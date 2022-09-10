Highlights, England vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 1 at The Oval: ENG lead by 36 runs at stumps

|South Africa
|England
|118/10 (36.2 ov) - R/R 3.25
|154/7 (33.4 ov) - R/R 4.57
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ben Foakes (W)
|Batting
|11
|24
|1
|0
|Ollie Robinson
|Batting
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kagiso Rabada
|11.4
|1
|78
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 151/7 (33.1)
|
3 (3) R/R: 6
Ollie Robinson 3(2)
Ben Foakes (W) 0(1)
|
Stuart Broad 6(11) S.R (54.54)
c Kyle Verreynne b Kagiso Rabada
England vs South Africa: Follow this space for the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates on the third and final Test between England and South Africa at The Oval in London.
Preview: The deciding cricket test between England and South Africa has turned into a three-day match.
After Day 1 (Thursday) was washed out and Day 2 (Friday) was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, play will finally get started at the Oval on Saturday — weather permitting.
Players and coaches will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the queen and observe a minute’s silence. The national anthem — “God Save the King” — will then be played, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday.
Branded advertising will be replaced with messaging paying cricket’s respects to the queen, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.
A beautiful few moments as cricket pays its respects to Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/3QnZiFEOKq
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2022
The ECB said it wasn’t possible to add an extra day to the test match because the touring South Africans are flying home on Tuesday before heading to India and Australia.
The series is locked at 1-1, after South Africa won the first test at Lord’s and England won the second at Old Trafford.
With inputs from AP
After Jonny Bairstow's injury, Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the third test against South Africa.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that updates for further days would be provided in due course.
Before start of play on Day three on Saturday, players of both England and South Africa as well as the spectators inside the stadium observed a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.