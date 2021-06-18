Highlights, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 3 at Bristol, Full cricket score: Shafali's unbeaten 55 gives visitors hope

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women Test Day 1: That’s it then. Play has been called off for the day. It hasn’t stopped raining ever since play was halted. As far as both the sides are concerned, England will be happy unit. Starting with bowling India out within the follow-on score and then picking up a wicket, they have been dominant throughout the day today. And no there weren’t any comebacks today. The only silver lining for India is Shafali, who has slammed her second consecutive fifty and is looking assured at the crease. Final day tomorrow. India will be happy if they can somehow pull off a draw. In case it rains tomorrow, that might also help India’s case for a draw.

That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live coverage from Day 4 off the one-off Test. Adios.

Day 2 report: It was another roller-coaster of a day in Bristol when England women and their Indian counterparts took centre-stage on Day 2 of the one-off Test. On an overcast day, the Indians removed Katherine Brunt (8) and Sophie Ecclestone (17) in the first session, but Anya Shrubsole (47) and Sophia Dunley (74*) took England to 396-9. The hosts declared soon after Shrubsole was cleaned up by Sneh Rana.

In reply, openers Smriti Mandhana (78) and Shafali Verma (96) started on a scintillating note, forging a 167-run stand for the opening wicket. Things were looking pretty good for Mithali Raj’s side, but soon the tables turned in hosts’ favour.

Shafali, on her Test debut, missed out on a perfect opportunity for a maiden Test century. She played her innings fearlessly, but on 96, went for the big one off Kate Cross’s ball only to find Shrubsole running in from long-off. Mandhana followed six overs later, but the biggest of dismissals came in the 58th over, when skipper Mithali Raj (2) was caught by Tammy Beaumont at forward short leg off Ecclestone’s delivery.

Other wickets were that of Shikha Pandey and Punam Raut, and India now find themselves five down.

Skipper Heather Knight was the pick of the English bowlers with figures of 2/1 off six overs.

Task will be cut out for all-rounders Harmanpreet Kaur (4*) and Deepti Sharma (0*) when they walk out to bat on the penultimate day of the Test. India’s score reads 187-5, and they still trail England by 209 runs.