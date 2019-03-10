First Cricket
AUS in IND | 4th ODI Mar 10, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 4 wickets
SL in SA | 3rd ODI Mar 10, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
ENG in WI Mar 11, 2019
WI vs ENG
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
AUS in IND Mar 13, 2019
IND vs AUS
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Highlights, India vs Australia 4th ODI at Mohali, Full cricket score: Ashton Turner special helps visitors clinch record chase

Date: Sunday, 10 March, 2019 21:59 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019 4th ODI Match Result Australia beat India by 4 wickets

358/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.16
Fours
32
Sixes
9
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kuldeep Yadav not out 1 1 0 0
Jasprit Bumrah not out 6 1 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 10 0 70 5
Jason Behrendorff 10 1 61 0
359/6
Overs
47.5
R/R
7.56
Fours
25
Sixes
10
Extras
17
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ashton Turner not out 84 43 5 6
Jhye Richardson not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 0 67 1
Jasprit Bumrah 8.5 0 63 3

  • And that brings us to the end of the fourth one-day international between India and Australia, with the visiting team maintaining composure, and eventually getting him in a record chase to level the series and keep their hopes of lifting the trophy alive. The decider in Delhi promises to be a cracker of a contest. The visitors will harbour hopes of pulling off their first series win in India in a decade. 

    For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashton Turner, Player of the Match: India played really well. It was a great game of cricket. Batting is a lot of fun and if you get the opportunity to be there, you need to make most of it. Haydos has been great to me. I was privileged to get my ODI cap from him. He has spent a lot of time with me in nets. He is a legend and I have always looked up to him. I try my best to watch the spinners.

    Full Scorecard

  • Aaron Finch, Australia captain: I thought that partnership between Usman and Handscomb was crucial. For Pete to get to his first hundred was amazing. Wasn't a panic. Even if it got to 10-12 an over, it wasn't tough. I think it's just about guys taking their opportunity. Pete has played 16-17 games to play a knock like that. We've seen him do that a lot in Big Bash and domestic cricket. To take on the two best death bowlers in the world was simply outstanding. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, India captain: Look it was very difficult to bowl in the end. Ashton played one hell of  a knock. His innings was the game changer. We had a good wicket to bat. They played better and it is something that we need to accept. Those last 3-4 overs made the difference. It was very difficult to bowl in the right areas. We were sloppy in the field, to be honest. DRS was shocking as well. It is very inconsistent. But yeah, that is uncontrollable. We have to be at our best in Delhi to beat this Australian side. It is going to hurt and it is going to hurt the right way.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that India have lost two consecutive ODIs at home in a same series since they lost two consecutive ODIs in 2012/13 against Pakistan.

    Full Scorecard

  • Catches win matches, remember! India dropped too many!

    Full Scorecard

  • Remarkable achievement!

    Full Scorecard

  • Peter Handscomb: Lovely feeling. My role today was to try and take it as deep as possible. Nice it came off today. I was just trying to get a feel of the wicket, and understand the conditions. Once they (spinners) came on, and noticed there wasn't much spin as it had been in the previous games. We could play out natural game. Maxie played a beautiful role tonight. He came out and took the pressure off me. Was a critical innings. (On Turner) He's an amazing player. We've seen what he can do in the Big Bash, and in international T20s. Something really special, and he can take a lot of confidence going forward. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    And Australia win... with 13 balls to spare. Unreal scenes, despite a tall score. This is ODI cricket today, a game of chess and a lot of slam bang. Don't know about KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant, but Peter Handscomb and Ashton Turner have booked World Cup tickets. Series 2-2 going into the final game in Delhi on Wednesday. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest targets successfully chased by Australia in ODIs:

    359 v India, Mohali, 2019*
    334 v England, Sydney, 2011
    327 v South Africa, Port Elizabeth, 2002

    This is the first time that India have lost an ODI match scoring 350-plus runs while batting first. They won on all previous 23 occasions. 

    Highest targets successfully chased against India in ODIs:

    359 by Australia, Mohali, 2019*
    322 by Pakistan, Mohali, 2007
    322 by Sri Lanka, The Oval, 2017 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,Australia 359/6 ( Ashton Turner 84 , Jhye Richardson 0)

    Four leg byes collected at the start of the over. Singles collected off the next two balls, before Carey chips the ball to Shikhar Dhawan at short midwicket to depart for 21. Turner, however, seals a famous Australian victory by guiding the ball down the ground and coming back for a second run, the winning run coming off a poor throw, one that should've been directed at the non-striker's end but was instead sent towards Pant. A moment that summed up the game. 

    Australia win by four wickets and the series now heads into a decider at Delhi on 13 March. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Australia win by four wickets and level the ODI series 2-2! A record chase for the visitors — their highest in ODI cricket as well as one of the highest overall! AUS 359/6

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Carey chips the ball to Dhawan at short midwicket with Australia at the brink of victory. Carey will be disappointed to not see his team home. AUS 357/6

    Carey c Dhawan b Bumrah 21(15)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,Australia 351/5 ( Ashton Turner 81 , Alex Carey (W) 20)

    Turner hammers the ball down the ground for a maximum at the start of the over. Doesn't quite connect while going for a slog towards deep midwicket, where Jadhav puts down a tough chance. Pulls the next ball towards the square leg fence for a boundary. Turner holes out to Dhawan, who then drops a sitter at mid off, much to the disbelief of his teammates. Carey makes it even worse for the Indians with a boundary off the next ball, collecting a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. 54 runs have been collected off the last three overs (Bhuvi and Bumrah). Australia need 8 to win off 18 balls with five wickets in hand.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Make that dropped twice in an over. Unreal. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Flicked away towards the backward square leg fence by Carey! AUS 350/5

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Turner dropped in the deep. India's fielding has been shoddy since Ranchi. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pulled towards the square leg fence by Turner, as he moves to 80 now! AUS 345/5

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Absolute carnage by the Aussie batsmen right now! Turner smashes this over long on! He's almost toying with the Indian bowlers at the moment. AUS 339/5

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,Australia 333/5 ( Ashton Turner 68 , Alex Carey (W) 15)

    Bumrah returns for the last set of overs, but leaks big runs, conceding a four and six as 16 are collected off this over Australia nearly home now, needing 26 off 24. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Turner ramps this over fine leg, with the ball landing just beyond the fine leg boundary! AUS 332/5

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Fifty for Ashton Turner, what a calm and collected batsman. He is doing the job for Australia here. 34 from 27 as I type this and it is definitely doable. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Carved away behind square on the off side by Carey! Fifty-partnership up between the pair, and the pair are now marching away towards the target. AUS 325/5

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs conceded by an Indian spinner in an ODI:

    85 - Piyush Chawla v Pakistan, Dhaka, 2008
    80 - Ravindra Jadeja v Windies, Dharamsala, 2014
    80 - YUZVENDRA CHAHAL v Australia, Mohali, 2019*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 80 runs today from his quota of 10 overs which is the most by an Indian spinner against Australia in an ODI match. The previous most was 78 by Amit Mishra at Nagpur in 2013.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. India will be looking up to him with a sense of desperation to turn things around. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,Australia 317/5 ( Ashton Turner 61 , Alex Carey (W) 7)

    A single and a leg bye collected off the first two balls, before Turner smashes a six and a four to bring up his maiden international half-century. Collects a brace off the penultimate ball, before smashing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence. 20 off Bhuvneshwar's eighth over. Australia need 42 off 30 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Deposited in the stands beyond the midwicket fence! Turner's turned the game around completely, and has put the visitors in the driver's seat at this stage! AUS 317/5

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Turner brings up his maiden half-century with a short-arm pull towards the backward square leg fence! AUS 309/5

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Bhuvi concedes a full toss, and Turner smokes this over the long on fence! The visitors have now breached the 300-run mark! AUS 305/5

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back into the attack. Last six overs in the innings. Australia still in the game, thanks to Turner's fireworks. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    So the ball had gone past the bat when there was a spike on snicko. Says why it wasn't considered. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,Australia 297/5 ( Ashton Turner 42 , Alex Carey (W) 7)

    Pant misses out on a chance to stump Turner at the start of the over. The Mohali crowd clearly doesn't appreciate it, breaking into chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni". Pant attempts to flick the ball back to the stumps after a miss by Carey, but misses the stumps and allows the batsman a single, furthering his misery behind the stumps. India further lose a review after Pant appeals for caught-behind against Turner. Bit of a spike shown on UltraEdge, but not enough evidence to overturn the umpire's original appeal for caught-behind. Chahal concedes 10 off his last over to finish with poor figures of 1/80. AUS need 62 to win off 36. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,Australia 287/5 ( Ashton Turner 38 , Alex Carey (W) 4)

    Carey collects a single at the start of the over. Three dots later, Turner opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards the backward point fence for his third four. Ends the over with a single. Australia need 72 off 42.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Turner's in supreme form right now, and has seems to have taken the responsibility of guiding his side home on himself. Opens the face of his bat and guides the ball behind square on the off side. AUS 286/5

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest individual scored batting at No.4 for Australia in ODIs in India:

    156 - George Bailey v India, Nagpur, 2013
    130 - Michael Clarke v India, Bangalore, 2007
    117 - Peter Handscomb v India, Mohali, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,Australia 281/5 ( Ashton Turner 33 , Alex Carey (W) 3)

    Handscomb holes out to Rahul at the start of the over, the dismissal creating another twist in what has been a see-saw game so far. Carey joins Turner, the former getting off the mark with three off the first ball that he faces — the extra run coming after a fumble by Rohit at midwicket. Turner ends the over with a mighty hit over long on — his second six. 10 runs and a wicket off the over. Australia need 78 off 48.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Turner's continuing to get the big hits right now, keeping Australia's hopes alive! AUS 281/5

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Chahal removes the centurion at the start of his penultimate over! Nothing less than huge for the Indians! Handscomb tried going big down the ground, but couldn't quite adjust himself for the shot, and ended up offering Rahul a simple catch. End of a brilliant innings from the No 4 batsman. AUS 271/5

    Handscomb c Rahul b Chahal 117(105)

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Mohali

    Turner playing able foil here. Calm composure and ability to take on the spinners could prove vital in this chase. This will be tight. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Australia 271/4 ( Peter Handscomb 117 , Ashton Turner 26)

    Turner starts the over off with a flat six down the ground. Stretches his arms and sweeps towards deep midwicket for a single two balls later. Kohli saves a couple of runs for the hosts after putting in a dive at wide long on in the fourth delivery. Dot off the last ball. 10 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  Full Scorecard

    India scored 91 runs in the last 10 overs today while Australia need to score 98 runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Turner smashes this straight over the bowler's head for a flat six! AUS 267/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Australia 261/4 ( Peter Handscomb 114 , Ashton Turner 19)

    Nine off the over, including a boundary off the penultimate delivery, in which Handscomb gets an inside edge towards fine leg while bringing his bat down in time to fend a quality yorker from  Bhuvneshwar. End of the second powerplay. Australia need 98 off 60 with six wickets in hand. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Excellent delivery from Bhuvi, but he's unlucky to concede a boundary. Handscomb jams his bat down, and ends up guiding the ball towards the vacant fine-leg region off an inside edge. AUS 261/4

    Full Scorecard
  Full Scorecard

    Pant has fluffed a stumping. Off Handscomb. Who misses Dhoni already? 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Australia 252/4 ( Peter Handscomb 109 , Ashton Turner 15)

    13 conceded by Kuldeep in his ninth over, including three boundaries — two of which are collected by Turner off successive balls. What's worse, Pant misses a stumping chance in the penultimate ball, handing Handscomb another lifeline. 250 up for the Aussies. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to-back fours to Turner off Kuldeep's bowling! Swept towards the midwicket fence on this occasion. AUS 247/4

    Full Scorecard
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI Latest Match Updates, Mohali Cricket Stadium: Four leg byes collected at the start of the over. Singles collected off the next two balls, before Carey chips the ball to Shikhar Dhawan at short midwicket to depart for 21. Turner, however, seals a famous Australian victory by guiding the ball down the ground and coming back for a second run, the winning run coming off a poor throw, one that should've been directed at the non-striker's end but was instead sent towards Pant. A moment that summed up the game.

India and Australia lock horns in the fourth ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. To follow the full scorecard of the 4th ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 4th ODI Match Preview: Young Rishabh Pant will strive to seal a slot in the World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia, here Sunday. Providing opportunities to all Cup hopefuls would be on Virat Kohli’s mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seem to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the London-bound flight. In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as batsman but with Dhoni being rested, Pant will get a chance to don the big gloves.

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match. Shami completed his spell but since he will be sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in England, it is natural to give him precautionary rest.

“We will have a few changes in the next couple of games but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England,” Kohli said after the third ODI. However, what will keep the Indian team worried is the batting form of the top-order, save skipper Kohli, who has been lock, stock and barrel above everyone in his team.

Kohli has 283 runs in three games with two hundreds and the next best in the Indian team is Kedar Jadhav with 118 runs. Rohit Sharma is undergoing a rare slump in ODIs, having scored only 51 runs in three innings. Even worse is Ambati Rayudu’s performance at No 4 with aggregate of 33 runs in three games.

Shikhar Dhawan’s struggles are well-documented and he has scored only 22 runs in three games. Dhawan and Rayudu’s form should be a cause of concern even though both are certainties as far as place in the World Cup squad is concerned. There are certain problems in both Dhawan and Rayudu’s games but they won’t get adequate time to correct those follies with just two games to be played in five days and the cash-rich IPL to follow soon.

Bangar however considers that the shortest of gaps between two games – Friday and Sunday to be a blessing in disguise. “At times, actually it’s good that there is a very small turnaround between matches because if there are too many gaps, then players have that much more time to think. The best for any player is to get back into action and give it another shot. In fact I’m very pleased that the next game is starting Sunday,” Bangar said.

While Kohli is not a great advocate of wholesale changes, KL Rahul is also expected to get a look-in but it is not clear who would he replace — Dhawan or Rayudu. India will be worried about Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who despite conceding lot of runs, has managed to get Kohli and Dhoni on multiple occasions.

“That’s the sign of a good player. You’re not at your best, not having your best day and still taking those important wickets. Batsmen pride themselves on the same thing – when you don’t feel like you are hitting the ball well, you try to get runs on those days,” Usman Khawaja said.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk).

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019

Tags : #4th ODI score #Aaron Finch #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #Ind vs Aus #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus odi #India vs Australia #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia ODI #india vs australia ODI series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #Live score #MS Dhoni #Rishabh Pant #Virat Kohli

