Highlights, England women vs India women, 2nd T20I in Derby: Visitors won by 8 wickets

Result update: After England made 142/6 batting first, India completed the chase in 16.4 overs losing just two wickets. Smriti Mandhana top scored with 79 not out off 53 balls.

Preview: After an underwhelming performance in the series opener against England, the Indian women’s cricket team will be eyeing a much improved batting effort in the second T20 in Derby on Tuesday.

The first game at Chester-Le-Street saw the Indian batters coming a cropper against the English bowlers.

India were asked to bat first after England won the toss in the first T20I. All India could manage was 132/7, with Deepti Sharma (29*) ending up as India’s top-scorer. Smriti Mandhana (23) and Harmanpreet Kaur got off to starts, but failed to capitalise on it.

It was a comfortable chase for England in their reply, with Sophia Dunkley’s unbeaten 61 setting up the hosts’ nine-wicket win with seven overs to spare.

“We discussed a few things after the first game. We obviously didn’t play the brand of cricket we played over the last few months.

“We really need to match the standards of what we have achieved in the past. It was a bit disappointing but it was just another bad day,” said opener Smriti Mandhana in the press conference.

Radha Yadav, whose diving effort in the second over of England’s chase in the first game resulted in a shoulder injury, seems to be doubtful for the second game.

The 23-year-old left the field in pain and her departure also meant India were a bowler short.

“The medical team is still examining Radha Yadav’s condition. We will only get to know her availability before the match,” Smriti said.

A win for India and thy would level the three-match series 1-1.

With inputs from PTI

