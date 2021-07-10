Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Northampton, 09 July, 2021

09 July, 2021
Starts 23:00 (IST)
Match Ended
England Women

England Women

177/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
India Women

India Women

54/3 (8.4 ov)

England Women beat India Women by 18 runs (D/L method)

Live Blog
England Women India Women
177/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.85 54/3 (8.4 ov) - R/R 6.23

Match Ended

England Women beat India Women by 18 runs (D/L method)

Deepti Sharma - 4

Harleen Deol - 3

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Harleen Deol not out 17 24 1 0
Deepti Sharma not out 4 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sarah Glenn 1.4 0 6 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 47/3 (6.5)

7 (7) R/R: 3.81

Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 1(2) S.R (50)

c Sophie Ecclestone b Sarah Glenn
Highlights, England vs India, 1st T20I at Northampton, Full cricket score: Hosts win via DLS method, take 1-0 lead in three-match series

02:28 (IST)

8-4 is the scoreline for this multi-format series, in favour of England.

The rain was always on the cards. Skipper Harmanpreet said they anticipated rain in the second half in the post match interaction. One would have wanted India to play smartly and keep up with the run rate, but the fall of wickets, as Harmanpreet said, didn’t allow them to take off and eventually they fell short by 18 runs by virtue of the DLS.

Still, two games for India to end their England tour on a high. Although it will be tough ask. England, the world champions of the 50 over format, are giving major reality checks to India, especially in the limited-overs games. Will be interesting to see if Harmanpreet can lead from the front for the next two games by getting some runs under her belt.

That’s it from us today, but do join us on Sunday as we’ll bring you the live coverage from the second T20I. Goodnight!

02:22 (IST)

Natalie Sciver (Player of the Match): Could have hit some more sixes (chuckles). I was really enjoying it out there. I got an opportunity to bat with freedom today. We've got a really strong batting line-up. Once you find comfortable on that pitch, you can hit through the line. It was just a good game.

02:20 (IST)

England skipper Heather Knight: We still got a series to win. Really pleased with how things went today. Nat was outstanding and so was Amy Jones. Nat hit the ball really hard, brilliant partnership with Amy. Danni and Tammy deserve a mention at the top as well. She (Jones) moved down from opening last year, she suits to the role (middle-order). This is the best role for her and the team. Clinical performance from the girls.

02:15 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur: We knew after 8.30 pm there could be rain, so that's why we were batting according to DL, but we kept losing wickets. If there were two-three more overs, we felt we could make it. Losing wickets back to back, that was the reason. We fielded really well, there's a lot of improvement, Shikha did really well in the bowling. We need to think of the boundaries we are giving up. 

02:13 (IST)

DONE AND DUSTED! England win by 18 runs by virtue of the DLS method.

The weather played spoilsport, it would have been great if we had a full game here. Nevertheless, England appeared the better side, right from the word go.

01:34 (IST)

After 8.4 overs, INDW 54/3 ( Deol 17, Sharma 4)

Glenn continues. Three singles to start the over followed by a dot. It started with a drizzle but it’s pouring quite heavily now. Umpires have decided to call off play for now. If DLS comes into the picture, India are behind by 18 runs.

01:30 (IST)

After 8 overs, INDW 51/3 ( Deol 16, Sharma 2)

Another bowling change as Mady Villiers, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Sharma gets beaten off the second delivery, Jones with lovely glovework as she dislodges the bail in a jiffy but luckily for India, Sharma gets her foot back in the crease just in time. Just four singles in the over.

01:24 (IST)

After 7 overs, INDW 47/3 ( Deol 14, Sharma 0)

Bowling change for England as Sarah Glenn, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. And she gets rid of the Indian skipper Harmanpreet, whose woeful run continues. Three runs and a wicket in the over.

01:22 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Harmanpreet’s woeful run with the bat continues as she holes out to Ecclestone at mid off. Glenn with the breakthrough. Kaur c Ecclestone b Glenn 1(2)

01:21 (IST)

After 6 overs, INDW 44/2 ( Deol 12)

Sciver returns and gets smacked for two fours by Mandhana. But the England all-rounder has the last laugh as she gets the better off the left hander off the final delivery. Nine runs and a wicket off the over.

01:19 (IST)

OUT! Short from Sciver and Mandhana pulls it straight to Ecclestone at square leg. After two boundaries on the trot, Sciver has the last laugh. Mandhana c Ecclestone b Sciver 29(17)
00:56 (IST)

BOWLED! Huge wicket. England draw first blood. Clever change of pace from Brunt as Shafali misjudges that one completely. Shafali was expecting short delivery and it was clear when she backed away. But she ends up missing a straight one. Shafali Verma b Brunt 0(2)
00:24 (IST)

FIFTY! Fifty up for Nat Sciver, and it comes off just 24 balls. 
23:57 (IST)

OUT! India get the big wicket of Knight. There's a mix-up from Knight as she steps out of the crease at the strikers' end and Deepti directs the ball accurately towards the stumps. 
23:48 (IST)

OUT! Poonam Yadav strikes! Flighted ball from Poonam and Tammy Beaumont gifts this right to Mandhana at long-on.
23:40 (IST)

OUT! Caught behind by Richa Ghosh! Wyatt is out. Wyatt goes for the reverse sweep, only to edge towards Richa. Original verdict was nit out, but India went for review, and there was a clear spike in UltraEdge. 

 First T20I preview: The one-off Test is done and dusted, the ODI series also complete, ending in favour of the hosts, and now the focus shifts to T20Is as England women and their Indian counterparts look set to battle it out in the final leg of India’s tour to England.

After the competitive drawn Test, the visitors toiled hard to avoid a clean sweep in the ODIs, as they salvaged some pride in the third and final ODI recently.

Mithali Raj showcased class and consistency in the ODIs, scoring a fifty in each of the one-dayers, but the visitors will be missing the services of Mithali and fellow veteran Jhulan Goswami, both of whom have retired from the shortest format.

There will be personnel changes within the squad, as a result, with the likes of Richa Ghosh and Indrani Roy coming into the side.

Shafali Verma began the England tour with scores of 96 and 63 in the one-off Test, but she hasn’t been able to carry on the exploits to the limited-overs so far, with scores of 15, 44 and 19 in the three ODIs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not scored a fifty in limited-overs cricket since November 2018, but she will be expected to lead from the front as India look to end the tour on a high.

Sneh Rana, who has been instrumental with the ball apart from an unbeaten 80 in the Test, looks all set to play in her first T20I since February 2016.

Deepti Sharma also features in the side, and the team also consists Simaran Dil Bahadur, apart from Deepti and Rana, as all-rounders.

For England the returning, Danielle Wyatt will open alongside Tammy Beaumont, but Kate Cross, who took a five-wicket haul in the second ODI in Taunton, is not part of the squad.

England are leading the multi-format series 6-4, and the upcoming matches promise to bring a lot of thrilling moments.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.

