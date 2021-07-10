Highlights, England vs India, 1st T20I at Northampton, Full cricket score: Hosts win via DLS method, take 1-0 lead in three-match series

England women vs India women, 1st T20I, LIVE score and updates: DONE AND DUSTED! England win by 18 runs by virtue of the DLS method.

The weather played spoilsport, it would have been great if we had a full game here. Nevertheless, England appeared the better side, right from the word go.

First T20I preview: The one-off Test is done and dusted, the ODI series also complete, ending in favour of the hosts, and now the focus shifts to T20Is as England women and their Indian counterparts look set to battle it out in the final leg of India’s tour to England.

After the competitive drawn Test, the visitors toiled hard to avoid a clean sweep in the ODIs, as they salvaged some pride in the third and final ODI recently.

Mithali Raj showcased class and consistency in the ODIs, scoring a fifty in each of the one-dayers, but the visitors will be missing the services of Mithali and fellow veteran Jhulan Goswami, both of whom have retired from the shortest format.

There will be personnel changes within the squad, as a result, with the likes of Richa Ghosh and Indrani Roy coming into the side.

Shafali Verma began the England tour with scores of 96 and 63 in the one-off Test, but she hasn’t been able to carry on the exploits to the limited-overs so far, with scores of 15, 44 and 19 in the three ODIs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not scored a fifty in limited-overs cricket since November 2018, but she will be expected to lead from the front as India look to end the tour on a high.

Sneh Rana, who has been instrumental with the ball apart from an unbeaten 80 in the Test, looks all set to play in her first T20I since February 2016.

Deepti Sharma also features in the side, and the team also consists Simaran Dil Bahadur, apart from Deepti and Rana, as all-rounders.

For England the returning, Danielle Wyatt will open alongside Tammy Beaumont, but Kate Cross, who took a five-wicket haul in the second ODI in Taunton, is not part of the squad.

England are leading the multi-format series 6-4, and the upcoming matches promise to bring a lot of thrilling moments.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.