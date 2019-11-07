-
upcomingNZENG
venueMcLean Park, NapierNov 8th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
-
upcomingAUSPAK
venuePerth Stadium, PerthNov 8th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
-
upcomingAFGWI
venueBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LucknowNov 9th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
-
upcomingWIWINDW
venueDarren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St LuciaNov 10th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
-
upcomingWIWINDW
venueDarren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St LuciaNov 10th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
-
upcomingWIWINDW
venueProvidence Stadium, GuyanaNov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
-
upcomingANDBIH
venueBokaro Cricket StadiumNov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingKARUTT
venueJadavpur University Complex, KolkataNov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingKERTN
venueSt Xavier's College Ground, ThumbaNov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
resultsINDB283/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.66INDC232/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.64India B beat India C by 51 runs
-
resultsINDC280/5 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.60INDB144/10 (43.4 ovr) R/R: 3.32India C beat India B by 136 runs
-
resultsINDC366/3 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 7.32INDA134/10 (29.5 ovr) R/R: 4.54India C beat India A by 232 runs
-
resultsINDB302/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.04INDA194/9 (47.2 ovr) R/R: 4.11India B beat India A by 108 runs
-
resultsWIW194/10 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 3.88INDW195/4 (42.1 ovr) R/R: 4.63India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsPAKW210/10 (48.4 ovr) R/R: 4.34BANW211/9 (49.5 ovr) R/R: 4.26Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
-
resultsINDW191/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 3.82WIW138/9 (47.2 ovr) R/R: 2.92India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
-
resultsPAKW215/10 (48.5 ovr) R/R: 4.43BANW186/10 (47.4 ovr) R/R: 3.92Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
-
resultsBAN153/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.65IND154/2 (15.4 ovr) R/R: 10.00India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
resultsAFG194/10 (45.2 ovr) R/R: 4.29WI197/3 (46.3 ovr) R/R: 4.25West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
resultsPAK150/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.50AUS151/3 (18.3 ovr) R/R: 8.25Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
resultsNZ180/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.00ENG166/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.30New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
Live Updates
Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Rajkot, Full Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal power hosts to series-levelling win
Date: Thursday, 07 November, 2019 22:46 IST
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Match Ended
India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
This over 15.4
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 1
batsman
- 8 (11)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 24 (13)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 35 (3.4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 23 (2)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
29 ( 3.2 ) R/R: 8.7
Shreyas Iyer 24(13)
KL Rahul 5(7)
|
125/2 (12.2 over)
Rohit Sharma 85 (43) SR: S.R (197.67)
c sub b Aminul Islam
Bangladesh in India 3 T20I Series 2019 2nd T20I Match Result India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Highlights
-
22:20 (IST)
After 15.4 overs,India 154/2 ( KL Rahul 8 , Shreyas Iyer 24)
India win by 8 wickets with 26 balls to spare to level the three-match T20I series 1-1! Iyer and Rahul deal in singles in Mustafizur's final over to get India home comfortably at Rajkot.
The match now heads to a decider at Nagpur on the 10th of this month!
-
22:04 (IST)
OUT! Not century for Rohit Sharma in his 100th T20I appearance, as he holes out to the man riding the midwicket fence to fall 15 short of the three-figure mark. Second wicket for Aminul Islam. IND 125/2
Rohit c sub (Mithun) b Aminul 85(43)
-
21:55 (IST)
OUT! Finally a reason for Bangladesh to smile after getting hammered all over the park. Dhawan's defence is breached and his leg stump gets clipped, as Aminul Islam breaks the massive opening stand. IND 118/1
Dhawan b Aminul 31(27)
-
21:47 (IST)
SIX! Back-to-back big hits for Rohit Sharma off Mosaddek, and that brings up the century stand between the India skipper and Shikhar Dhawan! IND 104/0
-
21:38 (IST)
SIX! What a way for Rohit Sharma to bring up his half-century! Smashes this over the midwicket fence to bring up the milestone for the 18th time in 100 T20Is, taking just 23 balls. IND 82/0
-
21:28 (IST)
FOUR! Full outside off, and driven past the man at point! And Rohit Sharma brings up the fifty opening stand for India, a partnership in which he has clearly played the dominant role, contributing with 36 runs. IND 52/0
-
20:49 (IST)
OUT! Mahmudullah is undone by Chahar's smarts. A slower bouncer to the batsmen who was charging down the wicket, he has to alter his shot and he tries to ramp it over the slip region but with absolutely no pace on offer he can only lob it towards short third man where Dube dives forward to take the catch
Mahmudullah c Shivam Dube b Chahar 30(21)
-
20:38 (IST)
OUT! A change up from Khaleel and that results in a wicket. Hossain looks to come down the wicket and tries to make room to slice it away, but doesn't get his timing right, the ball goes high into Rajkot's night sky and Rohit was not very confident under the ball but he holds on and that's what matters for India.
Afif Hossain c Rohit b Khaleel Ahmed 6(8)
-
20:19 (IST)
OUT! Chahal with another wicket. He is turning it on for India. Sarkar runs down the wicket and Chahal bowls it slower through the air, it was the googly as well. Rishabh Pant stumps and the TV umpire has some work again, again the question is not regarding the batsman making his ground it was if Pant collected it cleanly. Third umpire Anil Chaudhary taking the mickey out of Pant there. He seemed to have pressed the green light with NOT OUT flashing on the big screen before the error is quickly rectified but for a moment or more Pant and the Indian team had their hearts up their mouth. Sarkar was turning back to bat again untill the fourth umpire told him about the confusion.
Soumya Sarkar st Pant b Chahal 30(20)
-
20:08 (IST)
OUT! No magic for Mushfiqur today. Fullish delivery on off stump and Rahim bends to unleash the sweep. Doesn't catch it from the middle of the bat and the fielder at deep midwicket takes a simple catch. Chahal lets out a big roar
Rahim c Krunal Pandya b Chahal 4(6)
-
20:00 (IST)
OUT! Naim holes out.
Washington gets reward for some good bowling. Naim doesn't get the power behind his slog behind over deep midwicket, the fielder has to come in and take a comfortable catch.
Naim c Shreyas Iyer b Washington Sundar 36(31)
-
19:40 (IST)
OUT! India finally has a breakthrough and Rishabh Pant is once again in the centre of the action. Loud shout for a leg before shout as Chahal slips in a wrong'un and Das misses his flick and he starts running down the pitch without knowing where the ball was. He might have been unsighted there a little. The ball had just rolled down the pitch towards the on side. Pant aborts his appeal for leg before hares towards the ball, turns and hits the stumps to catch him way short of his ground.
Liton Das run out (Pant) 29(21)
-
19:37 (IST)
NOT OUT! More criticism heading Rishabh Pant's way, this time for his keeping. Firstly, it was a beautiful delivery from Chahal, he had tossed it up around off and Liton dances down the track and aims to go aerial straight down the ground. He was way away from the ball and Rishabh Pant whips the bails off. He was on his way until the umpire asked him to wait as they check the point of collection from Rishabh Pant and guess what the wicket-keeper has pouched the ball just before it had past the stumps. A marginal call but this is a school boy error. Liton Das was way down the track, Pant had all the time in the world, but he is a little too early. Big miss for India. Liton to bat on. Free-hit coming up...
-
18:42 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:31 (IST)
Toss: Mahmudullah calls heads and its a tail. India win the toss and Rohit Sharma elect to field.
And that brings us to the conclusion of the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh at Rajkot, and boy what a dazzling display of fireworks that turned out to be from Rohit Sharma, who unfortunately fell 15 short of what would've been a perfect way to celebrate a 100 T20I appearances. The series, currently locked at 1-1, heads to Nagpur for the decider, taking place three days from now. For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!
Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match for his blistering 85 off 43!
Rohit: Both of those guys (Chahal and Sundar) are pretty smart and understand they're bowling really well. More importantly, they analyse and always have a conversation with the bowling coach on where they can improve. Chahal has managed to get the team on top bowling in difficult conditions. Washi has been our new ball bowler, but today I wanted to change that and gave him only one over. I'm quite an emotional guy on the field. Some of the decisions in the previous and some of the on-field moments today, we were a bit sloppy. Ultimately aim is to get the job done, and sometimes we display a lot of emotions. Next time I'll check where the camera is (laughs). We knew with the dew coming in, it will be slightly difficult for the bowlers. We had a good powerplay, and just carried on from that start. I knew the conditions were perfect. All I wanted to do was stay still and tonk the ball. It's been very good so far, and just wanted to finish it off on a good note. Looking forward to that.
Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain: I think it was very good wicket to bat on We were 25-30 runs short, 180 have been defendable. They started superbly and got the momentum. Credit to Rohit and Shikhar,especially the way they started. Wrist-spinner is always a good option. On a wicket like this, wrist spinner is a very handy bowler to have in your side and Chahal showed that. Aminul is a great find for us, the way he's been putting effort. Hopefully he will continue. We need to assess the conditions when we go to Nagpur. We needed to be a bit more positive.
Yuzvendra Chahal chats with Harsha Bhogle at the end of the match.
"We always speculate the dew, and know where to bowl (in such conditions). (On Pant's folly behind the stumps) It happens. We are team players. Sometimes I drop catches as well. So you can say hard luck. (Bowling plan) I always plan what the batsman might do, whether he is picking my googlies or not. When you're bowling in the death overs or in the powerplay, that gives you confidence," says the leg-spinner from Haryana.
An eight wicket win to level the series. Much to do with Rohit Sharma's blitz. There can be further improvements in fielding and bowling too, but for India will be happy to have levelled this series. Bangladesh will see this as an opportunity wasted but they have another chance to regroup in Nagpur on Sunday. For now, it was Rohit's night and his knock helped the Men in Blue forget their experimental problems.
After 15.4 overs,India 154/2 ( KL Rahul 8 , Shreyas Iyer 24)
India win by 8 wickets with 26 balls to spare to level the three-match T20I series 1-1! Iyer and Rahul deal in singles in Mustafizur's final over to get India home comfortably at Rajkot.
The match now heads to a decider at Nagpur on the 10th of this month!
After 15 overs,India 151/2 ( KL Rahul 7 , Shreyas Iyer 22)
Change of ends for Al Amin. Iyer glances the ball past the keeper to collect his second four, and bring India closer to the finish line. Displays some fine running between the sticks to collect a brace off the fourth ball. Another boundary to Iyer, this time off a solidly-timed punch through cover off the penultimate delivery, followed by a single for the Mumbaikar to keep the strike. 12 off the over. India need another three to win with five overs left.
FOUR! Punched through cover by Iyer, and that brings up the 150 for the Indians! Just one more hit to the fence is all that is needed to end the game. IND 150/2
FOUR! Nudged past the keeper by Iyer, and India are galloping towards the finish line. IND 144/2
After 14 overs,India 139/2 ( KL Rahul 6 , Shreyas Iyer 11)
Mustafizur brought in place of Al Amin. Single to Rahul off the first ball, followed by a sassy uppercut towards the third man fence that fetches Iyer his first boundary. Seven off the over. India need another 15 to win from 36 balls.
FOUR! Classy, absolutely classy from Shreyas, arching his back and uppercutting the ball towards the third man fence to collect a four. IND 137/2
After 13 overs,India 132/2 ( KL Rahul 4 , Shreyas Iyer 6)
Leg-spinner Aminul continues from the other end, and he celebrates once again, this time by dismissing Rohit 15 short of his century. Rohit went for the wild heave towards the leg side, but this time couldn't clear the fence and was caught by the substitute Mithun near the boundary rope. Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat ahead of Pant, and smashes the ball over long on for a six to get off the mark in style. India need another 22 to win from 42 balls.
SIX! Stand and deliver from Shreyas Iyer, smashing the ball over long on for a maximum! IND 132/2
OUT! Not century for Rohit Sharma in his 100th T20I appearance, as he holes out to the man riding the midwicket fence to fall 15 short of the three-figure mark. Second wicket for Aminul Islam. IND 125/2
Rohit c sub (Mithun) b Aminul 85(43)
After 12 overs,India 125/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 85 , KL Rahul 3)
Al Amin returns to the attack in place of Mosaddek, conceding six from his third over, including a brace to Rohit off the penultimate delivery after guiding the ball past backward point. India need another 29 to win from 48 balls. Rohit needs another 15 for the big milestone.
After 11 overs,India 119/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 81 , KL Rahul 1)
Rohit runs the ball down the ground off the first delivery for a single, which is followed by Dhawan cutting the ball hard through point for a brace off the next. Dhawan chips the ball over the umpire's head, collecting a single to bring Rohit back on strike. Rohit appears to get into position for a slog in the fourth delivery, but ends up collecting only a single down the ground. Bangladesh finally smile in what has been a trainwreck of a second innings, as Aminul breaches Dhawan's defence to clip his leg stump and dismiss him for 31, bringing KL Rahul to the crease. Rahul gets off the mark as well as keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. India need 35 to win from 54 balls.
OUT! Finally a reason for Bangladesh to smile after getting hammered all over the park. Dhawan's defence is breached and his leg stump gets clipped, as Aminul Islam breaks the massive opening stand. IND 118/1
Dhawan b Aminul 31(27)
After 10 overs,India 113/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 79 , Shikhar Dhawan 28)
Mosaddek brought in place of Afif. Rohit smashes a hat-trick of sixes off the first three deliveries, bringing up the century stand with Dhawan in the process, and misses out on a fourth on the trot after getting an inside edge that results in a dot ball. Brace collected off the penultimate delivery, followed by a single off the last ball. 21 from the over. India need another 41 runs to win at the halfway stage in their innings.
SIX! Hat-trick of sixes for Rohit Sharma, this time over long on! What is the India captain up to now? Is he eyeing Yuvi's feat? IND 110/0
SIX! Back-to-back big hits for Rohit Sharma off Mosaddek, and that brings up the century stand between the India skipper and Shikhar Dhawan! IND 104/0
SIX! Now Mosaddek is greeted with a Rohit Sharma pull shot that sends the ball flying high in the air, and over the midwicket fence! IND 98/0
After 9 overs,India 92/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 58 , Shikhar Dhawan 28)
Just three singles given away by Aminul in his second over — an anomaly in what has been a display of fireworks so far. India need another 62 to win from 66 balls without having lost a single wicket so far.
23-ball fifty for Rohit. What a burn for Bangladesh at the moment. For the last 2-3 years, whenever India have had a must win situation in bilaterals at home, Rohit has always stood up and this is adding to the list. Dhawan’s slow motion has been negated. India motoring at the moment.
After 8 overs,India 89/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 56 , Shikhar Dhawan 27)
Spin from both ends now, with Afif being brought into the attack from the other side. Rohit brings up his half-century off just 23 deliveries, smashing the ball into the stands beyond midwicket off the first delivery. 13 off the over.
SIX! What a way for Rohit Sharma to bring up his half-century! Smashes this over the midwicket fence to bring up the milestone for the 18th time in 100 T20Is, taking just 23 balls. IND 82/0
After 7 overs,India 76/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 47 , Shikhar Dhawan 25)
Bangladesh continue to leak runs even as spin is introduced after the powerplay as Aminul Islam Biplob leaks 13 runs from his first over, including two fours to Dhawan.
FOUR! This time Dhawan picks the deep midwicket region to collect his second boundary of the over! IND 74/0
FOUR! First instance of spin in the day, Dhawan chooses to dance down the pitch and smash the ball perilously close to Aminul's face, the ball then travelling like a rocket towards the long on fence. IND 68/0
After 6 overs,India 63/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 46 , Shikhar Dhawan 13)
Shafiul returns to the attack in place of Mustafizur. Rohit collects a boundary off the second delivery to bring up the fifty stand with Dhawan, and smashes the ball over the bowler's head to collect his second six of the innings. Collects three off the last delivery off a paddle shot played towards deep square leg. Another big over for India, with 15 coming off it. India collect 63 runs from the powerplay at over 10 an over without losing a wicket. Need another 91 to win from 84 balls.
SIX! Majestic! Rohit lofts this over the bowler's head for another maimum! The ball lands bang on the advertising cushion this time, requiring a second look for the umpire to confirm his decision. IND 60/0
FOUR! Full outside off, and driven past the man at point! And Rohit Sharma brings up the fifty opening stand for India, a partnership in which he has clearly played the dominant role, contributing with 36 runs. IND 52/0
After 5 overs,India 48/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 32 , Shikhar Dhawan 12)
Another quality over for the Indians, with 11 coming off Al Amin's second over, including back-to-back fours to Rohit off the first two deliveries. India have so far made the most of the helpful batting conditions and fielding restrictions.
FOUR! Back-to-back fours for Rohit off Al Amin, this time opening the face of his bat and beating short third man! IND 45/0
FOUR! Rohit guides through the vacant backward point region, the ball then racing away to the fence unhindered! IND 41/0
After 4 overs,India 37/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 22 , Shikhar Dhawan 11)
Rohit bosses Mustafizur in this over, collecting back-to-back fours off the first two deliveries before tonking the ball straight down the ground for a maximum off the fourth. Single off the last delivery. 15 off the over.
SIX! Rohit takes a couple of steps forward, and tonks this straight down the ground for a maximum! IND 36/0
FOUR! Back-to-back fours for Rohit Sharma now, this time driven past the man at cover! IND 30/0
FOUR! Lofted towards the mid off region by Rohit off Mustafizur. Not exactly well hit by the Indian captain, but lands beyond the fielder's reach nevertheless and races away to the fence. IND 26/0
After 3 overs,India 22/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 11)
Al Amin now in place of Fizz, as Mahmudullah brings in a third bowler in as many overs. Concedes a wide down the leg side off the third delivery. Both Dhawan and Rohit collect a single each. Three off the over, a much better one from Bangladesh's perspective.
After 2 overs,India 19/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 6 , Shikhar Dhawan 10)
Rohit brings out his favourite pull shot, this time to welcome Shafiul into the attack, guiding the ball behind square to open his account. The pacer slips while landing during his delivery stride before the third delivery, and looks ruffled for a bit. Doesn't require medical attention though, much to Bangladesh's relief. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Rohit brings out his famed pull shot, this time to welcome Shafiul into the attack as well as to open his account. IND 15/0
After 1 over,India 11/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 8)
Bad start for The Fizz, as he concedes back-to-back wides while bowling to Rohit, followed by a leg bye. First runs off the bat are collected off the fourth delivery as Dhawan charges down the track and launches the ball through extra cover. Makes it consecutive fours next ball, thanks to a misfield at mid on. 11 off the first over.
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Rajkot Latest Updates: India win by 8 wickets with 26 balls to spare to level the three-match T20I series 1-1! Iyer and Rahul deal in singles in Mustafizur's final over to get India home comfortably at Rajkot. The match now heads to a decider at Nagpur on the 10th of this month!
India lost the smog-hit opening T20I in Delhi by seven wickets on Sunday, a disappointing result against a side that landed here after a players' strike and the suspension of their star cricketer — Shakib Al Hasan — for failure to report corrupt approaches.
India have not had the kind of success in T20Is they have enjoyed in the other two formats of late and that is evident from the results this year. They have already lost a series at home to Australia this year, before drawing against South Africa who were otherwise hammered in Tests.
In the absence of some senior players, including regular skipper Virat Kohli, the second game of the three-match series is an ideal platform for the fringe players to showcase their mettle.
All this will depend on how much of an impact Cyclone Maha, which is expected to hit Gujarat on match day, has on the weather in the city. Rohit, who had a rare failure on Sunday, would be keen to lead by example.
Dhawan made 41 off 42 balls raising questions on his strike-rate and form. The great Sunil Gavaskar said more questions will be raised if Dhawan doesn't get a fluent knock in the remaining two games.
Another batsman who will be under pressure is KL Rahul, trying to cement his place in the T20 playing 11 after losing his spot in the Test squad. A lot was expected from India's young brigade on Sunday but barring Shreyas Iyer, no one took the opposition attack by the scruff of its neck in Delhi.
The likes of Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who did not have a great start to his career, will have to justify their selection and deliver when the situation demands. It would be interesting to see whether the team management brings in Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.
Updated Date: