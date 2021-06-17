Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Bristol, 16 June, 2021

16 June, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
England Women

England Women

396/9 (121.2 ov)

One-off Test
India Women

India Women

187/5 (60.0 ov)

Live Blog
England Women India Women
396/9 (121.2 ov) - R/R 3.26 187/5 (60.0 ov) - R/R 3.12

Stumps

India Women trail by 209 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur - 4

Deepti Sharma - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Harmanpreet Kaur Batting 4 10 1 0
Deepti Sharma Batting 0 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sophie Ecclestone 16 1 61 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 183/5 (58.2)

4 (4) R/R: 2.4

Punam Raut 2(31) S.R (6.45)

lbw b Heather Knight
Highlights, England Women vs India Women, Only Test Day 2 at Bristol, Full cricket score: Late collapse sees visitors finish day at 187/5

Highlights, England Women vs India Women, Only Test Day 2 at Bristol, Full cricket score: Late collapse sees visitors finish day at 187/5

23:11 (IST)

STUMPS, Day 2: It's been another roller-coaster day of fortunes for both teams yet again. England declared at 396-9 following Anya Shrubsole's (47) wicket, and in reply, India started strongly, with Shafali Verma (96) and Smriti Mandhana (78) forging an opening stand of 167. However, Shafali was dismissed for 96 by Kate Cross, and since then, it was a comeback by England, just like how India scripted yesterday. 

More importantly, India have also lost their skipper Mithali Raj. Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma will resume the innings tomorrow, with a huge task in hand for the visitors. Do join us tomorrow, until then, it's goodbye!  

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)

After 60 overs, INDW 173/5 (Harmanpreet 4, Deepti 0)

Right. Time for the final over the day. Harmanpreet at first given out for LBW off Ecclestone's ball, but she decides to review. It's a quicker ball, which skidded through to hit the pad, but replays say there's a thin inside edge. Harman survives. She then takes advantage if Sophie's short ball to smash through point for a boundary. Four runs off the day's final over.

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)

After 59 overs, INDW 183/5 (Harmanpreet 0, Deepti 0)

Punam Raut is the latest Indian victim to collapse, and India are losing the script here. She falls to Heather Knight's LBW. It's a straight ball, with the impact in front of middle and leg stump. Deepti Sharma joins Harmanpreet.

Full Scorecard
22:57 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Punam Raut's given LBW, trapped to Heather Knight's straight ball, with the impact in front of middle and leg stump. 

Full Scorecard
22:56 (IST)

After 58 overs, INDW 183/4 (Harmanpreet 0, Punam 2)

Right. Ecclestone's back and she's back with another game-changing wicket. Mithali Raj is dismissed courtesy a catch by Beaumont at short-leg, after a not-out decision is overturned following DRS referral. Harmanpreet joins Punam.

Full Scorecard
22:52 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Big, big wicket for England! India in big trouble as Mithali departs. Caught by Beaumont at short-leg. Initially it's not out, but England go for the review. Replays show that there's a clear edge and it's more trouble for India

Full Scorecard
22:48 (IST)

After 57 overs, INDW 181/3 (Mithali 0, Punam 2)

Sciver returns. Punam Raut with a couple of runs towards wide of cover region. She finally gets off the mark. Mithali Raj is yet to get off the mark.

Full Scorecard
22:46 (IST)

After 56 overs, INDW 179/3 (Mithali 0, Punam 0)

Heather Knight returns. Wicket maiden for the skipper as she removes Shikha Pandey. India skipper Mithali Raj walks in with a task at hand

Full Scorecard
22:43 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Shikha Pandey goes for a duck as she's caught and bowled by Heather Knight! What a turnaround this is again in the match. Shikha Pandey c and b Knight 0

Full Scorecard
22:41 (IST)

After 55 overs, INDW 179/2 (Shika 0, Punam 0)

Right. Another big wicket for England as Mandhana falls to the trap of Brunt at mid-off. Much like Shafali, Mandhana was going for the big one. An off-cutter from Sciver did the trick. Shikha Pandey is the new batter.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women Test Day 2: Right. Time for the final over the day. Harmanpreet at first given out for LBW off Ecclestone's ball, but she decides to review. It's a quicker ball, which skidded through to hit the pad, but replays say there's a thin inside edge. Harman survives. She then takes advantage if Sophie's short ball to smash through point for a boundary. Four runs off the day's final over.

Day 1 report: The India women’s cricket team, led by experienced skipper Mithali Raj, returned to Test cricket in some fashion, with their spinners helping them script a comeback to leave England in a tricky situation at 269-6 on Day 1.

India named five Test debutants in the playing eleven-Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatiya, and the spin duo of Deepti and Rana impressed right away by sharing five wickets amongst themselves.

The hosts started off on a positive note with openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield-Hill scripting a 69-run stand, before the latter departed for 35. Beaumont (66) played her part as well, but it was Heather Knight (95), who stole the show later on her 100th appearance as England skipper.

England were comfortable heading to tea at 162-2, with Knight and all-rounder Nat Sciver (42) at the other end, but it was in the third session where India completely turned the game around.

The DRS reviews just did not go in the hosts’ favour as Sciver departed in the 73rd over before Amy Jones (1) followed three overs later.

Sciver was dropped by Deepti early on in the innings, but the latter compensated for it by trapping the English all-rounder leg before.

Sciver had forged a 90-run stand for the third wicket with Knight.

With England in a tricky position at 244-4 following Amy Jones’ wicket, the task was cut out for Knight to bring the hosts back on track. But the innings changed drastically when Knight was trapped on the pad with Deepti coming around the wicket. She was initially given out, but Knight desperately went for the DRS, but there was no bat involved. Ball-tracking showed the ball was pitching in line, with the impact also intact, and the wickets staying with umpire’s call. Knight was gone, and England, starting on a formidable note, looked in deep trouble.

The task will be upto debutant Sophia Bunkley (12*) and Katherine Brunt (7*) to revive the hosts’ fortunes with England resuming Day 2 at 269-6.

Updated Date: June 17, 2021 23:14:35 IST

