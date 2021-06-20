Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 18 June, 2021

18 June, 2021
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

217/10 (92.1 ov)

Final
New Zealand

New Zealand

101/2 (49.0 ov)

Live Blog
India New Zealand
217/10 (92.1 ov) - R/R 2.35 101/2 (49.0 ov) - R/R 2.06

Stumps

New Zealand trail by 116 runs

Kane Williamson (C) - 0

Ross Taylor - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kane Williamson (C) Batting 12 37 1 0
Ross Taylor Batting 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 12 4 19 1
Jasprit Bumrah 11 3 34 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 101/2 (48.4)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Devon Conway 54(153) S.R (35.29)

c Mohammed Shami b Ishant Sharma
Highlights, IND vs NZ WTC Final, Southampton Test, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Bad light leads to early stumps, NZ reach 101/2

23:05 (IST)

That brings us to the end of the third day of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Black Caps did well to prevent Virat Kohli from adding to his overnight score, and thereafter, prevented the Indians from forging any big partnerships. Then Tom Latham and Devon Conway got them off to an ideal start, the latter becoming the first to cross the fifty-run mark in the match.

Hope we were able to keep you updated with the proceedings on Day 3. Join us in our coverage of the fourth day's play tomorrow at the usual time (unless the weather gods think otherwise). For now, we bid you all good night!

23:00 (IST)

Stumps on Day 3, bad light preventing the Indians from squeezing in one more over. India head back to the dressing room with a smile on their faces courtesy the late strike by Ishant to remove the well-set Conway. That leaves Kane Williamson, who is off to a start with 12 off 37, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to face a delivery, with the task of carrying the team forward tomorrow morning.

22:58 (IST)

After 49 overs,New Zealand 101/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 12 , Ross Taylor 0)

Ishant replaces Jadeja, with the Indians hoping to break the partnership before the umpires signal end of play. And that’s exactly what he does, flicking it towards mid on where Shami holds on for a fine catch. It’s a wicket maiden for the lanky pacer.

22:55 (IST)
wkt

OUT! The move to bring Ishant back into the attack shortly before stumps works for Kohli and Co. Angling in full and into the pad, Conway goes for a flick, but unfortunately for him, towards Shami at mid on. Shami pulls off a fine catch, and Conway has to make the long walk back to the hut after a quality knock. NZ 101/2

Conway c Shami b Ishant 54(153)

22:51 (IST)

After 48 overs,New Zealand 101/1 ( Devon Conway 54 , Kane Williamson (C) 12)

Another good over from Bumrah as he collects back-to-back maidens. Like Shami towards the end of the previous session, Bumrah finds himself in good rhythm at the moment, consistent bowling a challenging line outside off though like Shami, he’ll have to wait a while before getting rewarded with a wicket.

22:47 (IST)

After 47 overs,New Zealand 101/1 ( Devon Conway 54 , Kane Williamson (C) 12)

Another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it over from Ravi Jadeja, collecting his first maiden in three overs. Meanwhile, Conway’s forged a healthy partnership worth 31 with his skipper so far, and will hope they preserve it till stumps.

22:44 (IST)

After 46 overs,New Zealand 101/1 ( Devon Conway 54 , Kane Williamson (C) 12)

Couple of beautiful deliveries to Williamson from Bumrah in this over, the pacer getting the ball to shape away quite late. Maiden for Bumrah, his second in 10 overs. The Black Caps, meanwhile, are past the 100-mark and are almost halfway through as far as trailing India’s score is concerned. A little over 15 minutes left in the day’s play now.

22:40 (IST)

After 45 overs,New Zealand 101/1 ( Devon Conway 54 , Kane Williamson (C) 12)

Brace to Conway at the start of Jadeja’s second over of the innings, courtesy a thick edge that travels all the way to third man. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of the over.

22:34 (IST)

After 44 overs,New Zealand 99/1 ( Devon Conway 52 , Kane Williamson (C) 12)

Conway cops an uncomfortable blow to his hip off a rising delivery from Bumrah, setting off for the non-striker’s end nevertheless. Williamson tucks the ball behind square off the next delivery for a single. Conway brings up his second Test half-century with a flick through midwicket, comfortably coming back for a third and raising his bat yet again in what has been a very rewarding trip to England so far. Time for the players to have another drink.

22:32 (IST)
fifty

Fifty up for Devon Conway, his second half-century in a nascent Test career. Brings up the milestone with a flick off Bumrah, collecting three easy runs. Has been a patient stay so far for the Jo'burg-born opener, taking 137 balls to bring up the milestone. First half-century of the match, with Rahane and Kohli having coming close in the Indian innings. NZ 99/1

20:27 (IST)

Tea, Day 3

NZ 36/0

Bumrah back on. He bowls the last over before Tea. DK, on air, points how Kohli often uses him in the over just before the session break. And he has bowled his best in this over as well. Had the freedom to experiment. Started off round the wicket, switched to over the wicket. Mixed up the length as well. The final ball almost took the bails with it. End of the session. Another session that belongs to NZ. 
18:39 (IST)

India 217 all-out in first innings!

So India could not add many since lunch and lost all three wickets quickly after lunch. Kyle Jamieson, the big reason why India are on back foot after their first innings. He did not only pick a five-for, he bowled with an economy of under 2. Other pacers were also good, making sure Indians did not have it easy when it came to scoring runs freely. 

We will be back with NZ innings in less than ten minutes.
18:37 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja will have to walk, and India have been bowled out for 217. They have quickly folded up after lunch. Boult bowled one down leg, Jadeja wanted to work it to leg side but the ball brushed the gloves and a diving Watling took a safe catch. Jadeja c Watling b Boult 15(53)
18:28 (IST)

OUT! Jamieson gets the five-for, Jasprit Bumrah comes in to bat and gets a brilliant yorker from the tall bowler, plumb it is, and umpire Gough had no doubt in his mind. India nine wickets down now. Bumrah lbw b Jamieson 0(1)
18:26 (IST)

OUT! Ishant Sharma gone, Jamieson with the wicket, produced the outside edge and Ross Taylor did the rest in the slips. India eight wickets down. Ishant c Ross Taylor b Jamieson 4(16)
17:20 (IST)

OUT! Another budding partnership is broken as Ashwin edges to the slips, where Latham holds on for his third catch of the morning. Ashwin departs after adding 22 valuable runs, but he'll be disappointed to not have walked away with a bigger score given the quality of his shots. IND 205/7

Ashwin c Latham b Southee 22(27)
16:43 (IST)

OUT! A rash shot too many from Ajinkya Rahane, and he pays the price, falling short of his half-century by just one run. Rahane had pulled a short ball towards deep midwicket in the previous delivery, and went for a similar shot in this delivery, albeit a flatter shot along square leg. Except Williamson had placed Latham at that position for this exact shot, and Rahane fell into the trap as Wagner stuck to his short length. Just when a partnership was starting to build, New Zealand get another one. Just the two runs and a wicket in the 79th over. IND 182/6

Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49(117)
16:15 (IST)

OUT! Pant pays the price for getting a it carried away after the boundary, poking at an outswinger that could have been left alone, instead getting a thick edge that lands in Latham's palms in the slips. Jamieson's ecstatic as he grabs his second wicket. IND 156/5

Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4(22)
15:46 (IST)

OUT! Jamieson nets the big fish in the first 15 minutes of the morning session. After a series of outswingers that Kohli handles efficiently, the India skipper is undone by one that jags back in and hits him on the knee roll in front of middle. Goes for the review after umpire Michael Gough raises his finger, and ends up burning the review with the ball showing the be hitting leg. IND 149/4

Kohli LBW Jamieson 44(132)
15:02 (IST)

Play to start at 11 am local time (3.30 pm Indian Standard Time). BCCI confirms the same in a tweet.

Session 1: 3.30 pm to 5.30 PM

Session 2; 6.10 pm to 8.25 pm

Session 3: 8.45 pm to 11 pm

a

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Stumps on Day 3. India head back to the dressing room with a smile on their faces courtesy the late strike by Ishant to remove the well-set Conway. That leaves Kane Williamson, who is off to a start with 12 off 37, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to face a delivery, with the task of carrying the team forward tomorrow morning.

Day 2 report: India captain Virat Kohli held firm in the face of accurate New Zealand pace bowling as the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton eventually got going on Saturday.

After Friday's first day was washed out without a ball bowled, India were 146-3 when the third of the day's stoppages for bad light led to an early close even though the floodlights were on full beam.

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli pose with Test Championship Mace. Twitter/@BCCI

Kohli was 44 not out, with the star batsman having hit just one boundary in 124 balls faced.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane was 29 not out after adding an unbroken 58 for the fourth wicket with Kohli.

Towering quick Kyle Jamieson ended the day with remarkable figures of 1-14 in 14 overs.

"It's probably pretty even at the moment," Jamieson told reporters after stumps. "It was a good day of Test cricket. They (India) put away the bad balls really well."

India batting coach Vikram Rathour added: "Anything more than 250 plus would be a reasonable score under the conditions."

Only 64.4 overs out of 180 scheduled for the first two days have so far been bowled.

But under a special provision for this final, match referee Chris Broad can add an extra day onto the standard maximum five for a men's Test if he decides an extension is needed to compensate for time lost to bad weather earlier in the game.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss in overcast conditions that favoured his five-man pace attack.

But Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill batted impressively in an opening stand of 62.

India, however, lost three wickets either side of lunch to be 88-3.

Their position might have been worse had Kohli been given out caught behind down the legside off left-arm quick Trent Boult on 17.

But amid some on-field confusion, an umpire review led to replays that indicated Kohli had not hit the ball.

India's openers made a fine start amid New Zealand's swing and seam.

Rohit confidently clipped the first ball of the match, from Tim Southee, off his pads for three while Gill showed his class by driving Jamieson down the ground for four.

Stylish Rohit 

Rohit brought up the 50 partnership with a stylish cover-driven four off all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.

The openers' form was all the more impressive given this was India's first Test since March whereas only last week New Zealand completed a 1-0 series win over England with an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston.

But Rohit's 68-ball innings, featuring six fours, ended when he edged a late-swinging delivery from Jamieson to third slip where Southee held an excellent low catch, diving to his right.

Gill followed soon afterwards for 28, edging aggressive left-armer Neil Wagner to BJ Watling in what the New Zealand wicketkeeper has said will be his last match before retirement.

It took Cheteshwar Pujara 51 minutes and 36 balls to get off the mark, a cut four off medium-pacer de Grandhomme greeted by huge cheers from India fans in the crowd.

But, as happened several times during India's come-from-behind series win in Australia this year, Pujara was hit on the helmet by a bouncer after missing a pull off Wagner.

Pujara's painstaking eight off 54 balls ended when he was lbw to a Boult inswinger that cut back sharply off the pitch.

This match, the culmination of two years of series between the leading Test nations, is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

The India team wore black armbands Saturday as a mark of respect for Milkha Singh following the national track athletics legend's death from Covid-19 at the age of 91.

With AFP inputs

