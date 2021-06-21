Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 18 June, 2021

18 June, 2021
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

217/10 (92.1 ov)

Final
New Zealand

New Zealand

101/2 (49.0 ov)

Live Blog
India New Zealand
217/10 (92.1 ov) - R/R 2.35 101/2 (49.0 ov) - R/R 2.06

Stumps

New Zealand trail by 116 runs

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kane Williamson (C) Batting 12 37 1 0
Ross Taylor Batting 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 12 4 19 1
Jasprit Bumrah 11 3 34 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 101/2 (48.4)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Devon Conway 54(153) S.R (35.29)

c Mohammed Shami b Ishant Sharma
Highlights, IND vs NZ WTC Final, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Play called off without a ball bowled as rain plays spoilsport again

Highlights, IND vs NZ WTC Final, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Play called off without a ball bowled as rain plays spoilsport again

20:03 (IST)

So that's that from Day 4. Same old story. Persistent rain has made sure there was no play today as well. Remember we have already had a complete washout on Day 1. So good 180 overs just gone like that. We had suspensions, even if so small, on Day 2 and 3 as well.

The WTC final has been worst affected by weather and the debate is on among fans whether England is a suitable country to hold the final due to its fickle weather. We will do this debate at some other time. For now, we hope the play resumes tomorrow at time and we see full quota overs being played in the remaining two days.

See you tomorrow again at 2 pm IST when our LIVE blog goes up. Till then, take care of your health. Good bye.  

19:50 (IST)

Far away from WTC Final action, at St Lucia, West Indies face an uphill task in their run chase of 323 on Day 4 of the second Test against Proteas. Kieran Powell and Kyle Mayers are batting currently.

WI 41/2 (Need another 283 more runs to win).  

Click here to follow the live score.

19:42 (IST)

Winning from this point should be very difficult for India even if we have full day's play tomorrow and the reserve day. 

19:34 (IST)

No good news this as Day 4 has been washed out. 

19:22 (IST)

Here's a nice ICC video of Shubman Gill going down memory lane. 

 

19:14 (IST)

Play still delayed due to rain. But the visuals coming from Southampton show fans in great spirits, dancing and enjoying the rain. However, they would be hoping to watch some cricket today. We will keep you updated with relevant updates. 

19:00 (IST)

More than an hour has passed since the scheduled start of the post-lunch session on Day 4, and reports suggest it's still raining in Southampton at the moment. At this rate, even if it stops raining now, it will take some time before the outfield dries and is rendered fit for the match to go ahead.

18:45 (IST)

KP gives his verdict on ICC's choice for WTC final venue
 

18:30 (IST)

Lack of match practice hurting Indian bowlers: Doull

Former New Zealand seamer Simon Doull, who has taken to commentary after retirement and is currently calling the WTC Final, said the reason behind the highly-rated Indian pace attack's slow start in the New Zealand could be zeroed down to lack of match practice of late. Remember, India haven't played any Tests since early March, while New Zealand enter the final on the back of a morale-boosting series win over England, their first since 1999.

Click here to read the full story

18:10 (IST)

ICC to slash ticket rates for reserve day

Good news for fans planning to attend the final day of the World Test Championship final, if it comes to the point that it has to be utilised, as the ICC has stated ticket rates will be slashed for the reserve sixth day of the match that has been severely affected by damp weather so far.

Read: ICC to slash ticket rates for reserve day in Southampton

Highlights

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Hello and a warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at Southampton. It was an eventful day on Sunday as far as the match is concerned, with Kyle Jamieson's fourth five-for in Tests helping the Kiwis see off India for just 217. New Zealand were 101/2 in reply, when bad light forced early stumps, with the Kiwis having just lost Devon Conway (54). Stay tuned as we build-up towards the fourth day with eyes on the weather.

Day 3 report: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson completed an impressive five-wicket haul before India's bowlers starred on the third day of the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Sunday.

An absorbing day of high-quality cricket, cut short by bad light despite the floodlights being on full beam, ended with New Zealand 101-2 in reply to India's first innings 217—a deficit of 116 runs.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway fell for 54 two balls before the close.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (12*) will resume his innings with Ross Taylor (0*) at the other end. AP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (12*) will resume his innings with Ross Taylor (0*) at the other end. AP

It was his third score of over fifty in just five Test innings following the 29-year-old left-hander's stunning 200 on debut against England at Lord's this month.

Jamieson is also in the early stages of his Test career yet the towering paceman still had a miserly return of 5-31 in 22 overs, including 12 maidens.

The 26-year-old's fifth five-wicket haul in just eight career Tests included the prize scalps of India captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

'Tentative'

"(Bowling full) is not my natural length as a tall guy," Jamieson told Sky Sports. "I felt a bit tentative yesterday (Saturday) but today I felt a lot freer and was able to bring the length fuller and try to wobble the ball. It paid off."

Yet India's quicks also bowled well in helpful, overcast conditions that made batting difficult.

In a match marred by weather interruptions— Friday's first day was washed out without a ball bowled— India resumed on 146-3.

Kohli was 44 not out and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 29.

But Kohli, 10 years to the day since his Test debut against the West Indies in Kingston, had failed to add his score when the nearly 7 ft (2.13 metres) tall Jamieson got a full-length delivery to nip back and strike the star batsman on the front pad.

Kohli reviewed Michael Gough's lbw decision but the English umpire's 'out' verdict was upheld to end a stand of 61.

Such was New Zealand's accuracy, Kohli's 132-ball innings included just one boundary.

The usually free-scoring Pant needed 20 balls to open his account with a four through midwicket off Jamieson.

Two balls later, however, Jamieson dismissed the wicketkeeper when Pant's edged drive was well-held by Tom Latham at second slip.

Rahane had batted in composed fashion during an admirable 117-ball innings with five fours.

But, one run shy of a fifty, he was cramped trying to pull a Neil Wagner short ball and lobbed a simple catch to Latham, now at midwicket.

India's 211-7 at lunch became 213-9 when Jamieson dismissed tailenders Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah with successive deliveries.

But No 11 Shami denied him a hat-trick with a cover-driven four worthy of a batsman.

Ashwin strikes

Latham and Conway had some lucky moments but they also demonstrated a sound technique during a classic Test-match opening partnership of 70 that spanned more than 34 overs.

But the stand was broken by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who lured Latham, on 34, into a mistimed drive with a slower, flighted ball although it needed Kohli's leaping catch at short extra-cover to seal the dismissal.

Conway pressed on to a 137-ball fifty, including six fours.

But the 'flamingo' one-legged whip shot, his lone extravagant stroke, proved his undoing when a mistimed effort off Ishant was caught by Shami at mid-on.

Ishant had stumps figures of 1-19 in 12 overs and Ashwin 1-20 in 12.

"It was a crucial wicket for us," said India opener Shubman Gill of Conway's exit, which saw Ross Taylor (nought not out) join New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (12 not out).

"I feel if we would have been able to bowl a couple of more overs to Ross Taylor, who was a new batsman for us, we might have gotten a couple more wickets."

Match referee Chris Broad has a special dispensation to extend this final into a sixth day if he feels that will compensate for time lost in the game.

This match, the culmination of the inaugural World Test Championship that has spanned two years of series between the leading Test nations, is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: June 21, 2021 20:04:10 IST

Tags:

