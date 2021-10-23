Highlights, England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021, Full cricket score: All-round bowlers seal England's six-wicket win

England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup, Latest Updates: It's halfway mark of the innings, which means it's time for a drinks break. Windies are clearly struggling on the field, and possibilty of a challenging total looks distant as of now. Andre Russell (0*) and Kieron Pollard (4*) will have to look in building a sustainable partnership without losing further wickets.

Preview: The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 begins on Saturday, 23 October, and ODI world champions and 2010 T20 world champions England begin their campaign by facing West Indies in the evening game in Dubai.

The Super 12s will feature eight top teams that have automatically qualified along with four teams from the preliminary round that ended on Friday. Australia take on South Africa in the opening game in the afternoon, with the meeting between the two sides that last faced each other in a T20 World Cup match in an epic final five years ago, next.

Defending champions West Indies, who managed to chase down the 156-run target in the 2016 World T20 final thanks to a flurry of sixes off Carlos Brathwaite's bat, will hope to get off to a strong start as they set their sights on an unprecedented third T20 world title.

England, on the other hand, will look to shrug off the disappointment of missing out on the services of key names like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes and will hope others, including the out-of-form captain Eoin Morgan himself, can step up and deliver for the side in their absence.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of the England-West Indies match is concerned:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and the West Indies take place?

The match between England and West Indies will take place on 23 October 2021.

What is the venue for the England and West Indies match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai

What time will the England and West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England and West Indies match

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo