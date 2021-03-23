Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (odi)

India Vs England At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 23 March, 2021

23 March, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

317/5 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
England

England

251/10 (42.1 ov)

India beat England by 66 runs

India England
317/5 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.34 251/10 (42.1 ov) - R/R 5.95

Match Ended

India beat England by 66 runs

Mark Wood - 2

Tom Curran - 8

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mark Wood not out 2 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 0 30 2
Prasidh Krishna 8.1 1 54 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 251/10 (42.1)

10 (10) R/R: 3.52

Mark Wood 2(7)
Tom Curran 8(10)

Tom Curran 11(16) S.R (68.75)

c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b Prasidh Krishna
Highlights, India vs England, 1st ODI Match at Pune, Full Cricket Score: Prasidh Krishna's 4/54 helps hosts script 66-run win

Highlights, India vs England, 1st ODI Match at Pune, Full Cricket Score: Prasidh Krishna's 4/54 helps hosts script 66-run win

21:57 (IST)

That's it from us tonight as well. India displaying one of their best ODI efforts in the recent past. They go 1-0 up in the 3-match series. A debut to remember for Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya for both. An emotional day for Krunal, who dedicated his knock to his late father. Many moments to remember from the first ODI. India look very strong and England will look to return strong in the second game. 

See you on 26th March at 1.30 pm. 

Goodbye and good night.

21:57 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the Match for his 98!

Dhawan: I'm very happy with my performance. It was a great comeback from us, and I really enjoyed it. I was putting all my effort in the process, and doing good gym sessions. Eventually, my smart work paid off. We knew the ball was swinging and seaming, we knew we had to stay on the wicket, play close to the body and not rush things. I’m not a person who gets too sad or too happy. I wasn’t in a rush to get to my hundred. (On missing out on his ton) There’s always a next time. When I wasn’t playing, I was like "how can I give to the team". So I was being a good 12th man, serving water and at the same time i was quite positive in the head.

21:54 (IST)


Virat Kohli, India captain:

This is one of our sweetest victories in the recent past for how we made a comeback with the ball. Starting with Prasidh, going for runs and then to make a comeback was an amazing effort. Krunal as well. 35 in the first three and to finish with only under 60 from 10 overs is great effort. Everyone else as well stepped up. As I have mentioned in the past as well, we promote players you keep backing players. Special mention to Shikhar as well, he has not got game time but he showed his skills today. KL as well did a good job. It is a healthy competition. For every slot we have 2 or 3 people available which is a great sign for Indian cricket. We want to go on a right path and we have a big pool of players to choose from. Special mention to Shikhar when he was not playing. He has been outstanding and has worked hard on the game. The opening partnership was crucial. Krunal and KL were outstanding at the back end of the innings. If Shikhar and I were there till 49th over, we could have ended up with 350 on the board. 

21:46 (IST)

Eoin Morgan, England captain: I thought the bowlers were outstanding. I thought the wicket was really good as well. The two openers were outstanding. We failed to continue on that. When we have bad days with the bat, it can look worse than what it is. India deserved to win. When you look at our top seven, all of them have scored (in the past). White-ball cricket, as a general rule, is always on the upward slant. With one eye on the World Cup, we want to continue to try and push the envelope. For us, losing like that is much better than losing by 10-20 runs playing in a different way. We need to push as hard as we can, and try to improve. It’s important for us to dictate the way we play. I thought the bowlers did an outstanding job. The line and length did prove effective on this wicket. We were happy chasing 318. There is a little bit of dew here, but we were not in a position to take advantage of that. (One thing he could change) Just the execution. The method with which we’re trying to play is the right one.

21:34 (IST)

MILESTONE ALERT!

Prasidh Krishna becomes the first Indian bowler to take a four-wicket on ODI debut.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

21:34 (IST)
21:28 (IST)

India win by 66 runs!

Krishna takes four wickets on ODI debut as he completes the formality by picking up the last wicket. Tom Curran has been caught square on the off side for 11. India go 1-0 up in the Three-match series.  

21:26 (IST)

After 42 overs,England 251/9 ( Tom Curran 11 , Mark Wood 2)

Bhuvneshwar continues. He had three chances at Wood to clean things up for India. But Wood did well to evade him. T Curran takes a single to keep the strike. Three off the over. England need 67 off 48. 

21:22 (IST)

After 41 overs,England 248/9 ( Tom Curran 9 , Mark Wood 1)

Kuldeeep comes into the attack, searching for a wicket but he does not get it. He had one chance to have a go at Wood who could not pick his googly, was beaten all ends up. The ball even missed the edge. Five off the over. England need 70 off 54 balls.

21:20 (IST)
four

FOUR! T Curran gets one in his area and he smashes Kuldeep for four runs to cow corner

21:19 (IST)

After 40 overs,England 243/9 ( Tom Curran 4 , Mark Wood 1)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers on the first ball of the over and gets his second victim of the day. India now only one wicket away as Mark Wood, England;s No 11, joins T Curran in the middle. England need 75 off 60. 

21:34 (IST)

MILESTONE ALERT!

Prasidh Krishna becomes the first Indian bowler to take a four-wicket on ODI debut.
21:28 (IST)

India win by 66 runs!

Krishna takes four wickets on ODI debut as he completes the formality by picking up the last wicket. Tom Curran has been caught square on the off side for 11. India go 1-0 up in the Three-match series.  
21:15 (IST)

OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has removed Rashid with a lovely outswinger, just the amount of movement he needed off the pitch, took the outside edge and went o Rahul behind. England nine down. India one wicket away from win. Adil Rashid c Rahul b Bhuvneshwar 0(5)
21:11 (IST)

OUT! Krunal Pandya picks up his first ODI wicket as he dismisses Sam Curran on the first ball of the last over of his spell. Curran gave him a charge but could not connect properly and was caught by substitute Shubman Gill in the deep. Sam Curran c (sub)Shubman Gill b Krunal Pandya 12(20)
21:05 (IST)

OUT! Bhuvneshwar strikes on the first ball of the new over, produced outside edge off Ali's bat and Rahul does the rest behind the stumps. England seven down. Moeen Ali c Rahul b Bhuvneshwar 30(37)
20:44 (IST)

OUT! Krishna returns to the attack and delivers again, at the start of the third spell. Has removed Billings, who was looking to slice the ball over covers but gave a catch to Kohli placed there in the process. Billings c Kohli b Prasidh 18(22) 
20:12 (IST)

OUT! Jos Buttler goes. Caught in front of the wickets. Thakur gets second wicket in the same over. Ball came sharply from length to Buttler and hit his front pad on the back foot. Umpire Menon ruled it out and ball tracker showed umpire's call on wickets hitting so Buttler will have to go. Buttler lbw b Thakur 2(4) 
20:08 (IST)

OUT! Morgan goes back. England lost their fourth wicket. Big wicket for India. He wanted to pull Thakur but got a thick inside edge which travelled to the keeper. Morgan c Rahul b Thakur 22(30)  
19:59 (IST)

OUT! Massive wicket for India as Bairstow departs, slower delivery from Thakur and Bairstoe went for the slog, could not connect and has been caught at deep mid-wicket by Kuldeep.  Bairstow c Kuldeep Yadav b Thakur 94(66) 
19:31 (IST)

OUT! Krishna strikes again. Stokes caught at short cover by Gill. He wanted to go big over the cover fielder but it seems he was done in in the pace  by Krishna, England lose second wicket in the chase. Stokes c (sub)Shubman Gill b Prasidh 1(11)
19:21 (IST)

OUT! Surya takes a catch at backward point, albiet in second attempt, to dismiss Roy. Prasidh Krishna gets his maiden international wicket. India finally break the opening wicket partnership.  Roy c (sub)Suryakumar Yadav b Prasidh 46(35)
18:42 (IST)

FOUR! Fifty up for England in just the seventh over of the innings and Roy brings it up with a lovely square drive off Bhuvi
17:42 (IST)

FOUR! A boundary to end the innings, with Rahul guiding the ball through the gap between the keeper and short fine while looking to hook a short ball from Wood.

India finish on 317/5 after being put in to bat by Eoin Morgan.

17:39 (IST)

FOUR! Krunal works the ball through the leg side at the start of the final over of the innings, bringing up the century stand with Rahul in the process! This has been a superb fightback from the duo after the Englishmen had them on a tight leash in the middle overs. IND 308/5
17:33 (IST)

Fifty up for Krunal Pandya on ODI debut off just 26 deliveries! Brings up the milestone with a single at the start of the penultimate over, and looks to the heavens right after in memory of his late father. This is the fastest half-century by a debutant in ODI cricket! IND 293/5
16:49 (IST)

OUT! The wickets are starting to tumble now for the Indians, as Hardik guides the ball straight into Bairstow's hands at the lone slip position! IND 205/5
 

Hardik Pandya c Bairstow b Stokes 1(9)
16:37 (IST)

OUT! No third time lucky for Shikhar Dhawan as he pulls straight into the opposition skipper's hands at midwicket to depart just two runs short of what would've been his 18th ODI ton! IND 197/4

Dhawan c Morgan b Stokes 98(106)
16:18 (IST)

OUT! One shot too many from Iyer as he ends up getting a thick leading edge off Wood that carries all the way to sweeper cover, where substitute fielder Liam Livingstone holds on for a fine catch. IND 187/3

Iyer c sub (Livingstone) b Wood 6(9)
16:03 (IST)

OUT! Mark Wood with the much-needed breakthrough as Virat Kohli's search for his first international hundred since October 2019 continues. Kohli flicks this towards deep midwicket, though straight into the hands of Moeen, and is extremely disappointed with his shot selection. IND 169/2

Kohli c Moeen b Wood 56(60)
15:52 (IST)

FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan leans forward and drives the full delivery on the up, placing it between extra cover and mid off to bring up the century stand with Virat off 94 balls! IND 164/1
15:46 (IST)

Fifty up for Virat Kohli — his 61st in one-day internationals! The India skipper brings up the milestone in quiet fashion, collecting a single, although he done the job at a decent pace at run-a-ball. IND 151/1
15:23 (IST)

SIX! Shikhar Dhawan brings up his 31st ODI half-century in style, getting down on one knee and slog-sweeping the ball towards the cow corner fence for the first maximum of the innings! IND 103/1
14:51 (IST)

OUT! Stokes with the breakthrough, as Rohit pays the price for poking at a wide length delivery that he ends up nicking to the keeper to depart after getting off to a decent start. IND 64/1

Rohit c Buttler b Stokes 28(42)
14:37 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan — the veteran limited-overs pair rising to the occasion once again, albeit at a steady pace in this innings. Rohit brings up the milestone with a single in the 13th over. IND 50/0
13:08 (IST)

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
13:02 (IST)

England win the toss, and skipper Eoin Morgan opts to field
12:42 (IST)

Just In: Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna to make debuts for India in the first ODI. They have received their caps in the team huddle before the game. 

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Pune Live Updates: India win by 66 runs! Krishna takes four wickets on ODI debut as he completes the formality by picking up the last wicket. Tom Curran has been caught square on the off side for 11. India go 1-0 up in the series.

Preview: England's tour of India reaches its final leg as Eoin Morgan's men prepare themselves for the 50-over contests following the conclusion of the Twenty20 Internationals, with the first ODI taking place on Tuesday.

The two sides, having already played four Tests and five T20Is, will lock horns in three One-Day Internationals — taking place on 23, 26 and 28 March respectively, with all the games in Pune — before the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on 9 April.

Having lost the Test series convincingly by a 3-1 margin, and then going on to lose the T20I rubber after gaining a 2-1 series lead at one point, the focus for the visitors will be on laying their hands on at least one trophy before their players break for the IPL, or head back home for the County Championship. England, after all, are the 50-over World Champions and a very much the formidable force in the format.

India, on the other hand, will hope to use the momentum gained from their impressive turnaround in the T20Is to win them the ODI contests. Virat Kohli's men managed to successfully defend totals in the last two games of the T20Is — both of which were must-win affairs — with the last match of the series seeing the hosts dominate on all departments to register a 36-run win.

The trophy that will be handed to the winners of the three-match ODI series between India and England. Sportzpics

The trophy that will be handed to the winners of the three-match ODI series between India and England. Sportzpics

The series will be all the more important for the ageing Shikhar Dhawan, who has been pushed out of the opener's slot in T20Is now in addition to Tests, but has been picked as the first-choice opener alongside vice-captain Rohit Sharma. For Dhawan, who is facing massive competition from a host of others including KL Rahul, this series will perhaps be one of the last set of chances that he gets if he is to retain his place in the one-day side till the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Among the key changes in personnel in the two teams is Jofra Archer missing out for the visitors. The searing pacer's elbow issue worsened during the T20I contests, and not only will he be sitting out of the ODI series, but will also likely to miss the early part of IPL 2021.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.

Updated Date: March 23, 2021 22:09:50 IST

Tags:

