Toss update: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first

Preview: Heather Knight’s England take on hosts South Africa, led by Sune Luus, in the second semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup, in Cape Town on Friday.

The winners of this contest, will face Meg Lanning’s Australia in the final at the same venue, on Sunday. Lanning and Co had survived a late Indian fightback, to beat Harmanpreet and Co by five runs in the first semi-final on Thursday.

England are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won four out of four matches in the group stage. They finished top of Group 2, with eight points, ahead of India.

While Australia enjoyed a similar run in Group 1 to finish with eight points, it was a tight battle between South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, all of whom finished with four points, but the hosts qualified by virtue of a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

All eyes will be on Nat Sciiver-Brunt, who is currently the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 176 runs. So far this tournament, she has scores of 40*, 5, 50 and 81* in the four matches.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, England’s Sophie Ecclestone (8 wickets) and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp (7) have been the ones to watch out for, as far as both their sides are concerned.

All in all, the second semi-final promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Squads:

England: Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas

