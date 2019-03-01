The importance of the one-day series against Australia beginning on Saturday is not lost on Virat Kohli’s India as they gauge their World Cup preparations against the reigning champions in their final series before the showpiece event.

India capped their memorable tour of Australia, where they registered their first ever test series victory Down Under, by claiming the three-match ODI series 2-1 in January.

Chief selector M.S.K. Prasad told reporters last month that most of the players in the current India side pick themselves and it was a matter of finalising a couple of slots before the World Cup in England and Wales.

The five-match series against Australia is naturally important for a handful of Indian players who want to nail down their places with solid performances against the tourists who have slipped to sixth in world rankings.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has leapfrogged Dinesh Karthik to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s understudy behind the stumps, but needs to prove his maturity against Australia to make the flight to England.

Lokesh Rahul has been thrown a lifeline despite a slump in form and a brief suspension he incurred for inappropriate comments on a television show. The opener impressed with scores of 50 and 47 in the Twenty20 matches against Australia.

Australia play an ODI series against Pakistan in United Arab Emirates later this month but coach Justin Langer will hope the series against world number two India will provide answers to many questions.

Here's everything you need to know about the first ODI between India and Australia:

When will India vs Australia fixture take place?

The first ODI between India and Australia will take place on 2 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does the match begin?

The first ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1.30 pm IST with the toss to take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.