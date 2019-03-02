First Cricket
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Mar 02, 2019
IND Vs AUS
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND | 2nd ODI Mar 02, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Match Abandoned
SL in SA Mar 03, 2019
SA vs SL
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 05, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
Highlights, India vs Australia, 1st ODI at Hyderabad, Full Cricket Score Online: Jadhav, Dhoni guide hosts to victory

Date: Saturday, 02 March, 2019 21:46 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019 1st ODI Match Result India beat Australia by 6 wickets

236/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
4.72
Fours
26
Sixes
2
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Alex Carey (W) not out 36 37 5 0
Pat Cummins not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 10 2 44 2
Jasprit Bumrah 10 0 60 2
240/4
Overs
48.2
R/R
4.98
Fours
28
Sixes
3
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
MS Dhoni (W) not out 59 72 6 1
Kedar Jadhav not out 81 87 9 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Behrendorff 10 0 46 0
Nathan Coulter-Nile 9 2 46 2

  • A much more close finish then what was excpected after Australia put up just 236/7 after winning the toss. But the difficult nature of the pitch made the game extremely interesting as strokemaking suffered. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got good starts and looked set to take India past the line but three quick wickets in middle overs rocked the Indian ship before MS Dhoni and Kedar Jahddav steadied it with the unbeaten 141-run partnership. Both experienced players also brought up their fifties as India chased down the target with 10 balls remaining. 

    That's all for today. See you on Tuesday for the 2nd ODI at Nagpur. Till then, goodbye! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kedar Jadhav, Player of the Match: My bowling is all about reading batsmen's mind. I tried to bowl stump-to-stump. I don't think like I'm a bowler. I enjoy my responsibility. Recently in Australia, we pulled off similar kind of chase. I just did that again today. I tried to learn a lot from him (MS). MS and Cheeku are the best chasers in the game. That's what we learn from the captain and that's what we tried to do. I tried to play more shots early. He reads your mind, team needs more solidity. Every time you think the team, most of the times, you'll end up on the winning side.

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, India captain: It was a difficult sort of a game. I thought we did well with the ball. The wicket didn't offer as much as we had expected. That partnership (Jadhav-MS) was outstanding, and it was more of less a complete performance for us. (Batting or bowling, the standout performance?) I think bowling. We (Kohli and Rohit) wanted to make it big, but unfortunately could not. The way Kedar and MS took responsibility was great to see. (On Jadeja) Amazing. 10 overs for less than 35 was brilliant for that pitch. The tight lines he bowled and fields he set was great to see. Even with the bat, he was all geared up. (On Shami) Never seen him so lean before. He's running in and bowling so well. He has wicket-taking ability, and is looking hungrier than ever. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kedar Jadhav is Man of the Match

    Full Scorecard

  • Aaron Finch: We were 20-30 runs short here. Our bowlers did a fantastic job to hang in there and take it so deep. If you have a guy go on and get 80, and that's what you are trying to do. Just a bit more attention to detail. We tried our best with the ball. I think our quicks are most effective when they are banging the wicket. There were a few plays-and-misses, but that happens against a high-quality side.

    Full Scorecard

  • "It's been a long journey with the team. We enjoy training with mates, and the result eventually shows. Hope, the team remains united in the coming days and continues to produce results. There have been a lot of ups and downs in my journey. Have focused a lot on my game. I just focus on giving my best for the team. I do talk to a lot of people and get a lot of feedback (within the team). Have focused a lot on my line and length in the last one year. Of course (give credit to fitness). Worked a lot on losing weight. Thanks to everyone who pushed me to strive for fitness," says Mohammed Shami, who earlier played a key role with the ball (2/44) to help restrict Australia to 236/7.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni in ODIs in 2019:

    Innings - 6

    Runs - 301

    NO - 4

    HS - 87*

    Average - 150.50

    SR - 80.26

    50s - 4

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni while chasing in ODIs in 2019:

    51 v Australia, SCG
    55* v Australia, Adelaide
    87* v Australia, MCG
    59* v Australia, Hyderabad 

    Full Scorecard

  • It's over! MSD slams a four and India beat Australia by six wickets to take 1-0 lead after the first ODI.

    After 49 overs,India 240/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 59 , Kedar Jadhav 81)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back of length delivery and MSD cuts it between cover and cover point for a four

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,India 232/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 51 , Kedar Jadhav 81)​

    Dhoni drives the first ball to mid-off for a single to bring up his fifty. A mini celebration as he lifts his bat. Two singles and then a double as Stoinis commits a misfield at mid-on. Jadhav finishes the over with a six down the ground. India need 5 in last two overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Lovely shot. A bit full. Jadhav stays in his crease and chips it over long-on

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the fourth consecutive fifty-plus score for MS Dhoni while chasing in ODIs in 2019. All have come against Australia.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! A single down the ground and MSD brings up his 71st ODI fifty. Raises his bat as the crowd goes wild.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,India 221/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 49 , Kedar Jadhav 72)

    Two singles each for Jadhav and MSD and a wide. Five runs added. MSD is one run away from his fifty. India need 16 in 18.

    Full Scorecard

  • Cummins comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,India 216/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 47 , Kedar Jadhav 70)

    After 46 overs,India 216/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 47 , Kedar Jadhav 70)

Poor cricket allows India a double off first ball. Jadhav's flick to mid-wicket leads to a misfield and the duo steal a double followed by an excellent uppish drive over covers for a four. Single on last ball. India need 21 off 24 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Tossed up wide delivery and Jadhav cracks it over covers for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  Zampa comes into attack for his last over

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,India 209/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 47 , Kedar Jadhav 63)

    Four singles off the first four balls before Jadhav plays the pull shot to bring up a four. One more on last ball. India need 28 in 5 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Picked the short length quickly and Jadhav just transferred his weight on back foot to pull it to backward square leg

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni now has been involved in three of India's six fifth-wicket century stands against Australia at home in ODIs.

    With Suresh Raina, Nagpur, 2009
    With Rohit Sharma, Bangalore, 2013
    With Kedar Jadhav, Hyderabad, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,India 200/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 45 , Kedar Jadhav 56)

    Dhoni pushes the first ball to mid-off for a single before Jadhav cheekily guides the short ball over keeper for a four. Takes a single next ball with a push to covers. 100-run partnership up between the pair. 200 up for India. They need 37 in 36 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Smart thinking helps Jadhav get a four. Banged in short and Jadhav just guides it over the keeper using the pace of the delivery to find the ropes

    Full Scorecard

  Cummins back into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,India 194/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 44 , Kedar Jadhav 51)

    Dhoni's cover drive is fielded first ball but Indians steal a quick single. Jadhav pushes the second delivery to long-on to one more. Pull shot gives Dhoni a single as Jadhav adds two more on last ball to reach his 5th fifty.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Excellent 50 under pressure by Jadav. He has been a pillar for Dhoni in this brilliant sixth-wicket partnership. It has almost taken match away from the Aussies. Bowlers will be under pressure with each passing delivery. Jadav's 51 in 67 balls an absolute peach. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Jadhav nudges the last ball of over to fine leg for a double as he brings up his 5th fifty

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Behrendorff has completed his quota. Cummins and Coulter-Nile have 2 apiece. So Stoinis and Zampa would have to bowl and India must squeeze as many runs from them. India need less than 47 runs is 8 overs. They have played it smart. Aussies under pressure now to breakthrough and keep runs down. Tough ask against seasoned batsmen like Dhoni and matured Jadav 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Down to the last 10 overs when 5 fielders would be allowed outside the circle. Not too many runs required. Just 6 runs an over. This partnership has been good for India. But Dhoni and Jadav must take it deeper. May be reassess at 45th over. Dhoni is a master in these situations because he keeps his cool better than anyone else. But Jadav too needs to stay in the party

    Full Scorecard

  • Stoinis comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,India 189/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 42 , Kedar Jadhav 48)

    Dhoni takes a single with a glance and gives the strike to Jadhav as he creams Behrendorrff's full delivery down the ground for a four. Guides one to mid-wicket for one. Dhoni adds another with a drive to covers. Seven off the over. India need 48 runs in 48 balls

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Terrific shot. Full pitched delivery by Behrendorff and Jadhav creams it down the ground with immaculate timing 

    Full Scorecard

  Behrendorff comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,India 182/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 40 , Kedar Jadhav 43)

    Jadhav guides the short ball off first delivery to third man for a single. Dhoni takes a single with a push to deep cover before Jadhav pulls the short delivery over mid-wicket for a four. Six runs added. India need 55 in 54 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! A bit short from Cummins and Jadhav swings his bat from under the ball to place it to mid-wicket for a boundary 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,India 176/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 39 , Kedar Jadhav 38)

    Jadhav pulls the short ball in air to mid-wicket for a double. Pushes the last ball to long-on for a single. 61 needed in last 10 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  Zampa comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,India 173/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 39 , Kedar Jadhav 35)

    Jadhav guides the short ball to third man with an open face of the bat from close to the body to get a four. Pulls the short ball to square leg for a single. Five runs added. 64 more needed in 66 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Cheeky! Very well played by Jadhav. Short ball, moving back into the batsman as Jadhav opened the face of the bat to guide it to third man. Poor fielding in the deep by Zampa.

    Full Scorecard

  Cummins back into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,India 168/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 39 , Kedar Jadhav 30)

    Big over for India! 10 runs added! Dhoni picked the short ball from NCN in time to get under the ball and smash it down the ground. He was then beaten by NCN but the edge ran past slips to third man ropes. There was also an appeal for a catch by diving Stoinis after a leading edge from Dhoni went up in air but replays showed that the ball bounced before Stoinis collected it. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Dhoni seems to be opening  up. A brilliant six off Coulter Nile got him going. There was a bit of an excitement over a bump catch. But the soft Signal was not out. Another streaky boundary made this 38th over a productive one for India. Looks like Dhoni has realized that he can't leave too much for the other batsmen. If it gets too tight only Dhoni can make the difference. And that's the worry for him and others. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes for India in ODIs:

    216 - MS DHONI* (And counting)
    215 - Rohit Sharma 
    195 - Sachin Tendulkar 
    189 - Sourav Gnaguly 
    153 - Yuvraj Singh 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Excellent delivery. Length ball completely opened up MSD, took the dge but ran past slips

    Full Scorecard

  Umpire review and not out! Stoinis claims a catch at mid-on after Dhoni's leading edge skies in air but replays shows it bounced before Stoinis took the catch

    Full Scorecard

  SIX! MSD GETS INTO THE ACTION! Short ball by NCN. Dhoni gets back, gets under the ball and tonks it over long-on

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,India 158/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 29 , Kedar Jadhav 30)

    Dhoni gets a four first ball as Behrendorff fires one on his pads. MSD flicks it with swift wrists towards fine leg. Pulls the last ball to square leg for a single.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Poor delivery from Behrendorff rightly punished by MSD. Full and on leg as Dhoni flicks it to fine leg

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,India 153/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 24 , Kedar Jadhav 30)

    Six runs added. Jadhav takes a double and then adds a single with a push to mid-wicket. Dhoni works one towards leg for a single before two more singles. Required rate is now 6.

    Full Scorecard
India vs Australia 2019, 1st ODI Latest Match Updates: It's over! MSD slams a four and India beat Australia by six wickets to take 1-0 lead after the first ODI.

The first India vs Australia ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first ODI between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Preview: The Indian cricket team will continue its experiments to figure out the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle called the ‘World Cup squad’ when a five-match ODI series against Australia starts here on Saturday. The team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won’t see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.

“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention. There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a ‘pre test’, a good score ensuring that they get ‘admit cards’ for the board exams.

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP

The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.

However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI. Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.

The batsman is fighting for the reserve opener’s slot and who knows if Shikhar Dhawan’s indifferent form continues, the Mangalore man could well be a permanent fixture in the side. All eyes will also be on Pant, who hasn’t exactly been consistent in the shorter formats but such is his talent and ability to win matches singlehandedly that the team management may give him a few more matches before taking a final call.

For Vijay Shankar, his bowling doesn’t exactly inspire confidence but Hardik Pandya’s dodgy fitness will keep him in the race and he can still claim for a second all-rounder’s slot if Pandya is the first choice. Kaul is a rank outsider and could be a blind side entry as the reserve pacer as the team management’s trial test with Khaleel Ahmed hasn’t yielded the desired results.

With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being automatic choices, Kaul will probably get two games to prove his worth. But Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are not likely to tinker with the core team too much as a comprehensive series win is always an acceptable proposition. With the seasoned Ambati Rayudu, veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the wily Shami back in the Indian set-up, the ODI series will be a completely different challenge for Aaron Finch and his men.

Also the formidable wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be operating in tandem during those middle overs to choke the run flow. Add to it, Jadhav’s side-arm low off-breaks and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh may find it difficult to negotiate the overs.

Bumrah, set to be India’s premier bowler in England, may be rested for a game or two depending on India’s position in the series. The Australian team, buoyed by the maiden T20 triumph over India, will be eager to continue the momentum it has gained. Nathan Lyon’s presence will lend teeth to the spin department and he will partner Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the late replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints with various IPL franchises.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019

