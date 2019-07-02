India vs Bangladesh, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Bumrah bowls out his final over in the 48th. Single conceded off each of the first two deliveries, before Saifuddin drills the ball down the ground for a boundary off the third to bring up his half-century. Bumrah though, gets India closer to victory by getting rid of Rubel with a well-directed yorker. Bumrah then ends the contest with a second consecutive yorker, getting rid of Mustafizur for a golden duck!

Saifuddin remains stranded on 51 off 38 deliveries at other end, playing a heroic innings to nearly get his side home. Bumrah finishes with figures of 4/55. Bangladesh’s semi-final hopes end with this defeat, as India become the second team in the World Cup confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Bangladesh's chances for qualification to the semi-finals hinges on the results of their remaining two matches against India and Pakistan. They must win both to have any chance of qualifying. Their opponents for 2 July, India, have just been handed their first defeat by tournament favourites England on Sunday as India failed to chase a target of 338 at Birmingham.

Currently, there are at least three teams i.e. England, Pakistan and Bangladesh who'll have to win their remaining games to stand any chance of qualifying. Even then, these teams might get tied on points. In that case, their Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into the picture and become the deciding factor for who advances.

India are at second place in the points table and their qualification for the semi-finals shouldn't be a worry. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are at sixth in the points table and are on the verge of elimination. Hence, for the Banglas, every game hereon is a virtual eliminator.

Bangladesh have been in top form this World Cup, having beaten South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan thus far while also running other teams close with their spirited batting. Their one concern will be losing the toss. In the matches that they've lost to England and Australia, they had also lost the toss and had to bowl first. Their bowlers conceded huge first-innings totals which were always going to be tough to chase down. Another area of concern for the Bangladesh side is that several of their top players like captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Tami Iqbal and Mahmudullah are playing on despite carrying injuries for some time now. How that might affect their performances in a crucial match remains to be seen.

If Bangladesh wins the toss, they would like to bat first and give their bowlers a fillip, a big total to defend against an Indian batting order which is still reeling from the ouster of Shikhar Dhawan.

India vs Bangladesh is also being touted as the big Asian rivalry considering that India vs Pakistan contests have failed to live up to the hype in recent times.

Full Team Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.

With inputs from Agencies

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here