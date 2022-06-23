Highlights, England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 1: Black Caps 225/5 at stumps

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test: England head into the third Test at Headingley with doubts over the health of captain Ben Stokes as they chase a 3-0 series clean sweep against New Zealand.

Stokes missed training on Tuesday through illness, with a team spokesman saying the all-rounder tested negative for the coronavirus and was being kept away from the squad as a precautionary measure.

New Zealand have had several positive cases in their squad during the tour, with Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of the second Test.

As well as Williamson, the tourists have also seen Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell and two members of their backroom team return positive results in England.

All four players are fit and available to play in Leeds this week.

With England having already won the New Zealand series, the hosts have made one injury enforced change. James Anderson is sitting out with Jamie Overton coming in to make his England debut.

England face a re-arranged finale to last year's Covid-postponed Test series against India, starting at Edgbaston on 1 July.

Coming into this campaign against the world Test champions, England had won just one of their previous 17 matches at this level.

Yet they have made a fine start to life under their new leadership duo of Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, making good on the former New Zealand captain's aim of playing more positive cricket.

England's Jonny Bairstow is sure to receive a hero's reception on his Yorkshire home ground following his stunning 136 at Trent Bridge that turned a seeming difficult pursuit of 299 into a victory target they achieved with remarkable ease.

(with inputs from AFP)

