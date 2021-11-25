Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At Green Park, Kanpur, 25 November, 2021

25 November, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

258/4 (84.0 ov)

1st Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India New Zealand
258/4 (84.0 ov) - R/R 3.07

Stumps

Ravindra Jadeja - 50

Shreyas Iyer - 61

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shreyas Iyer Batting 75 136 7 2
Ravindra Jadeja Batting 50 100 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 16.4 3 43 1
William Somerville 24 2 60 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 145/4 (49.2)

113 (113) R/R: 3.25

Ravindra Jadeja 50(100)
Shreyas Iyer 61(108)

Ajinkya Rahane (C) 35(63) S.R (55.55)

b Kyle Jamieson
Highlights, Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Full Cricket Score, Day 1: Iyer and Jadeja's fifties guide hosts to 258/4 at stumps

Highlights, Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Full Cricket Score, Day 1: Iyer and Jadeja's fifties guide hosts to 258/4 at stumps

16:43 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Green Park in Kanpur. The fifth-wicket stand between Iyer and Jadeja certainly has given the home team hope of posting a solid first innings total in excess of 400, though a couple of early wickets tomorrow could swing things back in the Black Caps' favour.

Do join us tomorrow for Day 2. For now, this is Amit Banerjee bidding you all goodbye!

Full Scorecard
16:41 (IST)

Kyle Jamieson speaks to the commentators after stumps:

Jamieson: (On Indian conditions) It’s a little different from back home. Nice to have some swing. I’ve hardly played in the last couple of months, so took a while to find my rhythm. Nice to get back into the park and play Test cricket. The new ball swings in the morning and we can take a few. At the same time, two classy guys (Iyer and Jadeja) in the centre. I think we hung around pretty good till four down. If we get a good start tomorrow morning, we can get into a good position."

Full Scorecard
16:34 (IST)

After 84 overs,India 258/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 75 , Ravindra Jadeja 50)

SIX! Iyer hits with the turn after getting one in the slot, and hits this well enough for the ball to sail over the midwicket part of the fence, and land among the spectators. Second six of the innings for Iyer, who moves to 75 with that shot.

And it’s STUMPS on Day 1 at the end of this over as the umpires have decided the light is insufficient for play to continue any further, bringing to the opening day to an end.

Full Scorecard
16:31 (IST)

In a league of his own
 

Full Scorecard
16:26 (IST)

After 83 overs,India 252/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 69 , Ravindra Jadeja 50)

Two from the over, with Jadeja bringing out the sword celebrations after completing a quick single in the third delivery to bring up his half century. The pair will perhaps look to see off the remaining overs of the day and try and preserve his wicket.

Full Scorecard
16:25 (IST)
fifty

Fifty up for Ravindra Jadeja! The all-rounder dashes off for a quick single after tapping the ball towards mid off, completing the milestone in 99 deliveries, and brings out the iconic sword celebration. This is his 17th Test half-century. IND 252/4

Full Scorecard
16:22 (IST)

After 82 overs,India 250/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 69 , Ravindra Jadeja 49)

As expected, Kyle Jamieson returns from the other end and starts off his new spell with a delivery that stays low and challenges Jadeja’s outside edge. Jadeja then collects back-to-back boundaries to take the fifth-wicket stand past the 100-mark, and is one short of his fifty after collecting a single off the last delivery.

Full Scorecard
16:19 (IST)
four

FOUR! Jamieson fires a length ball down the leg side, and Jadeja tucks this towards the fine leg fence to bring up the century stand with Iyer in style. The pair have consumed 192 deliveries so far. IND 245/4

Full Scorecard
16:17 (IST)

After 81 overs,India 241/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 69 , Ravindra Jadeja 40)

And the Black Caps have decided to make use of the second new ball right away. Tim Southee gets to make first use of it, and starts off his new spell with a maiden.

Full Scorecard
16:11 (IST)

After 80 overs,India 241/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 69 , Ravindra Jadeja 40)

Jadeja runs the ball down the ground off the fourth, followed by an on drive off Iyer’s bat through midwicket, both collecting a single as a result. Two from the over, with the second new ball now available for the Black Caps. Will Williamson take it right away and bring Jamieson and Southee back?

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
16:34 (IST)

After 84 overs,India 258/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 75 , Ravindra Jadeja 50)

SIX! Iyer hits with the turn after getting one in the slot, and hits this well enough for the ball to sail over the midwicket part of the fence, and land among the spectators. Second six of the innings for Iyer, who moves to 75 with that shot.

And it’s STUMPS on Day 1 at the end of this over as the umpires have decided the light is insufficient for play to continue any further, bringing to the opening day to an end.
16:25 (IST)

Fifty up for Ravindra Jadeja! The all-rounder dashes off for a quick single after tapping the ball towards mid off, completing the milestone in 99 deliveries, and brings out the iconic sword celebration. This is his 17th Test half-century. IND 252/4
16:19 (IST)

FOUR! Jamieson fires a length ball down the leg side, and Jadeja tucks this towards the fine leg fence to bring up the century stand with Iyer in style. The pair have consumed 192 deliveries so far. IND 245/4
15:16 (IST)

Fifty on Test debut for Shreyas Iyer! Collects a single off Southee's bowling to reach the milestone, and is greeted by an ovation from the Green Park stands as well as from the Indian dressing room. IND 199/4
15:06 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket, the stand putting India at ease once again after a flurry of wickets in the second session put them in a spot of bother. Iyer collects a single to bring up the milestone. IND 195/4
13:45 (IST)

OUT! Jamieson gets the dangerman Rahane, who ends up chopping the ball onto the furnitue while looking to cut a back-of-length delivery. This one delivery after he managed to overturn the umpire's decision that ruled him caught-behind. He'll be disappointed to not convert the start into a big score. IND 145/4

Rahane b Jamieson 35
12:50 (IST)

OUT! Pujara perishes after poking at a delivery well outside off, getting caught behind. Got off to a promising start, but couldn't convert it into a big score. IND 106/3

Pujara c Blundell b Southee 26 (88)
12:16 (IST)

BOWLED! Jamieson strikes after lunch as Gill doesn't add to his score at the end of the morning session, departing for 52 after getting an inside edge that results in the stumps being scattered all over the place. IND 82/2

Gill b Jamieson 52(93)
11:24 (IST)

Fifty for Shubman Gill! Brings up the milestone with a single off Somerville, taking 81 balls to get there. His fourth half-century in Test cricket, and second on home soil. IND 80/1
11:12 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Gill and Pujara for the 2nd wicket, the latter completing the milestone with a single off Somerville in the 23rd over. IND 71/1
10:10 (IST)

OUT! Kyle Jamieson breaks the opening stand by getting Mayank Agarwal, who was looking good so far at the start of the innings, caught-behind. Agarwal looks unsure for a bit, has a quick chat with Gill before deciding to walk off. Would've burnt a review had he taken it as there was a visible deflection off the bat. IND 21/1

Agarwal c Blundell b Jamieson 13(28)
09:07 (IST)

India XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville
09:03 (IST)

India win the toss, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: SIX! Iyer hits with the turn after getting one in the slot, and hits this well enough for the ball to sail over the midwicket part of the fence, and land among the spectators. Second six of the innings for Iyer, who moves to 75 with that shot. And it’s STUMPS on Day 1 at the end of this over as the umpires have decided the light is insufficient for play to continue any further, bringing to the opening day to an end.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test preview: India take on New Zealand in the first of the two Tests, in Kanpur.

The Kiwis beat India in the first cycle of the World Test Championship final six months ago to lift the title. Since then they have met a few times in white-ball cricket. It will be different ball game this time though as the Kiwis will be playing on the Indian soil.

They will face an uphill task against the Indian spin attack which is one of the best in the world. The last time the Kiwis toured India, they were outclassed 3-0. R Ashwin and R Jadeja combined to take 41 out of the 57 wickets taken by the bowlers.

Ashwin has been in good touch of late having returned to the white-ball side after four years. He will be the biggest threat to the Kiwis.

The Kiwi batsmen would have to show more application and adapt to the conditions quickly as the turnaround time from white-ball to red-ball cricket has been very short. There are no practice matches as well.

Kane Williamson, who played a couple of brilliant innings in the WTC final, will be the key for the Kiwis in that middle order.

Live cricket score and ball by ball Commentary of today's match of India Vs New Zealand 1st Test

Live cricket score and ball by ball Commentary of today's match of India Vs New Zealand 1st Test

India will be missing some of their first-choice players in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Rishabh Pant, who have been rested. Kohli has been rested for the first Test and Ajinkya Rahane will lead in his absence. India received a blow ahead of the series as KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to thigh strain.

Suryakumar Yadav has replaced him in the squad. This means that Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill will in probability open the batting. And Rahane confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut, so he will most likely bat at No 4 in absence of Kohli.

Rahane and Pujara will be looking to get back to their best after struggles of late.

Kane Williamson will be hoping that some luck goes his way with regards to the toss which could be crucial. Last series, he lost all the tosses and scoreboard pressure does play a role especially in India.

The Kiwis would be looking for their first series win in India while rampant India would be looking to make it 14 series wins in a row at home. We can expect an enthralling contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the first India vs New Zealand Test in Kanpur:

When will the first Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The first Test between India and New Zealand will take place from 25-29 November, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match? 

The match will take place at Green Park in Kanpur.

What time will the match start? 

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match? 

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

For the latest match Cricket Live Score, follow the Live Score and updates of the match here

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 25, 2021 16:45:00 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs New Zealand: From Shubman Gill to R Ashwin, five Indian players to watch out for in Tests
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: From Shubman Gill to R Ashwin, five Indian players to watch out for in Tests

Here are five India players to watch put for in the Test series against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand 2021: Eleven arrested near Eden Gardens ahead of match for selling tickets illegally
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 2021: Eleven arrested near Eden Gardens ahead of match for selling tickets illegally

Sixty match tickets, being sold at a higher rate, were seized from those arrested

India vs New Zealand 2021: 'Players are not machines,' says newly elected T20 captain Rohit Sharma
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 2021: 'Players are not machines,' says newly elected T20 captain Rohit Sharma

New Zealand's tour begins with the first of three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday, only three days after the Kiwis lost in the Dubai tournament's final