13 conceded by Kuldeep in his ninth over, including three boundaries — two of which are collected by Turner off successive balls. What's worse, Pant misses a stumping chance in the penultimate ball, handing Handscomb another lifeline. 250 up for the Aussies.

FOUR ! Excellent delivery from Bhuvi, but he's unlucky to concede a boundary. Handscomb jams his bat down, and ends up guiding the ball towards the vacant fine-leg region off an inside edge. AUS 261/4

Nine off the over, including a boundary off the penultimate delivery, in which Handscomb gets an inside edge towards fine leg while bringing his bat down in time to fend a quality yorker from Bhuvneshwar. End of the second powerplay. Australia need 98 off 60 with six wickets in hand.

Turner starts the over off with a flat six down the ground. Stretches his arms and sweeps towards deep midwicket for a single two balls later. Kohli saves a couple of runs for the hosts after putting in a dive at wide long on in the fourth delivery. Dot off the last ball. 10 off the over.

Turner playing able foil here. Calm composure and ability to take on the spinners could prove vital in this chase. This will be tight.

OUT ! Chahal removes the centurion at the start of his penultimate over! Nothing less than huge for the Indians! Handscomb tried going big down the ground, but couldn't quite adjust himself for the shot, and ended up offering Rahul a simple catch. End of a brilliant innings from the No 4 batsman. AUS 271/5

Handscomb holes out to Rahul at the start of the over, the dismissal creating another twist in what has been a see-saw game so far. Carey joins Turner, the former getting off the mark with three off the first ball that he faces — the extra run coming after a fumble by Rohit at midwicket. Turner ends the over with a mighty hit over long on — his second six. 10 runs and a wicket off the over. Australia need 78 off 48.

FOUR ! Turner's in supreme form right now, and has seems to have taken the responsibility of guiding his side home on himself. Opens the face of his bat and guides the ball behind square on the off side. AUS 286/5

Carey collects a single at the start of the over. Three dots later, Turner opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards the backward point fence for his third four. Ends the over with a single. Australia need 72 off 42.

Pant misses out on a chance to stump Turner at the start of the over. The Mohali crowd clearly doesn't appreciate it, breaking into chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni". Pant attempts to flick the ball back to the stumps after a miss by Carey, but misses the stumps and allows the batsman a single, furthering his misery behind the stumps. India further lose a review after Pant appeals for caught-behind against Turner. Bit of a spike shown on UltraEdge, but not enough evidence to overturn the umpire's original appeal for caught-behind. Chahal concedes 10 off his last over to finish with poor figures of 1/80. AUS need 62 to win off 36.

So the ball had gone past the bat when there was a spike on snicko. Says why it wasn't considered.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back into the attack. Last six overs in the innings. Australia still in the game, thanks to Turner's fireworks.

SIX! Deposited in the stands beyond the midwicket fence! Turner's turned the game around completely, and has put the visitors in the driver's seat at this stage! AUS 317/5

A single and a leg bye collected off the first two balls, before Turner smashes a six and a four to bring up his maiden international half-century. Collects a brace off the penultimate ball, before smashing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence. 20 off Bhuvneshwar's eighth over. Australia need 42 off 30 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. India will be looking up to him with a sense of desperation to turn things around.

Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 80 runs today from his quota of 10 overs which is the most by an Indian spinner against Australia in an ODI match. The previous most was 78 by Amit Mishra at Nagpur in 2013.

FOUR ! Carved away behind square on the off side by Carey! Fifty-partnership up between the pair , and the pair are now marching away towards the target. AUS 325/5

Fifty for Ashton Turner, what a calm and collected batsman. He is doing the job for Australia here. 34 from 27 as I type this and it is definitely doable.

Bumrah returns for the last set of overs, but leaks big runs, conceding a four and six as 16 are collected off this over Australia nearly home now, needing 26 off 24.

SIX ! Absolute carnage by the Aussie batsmen right now! Turner smashes this over long on! He's almost toying with the Indian bowlers at the moment. AUS 339/5

Turner hammers the ball down the ground for a maximum at the start of the over. Doesn't quite connect while going for a slog towards deep midwicket, where Jadhav puts down a tough chance. Pulls the next ball towards the square leg fence for a boundary. Turner holes out to Dhawan, who then drops a sitter at mid off, much to the disbelief of his teammates. Carey makes it even worse for the Indians with a boundary off the next ball, collecting a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. 54 runs have been collected off the last three overs (Bhuvi and Bumrah). Australia need 8 to win off 18 balls with five wickets in hand.

OUT ! Carey chips the ball to Dhawan at short midwicket with Australia at the brink of victory. Carey will be disappointed to not see his team home. AUS 357/6

Australia win by four wickets and level the ODI series 2-2 ! A record chase for the visitors — their highest in ODI cricket as well as one of the highest overall! AUS 359/6

Four leg byes collected at the start of the over. Singles collected off the next two balls, before Carey chips the ball to Shikhar Dhawan at short midwicket to depart for 21. Turner, however, seals a famous Australian victory by guiding the ball down the ground and coming back for a second run, the winning run coming off a poor throw, one that should've been directed at the non-striker's end but was instead sent towards Pant. A moment that summed up the game.

This is the first time that India have lost an ODI match scoring 350-plus runs while batting first. They won on all previous 23 occasions.

And Australia win... with 13 balls to spare. Unreal scenes, despite a tall score. This is ODI cricket today, a game of chess and a lot of slam bang. Don't know about KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant, but Peter Handscomb and Ashton Turner have booked World Cup tickets. Series 2-2 going into the final game in Delhi on Wednesday.

Peter Handscomb : Lovely feeling. My role today was to try and take it as deep as possible. Nice it came off today. I was just trying to get a feel of the wicket, and understand the conditions. Once they (spinners) came on, and noticed there wasn't much spin as it had been in the previous games. We could play out natural game. Maxie played a beautiful role tonight. He came out and took the pressure off me. Was a critical innings. (On Turner) He's an amazing player. We've seen what he can do in the Big Bash, and in international T20s. Something really special, and he can take a lot of confidence going forward.

This is Incredible from Australia. To come back from 12-2 and chase down 359 with as much ease as swatting flies, you’ve got to hand it to them. But what about Indian catching? Death bowling? #IndvsAus

This is the first time that India have lost two consecutive ODIs at home in a same series since they lost two consecutive ODIs in 2012/13 against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli, India captain: Look it was very difficult to bowl in the end. Ashton played one hell of a knock. His innings was the game changer. We had a good wicket to bat. They played better and it is something that we need to accept. Those last 3-4 overs made the difference. It was very difficult to bowl in the right areas. We were sloppy in the field, to be honest. DRS was shocking as well. It is very inconsistent. But yeah, that is uncontrollable. We have to be at our best in Delhi to beat this Australian side. It is going to hurt and it is going to hurt the right way.

Aaron Finch, Australia captain : I thought that partnership between Usman and Handscomb was crucial. For Pete to get to his first hundred was amazing. Wasn't a panic. Even if it got to 10-12 an over, it wasn't tough. I think it's just about guys taking their opportunity. Pete has played 16-17 games to play a knock like that. We've seen him do that a lot in Big Bash and domestic cricket. To take on the two best death bowlers in the world was simply outstanding.

Ashton Turner, Player of the Match: India played really well. It was a great game of cricket. Batting is a lot of fun and if you get the opportunity to be there, you need to make most of it. Haydos has been great to me. I was privileged to get my ODI cap from him. He has spent a lot of time with me in nets. He is a legend and I have always looked up to him. I try my best to watch the spinners.

And that brings us to the end of the fourth one-day international between India and Australia, with the visiting team maintaining composure, and eventually getting him in a record chase to level the series and keep their hopes of lifting the trophy alive. The decider in Delhi promises to be a cracker of a contest. The visitors will harbour hopes of pulling off their first series win in India in a decade.

FIFTY comes up for India at the end of 10th over and it came through a massive hit by Rohit. These are not great signs for Australia who have got off to bat start. 10 off the over.

OUT! Rohit gone for 95. Short stuff again and Rohit is tempted to pull it. He does but fails to connect well this time and hands over a catch to deep mid-wicket fielder. Rohit c Handscomb b J Richardson 95(92)

OUT! Length delivery from Cummins and Dhawan misses it completely, brings his downfall as ball hits the top of off stump. But he has done his job. 143 off 115 balls and he has assured the dressing room that he still has it in him. Dhawan b Pat Cummins 143(115)

OUT! Sound of a nick as the ball passes Kohli's bat, bowler and keeper appeal but umpire Kumar Dharmasena consults with his colleague on the ground. The decision is made to go to third umpire and the replay shows that there was a deviation on the ball as it passed the bat. Kohli has to go. Big wicket for Australia. Kohli c Carey b J Richardson 7(6)

OUT! Rahul tries to be cheeky as he tries to late cut the ball. But there was no enough room to play that shot. Ball kissed the edge and went into the keeper's gloves. Rahul c Carey b Zampa 26(31)

OUT! Timely wicket for Australia as they get Pant out. He tried to clear the mid-on fielder but did not connect well. Ended up giving a diving catch to captain Finch. Pant c Finch b Pat Cummins 36(24)

OUT! Jadhav departs, tried hooked but did not hook well enough to take it across the boundary ropes, the ball goes straight into the hands of Richardson at deep square leg. Kedar Jadhav c J Richardson b Pat Cummins 10(12)

OUT! Shankar departs for 26. He again tried to clear the long-on boundary but the ball tool the leading edge and went up in the air. Maxwell did the rest. Shankar c Maxwell b Pat Cummins 26(15)

OUT! Chahal departs, Was on back foot and was just about able to touch the ball with the bat. It, however, was dropping in front of Cummins who was in his follow through. He dived and caught. Chahal c and b Pat Cummins 0(1)

India post 358/9 on the board and this is some total to chase down for Australia. Dhawan and Rohit starred with the bat and thanks to that start, despite India huffing and puffing in the end, they reached to such a strong total. We will be back shortly with the chase.

BOWLED EM ! What a delivery from Bumrah to get rid of Marsh! The pacer got his yorker absolutely perfect on the occasion, beating the left-handed batsman for pace. AUS 12/2

FIFTY for Usman Khawaja off 52 deliveries ! What a series the Australian opener's having on this India tour! Follows the century at Ranchi with another quality knock. AUS 97/2

100-partnership up between Khawaja and Handscomb for the third wicket, this one coming off four byes off the last ball of the 20th over. AUS 114/2

FIFTY for Peter Handscomb ! Brings up the milestone at the end of the 22nd over, taking 55 balls to get to the milestone. AUS 128/2

OUT ! Bumrah it is who FINALLY ends the mammoth partnership between Khawaja and Handscomb, the former getting a thick top-edge while attempting a pull, with Kuldeep pulling off a quality catch at fine leg. Khawaja misses out on back-to-back tons, falling nine short of what would have been his second consecutive hundred. AUS 204/3

MAIDEN ONE-DAY HUNDRED for Peter Handscomb! He's certainly making the most of his chances ahead of the World Cup, and has stood out this evening with his shot selection and resolute approach under pressure. Takes 92 deliveries to bring up his milestone, collecting six fours and three sixes along the way.

OUT ! Maxwell perishes while attempting a reverse sweep, as Kuldeep contributes to another dismissal, this time adding one to his wickets column. Maxwell tries reviewing: No contact with bat, pitching in line and wickets HITTING ! AUS 229/4

IND vs AUS 4th ODI Match Preview: Young Rishabh Pant will strive to seal a slot in the World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia, here Sunday. Providing opportunities to all Cup hopefuls would be on Virat Kohli’s mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seem to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the London-bound flight. In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as batsman but with Dhoni being rested, Pant will get a chance to don the big gloves.

The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match. Shami completed his spell but since he will be sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in England, it is natural to give him precautionary rest.

“We will have a few changes in the next couple of games but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England,” Kohli said after the third ODI. However, what will keep the Indian team worried is the batting form of the top-order, save skipper Kohli, who has been lock, stock and barrel above everyone in his team.

Kohli has 283 runs in three games with two hundreds and the next best in the Indian team is Kedar Jadhav with 118 runs. Rohit Sharma is undergoing a rare slump in ODIs, having scored only 51 runs in three innings. Even worse is Ambati Rayudu’s performance at No 4 with aggregate of 33 runs in three games.

Shikhar Dhawan’s struggles are well-documented and he has scored only 22 runs in three games. Dhawan and Rayudu’s form should be a cause of concern even though both are certainties as far as place in the World Cup squad is concerned. There are certain problems in both Dhawan and Rayudu’s games but they won’t get adequate time to correct those follies with just two games to be played in five days and the cash-rich IPL to follow soon.

Bangar however considers that the shortest of gaps between two games – Friday and Sunday to be a blessing in disguise. “At times, actually it’s good that there is a very small turnaround between matches because if there are too many gaps, then players have that much more time to think. The best for any player is to get back into action and give it another shot. In fact I’m very pleased that the next game is starting Sunday,” Bangar said.

While Kohli is not a great advocate of wholesale changes, KL Rahul is also expected to get a look-in but it is not clear who would he replace — Dhawan or Rayudu. India will be worried about Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who despite conceding lot of runs, has managed to get Kohli and Dhoni on multiple occasions.

“That’s the sign of a good player. You’re not at your best, not having your best day and still taking those important wickets. Batsmen pride themselves on the same thing – when you don’t feel like you are hitting the ball well, you try to get runs on those days,” Usman Khawaja said.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk).

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

