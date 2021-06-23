Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 18 June, 2021

India

India

217/10 (92.1 ov)

170/10 (73.0 ov)

Final
New Zealand

New Zealand

249/10 (99.2 ov)

140/2 (45.5 ov)

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

India New Zealand
217/10 (92.1 ov) - R/R 2.35 249/10 (99.2 ov) - R/R 2.51
170/10 (73.0 ov) - R/R 2.33 140/2 (45.5 ov) - R/R 3.05

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

Kane Williamson (C) - 46

Ross Taylor - 47

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kane Williamson (C) not out 52 89 8 0
Ross Taylor not out 47 100 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 6.2 2 21 0
Mohammed Shami 10.5 3 31 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 44/2 (17.2)

96 (96) R/R: 3.32

Ross Taylor 47(100)

Devon Conway 19(47) S.R (40.42)

lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
Highlights, IND vs NZ WTC Final, Day 6, Full Cricket Score: New Zealand win and clinch maiden Test championship title

23:55 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the two-year-long ICC World Test Championship, a journey stretching back two years than began with the first Test of the 2019 Ashes. New Zealand started off with a couple of bumps, getting held to a 1-1 draw in Sri Lanka and suffering a 3-0 whitewash in Australia, but their incredible consistency since then, sweeping sides such as India, Pakistan and West Indies as well as their top-tier performance in the summit clash against the Indians in Southampton lead to the ‘nice guys’ being crowned the inaugural world Test champions. Spare a thought for the Indians, who had a perfect home run and pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime heist in Australia along the way, but fell short in yet another ICC final.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Time to take a break from Test cricket for a bit as we shift our focus to some white-ball action, starting with the first T20I between England and Sri Lanka in Cardiff which is underway at the moment. On behalf of my colleague Shubham, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

23:48 (IST)

Kane Williamson, NZ Captain:

Very special feelings. Yeah, couple of close games in the past. Nice to get over the line here. Congratulations to Virat and Indian team. Just great to see the heart showed to get over the line. It is hard for me to say it is the greatest moment in our history but it is a special feeling. Special achievement and one to remember. I think for us we know we don't have the stars and I think we saw a lot of heart and commitment which was as great, we know how strong this Indian side is. It is not always easy in final and anything can happen. Throughout the match, through the ebbs and flows, no one really knew the outcome. That (first innings batting) was tough, they (Indians) are amazing attack and did not get you much for a long period. That lead was important. Very sporting surface. Ross is very experienced. Nice to be a part of partnership with Ross and be there till the end. I don't know if he (Watling) is retiring anymore (chuckles). He really epitomises what this team is. Amazing career and been a huge part of the team. A great occasion to celebrate. A fantastic career. 

23:42 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: "Big congratulations to Kane and the whole team. They showed great consistency and heart over the three days. They thoroughly deserve the win. First day got washed out, and when play resumed, it was difficult to get any sort of momentum. We did really well with the ball first innings to pull things nicely. This morning was crucial. In the end, I think we were 30-40 short to put them under serious pressure. (On team combination) The combination that we played, we have been successful over different conditions. If we had more game time and the wicket wore out a bit more, the spinners might have had a bigger role. (On MoM Kyle Jamieson) He’s a quality cricketer and coming up nicely in international cricket. He’s certainly got the same attitude when he plays there (RCB) as he does for New Zealand. (On WTC) It’s great for the game. This format will definitely keep Test cricket exciting. No Test match will be boring. (Excited for England Tests?) Definitely we are. Long summer ahead, but we definitely have the squad to do something special."

23:37 (IST)

Kyle Jamieson is Player of the Match

Jamieson: It is massive. To be standing up here now is surreal. This is a very good Indian side, beating them would be tough task we knew it. Yeah, Kane has a lot of trust in me. I just wanted to play a part. Nice to get ball in hand. Spends six weeks in RCB dressing room with him (Kohli) and it was awesome.

23:33 (IST)

BJ Watling, playing his final game in international cricket today, speaks to Michael Atherton after the game:

"Pretty ecstatic to be honest. It been a lot of hard work over a long period of time for our team as a group, and to get over the line like that is pretty special. I guess chasing a total like that on a wicket that was definitely offering was pretty special. (Did he think he'd end up a world Test champion) No. That wasn’t around when I started. It’s extremely exciting for the game. I’m pretty stoked to get over the line. (Support along the way) My family back home. My mum’s pushed me through some tough times, my wife Jess and my two boys. I had a huge amount of support throughout the years, none more so than from my teammates."

23:18 (IST)

Ross Taylor: Obviously, still sinking in. Liked the way the team fought. Kane has been a fantastic leader for the team for a long time. Has to be the biggest highlight in my career. This is for the fans back home. It was nice to be able to stand up today. That (Bumrah bouncer that hit him on the head) definitely took off, thanks to my helmet for saving me. 2019 World Cup was tough for us. 

23:15 (IST)

Two great teams at their best. Congratulations to India and New Zealand on a terrific match.

23:10 (IST)

The NZ dressing room after the Taylor winning shot!

23:09 (IST)

After 45.5 overs,New Zealand 140/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 52 , Ross Taylor 47)

Shami’s 11th over turns out to be the final one of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship, as Williamson plucks a single off the third ball before Taylor — a veteran cricketer who has been without title success for so long — seals the win with a boundary off the penultimate delivery.

New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets and win their second ICC title!

23:06 (IST)
four

FOUR! Taylor finishes off in style, whipping the ball away towards the square leg fence off Shami! New Zealand are the inaugural World Test Champions as they win the final by eight wickets, and end their 21-year wait for a second ICC title! NZ 140/2

23:06 (IST)

FOUR! Taylor finishes off in style, whipping the ball away towards the square leg fence off Shami! New Zealand are the inaugural World Test Champions as they win the final by eight wickets, and end their 21-year wait for a second ICC title! NZ 140/2
22:58 (IST)

FOUR! Fifty up for Kane Williamson and he gets to the milestone in style with a boundary off Shami! Takes 86 balls, with eight fours along the way. NZ 133/2
22:18 (IST)

FOUR! Fifty-partnership up between Williamson and Taylor, the former bringing up the milestone with a paddle off Jadeja's bowling. The ball eventually wins the race to the fine leg fence. NZ 96/2
20:58 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin strikes again, and this time there's no doubt in the LBW decision. Ball drifts in and straightens, hitting him plumb in front of off. Conway has a quick chat with Williamson, who advises him against the review. The offie gets rid of the in-form southpaw, who had scored a fifty in the previous innings. NZ 44/2

Conway LBW Ashwin 19(47)
20:39 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin draws first blood as Latham gets stumped while looking for a big hit over the bowler's head. Ashwin spotted the batsman advancing, and decided to alter the line and length to beat his bat, and Pant does the rest behind the stumps. NZ 33/1

Latham st Pant b Ashwin 9 (41)
19:05 (IST)

OUT! India nine down now. Shami goes for the big one again but does not connect, the outside edge flies to man in slips. Southee with wicket. Shami c Latham b Southee 13(10)
18:52 (IST)

OUT! And Boult gets another, Ashwin flashes his blade outside off and the outside edge take the ball to the second slip. India lose their eighth wicket. Ashwin c Ross Taylor b Boult 7(19)
18:47 (IST)

OUT! Pant gone, India lose their seventh. Boult comes back on, bangs it short, Pant plays the pull, takes the top edge and flies high, Nicholls takes a stunning running back catch square on the off side to complete the dismissal. Pant c Nicholls b Boult 41(88) 
18:15 (IST)

OUT! Wagner gets his man. His patience and perseverance has paid off. Goes outside off stump to Jadeja from round the stumps and the batsman pokes at it, edges it to Watling behind the stumps. Jadeja c Watling b Wagner 16(49)
16:34 (IST)

OUT! And Rahane departs right after that boundary, this time getting strangled down the leg side as he ends up nicking the ball to the keeper. Boult strikes just when the fifth-wicket stand was starting to look dangerous. IND 109/5

Rahane c Watling b Boult 15(40)
15:36 (IST)

OUT! What a spell this is turning out to be the future superstar Jamieson as he gets rid of both overnight batsmen. Pujara's done in by the ball that jags back in and catches his outer edge before settling in the palms of Taylor at first slip. IND 72/4

Pujara c Taylor b Jamieson 15(80)
15:26 (IST)

OUT! Jamieson gets rid of Kohli twice in the final as the India skipper departs after adding just five runs to his overnight score. Pays the price for poking at a back-of-length ball that nips away slightly, enough to kiss the outer edge. IND 71/3

Kohli c Watling b Jamieson 13(29)

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6 Live Cricket Score Updates: Shami’s 11th over turns out to be the final one of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship, as Williamson plucks a single off the third ball before Taylor — a veteran cricketer who has been without title success for so long — seals the win with a boundary off the penultimate delivery. New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets and win their second ICC title!

Day 5 report: Tim Southee removed both India openers late on Tuesday to give New Zealand hope of an unlikely victory in the World Test Championship final as the showpiece match headed into the reserve sixth day.

India will look to Cheteshwar Pujara (12 not out) and captain Virat Kohli (eight not out) after finishing the fifth day at Southampton on 64-2 in their second innings -- a lead of 32 runs.

Southee had Shubman Gill lbw for eight and Rohit Sharma leg before padding up for 30.

The veteran paceman also struck star batsman Kohli flush on the helmet before reaching stumps with figures of 2-17 in nine overs.

And with a maximum 98 overs remaining, a positive outcome is still possible despite both Friday's opening day and Monday's fourth both being washed out without a ball being bowled.

A draw, however, remains the likeliest outcome after two years of qualifying matches to determine Test cricket's first official world champions, and in that case India and New Zealand will share the 2.4 million dollars prize money.

"You always probably want more than what you got, but it was nice to get those two (wickets) tonight, but it's shaping up for an intriguing day tomorrow," Southee told reporters.

"It's exciting to end up on the last day of a Test match with three results still possible," added the 32-year-old. "With the weather that's been around, it's nice to have that extra day up our sleeve."

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson made 49 out of a total of 249 in reply to India's first-innings 217.

Williamson is one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation but such was the control exerted by India's fast bowlers in a match where pacemen on both sides have dominated in helpful conditions, he made just seven from 77 balls faced before lunch on Tuesday.

Mohammed Shami led the way with 4-76 in 26 overs after yet more rain delayed Tuesday's start by an hour.

"I wanted to keep it tight today," said Shami, speaking in Hindi after the close.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, he added: "I can't say how much we can dismiss them for in the fourth innings.

"We will need runs on the board and back-up."

By activating the reserve day, officials created the first six-day Test since the 2005 Super Series between Australia and the Rest of the World.

New Zealand had resumed on 101-2.

Williamson and Ross Taylor, their two most experienced batsmen, added a mere 16 runs in Tuesday's first 13 overs before Shami had Taylor caught for 11 at short extra-cover.

Ishant Sharma (3-48) followed up by having Henry Nicholls well-taken by Rohit at second slip.

New Zealand's 134-4 was transformed into 135-5 as Shami clean bowled BJ Watling with a superb delivery that hit the top of middle and off stumps.

Williamson's 177-ball innings ended when he steered Ishant to second-slip Kohli.

Southee, whose breezy 30 included two fours and a six before he was last man out, paid tribute to Williamson's painstaking innings by saying: "The Indian bowling asked a lot of tough questions and put us under a lot of pressure, and he was able to hang tight and dig deep and just sort of battle his way through."

A lively crowd, made up mainly of India supporters added to the occasion, but two spectators were ejected on Tuesday by security staff for abusing New Zealand players.

"It's the first I've heard of it," said Southee. "The game is always played in a good spirit on the field."

A spokesperson for the International Cricket Council said: "We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players.

"Our security team were able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground. We will not tolerate any sort of abusive behaviour in cricket."

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: June 23, 2021 23:51:58 IST

