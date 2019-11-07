Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match for his blistering 85 off 43!

Rohit: Both of those guys (Chahal and Sundar) are pretty smart and understand they're bowling really well. More importantly, they analyse and always have a conversation with the bowling coach on where they can improve. Chahal has managed to get the team on top bowling in difficult conditions. Washi has been our new ball bowler, but today I wanted to change that and gave him only one over. I'm quite an emotional guy on the field. Some of the decisions in the previous and some of the on-field moments today, we were a bit sloppy. Ultimately aim is to get the job done, and sometimes we display a lot of emotions. Next time I'll check where the camera is (laughs). We knew with the dew coming in, it will be slightly difficult for the bowlers. We had a good powerplay, and just carried on from that start. I knew the conditions were perfect. All I wanted to do was stay still and tonk the ball. It's been very good so far, and just wanted to finish it off on a good note. Looking forward to that.