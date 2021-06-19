Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (test)

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Bristol, 16 June, 2021

16 June, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England Women

England Women

396/9 (121.2 ov)

One-off Test
India Women

India Women

231/10 (81.2 ov)

344/8 (121.0 ov)

England Women drew with India Women

396/9 (121.2 ov) - R/R 3.26 231/10 (81.2 ov) - R/R 2.84
344/8 (121.0 ov) - R/R 2.84

Match Ended

England Women drew with India Women

Taniya Bhatia (W) - 44

Sneh Rana - 53

Sneh Rana not out 80 154 13 0
Taniya Bhatia (W) not out 44 88 6 0
Kate Cross 15 6 43 0
Georgia Elwiss 3 1 8 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 240/8 (90.2)

104 (104) R/R: 3.37

Sneh Rana 53(97)

Shikha Pandey 18(50) S.R (36)

c Amy Jones b Natalie Sciver
Highlights, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 4 at Bristol, Full cricket score: Bhatia, Rana headline visitors' well-fought draw

Highlights, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 4 at Bristol, Full cricket score: Bhatia, Rana headline visitors' well-fought draw

23:05 (IST)

That’s it then. Some effort by the Indian women to save the Test. They’ve really dug in and battled hard. Also goes to show the depth in their batting lineup. The match was firmly in England’s grip but India showed great resilience, especially Rana at the end, to salvage a draw. Earlier, Shafali was phenomenal and looked in a class of her own.

Goodbye for now but do join us as we’ll bring you the ball by ball commentary from the white ball leg of the series.

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)

Shafali Verma bags the Player of the Match in her debut Test. 

Full Scorecard
22:46 (IST)

INDW 344/8 (f/o) after 121 overs (Rana 80, Bhatia 44)

Elwiss continues. Rana collects a four off the last after charging down the track and flicking it towards deep mid wicket. Seven runs off the over. But more importantly, the match is drawn

Full Scorecard
22:45 (IST)
four

FOUR! Rana charges down the track and flicks it towards deep mid wicket for a boundary.  

Full Scorecard
22:41 (IST)

INDW 337/8 (f/o) after 120 overs (Rana 75, Bhatia 43)

Cross continues. Bowls it down the leg side off the third, poor line from her after so long, and Bhatia just tickles it towards fine leg for four. She also collects another four in the over as she swats the final delivery behind square. 10 runs off the over.

Full Scorecard
22:39 (IST)
four

FOUR! Bhatia swats it behind square. Second boundary of the over.

Full Scorecard
22:37 (IST)
four

FOUR! Down the leg side, poor line from Cross, Bhatia gets bat to and just helps the ball on its way towards fine leg.

Full Scorecard
22:36 (IST)

INDW 327/8 (f/o) after 119 overs (Rana 74, Bhatia 34)

Elwiss into her second over. Just one off the over. The lead is up to 162 now. Rana on 74, can she slam a century on debut here?

Full Scorecard
22:31 (IST)

INDW 326/8 (f/o) after 118 overs (Rana 74, Bhatia 33)

Cross continues. Once again, tight line and length from the pacer. Does well to induce an outside edge off the third but the ball hits Jones on the knee. Nasty blow there. But Jones is quick to get back up and resume. Just one off the over.

Full Scorecard
22:27 (IST)

INDW 325/8 (f/o) after 117 overs (Rana 74, Bhatia 32)

The minimum over count is 17 before the start of the over. Bowling change as Elwiss, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack for the first time. Two runs off the over, courtesy leg byes.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
21:34 (IST)

50! Great composure and intent shown by Rana, who now has a 50 on debut too, having earlier shone with the ball for India. Nine boundaries from her so far.
19:21 (IST)

OUT! Fullish ball from Ecclestone and there's a top edge from Harmanpreet's bat, the batter tries to slog sweep, but execution falls short, only to find Amy Jones completing an easy catch.  
19:10 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket! Pooja Vastrakar's clean bowled by Heather Knight! Pooja b Knight 12
18:48 (IST)

OUT! Another set batter departs! Punam Raut 's pull shot towards square leg is not among the perfect of shots, and as a result, she finds Ecclestone there. Sciver with the wicket. Raut c Ecclestone b Sciver 39
18:37 (IST)

OUT! Ecclestone with a peach of a delivery to see off the Indian skipper Mithali! Not the player India wanted to lose! Mithali b Ecclestone 4
17:44 (IST)

OUT! BOWLED! Five minutes before lunch and England have Deepti, the wicket they so desperately needed. Deepti just looking to sweep it but failed to get a bat to that one. Ecclestone with her second wicket of the day. Deepti Sharma b Ecclestone 54(168)
17:31 (IST)

50! Gritty half-century from Deepti, it comes off 157 balls. She has capitalised on the looseners and shown respect to the good deliveries. So technically sound, left-hander’s elegance on display here. Maiden Test fifty for her. 
15:54 (IST)

OUT! Huge wicket. Shafali goes for a wild slog towards the leg side, mistimes it and holes out to Brunt, who ran a long way to complete a brilliant diving catch at long on. Ecclestone with the breakthrough. Shafali Verma c Brunt b Ecclestone 63(83)

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women Test Day 4: Elwiss continues. Rana collects a four off the last after charging down the track and flicking it towards deep mid wicket. Seven runs off the over. But more importantly, the match is drawn.

 Day 3 report: After a rain-shortened third day of the one-off Test between England women and India women at Bristol, all eyes will be on the unbeaten Shafali Verma (55*) as she and the rest of the visiting team look to salvage a draw on the fourth and final day.

Only 45.5 overs were bowled, but India will still have work to do when the match resumes on Saturday.

India resumed the day on 187-5, which was still 60 runs behind follow-on, but a flurry of wickets from Sophie Ecclestone put the visitors in trouble at 197/8. While England wasted no time in taking the second new ball, Anya Shrubsole wrapped up the Indians’ first innings at 231, half an hour before lunch. India were still 16 runs behind the follow-on total, and the hosts enforced follow-on thereafter.

India went to lunch at 29/1, having lost Smriti Mandhana early. The start of the post-lunch session was delayed by half an hour due to rain, and once play resumed, India surpassed the 50-run mark before rain played spoilsport once again. India went to the second rain break at 57/1, still trailing by 108 runs, but Shafali Verma (45*) was looking in good touch with Deepti Sharma (1*).

The match resumed once again after the rain receded few minutes later, and Shafali got to her second fifty of the match, thereby becoming the youngest woman to hit two half-centuries in a debut Test.

Rain halted play again around tea time, with India’s score reading 83/1, trailing the hosts by 82 runs. With the rain becoming heavy this time and refusing to recede, the umpires called for tea break, and with the rain continuing to play spoilsport, it was later decided that there would be an early stumps.

The duo of Shafali and Deepti have so far forged a partnership of 54 for the second wicket.

Updated Date: June 19, 2021 23:06:56 IST

