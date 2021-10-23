Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs West Indies At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 23 October, 2021

23 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
West Indies

West Indies

55/10 (14.2 ov)

Super 12 - Match 14
England

England

56/4 (8.2 ov)

England beat West Indies by 6 wickets

Live Blog
West Indies England
55/10 (14.2 ov) - R/R 3.84 56/4 (8.2 ov) - R/R 6.72

Match Ended

England beat West Indies by 6 wickets

Jos Buttler (W) - 10

Eoin Morgan (C) - 7

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jos Buttler (W) not out 24 22 3 0
Eoin Morgan (C) not out 7 7 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Obed McCoy 2 0 12 0
Kieron Pollard 0.2 0 6 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 39/4 (6.1)

17 (17) R/R: 7.84

Liam Livingstone 1(2) S.R (50)

c & b Akeal Hosein
Highlights, England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021, Full cricket score: All-round bowlers seal England's six-wicket win

Highlights, England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021, Full cricket score: All-round bowlers seal England's six-wicket win

22:16 (IST)

Right. That's that, then for day one of the Super 12 games of the ICC T20 World Cup. Australia and England register wins over South Africa and West Indies respectively to begin their campaign with a win. Windies will hope to forget this performance and hope to move on from it. Tomorrow, it's a big day for Indian cricket with the marquee India vs Pakistan taking place in Dubai. But before that, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh face-off in Sharjah, in Sunday's first game. Hope you enjoyed our coverage today. Until tommorrow, it's goodbye and good night! 

Full Scorecard
22:12 (IST)

Eoin Morgan, England skipper: "It's as good as it gets. To start our campaign like that, all credit to our bowling unit. The guys were very disciplined, and we took our chances. I think Moeen Ali read the conditions beautifully, he took chances when his match-up was in his favour, and to take his opportunity like he has, after the success he's had in the IPL was brilliant." 

Full Scorecard
22:10 (IST)

Kieron Pollard, West Indies captain: "It's unacceptable, we accept that. For us, it's just a matter of finding our straps. We haven't batted well in our three games so far. We went out, guys tried to play their shots, and it didn't come off. I don't think any sort of panic will come into our camp. It is what it is, we just need to take it on our chest and move on, this is international sport. Obviously, we play a lot of cricket around the world, and this is not the first time something like this has happened." 

Full Scorecard
22:02 (IST)

Moeen Ali is the Player of the Match. "They (West Indies) do have a lot of left-handers at the top, so I knew I would be bowling early on. The role at CSK is very important for me, it feels like I'm always involved with bat and ball and on the field too, and it was the perfect preparation coming into the World Cup."

Full Scorecard
21:57 (IST)

After 8.2 overs,England 56/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 24 , Eoin Morgan (C) 7)

GAME OVER! Jos Buttler seals the match with a boundary, beating the long leg fielder with a big pull shot. England begin their T20 World Cup campaign with a win, to avenge their defeat of the 2016 final. 

Full Scorecard
21:53 (IST)

After 8 overs,England 50/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 18 , Eoin Morgan (C) 7)

Oben McCoy continues. Morgan beats the fielder at deep midwicket to find a boundary. Hayden Walsh there tried everything to stop the ball but eventually failed. England need just a six to win the match now. 

Full Scorecard
21:50 (IST)

After 7 overs,England 43/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 16 , Eoin Morgan (C) 2)

A divng effort from Akea Hosein completes the dismissal of Liam Livingstone. It's a caught and bowled dismissal but there's a review to see if the ball had been grounded before completing the wicket. But replay shows it's a clean dismissal. Skipper Eoin Morgan is the new batter. England need 13 more runs to win. 

Full Scorecard
21:38 (IST)

After 6 overs,England 39/3 ( Jos Buttler (W) 14 , Liam Livingstone 1)

Obed McCoy is introduced. There's a mix-up between Moeen and Buttler, and Moeen rushing back to the non-strikers' end, misses out on safety by a couple of yards as McCoy breaks the stumps, seeing Moeen off. Liam Livingstone is the new batter, and England need 17 more runs to win. 

Full Scorecard
21:31 (IST)

After 5 overs,England 34/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 11 , Moeen Ali 3)

Akeal Hosein begins his third over with a wicket, that of Jonny Bairstow. Moeen Ali, not Dawid Malan, is at number four. A wicket and four runs off the over, with Buttler keeping strie with a single. England need just 22 runs off 90 balls. 

Full Scorecard
21:27 (IST)

OUT! Caught and bowled by Akeal Hosein as Jonny Bairstow departs. England are two down now.  Bairstow c and b Akeal Hosein 9

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
21:22 (IST)

OUT! Roy departs! He's caught by Gayle at short mid wicket off Ravi Rampaul's ball. 
20:46 (IST)

OUT! And that's that! A 'you miss, I hit' moment for Adil Rashid as England wrap up Windies for just 55. Ravi Rampal is the last to depart. 
20:36 (IST)

OUT! Two wickets in two balls for Adil Rashid as Pollard and Obed Mccoy departs. Windies are reeling here, and won;t be proud of this batting effort. 
20:28 (IST)

OUT! Another one! Dre Russ is cleaned up by Adil Rashid. Things have gone from bad to worse, especially after this wicket. Russell b Adil Rashid 0
20:18 (IST)

OUT! Pooran's the latest to depart as Windies continue to suffer problems on the field. He nicks this full, outside off ball from Mills to keeper Jos Buttler. Wicket number six down for West Indies.  
20:18 (IST)

OUT! Pooran's the latest to depart as Windies continue to suffer problems on the field. He nicks this full, outside off ball from Mills to keeper Jos Buttler. Wicket number six down for West Indies.  
19:43 (IST)

OUT! Double blow for Windies as Simmons slogs this one only to end up hitting to the Livingstone, the man at deep midwicket. Moeen with the scalp. 
19:38 (IST)

OUT! Early breakthrough for England as Moeen makes no mistake with the catch to get rid of Evin Lewis. Chris Woakes with the wicket. Lewis c Moeen Ali b Woakes 6
19:10 (IST)

Toss news: England have won the toss and opted to field first. News from the England camp is that Tymal Mills is in the playing XI. 

England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup, Latest Updates: It's halfway mark of the innings, which means it's time for a drinks break. Windies are clearly struggling on the field, and possibilty of a challenging  total looks distant as of now. Andre Russell (0*) and Kieron Pollard (4*) will have to look in building a sustainable partnership without losing further wickets.

Preview: The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 begins on Saturday, 23 October, and ODI world champions and 2010 T20 world champions England begin their campaign by facing West Indies in the evening game in Dubai.

The Super 12s will feature eight top teams that have automatically qualified along with four teams from the preliminary round that ended on Friday. Australia take on South Africa in the opening game in the afternoon, with the meeting between the two sides that last faced each other in a T20 World Cup match in an epic final five years ago, next.

Defending champions West Indies, who managed to chase down the 156-run target in the 2016 World T20 final thanks to a flurry of sixes off Carlos Brathwaite's bat, will hope to get off to a strong start as they set their sights on an unprecedented third T20 world title.

England, on the other hand, will look to shrug off the disappointment of missing out on the services of key names like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes and will hope others, including the out-of-form captain Eoin Morgan himself, can step up and deliver for the side in their absence.

File image of the England cricket team. AP

ICC World Cup 2021 England vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live on TV and Online. AP

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of the England-West Indies match is concerned:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and the West Indies take place?

The match between England and West Indies will take place on 23 October 2021.

What is the venue for the England and West Indies match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai

What time will the England and West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England and West Indies match

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

Updated Date: October 23, 2021 22:20:02 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia captain Aaron Finch says controlling powerplay important to winning games
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia captain Aaron Finch says controlling powerplay important to winning games

Finch said that the powerplay, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the first six overs of an innings was "so important".

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Aiden Markram says IPL experience will help him do better in mega event
First Cricket News

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Aiden Markram says IPL experience will help him do better in mega event

Markram batted in six innings for Punjab Kings in this year's IPL with a best score of 42. One of his innings stretched into the 17th over and two into the 16th in the IPL, something he might experience in the T20 showpiece even though he bats at the top of the order.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Points table, team, venue, schedule, time, ranking, winning prediction
First Cricket News

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Points table, team, venue, schedule, time, ranking, winning prediction

Check out the updated T20 World Cup 2021 points table, as well as the leading wicket-taker and leading run-scorer.