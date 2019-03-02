- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 3rd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
In India-Pakistan air strikes and ensuing prime time frenzy, facts and journalism have been casualties
-
In the blizzard-hit apple orchards of Kashmir, farmers are anguished at inadequate government compensation
-
Koffee with Karan season 6 review: Best Koffee Coup, most politically correct, and those who were surprisingly candid
-
US, Russia clash over assistance to Venezuela; Moscow pledges relief material through Nicolas Maduro
-
Loan waiver, income scheme for farmers attractive from political outlook, but will damage economy in long-term
-
Narendra Modi says country 'feeling absence of Rafale', accuses Opposition of compromising India's interests
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan: A chronicle of the state garden in public service
-
Premier League: Hugo Lloris' late penalty save earns a point for Tottenham against Arsenal in North London derby
-
भारत को सौंपने से पहले पाक ने कैमरे पर रिकॉर्ड करवाया कमांडर अभिनंदन का स्टेटमेंट
-
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: धोनी और जाधव ने भारत को चखाया जीत का स्वाद
-
पाक में रहने के दौरान शारीरिक नहीं, मानसिक प्रताड़ना से गुजरना पड़ा : अभिनंदन
-
भारत के Air Strike पर बोले चश्मदीद- 35 शवों को ले जाते देखा, Pak Army के पूर्व जवान और ISI एजेंट भी मारे गए
-
2019 लोकसभा चुनाव: दिल्ली में कांग्रेस से AAP का नहीं हुआ गठबंधन, छह सीटों पर उतारे उम्मीदवार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019 1st ODI Match Result India beat Australia by 6 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
It's over! MSD slams a four and India beat Australia by six wickets to take 1-0 lead after the first ODI.
After 49 overs,India 240/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 59 , Kedar Jadhav 81)
FIFTY! A single down the ground and MSD brings up his 71st ODI fifty. Raises his bat as the crowd goes wild.
FIFTY! Jadhav nudges the last ball of over to fine leg for a double as he brings up his 5th fifty
WICKET! Zampa removes Rayudu! Turn and bounce and then takes the edge to keeper as Rayudu went for a forward defense.
Rayudu c Carey b Zampa 13(19). India 99/4.
WICKET! SOFT DISMISSAL! Big wicket for Australia. Cross-seam delivery does the job as Rohit gives away the leading edge trying to close the bat too early. Finch takes the catch at mid-off.
Rohit c Finch b Coulter-Nile 37(66). India 95/3.
REVIEW AND OUT! India lose Kohli! Quicker googly as Kohli misses the ball prodding forward, which crashes into his pads. Umpire gives it not out but review shows the ball would have hit the stumps.
Kohli lbw b Zampa 44(45). India 80/2.
WICKET! NCN gets a wicket first ball. Gets the full delivery to move away as a Dhawan finds the point fielder with a slice.
Dhawan c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0(1). Ind 4/1.
OUT! Coulter-Nile perishes while looking for another big hit, holing out to long on to depart for 28 off the penultimate delivery of the innings. AUS 235/7
Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 28(27)
BOWLED EM! What a spell Shami's bowling right now, netting the big fish Maxwell now! The ball nips back in ever so slightly to beat Maxwell's defence, uprooting the set batsman's off stump in the aftermath. AUS 173/6
Maxwell b Shami 40 (51)
OUT! Shami gets rid of the debutant, as Turner gets the top of his leg stump rattled. The batter missed the back-of-length delivery while going for a pull, resulting in the ball breaching his defence. AUS 169/5
Turner b Shami 21(23)
OUT! Handscomb's vigil comes to an end, as he gets stumped while coming down the crease looking to hit Kuldeep! AUS 133/4
Handscomb st Dhoni b Kuldeep 19(30)
OUT! What a catch by Shankar at deep midwicket, bringing to an end a refreshing innings from Usman Khawaja — who fails to convert yet another half-century into a three-figure score! Full credit to Shankar, who had to run quite a bit to his right to complete what was in no way an easy catch. AUS 97/3
Khawaja c Shankar b Kuldeep 50(76)
Usman Khawaja brings up his sixth ODI half-century with a single towards the leg side in the 23rd over! AUS 95/2
OUT! Jadhav has a knack for getting the breakthrough, which he does once again today by getting rid of a well-set Stoinis for 37, who pulls straight to Kohli at midwicket. AUS 87/2
Stoinis c Kohli b Jadhav 37(53)
FOUR! Stoinis pulls a back-of-length ball from Shankar towards the midwicket fence for his fourth boundary, bringing up the fifty-partnership in the process. AUS 53/1
OUT! Finch's horror run continues, as Finch gets squared up with a back-of-length delivery that moves a touch in the last second, getting a faint nick that results in a regulation catch for MS Dhoni. AUS 0/1
Finch c Dhoni b Bumrah 0(3)
"We would've bowled first actually. We're not playing two wristies today. We're playing Jadeja and Kuldeep. Two fast bowlers, Vijay Shankar, Jadeja, wrist spinner. Top order is the same as New Zealand," says India skipper Virat Kohli.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
"Alex Carey comes in as wk; Jhye Richardson misses out," says AUS captain Finch, announcing his XI. Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Ashton Turner makes his ODI debut today.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa
TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch, playing his 100th ODI, opts to bat first.
"It's a magnificent stadium. Pitch looks a very good one for batting. Quicker bowlers won't get much joy out of this. Grass won't make much of a difference. A few cracks here, which could come in handy for spinners. Teams bowling second won't have a problem as they did in the T20I games. Team winning the toss will want to bat first and put the runs on the board," say Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik in the pitch report.
A much more close finish then what was excpected after Australia put up just 236/7 after winning the toss. But the difficult nature of the pitch made the game extremely interesting as strokemaking suffered. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got good starts and looked set to take India past the line but three quick wickets in middle overs rocked the Indian ship before MS Dhoni and Kedar Jahddav steadied it with the unbeaten 141-run partnership. Both experienced players also brought up their fifties as India chased down the target with 10 balls remaining.
That's all for today. See you on Tuesday for the 2nd ODI at Nagpur. Till then, goodbye!
Kedar Jadhav, Player of the Match: My bowling is all about reading batsmen's mind. I tried to bowl stump-to-stump. I don't think like I'm a bowler. I enjoy my responsibility. Recently in Australia, we pulled off similar kind of chase. I just did that again today. I tried to learn a lot from him (MS). MS and Cheeku are the best chasers in the game. That's what we learn from the captain and that's what we tried to do. I tried to play more shots early. He reads your mind, team needs more solidity. Every time you think the team, most of the times, you'll end up on the winning side.
Virat Kohli, India captain: It was a difficult sort of a game. I thought we did well with the ball. The wicket didn't offer as much as we had expected. That partnership (Jadhav-MS) was outstanding, and it was more of less a complete performance for us. (Batting or bowling, the standout performance?) I think bowling. We (Kohli and Rohit) wanted to make it big, but unfortunately could not. The way Kedar and MS took responsibility was great to see. (On Jadeja) Amazing. 10 overs for less than 35 was brilliant for that pitch. The tight lines he bowled and fields he set was great to see. Even with the bat, he was all geared up. (On Shami) Never seen him so lean before. He's running in and bowling so well. He has wicket-taking ability, and is looking hungrier than ever.
Kedar Jadhav is Man of the Match
Aaron Finch: We were 20-30 runs short here. Our bowlers did a fantastic job to hang in there and take it so deep. If you have a guy go on and get 80, and that's what you are trying to do. Just a bit more attention to detail. We tried our best with the ball. I think our quicks are most effective when they are banging the wicket. There were a few plays-and-misses, but that happens against a high-quality side.
"It's been a long journey with the team. We enjoy training with mates, and the result eventually shows. Hope, the team remains united in the coming days and continues to produce results. There have been a lot of ups and downs in my journey. Have focused a lot on my game. I just focus on giving my best for the team. I do talk to a lot of people and get a lot of feedback (within the team). Have focused a lot on my line and length in the last one year. Of course (give credit to fitness). Worked a lot on losing weight. Thanks to everyone who pushed me to strive for fitness," says Mohammed Shami, who earlier played a key role with the ball (2/44) to help restrict Australia to 236/7.
MS Dhoni in ODIs in 2019:
Innings - 6
Runs - 301
NO - 4
HS - 87*
Average - 150.50
SR - 80.26
50s - 4
MS Dhoni while chasing in ODIs in 2019:
51 v Australia, SCG
55* v Australia, Adelaide
87* v Australia, MCG
59* v Australia, Hyderabad
It's over! MSD slams a four and India beat Australia by six wickets to take 1-0 lead after the first ODI.
After 49 overs,India 240/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 59 , Kedar Jadhav 81)
FOUR! Back of length delivery and MSD cuts it between cover and cover point for a four
After 48 overs,India 232/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 51 , Kedar Jadhav 81)
Dhoni drives the first ball to mid-off for a single to bring up his fifty. A mini celebration as he lifts his bat. Two singles and then a double as Stoinis commits a misfield at mid-on. Jadhav finishes the over with a six down the ground. India need 5 in last two overs.
SIX! Lovely shot. A bit full. Jadhav stays in his crease and chips it over long-on
This is the fourth consecutive fifty-plus score for MS Dhoni while chasing in ODIs in 2019. All have come against Australia.
FIFTY! A single down the ground and MSD brings up his 71st ODI fifty. Raises his bat as the crowd goes wild.
After 47 overs,India 221/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 49 , Kedar Jadhav 72)
Two singles each for Jadhav and MSD and a wide. Five runs added. MSD is one run away from his fifty. India need 16 in 18.
Cummins comes into attack
After 46 overs,India 216/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 47 , Kedar Jadhav 70)
Poor cricket allows India a double off first ball. Jadhav's flick to mid-wicket leads to a misfield and the duo steal a double followed by an excellent uppish drive over covers for a four. Single on last ball. India need 21 off 24 overs.
FOUR! Tossed up wide delivery and Jadhav cracks it over covers for a boundary
Zampa comes into attack for his last over
After 45 overs,India 209/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 47 , Kedar Jadhav 63)
Four singles off the first four balls before Jadhav plays the pull shot to bring up a four. One more on last ball. India need 28 in 5 overs.
FOUR! Picked the short length quickly and Jadhav just transferred his weight on back foot to pull it to backward square leg
MS Dhoni now has been involved in three of India's six fifth-wicket century stands against Australia at home in ODIs.
With Suresh Raina, Nagpur, 2009
With Rohit Sharma, Bangalore, 2013
With Kedar Jadhav, Hyderabad, 2019*
After 44 overs,India 200/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 45 , Kedar Jadhav 56)
Dhoni pushes the first ball to mid-off for a single before Jadhav cheekily guides the short ball over keeper for a four. Takes a single next ball with a push to covers. 100-run partnership up between the pair. 200 up for India. They need 37 in 36 balls.
FOUR! Smart thinking helps Jadhav get a four. Banged in short and Jadhav just guides it over the keeper using the pace of the delivery to find the ropes
Cummins back into attack
After 43 overs,India 194/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 44 , Kedar Jadhav 51)
Dhoni's cover drive is fielded first ball but Indians steal a quick single. Jadhav pushes the second delivery to long-on to one more. Pull shot gives Dhoni a single as Jadhav adds two more on last ball to reach his 5th fifty.
Excellent 50 under pressure by Jadav. He has been a pillar for Dhoni in this brilliant sixth-wicket partnership. It has almost taken match away from the Aussies. Bowlers will be under pressure with each passing delivery. Jadav's 51 in 67 balls an absolute peach.
FIFTY! Jadhav nudges the last ball of over to fine leg for a double as he brings up his 5th fifty
Behrendorff has completed his quota. Cummins and Coulter-Nile have 2 apiece. So Stoinis and Zampa would have to bowl and India must squeeze as many runs from them. India need less than 47 runs is 8 overs. They have played it smart. Aussies under pressure now to breakthrough and keep runs down. Tough ask against seasoned batsmen like Dhoni and matured Jadav
Down to the last 10 overs when 5 fielders would be allowed outside the circle. Not too many runs required. Just 6 runs an over. This partnership has been good for India. But Dhoni and Jadav must take it deeper. May be reassess at 45th over. Dhoni is a master in these situations because he keeps his cool better than anyone else. But Jadav too needs to stay in the party
Stoinis comes into attack
After 42 overs,India 189/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 42 , Kedar Jadhav 48)
Dhoni takes a single with a glance and gives the strike to Jadhav as he creams Behrendorrff's full delivery down the ground for a four. Guides one to mid-wicket for one. Dhoni adds another with a drive to covers. Seven off the over. India need 48 runs in 48 balls
FOUR! Terrific shot. Full pitched delivery by Behrendorff and Jadhav creams it down the ground with immaculate timing
Behrendorff comes into attack
After 41 overs,India 182/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 40 , Kedar Jadhav 43)
Jadhav guides the short ball off first delivery to third man for a single. Dhoni takes a single with a push to deep cover before Jadhav pulls the short delivery over mid-wicket for a four. Six runs added. India need 55 in 54 balls.
FOUR! A bit short from Cummins and Jadhav swings his bat from under the ball to place it to mid-wicket for a boundary
After 40 overs,India 176/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 39 , Kedar Jadhav 38)
Jadhav pulls the short ball in air to mid-wicket for a double. Pushes the last ball to long-on for a single. 61 needed in last 10 overs.
Zampa comes into attack
After 39 overs,India 173/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 39 , Kedar Jadhav 35)
Jadhav guides the short ball to third man with an open face of the bat from close to the body to get a four. Pulls the short ball to square leg for a single. Five runs added. 64 more needed in 66 balls.
FOUR! Cheeky! Very well played by Jadhav. Short ball, moving back into the batsman as Jadhav opened the face of the bat to guide it to third man. Poor fielding in the deep by Zampa.
Cummins back into attack
After 38 overs,India 168/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 39 , Kedar Jadhav 30)
Big over for India! 10 runs added! Dhoni picked the short ball from NCN in time to get under the ball and smash it down the ground. He was then beaten by NCN but the edge ran past slips to third man ropes. There was also an appeal for a catch by diving Stoinis after a leading edge from Dhoni went up in air but replays showed that the ball bounced before Stoinis collected it.
Dhoni seems to be opening up. A brilliant six off Coulter Nile got him going. There was a bit of an excitement over a bump catch. But the soft Signal was not out. Another streaky boundary made this 38th over a productive one for India. Looks like Dhoni has realized that he can't leave too much for the other batsmen. If it gets too tight only Dhoni can make the difference. And that's the worry for him and others.
Most sixes for India in ODIs:
216 - MS DHONI* (And counting)
215 - Rohit Sharma
195 - Sachin Tendulkar
189 - Sourav Gnaguly
153 - Yuvraj Singh
FOUR! Excellent delivery. Length ball completely opened up MSD, took the dge but ran past slips
Umpire review and not out! Stoinis claims a catch at mid-on after Dhoni's leading edge skies in air but replays shows it bounced before Stoinis took the catch
SIX! MSD GETS INTO THE ACTION! Short ball by NCN. Dhoni gets back, gets under the ball and tonks it over long-on
After 37 overs,India 158/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 29 , Kedar Jadhav 30)
Dhoni gets a four first ball as Behrendorff fires one on his pads. MSD flicks it with swift wrists towards fine leg. Pulls the last ball to square leg for a single.
FOUR! Poor delivery from Behrendorff rightly punished by MSD. Full and on leg as Dhoni flicks it to fine leg
After 36 overs,India 153/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 24 , Kedar Jadhav 30)
Six runs added. Jadhav takes a double and then adds a single with a push to mid-wicket. Dhoni works one towards leg for a single before two more singles. Required rate is now 6.
India vs Australia 2019, 1st ODI Latest Match Updates: It's over! MSD slams a four and India beat Australia by six wickets to take 1-0 lead after the first ODI.
The first India vs Australia ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first ODI between India and Australia.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Preview: The Indian cricket team will continue its experiments to figure out the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle called the ‘World Cup squad’ when a five-match ODI series against Australia starts here on Saturday. The team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won’t see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.
“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention. There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a ‘pre test’, a good score ensuring that they get ‘admit cards’ for the board exams.
File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP
The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.
However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI. Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.
The batsman is fighting for the reserve opener’s slot and who knows if Shikhar Dhawan’s indifferent form continues, the Mangalore man could well be a permanent fixture in the side. All eyes will also be on Pant, who hasn’t exactly been consistent in the shorter formats but such is his talent and ability to win matches singlehandedly that the team management may give him a few more matches before taking a final call.
For Vijay Shankar, his bowling doesn’t exactly inspire confidence but Hardik Pandya’s dodgy fitness will keep him in the race and he can still claim for a second all-rounder’s slot if Pandya is the first choice. Kaul is a rank outsider and could be a blind side entry as the reserve pacer as the team management’s trial test with Khaleel Ahmed hasn’t yielded the desired results.
With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being automatic choices, Kaul will probably get two games to prove his worth. But Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are not likely to tinker with the core team too much as a comprehensive series win is always an acceptable proposition. With the seasoned Ambati Rayudu, veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the wily Shami back in the Indian set-up, the ODI series will be a completely different challenge for Aaron Finch and his men.
Also the formidable wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be operating in tandem during those middle overs to choke the run flow. Add to it, Jadhav’s side-arm low off-breaks and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh may find it difficult to negotiate the overs.
Bumrah, set to be India’s premier bowler in England, may be rested for a game or two depending on India’s position in the series. The Australian team, buoyed by the maiden T20 triumph over India, will be eager to continue the momentum it has gained. Nathan Lyon’s presence will lend teeth to the spin department and he will partner Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the late replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints with various IPL franchises.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.
Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).
With PTI inputs
Updated Date:
Mar 02, 2019