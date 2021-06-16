Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Bristol, 16 June, 2021

16 June, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
England Women

England Women

269/6 (92.0 ov)

One-off Test
India Women

India Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
England Women India Women
269/6 (92.0 ov) - R/R 2.92

Stumps

Katherine Brunt - 7

Sophia Dunkley - 9

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sophia Dunkley Batting 12 47 1 0
Katherine Brunt Batting 7 30 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shikha Pandey 11 3 36 0
Sneh Rana 29 4 77 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 251/6 (81.2)

18 (18) R/R: 1.68

Georgia Elwiss 5(11) S.R (45.45)

c Deepti Sharma b Sneh Rana
Highlights, England Women vs India Women, Only Test Day 1 at Bristol, Full cricket score: Rana, Deepti put visitors in front

Highlights, England Women vs India Women, Only Test Day 1 at Bristol, Full cricket score: Rana, Deepti put visitors in front

23:10 (IST)

Stumps, Day 1 (269/6 after 92 overs)

India will be pleased with their performance. The first two sessions were dominated by England, but the Mithali Raj and Co came back well in the final session.  The Indian spinners, in particular, deserve a mention for turning the momentum in India’s favour. Heather Knight was brilliant with the bat, but fell short of what could have been a fine hundred. That's it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we'll bring you the over by over commentary from Day 2 off the one-off Test. 

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)

After 92 overs, ENGW 269/6 (Katherine Brunt 7, Sophia Dunkley 12)

Rana with the ball in hand for the final over of the day. Maiden over for the off spinner, her fourth, as Sophia defends her way through the over.

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

After 91 overs, ENGW 269/6 (Katherine Brunt 7, Sophia Dunkley 12)

Pandey returns to the attack. The second delivery is a nip backer which hits Brunt on the pads and the batswoman sneaks a quick single. Huge LBW appeal by the pacewoman off the third, but Brunt got a slight nick there. Lost review for India, seemed like it was going down leg as well. Two runs off the over.

Full Scorecard
22:55 (IST)

After 90 overs, ENGW 267/6 (Katherine Brunt 7, Sophia Dunkley 9)

Spin to continue from one end as Rana shares the second new ball. Fantastic diving effort by young Shafali at point off the fourth delivery. India need more of such efforts. Just two off the over.

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)

After 89 overs, ENGW 265/6 (Katherine Brunt 7, Sophia Dunkley 9)

Finally, the second new ball has been taken by India. Jhulan continues. Starts off with two dots but the line’s down leg, that has got to improve. The third delivery is a wide, once again down the leg side, followed by a dot. Just one run off the over. The Indian pacewoman hasn’t quite found the radar in the past couple of overs.

Full Scorecard
22:44 (IST)

After 88 overs, ENGW 264/6 (Katherine Brunt 7, Sophia Dunkley 9)

Sharma continues from one end. Brunt defends the fourth delivery and sneaks a quick single. Just one off the over.

Full Scorecard
22:40 (IST)

After 87 overs, ENGW 263/6 (Katherine Brunt 6, Sophia Dunkley 9)

Two runs off Jhulan's over. Some pace in the middle but India haven't taken the new ball yet. 

Full Scorecard
22:35 (IST)

After 86 overs, ENGW 261/6 (Katherine Brunt 5, Sophia Dunkley 8)

Rana continues to operate in tandem with Sharma. Maiden over from Rana, her third, as she continues to apply pressure on the English batters. The question now is when will India take the second new ball?

Full Scorecard
22:33 (IST)

After 85 overs, ENGW 261/6 (Katherine Brunt 5, Sophia Dunkley 8)

Sharma continues. Sophia collects her first boundary in Test cricket by smashing the fifth delivery through the covers. It was a loosener from the offie, who gave it some air and pitched it full. Five runs off the over.

Full Scorecard
22:31 (IST)
four

FOUR! Flighted delivery outside off from Deepti and Sophia creams it through the covers. First boundary for her in Test cricket.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:06 (IST)

OUT! Sharma picks up the big fish. Heather Knight, the English skipper, falls just five runs short of her century. There was a huge LBW appeal there by Sharma, the on-field call was out but Knight opted for the review. There was no bat involved there, ultra-edge confirmed as well. Knight lbw b Deepti Sharma 95(175)

20:43 (IST)

50! Seven boundaries for Heather Knight so far as England completes her third Test half-century. She is leading from the front here.
19:46 (IST)

OUT! Maiden Test wicket for Sneh Rana as debutant Shafali Verma takes a catch at silly mid-on. Gets the dangerous wicket of Beaumont. Beaumont c Shafali Verma b Sneh Rana 66(144)
18:30 (IST)

FIFTY! Tammy Beaumont reaches her fifty inside 99 balls. It's just her second in Test cricket. She reaches the milestone with a single towards the leg side. 
17:40 (IST)

Lunch, Day 1 – ENGW (86/1 after 27 overs)

Despite some disciplined bowling, India have only managed to pick up a single wicket. The fielding has been sloppy. Beaumont is looking in fine touch and inching closer to her half-century. Knight, meanwhile, has just stepped in but looked rock solid with her defence. The first session was dominated by the hosts. Can the visitors bounce back in the second? Stay tuned to find out.
17:07 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar draws first blood. Her maiden wicket in Test cricket. Full delivery outside off from the medium pacewoman, it induced Hill’s outside edge and Taniya dived to her to right to complete a fine catch behind the stumps Winfield Hill c Bhatia b Vastrakar 35(63)

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women Test Day 1: Stumps, Day 1 (269/6 after 92 overs)
India will be pleased with their performance. The first two sessions were dominated by England, but the Mithali Raj and Co came back well in the final session.  The Indian spinners, in particular, deserve a mention for turning the momentum in India’s favour. Heather Knight was brilliant with the bat, but fell short of what could have been a fine hundred. That's it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we'll bring you the over by over commentary from Day 2 off the one-off Test.

 Preview: Seven years —that is how long the India women’s cricket team, led by the experienced Mithali Raj have waited for to play another Test match. They face Heather Knight’s England in Bristol in a one-off four-day Test starting on Wednesday.

The last time the India women played a Test was back in 2014, when Thirush Kamini (192) and Punam Raut (130) scored centuries along with some all-round bowling effort, especially from Harmanpreet Kaur and Rajeshwari Gayakwad led them to an innings victory over South Africa in November that year. That was India’s third win on the trot that time, which included two wins over England (one in August 2014 and another in September 2006 before that).

Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur are few of those cricketers who played that Test against England in 2014, but this time with the likes of youngsters Shafali Verma and Pooja Vastrakar, it will be a different ball game altogether. Anyhow, this Indian team will look up to seniors Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami for inspiration.

The major concern for the Indian team will be if Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey would be able to bowl long spells as they have not done so for a prolonged period.

In terms of batting, the talented Shafali Verma could be given her Test cap and will likely open with Smriti Mandhana. Ekta Bisht or Poonam Yadav Yadav could headline the spin department for India, along with Deepti Sharma.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Nat Sciver is one of the six English players who were part of their last Test against India, which also includes Heather Knight.

The pitch for the game will be a used one, with a T20 Blast game having been played last week, but Heather Knight was far from pleased with it, saying that it was ‘not ideal’ to play the match on a used strip.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Updated Date: June 16, 2021 23:12:51 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: Visiting captain Mithali Raj reveals speaking to 'many other cricketers' to prepare for return to longest format
First Cricket News

India vs England: Visiting captain Mithali Raj reveals speaking to 'many other cricketers' to prepare for return to longest format

Test matches in the women's game are few and far between the world over and the 38-year-old Mithali has played just 10 longest format matches in a career of 12 years so far. She last played a Test in 2014.

I want to play many Test matches in my life, says Harmanpreet Kaur
First Cricket News

I want to play many Test matches in my life, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women will be playing a Test match after a gap of seven years when they take on hosts England in a one-off game in Bristol from 16 June.

England Women vs India Women 2021: When and Where to Watch Matches on TV, Online and Live Streaming in India
First Cricket News

England Women vs India Women 2021: When and Where to Watch Matches on TV, Online and Live Streaming in India

Live streaming details about the one-off four-day Test between India Women and England Women