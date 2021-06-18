Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Bristol, 16 June, 2021

16 June, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
England Women

396/9 (121.2 ov)

One-off Test
India Women

231/10 (81.2 ov)

83/1 (24.3 ov)

Live Blog
England Women India Women
396/9 (121.2 ov) - R/R 3.26 231/10 (81.2 ov) - R/R 2.84
83/1 (24.3 ov) - R/R 3.39

Stumps

India Women trail by 82 runs

Deepti Sharma - 18

Shafali Verma - 35

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shafali Verma Batting 55 68 11 0
Deepti Sharma Batting 18 66 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sophie Ecclestone 6 2 12 0
Kate Cross 4.3 0 24 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 29/1 (4.3)

54 (54) R/R: 2.7

Deepti Sharma 18(66)
Shafali Verma 35(54)

Smriti Mandhana 8(13) S.R (61.53)

c Natalie Sciver b Katherine Brunt
Highlights, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 3 at Bristol, Full cricket score: Shafali's unbeaten 55 gives visitors hope

22:13 (IST)

That’s it then. Play has been called off for the day. It hasn’t stopped raining ever since play was halted. As far as both the sides are concerned, England will be happy unit. Starting with bowling India out within the follow-on score and then picking up a wicket, they have been dominant throughout the day today. And no there weren’t any comebacks today. The only silver lining for India is Shafali, who has slammed her second consecutive fifty and is looking assured at the crease. Final day tomorrow. India will be happy if they can somehow pull off a draw. In case it rains tomorrow, that might also help India’s case for a draw.

That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live coverage from Day 4 off the one-off Test. Adios.

21:21 (IST)

Rain continues to pour in Bristol, and there were similar scenes in Southampton's Ageas Bowl earlier, where the inaugural final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand was supposed to kickstart. An entire day's play was washed out due to rain, with the resrve day now coming into effect. Click here to know more details on that.  

20:36 (IST)

India 83/1 (Follow-on) after 24.3 overs (Shafali 55, Deepti 18)

Cross continues. Beats Deepti’s outside edge off the third after pitching it in the channel outside off. Rain interferes yet again as the covers are back on. The day’s play at Southampton in the WTC final has been called off. Meanwhile, in Bristol, play continues, but rain has played spoilsport in bits. Stay tuned for further updates!

20:33 (IST)

India 83/1 (Follow-on) after 24 overs (Shafali 55, Deepti 18)

Ecclestone continues. Shafali continues her march after smashing a half-century, collecting a boundary off the third delivery by lofting the ball down the ground. Six runs off the over. Light drizzle at the moment but play will continue.

20:30 (IST)
four

FOUR! Easy as you like! Shafali lofts it over the bowler’s head for a boundary. On the fuller side from Ecclestone and she paid the price.

20:29 (IST)

India 77/1 (Follow-on) after 23 overs (Shafali 50, Deepti 17)

Cross continues. Deepti shows her class as she plays a cover drive off the second delivery and collects a boundary. Shafali, meanwhile, brings up her half century in the over. She is continuing right where she left off in the first innings. Eight runs off the over.

20:27 (IST)
fifty

50! Half century for Shafali, the youngest to do so in both the innings of her debut Test. She has looked in superb touch. 10 boundaries from her so far. 

20:25 (IST)
four

FOUR! Deepti has got her eye in. Full delivery outside off from Cross and the left hander answers with a majestic cover drive.

20:24 (IST)

India 69/1 (Follow-on) after 22 overs (Shafali 49, Deepti 10)

Ecclestone continues. Deepti drives the second towards the covers. Shafali flicks the third wide of mid wicket for a double. Three runs off the over.

20:22 (IST)

India 66/1 (Follow-on) after 21 overs (Shafali 47, Deepti 9)

Cross continues. Just one run off her over as both the batters continue to respect the good deliveries.

Highlights

20:27 (IST)

50! Half century for Shafali, the youngest to do so in both the innings of her debut Test. She has looked in superb touch. 10 boundaries from her so far. 
17:34 (IST)

OUT! Mandhana departs! It's a gifted opportunity to Sciver at the slips. A full, outside off ball and Mandhana plays this to the wrong player. Poorly executed shot.
Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 8
17:01 (IST)

OUT! India are all out! Brilliant swinging ball from Shrubsole to rattle the stumps! Goswami departs 
16:56 (IST)

OUT! Breakthrough again for England. The new ball does the trick. This is pitched up on middle and leg and seemed away to hit the off stump. Vastrakar's clean bowled by Brunt. 
16:12 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant ball from Ecclestone and Amy Jones clings on for the catch behind the wickets. This pitched outside leg-stump  and heaved across the face of the bat to enable Jones to seal the dismissal. 
15:47 (IST)

OUT! Given LBW! India are falling apart. Taniya Bhatia departs for a duck on debut. Bhatia reviews in a bid to overturn the decision, but UltraEdge shows there's no bat involved and it's hitting leg stump. Another unsuccessful review for India 
15:39 (IST)

OUT! Harmanpreet is originally given not out for an LBW but Ecclestone and her teammates opt for the review. It was a fullish ball from Sophie and struck Harman in front of leg-stump. No bat on UltraEdge and three reds are visible. 

 Day 2 report: It was another roller-coaster of a day in Bristol when England women and their Indian counterparts took centre-stage on Day 2 of the one-off Test. On an overcast day, the Indians removed Katherine Brunt (8) and Sophie Ecclestone (17) in the first session, but Anya Shrubsole (47) and Sophia Dunley (74*) took England to 396-9. The hosts declared soon after Shrubsole was cleaned up by Sneh Rana.
In reply, openers Smriti Mandhana (78) and Shafali Verma (96) started on a scintillating note, forging a 167-run stand for the opening wicket. Things were looking pretty good for Mithali Raj’s side, but soon the tables turned in hosts’ favour.

Shafali, on her Test debut, missed out on a perfect opportunity for a maiden Test century. She played her innings fearlessly, but on 96, went for the big one off Kate Cross’s ball only to find Shrubsole running in from long-off. Mandhana followed six overs later, but the biggest of dismissals came in the 58th over, when skipper Mithali Raj (2) was caught by Tammy Beaumont at forward short leg off Ecclestone’s delivery.

Other wickets were that of Shikha Pandey and Punam Raut, and India now find themselves five down.

Skipper Heather Knight was the pick of the English bowlers with figures of 2/1 off six overs.

Task will be cut out for all-rounders Harmanpreet Kaur (4*) and Deepti Sharma (0*) when they walk out to bat on the penultimate day of the Test. India’s score reads 187-5, and they still trail England by 209 runs.

Updated Date: June 18, 2021 22:14:12 IST

