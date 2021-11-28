Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs New Zealand At Green Park, Kanpur, 25 November, 2021

25 November, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

345/10 (111.1 ov)

234/7 (81.0 ov)

1st Test
New Zealand

296/10 (142.3 ov)

4/1 (4.0 ov)

Live Blog
India New Zealand
345/10 (111.1 ov) - R/R 3.1 296/10 (142.3 ov) - R/R 2.08
234/7 (81.0 ov) - R/R 2.89 4/1 (4.0 ov) - R/R 1

Stumps

New Zealand need 280 runs to win with 9 wickets remaining

Tom Latham - 1

William Somerville - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tom Latham Batting 2 13 0 0
William Somerville Batting 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 2 0 3 1
Axar Patel 2 1 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 3/1 (3)

1 (1) R/R: 1

Tom Latham 1(1)

Will Young 2(6) S.R (33.33)

lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
Highlights, Ind vs NZ, 1st Test, Full Cricket Score: Kiwis 4/1 at stumps after being set 284 to win

16:46 (IST)

End of what turned out to be a fascinating day’s worth of cricket. The morning session was dominated by the Black Caps as they ran through the top order to reduce the hosts at 51/5. India, however, have been a side that have fought back from the direst of situations in the recent past, and it was Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha leading their fightback in the second and third sessions, with valuable contributions from Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel that helped them set a stiff 284-run target. India checked another box with the early dismissal of Will Young, and it will take a miracle for the Kiwis to stop them from going 1-0 up in the two-match series tomorrow.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 4. Do join us tomorrow for the fifth day’s play. For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off.

16:42 (IST)

“I’ve been in this situation before, but not with the Indian team. During Ranji days, I used to walk in similar situations. Mindset was thinking about the session and play every ball on its merit. (On becoming first Indian in men's cricket to score ton and fifty on debut) I knew about it. Asked a teammate about it, but there have been several players from other teams who have done it. What matters ultimately is winning the match. It was really tough because Rahul sir told me we had to stay on for as long as possible to get to a good total. We felt 250 runs including lead would be good on this surface,” says Shreyas Iyer in a chat with the broadcasters after close of play.

16:36 (IST)

After 4 overs,New Zealand 4/1 ( Tom Latham 2 , William Somerville 0)

New Zealand send Will Somerville as the nightwatchman after Young’s dismissal in the previous over. Axar bowls what turns out to be the final over of the day, giving away just one from it.

It’s stumps on Day 4 of the first Test, with the Black Caps ending the day on 4/1, getting off to a shaky start in their chase of the 284-run target.

16:34 (IST)

After 3 overs,New Zealand 3/1 ( Tom Latham 1 , William Somerville 0)

Saha leaves the field as the neck issue prevents him from keeping the wickets any further, and substitute keeper Bharat takes his place. Big appeal off the second ball, perhaps for a bat-pad, though Ashwin himself isn’t interested. Young gets off the mark with a brace off the third delivery, before getting trapped leg-before by a delivery that turns sharply while staying low. Young would’ve overturned the decision had he signalled for the review on time as the ball later is confirmed to be missing leg, but the timer ran out by the time he was done chatting with Latham.

16:30 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Ashwin draws first blood, trapping Young leg-before 2. Umpire Virender Sharma pauses for a couple of seconds before raising his finger. Young has a chat with Latham, and signals for the review, but unfortunately for him, the timer has run out and he has to head back. HawkEye later shows the ball to be missing leg. NZ 3/1

Young LBW Ashwin 2(6)

16:25 (IST)

After 2 overs,New Zealand 1/0 ( Tom Latham 1 , Will Young 0)

Axar Patel bowls the second over. Three fielders near the batsmen, including a leg slip but Latham is not fazed and is solid with his defence. It's a maiden. 

16:21 (IST)

After 1 overs,New Zealand 1/0 ( Tom Latham 1 , Will Young 0)

So Ravichandran Ashwin starts the proceedings for India. There's a LBW appeal against Tom Latham in the second ball but an inside edge off his push saves the batsman. Five dots and then Latham clips to the on side to get off the mark. 

16:18 (IST)

Looks like India will have five or six overs to bowl today. They might start with the spinners. New Zealand openers will find it tricky but they will aim to survive the day.

284 is a tough task for the Kiwis. At one point, India were 51/5 but Shreyas, Ashwin and Saha played superb knocks to put India ahead in the game.  

16:11 (IST)

After 81 overs,India 234/7 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 61 , Axar Patel 28)

Tim Southee takes the ball. The new one is available but New Zealand haven't taken it yet. Saha punches an outside off stump delivery towards deep point, Ajaz Patel runs and dives but fails to stop the ball so it's a boundary. Saha doesn't time the shot off the last ball but the batsmen do well to collect two runs.  

And that's it. India have declared. New Zealand will need to score 284 to win the Test. 

16:05 (IST)

After 80 overs,India 225/7 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 54 , Axar Patel 26)

Four singles from Somerville’s 16th over, with both batters starting to show a lot more urgency at the moment. India looking for some quick runs at the moment and get as close to the 300-lead as possible, and then declare, giving their bowlers 10 overs till close of play. Meanwhile, second new ball is now available for the Black Caps. Remains to be seen if Williamson will take it.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

16:30 (IST)

15:59 (IST)

After 79 overs,India 221/7 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 52 , Axar Patel 24)

SIX! Axar takes a couple of steps down the track and smashes the ball over the midwicket fence off the third delivery of the over, bringing up the fifty partnership with Saha in the process! Eight from the over, with Axar and Saha having collected a single each off the first two balls.
15:55 (IST)

Fifty for Wriddhiman Saha! The keeper-batter glances at a delivery angled down leg by Somerville, coming back for a second and raising his bat to celebrate what has been a gritty knock from the Bengal cricketer. Saha had been criticised for his lack of runs in the recent past, but this knock should shut the naysayers up for a bit. IND 213/7
14:17 (IST)

After 60.2 overs,India 167/7 (  Wriddhiman Saha (W) 22)

OUT! Shreyas Iyer falls for the leg side trap just one delivery after collecting his eighth boundary with a lovely on drive through midwicket. Southee pulled his length while bowling this down leg, and Iyer ends up getting a bit of glove to the ball while looking for a pull. End of a crucial innings from the man who had earlier brought up a ton on Test debut.

With that, it's Tea on Day 4, with India 167/7 at the interval, their lead worth 216 at the moment.

Iyer c Blundell b Southee 65(125)
13:56 (IST)

FOUR! Iyer charges down the track against Ajaz, going for a lofted inside out shot over extra cover to bring up the fifty stand with Saha with a boundary! IND 156/6
 
13:48 (IST)

Fifty up for Shreyas Iyer off 108 deliveries! What a Test debut this is turning out to be for the young man, who is playing a crucial role for the team at the moment. Iyer becomes the first Indian male cricketer to score a century and fifty on Test debut, and only the third male Indian cricketer to score two fifty-plus scores on debut. IND 151/6
12:45 (IST)

BOWLED! 

Ashwin's fighting knock comes to an end. Short of length, outside off-stump delivery by Jamieson. Ashwin goes for the poke, gets a big inside edge onto his leg and the ball goes on to hit the stumps. Ashwin b Jamieson 32(62)   
12:33 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Iyer and Ashwin for the sixth wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single off Southee in the 38th over. Has been a fine counterattack from these two, putting the Kiwis under pressure with a flurry of boundaries early on and steadily accumulating runs since. IND 101/5
10:45 (IST)

OUT! Southee's on a roll at the moment, and seems to have picked up from where he left off in the first innings. Jadeja lasts just two balls, getting trapped LBW for a duck and burning one of India's three reviews along the way. IND 51/5

Jadeja LBW Southee 0(2)
10:44 (IST)

OUT! Southee is among the wickets now as Agarwal gets a thick edge that carries all the way to second slip! IND 51/4

Agarwal c Latham b Southee 17(53)
10:22 (IST)

OUT! That was as plumb a leg-before decision as it could get! Rahane, having got off the mark with a boundary in the previous delivery, looks to defend this one with the ball straightening along the middle stump and beating his inside edge. Rahane has a quick chat with Agarwal, and decides against taking the review. India suddenly in a spot of bother after losing two quick wickets. IND 41/3

Rahane LBW Patel 4(15)
10:01 (IST)

OUT! Pujara ends up getting a bit of glove on the ball while fending a short ball from Jamieson aimed at the leg stump. Umpire Virender Sharma isn't convinced initially, although both the bowler and keeper Blundell are, and Williamson reviews it right away. UltraEdge then confirms the spike. IND 32/2
 

Pujara c Blundell b Jamieson 22(33)

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: New Zealand send Will Somerville as the nightwatchman after Young’s dismissal in the previous over. Axar bowls what turns out to be the final over of the day, giving away just one from it. It’s stumps on Day 4 of the first Test, with the Black Caps ending the day on 4/1, getting off to a shaky start in their chase of the 284-run target.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 report: Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul to help India bowl out New Zealand for 296 runs on Day 3 of the first Test on Saturday.

New Zealand lost its last eight wickets for 82 runs in the first innings as Patel’s fiery 5-62 put India in command.

The hosts finished at 14-1 at stumps, with Mayank Agarwal (4 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9 not out) unbeaten. Overall, India leads by 63 runs.

At lunch, New Zealand was placed at 197-2 and there was a sharp turnaround in fortunes thereafter.

In the morning, Tom Latham and Will Young stretched their opening partnership to 151 starting from 129-0.

It was the second-highest opening stand by a New Zealand pair, after 231 by Mark Richardson and Lou Vincent at Mohali in 2003. Overall, it was the fifth-highest opening stand by a visiting test team on Indian soil.

Young scored 89 runs, facing 214 balls, and hit 15 fours. He was caught behind off Ravichandran Ashwin (3-82).

He put on 46 runs for the second wicket with Kane Williamson (18), who was dismissed lbw off Umesh Yadav (1-50) just before lunch.

New Zealand lost four wickets on each side of the tea break and thus crashed from 197-2 in 85.3 overs to 296 all out in 142.3 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane, leading India in place of Virat Kohli in the first Test, and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson pose with the series trophy ahead of toss on Day 1 at Kanpur. Sportzpics

Live cricket score and ball by ball Commentary of today's match of India Vs New Zealand 1st Test

Patel ran through the middle order as spin and low bounce took precedence at Green Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The left-arm spinner accounted for Ross Taylor (11) and Henry Nicholls (2) in the space of nine deliveries.

The big blow came when Latham was stumped off Patel in the 103rd over. The opener fell five runs short of his century after a lengthy innings. He top-scored with 95 runs, facing 282 balls and hit 10 fours.

Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (1-57) shared three late-order wickets to help quicken the Black Caps’ downfall.

Kyle Jamieson scored 23 runs and was the only batsman apart from the openers to cross the 20-run mark. He skied a catch off Ashwin.

Patel bowled Southee to pick up his fifth wicket and became the first left-arm spinner in Indian cricket to pick five five-wicket hauls in a calendar year. He has achieved this feat in seven test innings in 2021.

“It was a hard grind today," Patel said. "They didn’t lose any wickets yesterday and the talk was to keep it tight, don’t try for wickets every ball, and be patient. I was sticking to the basics and using the crease a bit. My round-arm deliveries were getting something out of the track and that worked for me. The track is getting slower and there has been more turn now.”

Jamieson then bowled Shubman Gill as India made a stuttering start to its second innings late in the day.

He became the quickest New Zealand pacer to pick up 50 Test wickets, achieving the feat in nine matches. Shane Bond held the previous record in 12 Tests.

With inputs from AP

For the latest match Cricket Live Score, follow the Live Score and updates of the match here

Updated Date: November 28, 2021 16:49:51 IST

