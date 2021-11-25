Highlights, Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Full Cricket Score, Day 1: Iyer and Jadeja's fifties guide hosts to 258/4 at stumps

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: SIX! Iyer hits with the turn after getting one in the slot, and hits this well enough for the ball to sail over the midwicket part of the fence, and land among the spectators. Second six of the innings for Iyer, who moves to 75 with that shot. And it’s STUMPS on Day 1 at the end of this over as the umpires have decided the light is insufficient for play to continue any further, bringing to the opening day to an end.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test preview: India take on New Zealand in the first of the two Tests, in Kanpur.

The Kiwis beat India in the first cycle of the World Test Championship final six months ago to lift the title. Since then they have met a few times in white-ball cricket. It will be different ball game this time though as the Kiwis will be playing on the Indian soil.

They will face an uphill task against the Indian spin attack which is one of the best in the world. The last time the Kiwis toured India, they were outclassed 3-0. R Ashwin and R Jadeja combined to take 41 out of the 57 wickets taken by the bowlers.

Ashwin has been in good touch of late having returned to the white-ball side after four years. He will be the biggest threat to the Kiwis.

The Kiwi batsmen would have to show more application and adapt to the conditions quickly as the turnaround time from white-ball to red-ball cricket has been very short. There are no practice matches as well.

Kane Williamson, who played a couple of brilliant innings in the WTC final, will be the key for the Kiwis in that middle order.

India will be missing some of their first-choice players in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Rishabh Pant, who have been rested. Kohli has been rested for the first Test and Ajinkya Rahane will lead in his absence. India received a blow ahead of the series as KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to thigh strain.

Suryakumar Yadav has replaced him in the squad. This means that Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill will in probability open the batting. And Rahane confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut, so he will most likely bat at No 4 in absence of Kohli.

Rahane and Pujara will be looking to get back to their best after struggles of late.

Kane Williamson will be hoping that some luck goes his way with regards to the toss which could be crucial. Last series, he lost all the tosses and scoreboard pressure does play a role especially in India.

The Kiwis would be looking for their first series win in India while rampant India would be looking to make it 14 series wins in a row at home. We can expect an enthralling contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the first India vs New Zealand Test in Kanpur:

When will the first Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The first Test between India and New Zealand will take place from 25-29 November, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at Green Park in Kanpur.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

