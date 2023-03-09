Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Highlights, IND vs AUS: Australia 255/4 at stumps on Day 1 as Khawaja hits century

File image of Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma at the toss in Indore. Sportzpics

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

India Vs Australia At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09 March, 2023

09 March, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

255/4 (90.0 ov)

4th Test
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
16:44 (IST)

That's all we have for you from Day 1 coverage of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Early days in this contest, but it's evenly balanced. There will be a lot in store on Day 2, so we will be back with LIVE coverage on Friday morning. Until then, it's goodbye from us! 

Full Scorecard
16:39 (IST)

Australia 255/4 after 90 overs 

Five runs come off the final over of the day. More importantly for Australia, Khawaja scored a century just before stumps, playing a huge part in Australia's revival after losing two quick wickets early on in the third session. At stumps on Day 1 of the fourth Test, Australia post 255/4. 

Full Scorecard
16:34 (IST)
hnd

CENTURY! Usman Khawaja gets to a fine century, playing a huge role in Australia's innings so far. He's played a huge part with substantial partnerships with his partners so far, it's been a treat to watch Khawaja bat. 

Full Scorecard
16:25 (IST)

Australia 238/4 after 87 overs 

Jadeja back into the attack. Just two singles off the over. Yet another partnership is building up between Khawaja and Green. Will India break this stand before stumps? 

Full Scorecard
16:16 (IST)

Australia 235/4 after 85 overs

Shami continues. Cameron Green begins the over with a four towards mid-wicket. He later plays a pull towards long-on, and collects a couple of runs. n the fifth ball, Green punishes Shami yet again, playing it down the ground for a four. 11 runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:03 (IST)

Australia 213/4 after 82 overs 

The new ball has finally been taken. Umesh Yadav is the first bowler who gets to use it, but he goes for 12 runs with it. Cameron Green with a couple of boundaries in the over. 

Full Scorecard
15:56 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

Australia 201/4 after 81 overs 

The second new ball is due, but India are yet to take it. Axar Patel continues, round the wicket to Khawaja. Khawaja punches towards long-on for a single, and that also brings up Australia's 200. Two runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
15:53 (IST)

Australia 199/4 after 80 overs 

Ashwin resumes. Just a single off the over off Khawaja, who punches towards long-off. 

Full Scorecard
15:45 (IST)

Australia 198/4 after 77 overs 

Ashwin continues. A slip and sill point in place, with Khawaja on strike. Another maiden over. 

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
16:34 (IST)

CENTURY! Usman Khawaja gets to a fine century, playing a huge role in Australia's innings so far. He's played a huge part with substantial partnerships with his partners so far, it's been a treat to watch Khawaja bat. 
15:15 (IST)

OUT! What a peach of a delivery! A straightened ball that hits the good length, Handscomb plays the wrong line and pays the price for it. Shami sends the off-stump flying as Handscomb is clean bowled. Handscomb b Shami 17
14:43 (IST)

OUT! Steve Smith is cleaned up by Ravindra Jadeja! India get the much-needed breakthrough after the tea break. Chopped onto the leg stump.  Smith b Jadeja 38
13:27 (IST)

FIFTY! Another fine half-century for Usman Khawaja, who has been Australia's best batter on their tour to India so far. 
11:09 (IST)

OUT! Mohammed Shami cleans up Marnus Labuschagne. Marnus looks to punch through the off-side, but gets a thick inside edge as the ball chops onto the leg-stump. Labuschagne b Shami 3
10:45 (IST)

OUT! India finally get the breakthrough! Ashwin removes Travis Head, who is caught by Ravindra Jadeja at mid-on. A miscued shot from Travis Head costs in his dismissal. Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32
09:15 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score 

Playing XI 

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Steve Smith (Captain),Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon
09:05 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score 

Toss update: Steve Smith wins the coin toss and says Australia will bat first against India in Ahmedabad.

Team changes, India: Mohammed Shami comes in for Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Unchanged from the Indore Test ​ 

Preview: India take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Co come into this match needing a win to secure their spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final that will be played in London from 7 June. Should India draw or lose the fourth Test, then they would have to depend on New Zealand completing a clean sweep in a two-match Test series that started earlier on Thursday.

While Shubman Gill will be expected to retain his place in the playing XI, there will at least be one change for Team India, with Mohammed Shami coming in for Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj is set to be rested for the fourth Test in order to prepare for the three-match ODI series against Australia that starts on 17 March. In that case, Shami will have his pace partner in Umesh Yadav in Ahmedabad.

For Australia, Cameron Green bowled just two overs in Indore, and it will be interesting to see how many overs he will be given in Ahmedabad. Steve Smith will lead Australia for a second consecutive Test in Pat Cummins’ Australia.

With Australia having qualified for the WTC final after their win in Indore, their only focus now will be avoiding yet another series defeat on Indian soil.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

Updated Date: March 09, 2023 16:50:37 IST

