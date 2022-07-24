Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Highlights, England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI in Leeds, Full cricket score: ENG, SA share series as rain plays spoilsport

Cricket

England Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs South Africa At Headingley, Leeds, 24 July, 2022

24 July, 2022
Starts (IST)
Match Abandoned
South Africa

South Africa

159/2 (27.4 ov)

3rd ODI
England

England

Yet To Bat

Match Abandoned

South Africa England
159/2 (27.4 ov) - R/R 5.75

Match Abandoned

Quinton de Kock (W) - 33

Aiden Markram - 24

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (W) not out 92 76 13 0
Aiden Markram not out 24 34 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Moeen Ali 7.4 0 42 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 99/2 (16.4)

60 (60) R/R: 5.45

Aiden Markram 24(34)

Rassie van der Dussen 26(38) S.R (68.42)

c Jonny Bairstow b Adil Rashid

Highlights, England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI in Leeds, Full cricket score: ENG, SA share series as rain plays spoilsport

With rain playing spoilsport in the third and deciding ODI in Leeds, both England and South Africa shared the ODI series trophy.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock in action during the third ODI against England at Leeds. AFP

Toss report: With the momentum firmly on their side following a commanding 118-run win at Manchester, England take on South Africa in the third and final One-Day International at Leeds on Sunday.

South Africa won the toss in the series decider at Headingley and skipper Keshav Maharaj announced the same XI as the second game, as did his English counterpart Jos Buttler.

South Africa had begun the series with a 62-run win, spoiling Ben Stokes' ODI farewell at his home ground of Chester-le-Street, Durham. The Proteas posted a challenging 333/5, propelled by Rassie van der Dussen's 134. England, in reply, kept losing wickets at regular intervals and despite Joe Root's 86, were bundled out for 271.

The hosts were similarly in trouble in the second game at Old Trafford, which had been reduced to 29-overs-a-side after incessant rains delayed the start of play by more than four hours. England were reduced to 72/5 at one stage before vital contributions from the lower-middle-order propelled them past 200.

South Africa were off to a disastrous start, losing four wickets for just six runs as Reece Topley ran through the top order. Though Heinrich Klaasen (33) tried mounting a comeback along with the rest of the middle-order, it was always going to be a Herculean task from thereon, and in the end, South Africa fell 17 short of the hundred mark.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Updated Date: July 24, 2022 21:31:26 IST

Tags:

