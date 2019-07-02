-
Live Updates
Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Full cricket score: India beat B'desh, qualify for semi-finals
Date: Tuesday, 02 July, 2019 23:40 IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match Ended
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
This over 48.0
- 1
- 1
- 4
- 1
- 0(W)
- 0(W)
batsman
- 51 (38)
- 4s X 9
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 51 (9)
- M X 0
- W X 1
- 55 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
0 ( 0.1 ) R/R: 0
Mohammad Saifuddin 0(0)
Mustafizur Rahman 0(1)
|
286/10 (48 over)
Mustafizur Rahman 0 (1) SR: S.R (0.00)
b Jasprit Bumrah
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 40 Match Result India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
Highlights
-
23:09 (IST)
Rohit Sharma is the Man of the Match for his 92-ball 104!
-
23:02 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Bumrah ends the contest with back-to-back yorkers, castling Mustafizur for a golden duck, as India collect a 28-run win to qualify for the semi-finals! BAN 286 all out
Mustafizur b Bumrah 0(1)
-
23:01 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Bumrah castles Rubel with an unplayable yorker, sending him back for 9! India one wicket away from victory now. BAN 286/9
Rubel b Bumrah 9(11)
-
22:59 (IST)
FOUR! Saifuddin brings up his half-century off just 37 deliveries! Pitched up delivery from Bumrah, he drills this down the ground! Kohli puts in a dive in the deep, but in vain. BAN 285/8
-
22:44 (IST)
OUT! Bangladesh are eight down now! Mortaza ends up nicking the slower ball to Dhoni, who lunges to his right to collect a comfortable catch.Was a leg-cutter from Bhuvi this time, which the Bangladesh captain failed to pick. BAN 257/8
Mortaza c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 8(5)
-
22:35 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Bumrah returns to the field, gets the responsibility of the 44th over, and strikes right away! Sabbir misses a slower one while looking to heave the ball towards the leg side, and gets his leg stump rattled as a result. BAN 245/7
Sabbir b Bumrah 36(36)
-
21:52 (IST)
OUT! Pandya nets the big fish! Foxes Shakib with a change of pace, with the star all-rounder chipping the ball straight to Karthik at extra cover for a simple catch! His dismissal makes this India's game to lose now. BAN 179/6
Shakib c Karthik b Pandya 66(74)
-
21:42 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Bumrah gets his first success of the day, with Mosaddek departing after chopping the ball onto his stumps! Was a slower ball from Bumrah, the off-cutter to be more precise. Second drinks break taken after this dismissal. BAN 173/5
Mosaddek b Bumrah 3(7)
-
21:28 (IST)
OUT! Pandya gets the breakthrough once again! Liton gets a short ball, miscuing a back-of-length delivery to Karthik at midwicket. Departs after getting off to a good start. BAN 162/4
Liton c Karthik b Pandya 22(24)
-
21:19 (IST)
Fifty up for Shakib Al Hasan, bringing up the milestone with a quick double off the last delivery of the 28th over. Takes 58 deliveries to get to the milestone today, collecting five boundaries along the way. His sixth fifty-plus score this World Cup! BAN 147/3
-
20:57 (IST)
OUT! Excellent field placing by Kohli once again! Mushfiq goes for the sweep, but doesn't quite clear the fielder at midwicket, who collects the ball at eye level. Chahal will breathe easy now, having gone for runs so far in the day. BAN 121/3
Mushfiqur c Shami b Chahal 24(23)
-
20:26 (IST)
OUT! Pandya strikes! Sarkar holes out straight to Kohli at cover to waste a good start! Kohli gives him a bit of a send-off, telling him "You're out!" with the finger raised, which might get him in trouble with the match referee later. Drinks taken after the dismissal. BAN 74/2
Sarkar c Kohli b Pandya 33(38)
-
19:57 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Shami continues to be a key wicket-taking option for India, inducing an inside edge off Tamim's willow to send the senior opener back for 22; BAN 39/1
Tamim b Shami 22(31)
-
18:50 (IST)
After 50 overs,India 314/9 ( Jasprit Bumrah 0 , )
OUT! Shami has fallen on the last ball of the innings
Brilliant finish from Mustafizur and Bangladesh. Three wickets in the over, that of Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar and Shami. The Fizz bowled Shami to completed the five-wicket haul. What a spell from the left-arm pacer. India finish with 314/9.
-
18:48 (IST)
OUT! Bhuvneshwar missed to connect the ball, and ran blindly, could not make it to the non-striker's end and Mustafizur collected the throw from Rahim and dislodged the bails. Bhuvneshwar run out (Rahim/Mustafizur) 2(3)
-
18:44 (IST)
OUT! Two dot balls as Dhoni refused to take a single. Third ball, Dhoni was frustrated and went for the pull, did not come off well, top edge went up in the air and Shakib at mid-on takes a godo catch to dismiss him. Mustafizur with the wicket. Dhoni c Shakib b Mustafizur 35(33)
-
18:34 (IST)
OUT! DK is gone. Slow bouncer from Mustafizur and Karthik went for his shot, pulled but it a little too early, Bottom edge could only reach up till the fielder at mid-wicket who took a safe catch. Karthik c Mosaddek Hossain b Mustafizur 8(9)
-
18:19 (IST)
OUT! End of Pant. Sat and slog-swept Shakib to square boundary, the ball was hit powerfully but went straight into the hands of Moasaddek, who stood their for this shot, he took it on the second attempt. Pant c Mosaddek Hossain b Shakib 48(41)
-
17:52 (IST)
OUT! And Hardik Pandya has gone for a duck. Great bowling this from Mustafizur Rahman, he rolls his wrist, creates the edge off Pandya's bat, there was a first slip in place just for that shot and the ball travels to Sarkar placed there. End of Pandya. Hardik Pandya c Soumya Sarkar b Mustafizur 0(2)
-
17:49 (IST)
OUT! The Virat Kohli wicket is here. Bangladesh is super happy. Mustafizur is the man who comes on and he bangs it short, Virat pulls but there is not enough power to take it over the fielder at deep mid-wicket. It goes straight to him and Kohli departs. Kohli c Rubel b Mustafizur 26(27)
-
17:19 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of KL Rahul, a very average innings from him, he took 92 balls to reach 77 and now while cutting the ball off Rubel, has edged it to Rahim behind the stumps. He is not looking too happy with his effort today and rightly so. Rahul c Rahim b Rubel 77(92)
-
17:05 (IST)
OUT! And Rohit is gone, off break from Soumya Sarkar does the trick, Rohit was looking to go big now after having surpassed the milestone and he pulled but was too early into the shit, ball took the outside edge and ballooned in the air, Liton Das took a safe catch at covers just outside the 30-yard circle. Rohit c Liton Das b Soumya Sarkar 104(92)
-
16:18 (IST)
After 18 overs,India 105/0 ( KL Rahul 44 , Rohit Sharma 57)
100 up for India in the 18th over. Is this a quick start? Better than earlier ones for sure in the post-Dhawan injury phase of tournament but not too quick. Rahul has played more than 30 dots in this innings so far and now that he is set, needs to bring his hitting game.
-
14:37 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
-
14:36 (IST)
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
-
14:33 (IST)
Toss News: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bat first
Had it not been for Bumrah's dismissal of Rubel and Mustafizur with back-to-back yorkers, Saifuddin might have very well led Bangladesh to a memorable triumph, given the way he was hitting the ball out of the park. The game was considered over after Shakib's dismissal, but the Bangladesh middle and lower order refused to give up, and took the game right into the slog overs.
India have confirmed their place in the semis, but still have a plenty of areas of concern as they head into their final league game this Saturday. We have a couple of huge games coming up now — England vs New Zealand on Wednesday and Pakistan vs Bangladesh on Friday — which will decide the other two semi-finalists.
For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!
Virat Kohli, India captain: Bangladesh has played some really good cricket. Deserve a lot of credit for the fight that they put up. Really happy to see the ‘Q’ against our name on the points table. Very very happy we have qualified already with one game to spare. When Hardik's put under pressure, he has come back really well in the tournament. He’s really looking forward to do stuff for the team. He has a gut feeling about what the batsman might want to do. He wants to bowl in pressure situations. I know five bowlers was a bit of a game. We wanted to try out a new combination given the boundary dimensions. (On Rohit) I’ve been watching it for years now. In my opinion, he’s the best one-day player right now. It’s a joy to watch him. All the guys in the change room get so much confidence. He’s really going well. Bumrah’s always going to be crucial, that’s why we stopped him after four overs initially. Best in the world. He has more chances of executing when he wants to. (On areas of concern) We can look to capitalise on situations to get those extra 30 runs. It’s not going to be a cakewalk. Sri Lanka’s a really good side. I just want the guys to continue to good habits.
Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain: That was the match we needed to win. There were good performances by Mustafizur and Shakib. Bit of luck could have been good. It wa was a nice tournament. Shakib and Mushi batted really well right through.
And Bangladesh go down fighting...
This has been a tremendous effort by them. But in the end, as they say experience matters the most in crunch situations. Indian bowlers put their experience into play whereas some of the Bangladeshi batsmen threw their wickets away after getting starts. Also they missed the experience of Mahmudullah today.
Bangladesh will now take on Pakistan at Lord's on July 5 in their last game of the tournament and that fixture is likely to be Mashrafe Mortaza's farewell match as well.
Rohit Sharma: Initially wanted to take some time, and then assess where we want to go from there. The first game against South Africa, the conditions were a little challenging. The pitch against England was a little two paced. You come out thinking you want to be positive. I was lucky. Fortune favours the brave. I never think about the shorter boundaries. The idea is to put pressure on the bowlers. I thought I just got a hundred today. My mantra is whatever has happened in the past, just keep it in the past. I try not to think about what I’ve achieved in the past. What has happened today has happened. I need to focus on the next game now.
Boom boom and crash... Bangladesh have been knocked out of the World Cup by their bogey team. While Pandya turned the game with his spells in middle overs, Bumrah got the tensed up Indian fans jumping again. There really never was any danger to be honest, but you never know in this T20 age. Bumrah though is this era's greatest pacer, arguably. And his death overs' spell here have confirmed India's spot in the semi-finals. Two spots remaining and we will know the semi-final line-up by Thursday evening.
After 48 overs,Bangladesh 286/10 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 51 , )
Bumrah bowls out his final over in the 48th. Single conceded off each of the first two deliveries, before Saifuddin drills the ball down the ground for a boundary off the third to bring up his half-century. Bumrah though, gets India closer to victory by getting rid of Rubel with a well-directed yorker. Bumrah then ends the contest with a second consecutive yorker, getting rid of Mustafizur for a golden duck!
Saifuddin remains stranded on 51 off 38 deliveries at other end, playing a heroic innings to nearly get his side home. Bumrah finishes with figures of 4/55. Bangladesh’s semi-final hopes end with this defeat, as India become the second team in the World Cup confirm their place in the semi-finals.
BOWLED EM! Bumrah ends the contest with back-to-back yorkers, castling Mustafizur for a golden duck, as India collect a 28-run win to qualify for the semi-finals! BAN 286 all out
Mustafizur b Bumrah 0(1)
BOWLED EM! Bumrah castles Rubel with an unplayable yorker, sending him back for 9! India one wicket away from victory now. BAN 286/9
Rubel b Bumrah 9(11)
FOUR! Saifuddin brings up his half-century off just 37 deliveries! Pitched up delivery from Bumrah, he drills this down the ground! Kohli puts in a dive in the deep, but in vain. BAN 285/8
After 47 overs,Bangladesh 279/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 45 , Rubel Hossain 8)
Shami returns to the attack for his penultimate over, giving away seven off it, including a boundary to Saifuddin off the third delivery. Bangladesh need 36 off the last three overs. Saifuddin five away from a well-deserved half-century.
FOUR! Saifuddin pulls a back-of-length ball towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary, moving to 44 in the process! BAN 278/8
After 46 overs,Bangladesh 272/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 40 , Rubel Hossain 7)
Rubel sends off a warning to the Indian attack, hammering the ball past the bowler off the third delivery to collect a boundary for himself. Eight off Bumrah’s penultimate over, with Bangladesh needing 43 off 24 balls. A thriller very much on the cards as long as Saifuddin’s around.
FOUR! Now Rubel collects a boundary for himself, bludgeoning the ball past Bumrah, with the ball then running all the way to the boundary. BAN 269/8
After 45 overs,Bangladesh 264/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 38 , Rubel Hossain 1)
Mashrafe latches on to a slower ball from Bhuvi at the start of the bowler’s penultimate over, sending it high up in the air and clearing long on for a six. The Bangladesh skipper though, departs off the next ball, getting caught-behind for eight. Saifuddin doesn’t give up yet, driving the ball towards the wide long off fence for another boundary. 13 off the over. Bangladesh need 51 off 30 balls.
FOUR! Driven towards the wide long off fence by Saifuddin! Rahul runs towards the ball from long off, but fails to prevent the boundary. Could've perhaps put in a dive there. BAN 263/8
OUT! Bangladesh are eight down now! Mortaza ends up nicking the slower ball to Dhoni, who lunges to his right to collect a comfortable catch.Was a leg-cutter from Bhuvi this time, which the Bangladesh captain failed to pick. BAN 257/8
Mortaza c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 8(5)
Highest stands for Bangladesh for 7th or lower wicket in an ODI WC match:
70* - Khaled Masud/Mohammad Rafique v NZ, Kimberley, 2003
66 - Mohammad Saifuddin/Sabbir Rahman v Ind, Birmingham, 2019*
58* - Mahmudullah/Shafiul Islam v Eng, Chattogram, 2011
58 - Mashrafe Mortaza/Mushfiqur Rahim v WI, Bridgetown, 2007
SIX! Mortaza connects, skieing the ball and just about managing to clear the long on fence. Rahul was able to get close to the ball, but was unable to parry it back inside. BAN 257/7
After 44 overs,Bangladesh 251/7 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 33 , Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 2)
Bumrah breaks the 66-run stand of the first ball of his eighth over, foxing Sabbir with a slower ball that beats his bat swing and clips his leg stump. Mortaza walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a single off the third delivery of the over. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries. Wide off the final delivery, bowled well outside off. Saifuddin drives the ball towards wide long on for a brace off the last delivery. Six runs and a wicket off the over. Bangladesh need 64 off 36 balls.
BOWLED EM! Bumrah returns to the field, gets the responsibility of the 44th over, and strikes right away! Sabbir misses a slower one while looking to heave the ball towards the leg side, and gets his leg stump rattled as a result. BAN 245/7
Sabbir b Bumrah 36(36)
Shami has leaked a few runs and it is a worrisome point. He was expensive at the death in the England game too. Bangladesh have kept the spirit up in this chase and not let the run rate escape from grasp... some would say it is the right intent, because that word is not used often enough. Anyway, six overs from Bhuvi and Bumrah should get the job done. Shami's death overs are a crucial factor if it comes down to playing two pacers.
After 43 overs,Bangladesh 245/6 ( Sabbir Rahman 36 , Mohammad Saifuddin 30)
Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack, hoping to break this partnership that’s worth 61 at the start of this over. Single off each of the first two deliveries. An under-pressure Bhuvneshwar concedes a wide off the third. Well-directed yorker to Sabbir off the fourth, yielding a dot. Another wide off the fourth delivery. Couple of slower balls off each of the next two deliveries, both yielding dots, before Sabbir drives the ball towards deep midwicket for a single off the last ball. Five off the over. Bangladesh need 70 off 42.
After 42 overs,Bangladesh 240/6 ( Sabbir Rahman 34 , Mohammad Saifuddin 29)
Shami continues to leak runs from one end, getting hit for two boundaries by Saifuddin, who’s proving to be quite the hurdle for the Indian bowlers and a perfect foil to Sabbir. 11 off the over. Bangladesh need 75 off 48 balls.
FOUR! Shami's going through a horror spell right now! Saifuddin shuffles forward and bludgeons a slower ball through the square leg region! BAN 238/6
FOUR! Saifuddin goes for an inside out slog, the ball running away towards the unprotected long off boundary! BAN 234/6
After 41 overs,Bangladesh 229/6 ( Sabbir Rahman 32 , Mohammad Saifuddin 20)
Chahal bowls out his final over, giving away three singles and a wide off it. Sabbir and Saifuddin rotate the strike between themselves, perhaps with the intention of seeing off the wily leggie before taking on the seamers. Chahal signs off with 1/50 at the end of his quota. Bangladesh need 86 off 54 balls.
Chahal bowls out his final over, giving away three singles and a wide off it. Sabbir and Saifuddin rotate the strike between themselves, perhaps with the intention of seeing off the wily leggie before taking on the seamers. Chahal signs off with 1/50 at the end of his quota. Bangladesh need 86 off 54 balls.
Fifty partnership up between Sabbir and Saifuddin for the seventh wicket! The latter collects a single off the last delivery of the 41st over to bring up the milestone! BAN 229/6
After 40 overs,Bangladesh 225/6 ( Sabbir Rahman 30 , Mohammad Saifuddin 19)
Saifuddin pulls the ball towards the midwicket fence off the first delivery of Pandya’s final over, collecting his fourth boundary in no time. Single off each of the next two deliveries, followed by three consecutive dots. Pandya signs off with 3/60 at the end of his final over. Bangladesh need 90 off 60 balls. Current partnership worth 46 off 37 balls, and certainly looks threatening for Kohli and Co.
FOUR! Bludgeoned away towards the midwicket fence by Saifuddin! Looks like the Bangladeshis are not out of the game yet! BAN 223/6
After 39 overs,Bangladesh 219/6 ( Sabbir Rahman 29 , Mohammad Saifuddin 14)
Sabbir collects a single off the first delivery, which then is followed by a sweep by Saifuddin that sends the ball over Bumrah at short fine, and all the way to the boundary thereafter. Wide off the next delivery, with a single coming up off the penultimate delivery. Sabbir sweeps the ball towards deep midwicket for a boundary off the last delivery. 11 off the over. Bangladesh need 96 to win from 66 balls.
Bangladesh are going down fighting here. The asking rate is still manageable. Quite interestingly, young Saifuddin is taking the risks and Sabbir, who is the more accomplished batsman between the two, is trying to drag this game as deep as possible.
FOUR! Sabbir sweeps and sweeps hard, guiding the ball towards the vacant midwicket fence. BAN 219/6
FOUR! Saifuddin gets down on one knee and goes for the sweep, the ball then landing beyond Bumrah's reach at fine leg! BAN 213/6
After 38 overs,Bangladesh 208/6 ( Sabbir Rahman 24 , Mohammad Saifuddin 9)
Shami brought back in place of Pandya, and he leaks runs aplenty in this over, giving away 17 runs off it including two boundaries each to Sabbir and Saifuddin. Maybe Bangladesh can still dream of a victory with these two at the crease. Bangladesh need 107 to win from 72 balls.
FOUR! Saifuddin lofts the ball towards the wide long on fence off a half volley from Shami! BAN 208/6
FOUR! Shami's leaking runs aplenty right now. This time it's Saifuddin, who pulls the ball straight down the ground. BAN 204/6
FOUR! Back-to-back fours to Sabbir, this time pulling the back-of-length delivery towards fine leg. BAN 199/6
FOUR! Pulled away towards the gap between mid on and midwicket, the ball then racing away to the fence. BAN 195/6
After 37 overs,Bangladesh 191/6 ( Sabbir Rahman 15 , Mohammad Saifuddin 1)
Chahal brought in place of Bumrah after the latter hurts his shoulder and leaves the field. Sabbir collects a single off the first delivery, which turns out to be the only run off the over as Saifuddin blocks or leaves the remaining deliveries of the over. Bangladesh need 124 to win from 78 balls.
After 36 overs,Bangladesh 190/6 ( Sabbir Rahman 14 , Mohammad Saifuddin 1)
Pandya starts his penultimate over with a wide, which is followed by Sabbir pulling a back-of-length ball behind square, with Bumrah hurting his shoulder while putting in a dive near the boundary. His dive doesn’t exactly save the Indians a boundary, and he has to leave the field for a bit, making Jadeja walk out to the centre. Three runs collected off the remaining deliveries, with eight coming off the over. Bangladesh need 125 to win from 84 balls.
Getting Shakib has broken this chase completely now. India are marching towards the semi-finals. Pandya has been superb today, like he has been for much of the World Cup. It really has been the next step in his evolution as an all-rounder, especially when compared with the bowler he was in the Champions Trophy.
FOUR! Sabbir pulls behind square after getting a back-of-length delivery from Pandya. Bumrah puts in a dive at deep backward square leg, but is unable to hold on to the ball, that eventually touches the advertising cushion. What's worse, Bumrah appears to have hurt himself, and needs a quick look from the physio. BAN 187/6
Shakib gone. Game, set and match for India, I guess and Bangladesh's semi-final chances all but over. Today, their batsmen have just gifted their wickets away. Too many soft dismissals. A more sensitive approach was what the doctor ordered for them.
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Bumrah bowls out his final over in the 48th. Single conceded off each of the first two deliveries, before Saifuddin drills the ball down the ground for a boundary off the third to bring up his half-century. Bumrah though, gets India closer to victory by getting rid of Rubel with a well-directed yorker. Bumrah then ends the contest with a second consecutive yorker, getting rid of Mustafizur for a golden duck!
Saifuddin remains stranded on 51 off 38 deliveries at other end, playing a heroic innings to nearly get his side home. Bumrah finishes with figures of 4/55. Bangladesh’s semi-final hopes end with this defeat, as India become the second team in the World Cup confirm their place in the semi-finals.
Bangladesh's chances for qualification to the semi-finals hinges on the results of their remaining two matches against India and Pakistan. They must win both to have any chance of qualifying. Their opponents for 2 July, India, have just been handed their first defeat by tournament favourites England on Sunday as India failed to chase a target of 338 at Birmingham.
Currently, there are at least three teams i.e. England, Pakistan and Bangladesh who'll have to win their remaining games to stand any chance of qualifying. Even then, these teams might get tied on points. In that case, their Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into the picture and become the deciding factor for who advances.
India are at second place in the points table and their qualification for the semi-finals shouldn't be a worry. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are at sixth in the points table and are on the verge of elimination. Hence, for the Banglas, every game hereon is a virtual eliminator.
Bangladesh have been in top form this World Cup, having beaten South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan thus far while also running other teams close with their spirited batting. Their one concern will be losing the toss. In the matches that they've lost to England and Australia, they had also lost the toss and had to bowl first. Their bowlers conceded huge first-innings totals which were always going to be tough to chase down. Another area of concern for the Bangladesh side is that several of their top players like captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Tami Iqbal and Mahmudullah are playing on despite carrying injuries for some time now. How that might affect their performances in a crucial match remains to be seen.
If Bangladesh wins the toss, they would like to bat first and give their bowlers a fillip, a big total to defend against an Indian batting order which is still reeling from the ouster of Shikhar Dhawan.
India vs Bangladesh is also being touted as the big Asian rivalry considering that India vs Pakistan contests have failed to live up to the hype in recent times.
Full Team Squads:
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.
Updated Date: