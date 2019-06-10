FOUR! This time Bhuvi strays on the legs and Smith hits a leg glance to fetch four runs to fine leg

Shocker of a shot from Khawaja. Even Bumrah was like LOL. For the second game running, he's gotten out poorly. He was looking good in the middle. The pressure of required run rate was mounting it seems. Won't be easy for the new man but Maxwell might not play the patience game like the others. As I write, he gets off the mark with a boundary.

Bhuvneshwar comes into the attack. Maxwell uses power to fetch boundary off the first ball and then deft tough behind the stumps gives him one more four. Use of touch and power, says Sangakkara on air. That's Maxwell for you when on song. Smith hits last ball for four to make it 15 off the over. Australia need 131 runs in 72 balls.

FOUR! Bumrah bowls on good length, Maxwell hits him to deep mid-wicket for four runs

Jasprit Bumrah has not dismissed Maxwell in ODIs yet but has dismissed him six times in T20s.

FOUR! One more boundary to Smith, ugly heave, inside edge off the bat and this missed to hit the stumps, runs away for four to fine leg

FOUR! Smith was surprised by the Bumrah bouncer, ball hits the back of Smith's bat and runs away for four behind the stumps

A Bumrah over has been hit for 13 runs and this will give a lot of confidence to Australian dressing room. The run-scoring rate has got better after Maxwell's arrival. India look a bit complacent now. Australia need 118 runs in 66 balls.

OUT! That's out! Smith is gone. Bhuvneshwar with the magic ball. The inswing comes in to Smith off the good length, hit him low on the pads, India appealed but umpire Gould turned it down. Kohli went upstairs after consulting Bhuvneshwar and what a review by India, they got it right. There was no bat involved before the ball hit the pads. The ball was going to hit the stumps. Smith lbw b Bhuvneshwar 69(70)

OUT! Bhuvi, you beauty! Stoinis comes and goes, ball slants in to Stoinis and he lazily tries to defend the ball, ended up chopping it on to the stumps. He has to go back. Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)

Bhuvneshwar continues and he has changed the game on its head in this over. Two wickets in the same over. Smith gone and two balls later Stoinis cleaned up. The game tilts more in India's favour. Australia need 115 runs in 60 balls.

A huge roar goes up as the big screen Shows three reds on the DRS. What a moment in the match. Out of nowhere, Bhuvneshwar has struck. The crowd has come to life, because they also know the importance of that wicket.Stoinis follows Smith back. Both Smith and Stoinis hung too much on the back foot and the ball zipped in. This could be the match defining over.

Smart bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he bowled slower ball after slower ball on a good length and let the variation in the pitch do the rest. Australia has lost Smith just when they were starting to claw their way back, Stoinis also gone to a low skidder and the game seems out of Australia's reach.

FOUR! Short in length and it came in sharply to Maxwell, he slashed hard and it went through first slip for a boundary

OUT! Maxwell goes back. He tries to hit the slog sweep over the derp mid-wicket boundary, but ended up hitting it right up in the air, Jadeja came in running from deep to take a stunning catch diving ahead. Maxwell c (sub)Jadeja b Chahal 28(14)

Chahal has been brilliant with the ball. He usually shows a lot of heart with the ball and he was no different today. Got hit for a four on third ball off the edge, came back and removed Maxwell on the next ball. And a special mention of that catch by Jadeja. Only he could have taken that running in from deep. What a catch. Australia need 106 runs in 54 balls.

Australia have got a new plan in place it seems. Run impossible singles and create chances of overthrows. They got five off the first ball courtesy of the same and then double two balls later. India need to not loose the grip. Bumrah has started bowling his perfect yorkers. Australia need 97 runs in 48 balls

The Oval is abuzz after 3 wickets in quick succession. India have the upper hand now. They have gained the momentum. A required rate of 11.43 is going to be a huge task. They are panicking, it's palpable in their running between the wickets. Desperate. The pressure is on the Aussies. Stunning turnaround for India.

FOUR! Sweep from Carey, hit well, spotted the googly and hit it right between the square leg fielder and deep mid-wicket one

1/3 of the #CWC done....still waiting for a reasonable total to be successfully chased down. Saying it again...Win-the-toss-bat-first kind of tournament #CWC19 #IndvAus

The current contest is done and dusted as far as Aakash Chopra is concerned

SIX! Ball spinning back into Carey and he judged it well, came out and hit it beautifully straight over the bowler's head for a maximum

Chahal completes his spell. Carey has smashed him to four and six to dent his figures. He finishes with figures of 2 for 62. Gave away 13 in his last. Australia need 84 runs in 42 balls.

FOUR! Carey clears the front leg and hits a flat-batted four to long on boundary for four runs.

There is a strange feeling in the match right now as if this match is meant to go closer. Pandya comes in to complete his spell. He has done well. Got hit for a four though on the second last ball. 0/68 reads his figure. Australia need 75 runs in 36 balls

FOUR! Ramp shot from Carey, touches the rope on half-volley, signalled four by on-field umpire after checking it with the third umpire.

The big screen just showed the overrate stat and India are 1.5 overs behind

OUT! Coulter-Nile has to go. Kohli takes a very good catch at deep mid-wicket boundary. Slower from Bumrah and NCN hit it straight to him over there. Australia lose their seventh wicket. Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 4(9)

Carey is the key here now after the fall of Coulter-Nile. Bumrah has come back on and produced a wicket in this situation. Good catch by Kohli as well. Australia need 69 runs in 30 balls. Cummins joins Carey in the middle.

FOUR! Carey makes room off Bhuvneshwar and hits it through the covers for four runs. Australia need these runs

Bhuvneshwar continues. Carey is still fighting it out. Better for Australia he faces more of the 24 balls remaining and better for India if they see his back and end this remaining excitement in the chase. Australia need 62 runs in 24 balls.

FOUR! Back of the length and Cummins guides it through backward point for a boundary. Australia managing to collect a boundary every over.

OUT! Slower from Bumrah and he gets his third wicket. Cummins came early into his shot and the under edge traveled to Dhoni who dived forward to take a good catch. Pat Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 8(7)

Bumrah continues and has removed Cummins off the last ball. Australia are collecting a boundary every over. 300 has come up for them. Bumrah has an off day but he still has got thre wickets. Australia need 53 runs in 18 balls.

FOUR! That's another boundary by Carey to start the over. He heaves it to deep mid-wicket for four. Kohli tries but the ball was too fast.

FIFTY for Carey. He carries on. That's the fastest fifty of the World Cup 2019. Can he do it for Australia today?

- The second fastest fifty for Australia ever in ODI World Cup - The fastest fifty of this World Cup

Bhuvneshwar hit for four on just the first ball and then made a good comeback. Just five off the next five and he keeps India ahead in the game. Fifty for Carey. A good knock but maybe no good enough. Australia need 44 runs in 12 balls.

Alex Carey playing a blinder at the death, but sadly for Australia it is too little too late. Perhaps there was case of promoting him to No.4. Carey is becoming the Mr Flexible in this Australian line-up. Bhuvi also deserves plenty of credit for this second spell.

Bumrah finishes off and does well. The match is in India's kitty now. Dhoni has had a tough time behind the stumps against the slower balls, coming down late to collect them. But no worries. India has done it here. Australia need 41 runs in 6 balls.

OUT! And that's the end of Mitchell Starc who did not gather any limelight with the bat in hand, Carey hit it to deep cover and asked Starc fo the second run, he responded in positive but before he could reach the non-striker's end back, Bhuvi collected the ball and hit the stumps. Starc run out (Shankar/Bhuvneshwar) 3(3)

OUT! Zampa is gone and India have sealed the victory at The Oval. Just 117 kph in pace and Zampa could not judge the speedm ended up giving a dolly to Jadeja at mid-off. Zampa c (sub)Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)

India beat Australia by 36 runs, if you wanted more details! Keep their campaign on track.

Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar have done it together in the past and they have done it again now. Yes the match was always in India's bag but they never let the pressure get better of them and despite being hit for a few boundaries, kept coming back with good deliveries. India collect two more points and strengthen their position on the table. First loss for Australia in World Cup 2019.

This is India's 50th victory against Australia in ODIs which has ended Australia's run of winning 19 consecutive matches while chasing in ODI World Cup, 10th consecutive ODI wins and eight consecutive World Cup wins.

Dhawan: We are happy with the result. Great team effort. Everyone is performing well. Great sign for us. We are a great fielding side. We stopped well and took good catches. We would like to keep this form going.

The last time Australia failed to chase target in a World Cup match, Virat Kohli was 10 years old and three players - Mujeeb, Shaheen, Hasnain - in this WC were not even born. #Leeds1999

Comprehensive win in the end. The fans came in with some expectations and they leave The Oval happy. India played some smart cricket. Followed perfect template while batting. Then made good use of slower ones on a slow pitch to outclass Aussies. A brilliant win and this is why they are one of the contenders.

Finch, Australia captain :They got 120 (117 runs) off the last 10 overs and that's a lot. We didn't bowl are best.There wasn't huge amount on offer. We could have dried up more. They bat very deep, you want to go for wickets. With wickets in hand and damaging players to come it was always a tough ask. It was used surface. We could have been a little straighter, a little back of a length. It was one of those days, they outplayed us. You look at everything. We look at different combinations all the time. You back your partners call. But it happens in a game of cricket. They bowled really well to him. The wicket was touch slow. Davey is great, world class player. He will bounce back.

Virat Kohli, India captain: A top win for us. After losing the ODI series in India, we had a point to prove to beat this side. We came with intent to win. Openers got runs, I played well, Hardik and MS too. Wicket was quite flat and bowlers bowled with plan. This win pleases you as a captain. You cannot just take things for granted just because you have 350 on the board. Yes, 350 is better than 320. Brilliant from Dhawan. All in all, we were able to play the way we wanted to play. For us, if Shami plays, it has to be overcast conditions, Bhuvi has been champion for us. The two wickets he took was a game-changer for us. These guys are so professsional that you hardly need to talk to them to get the work done.

India have moved to third on the table with the win and they are looking pretty good now. Despite the loss, Aussies are still a side to beat. Huge confidence for India after this win.

668 runs scored today. 352 by India and 316 by Aussies. The difference, however, was made by the India bowlers, who took all ten wickets in comparison to Australian bowlers taking just five.

DROPPED! Big chance for Australia! Rohit was looking to work a ball on middle and leg towards midwicket, but the ball just seem to stop a bit on him. He skews it in the air towards square leg, where Nathan Coulter-Nile leaps towards his right and sticks out his right arm but couldn't hold on. Difficult chance but important one. Early let off for the Indian vice-captain.

FIFTY! Dhawan pushes the full toss straight to mid off and hares for the single to bring up his half-century. Got there in good time as well, just under run-a-ball.

OUT! Coulter-Nile with the wicket! He holds it back of a length and Rohit Sharma, who was looking to steer it down to third man because it is a cross seamed delivery the ball lifts a little more than expected and Rohit ends up edging it to Carey. Rohit c Carey b Coulter-Nile 57(70)

CENTURY! First it was Rohit Sharma, now Shikhar Dhawan...beware New Zealand it could be Kohli's turn next. Anyway back to Dhawan's wonderful knock. He was cautious in the start, was hit on his wrists early in the innings was in a bit of a discomfort but he played through pain and found his rhtyhm. A very well-compiled knock, stitching partnership with Rohit first and now with Kohli. There is a bit of dram in Dhawan reaching the century as he bunted down to mid off and stopped after initial coming down the pitch for a single. Kohli was eager for the single as wll...he is sent back and has to put in the dive to make his ground. There is a direct-hit but Kohli is safely in, the ball deflects towards the leg side allowing Dhawan to eventually get his single. Replays confirm Kohli is safe. Dhawan raises his arms alfoat. Fantastic innings.

OUT! Shikhar Dhawan holes out in the deep. It was length ball on middle and off by Starc, angled into Dhawan, who was aiming to flick it over the leg side, a little too early into the shot and gets a toe-end of the bat skewing it high up in the air. substitue fielder, Nathan Lyon, at deep midwicket takes the catch. Shikhar Dhawan walks off to a rousing reception. Dhawan c (sub)Lyon b Starc 117(109)

FIFTY! Kohli now brings up his half-century with a single down the ground. The crowd absoultely loves it. The Indian captain is quick to acknowledge the applause and get on with the game.

OUT! A full-toss wide outside off from Cummins and Hardik Pandya is unable to connect it from the sweet spot. He was looking to go over the mid off fielder but skews right from the bottom of the bat. Finch at mid off back pedals and takes the catch over his head. Hardik misses out on his fifty but his blistering innings has provided the catalyst India needed. Some respite for Australia. Hardik Pandya c Finch b Pat Cummins 48(27)

OUT! Marcus Stoinis has just taken a very smart caught-and-bowled. It was the low full toss on off that Dhoni tries to blast down the ground, gets the cue-end of the bat and the bowler in his follow through stick out his right hand to pluck a super catch. Dhoni has done his bit Dhoni c and b Stoinis 27(14)

OUT! Stoinis bangs the ball short outside off, Kohli waltzes down the pitch and tries to muscle it down the ground with the horizontal bat, couldn't control the rising delivery. Hitting it high over the off side, where sweeper cover pouches it safely. Indian captain walks back with one ball remaining in the innings. Kohli c Pat Cummins b Stoinis 82(77)

After 50 overs,India 352/5 ( KL Rahul 11 , Kedar Jadhav 0) KL Rahul walks across, anticipating it will be a wide yorker outside off, bends on his knee and takes the ball on the full, to swipe it past long on fielder for a one-bounce boundary. That four takes India past the 350-run mark. They will be mighty pleased with the effort. Derspite the wicket of Dhoni and Kohli in the over, India smash 14 off the final over, courtesy couple of superb strikes from Rahul.

Indian batsmen put in a complete performance to stack up a mammoth total. However, it was not used brute power or complete slogging. India's first innings was typically well-compiled innings with a strong foundation, great accumulation and a powerful finish. High quality stuff from India at The Oval, now over to Jasprit Bumrah and Co. Australian will have a record target to chase but they have the goods, will they be able to deliver? Join us for the second innings in some time.

OUT! Finch is gone, run-out. Warner hit the ball to the deep cover and ran, called for two, and Finch responded but the two was never on. NEVER. Kedar collected the ball, threw it to the non-striker's stumps, Hardik collected it and dislodged the bails. Finch is going back absolutely gutted and having a lot to say with his mouth. Finch run out (Kedar Jadhav/Hardik Pandya) 36(35)

FIFTY! Warner completes his half-century, has come off 77 balls and now he should target the next fifty in quick time.

OUT! That's it the ice is broken, Warner, after spending years on the crease to start hitting them out of the park, dances down the track to Chahal and tried hitting him against the breeze and has been caught at deep mid-wicket. The plan has worked for India. Warner c Bhuvneshwar b Chahal 56(84)

OUT! Wicket needed? Bring back Bumrah. Bumrah comes in, and a wicket falls. Khawaja goes, that was a no-shot from him, walked across the stumps to go over the short fine leg fielder, ended up chopping it on to the stumps and this time the bails fell off. Khawaja b Bumrah 42(39)

Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar have done it together in the past and they have done it again now. Yes the match was always in India's bag but they never let the pressure get better of them and despite being hit for a few boundaries, kept coming back with good deliveries. India collect two more points and strengthen their position on the table. First loss for Australia in World Cup 2019.

India vs Australia, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Defending champions Australia play 2011 winners India in a blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in London's Kennington Oval on Sunday, 9 June. India, having opened their campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa, appear a well-rounded unit with their bowlers hitting the straps early. The batting, despite early wobble, stood firm in the face of some hostile pace attack from Kagiso Rabada with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a masterly century.

Australia, too, are coming off an encouraging win over the West Indies in Nottingham. Having been reduced to 79/5 by the Windies, the Aussies rode on Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steven Smith's half-centuries to gallop to 288. Mitchell Starc then came to the party with a five-wicket haul as Australia completed a 15-run win.

For India to avenge their 2015 semi-final loss, the bowling and top order will have to be on point again, for Australia possess better depth and quality in their ranks. Steve Smith and David Warner have eased back in top-flight cricket with a half-century each, while the bowling, spearheaded by Starc and supported by Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins, looks well-rounded.

While India will once again rely on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to control the middle overs, former Australia great Ricky Ponting believes Virat Kohli may field a three-man pace attack to rattle Aaron Finch's men after having watched them struggle against the Caribbean pace battery.

The West Indies trio of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, and Andre Russell terrorised the Australian batsmen with their fiery pace and disconcerting short balls, reducing the five-time champions to 38 for four at one stage on Thursday.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Ponting, who is currently the assistant coach, believed the sight of his boys scurrying for cover might tempt the Indian team management to go with three quicks instead of playing two wrist-spinners.

"(Jasprit) Bumrah we know is a very good new ball bowler and I'm sure he'll mix it up and bowl some short stuff and some full stuff," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Bhuvneshwar will probably not worry you too much with his pace or his bouncers. Hardik can maybe rush you a little bit, so maybe they have a decision to make on the overall make-up of their side.

"Do they maybe go with only the one spinner and use (off-spinning allrounder) Kedar Jadav as a second spinner and play another fast bowler? We'll worry about that in the next couple of days and make sure all the boys are prepared."

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Australia match:

When will India vs Australia match take place?

The match between India and Australia will take place on 9 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Australia fixture will be played in Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Australia fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

