in the middle-order, but see, we’ve seen KL Rahul in white-ball cricket, where we have seen him as an opener. So, before Vihari, why not Rahul?,” he had said.

Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma both still pose a threat to England, but Jasprit Bumrah will have up his ante in this series after disappointing in the WTC final.

While this pace trio looks set to lead the bowling attack, it remains to be seen if India could opt for a fourth pacer.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has taken a break from cricket citing mental health, while according to ESPNCricinfo, pacer Jofra Archer could miss the entire season due to an elbow injury.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad will once again look to rattle the Indian top-order, and the duo will have the support of fellow pacer Mark Wood.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

Updated Date: August 04, 2021 23:17:01 IST

