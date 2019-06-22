Back to Firstpost
West Indies vs New Zealand, LIVE score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Windies look to bounce back against in-form Kiwis

Date: Saturday, 22 June, 2019 17:01 IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Yet to Start

Highlights

17:01 (IST)

Cloudy skies with minimal chance of rain in Manchester. Check out the weather update in Manchester ahead of the upcoming clash at Old Trafford. 

16:54 (IST)

Pooran is getting ready 

16:50 (IST)

Sri Lanka caused a big upset last night against England, beating them by 20 runs to keep their SF hopes alive. Click here to check how things panned out yesterday. 

16:34 (IST)

What's the mood like in both the camps?

16:27 (IST)

An unknown Pakistani fan has apologised after harassing and heckling cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in a mall in England while he was with his son. Click here to read the full report and watch the video. 

16:18 (IST)

Afghanistan are giving tough fight to India in Match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Click here to follow the LIVE scorecard and over-by-over commentary of the match. 

16:09 (IST)

Full team squads:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell.

New Zealand:  Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.

16:05 (IST)

The West Indies are currently lying seventh in the 10-team standings with just three points in their kitty and they can't afford any further loss to stay in the mix for a semi-final spot.

Check out the preview here

16:01 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and New Zealand. We will bring you all the updates from the match so stay tuned. 

West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and New Zealand. We will bring you all the updates from the match so stay tuned.

Preview: West Indies will look to bounce back after defeat against Bangladesh when they face Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

West Indies have won just one out of five matches, losing three games in the process. Jason Holder and Co are in a spot of bother after starting the tournament on a strong note, beating Pakistan by eight wickets.

Holder's side face tough task against New Zealand, who won four out of their five matches with one game resulting in a washout. A win against West Indies will more or less guarantee their spot in the semi-finals.

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has warned his side the time for excuses is over after defeat to Bangladesh.

Former Barbados player Estwick stressed the importance of the two-time world champions sticking together in the face of adversity.

"We can stand here, saying 'if this' and 'if that' – we didn't play well, we've lost the cricket game and that's that," he said.

"We've got to come back stronger. We've still got four games left in the tournament and we can't point fingers or apportion blame to anyone.

"We have to stick together, that's how good teams pull through. We've got to stop looking for excuses and start finding solutions."

Full team squads:

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019

