Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2023 match in Cape Town: England hammer Pakistan by 114 runs

Cricket

Highlights, England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2023 match in Cape Town: England hammer Pakistan by 114 runs

Check out full scorecard from the Women's T20 World Cup game between England and Pakistan in Cape Town.

Highlights, England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2023 match in Cape Town: England hammer Pakistan by 114 runs

England will look to top the group with a win over Pakistan. AFP

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

England Women Vs Pakistan Women At Newlands, Cape Town, 21 February, 2023

21 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England Women

England Women

213/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 19
Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women

99/9 (20.0 ov)

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 114 runs

Toss update: England women won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan.

Playing XI

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies

Pakistan: Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal

Preview: England women, led by Heather Knight, take on already-eliminated Pakistan in a group match of the T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town on Tuesday.

England are unbeaten in the group stage so far, and had qualified for the semi-finals from Group 2 with three wins in as many points, and a win on Tuesday will see them finish as group winners.

India (six points) are the other team to have qualified from the group, after their five-run win (DLS method) over Ireland in a rain-affected match on Monday.

Pakistan began their campaign with a seven-wicket defeat to India, before reviving their hopes with a win over Ireland in their second match. However, they fell short to West Indies by three runs  in their third match, a defeat that put their qualification hopes in jeopardy.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 21, 2023 23:26:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2023: McGrath, Gardner shine as Australia beat South Africa to reach semi-finals
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023: McGrath, Gardner shine as Australia beat South Africa to reach semi-finals

Australia defeated South Africa by six wickets to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2023.

T20 World Cup 2023: Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham set up second win for Australia
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023: Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham set up second win for Australia

Australia won by eight wickets, with captain Meg Lanning also making 48 not out.

T20 World Cup 2023: England, South Africa ignore WPL auction distractions and gain key wins
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023: England, South Africa ignore WPL auction distractions and gain key wins

England took command of Group Two, beating Ireland by four wickets, while South Africa played themselves back into contention in Group One with a 65-run win over New Zealand.