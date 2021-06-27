Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Bristol, 27 June, 2021

27 June, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
201/8 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
202/2 (34.5 ov)

England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets

201/8 (50.0 ov) - R/R 4.02 202/2 (34.5 ov) - R/R 5.8

Natalie Sciver - 74

Tammy Beaumont - 42

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Tammy Beaumont not out 87 87 12 1
Natalie Sciver not out 74 74 10 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 6 1 25 1
Harmanpreet Kaur 4.5 0 35 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 83/2 (15.5)

119 (119) R/R: 6.15

Heather Knight (C) 18(30) S.R (60)

b Ekta Bisht
Highlights, England vs India, 1st ODI at Bristol, Full cricket score: Sciver, Beaumont power hosts to dominant win

22:02 (IST)

England lived up to their reputation as world champions. There was a lack of intent from India and their opponents were better in all three departments of the game. That 100-run plus stand between Sciver and Beaumont didn’t allow India to get back in the game. 201 was below par, yes, but England made really light work of the chase. Two games for India to make a comeback and clinch the series. But this is a morale crushing defeat.

That’s it from us today but do join us on 30th June as we’ll bring you the live updates from the second ODI between the two sides. Goodbye.

22:00 (IST)

Tammy Beaumont, Player of the Match: Thought was a very good wicket, our bowlers did a fantastic job to keep them to that score. It skidded on quite nicely. Akways great fun with Nat. She scores very quickly. I know if I play a few dots she'll release the pressure. My role is to bat as long as possible. There's such talent there. So much talent, so much competition for places.

21:58 (IST)

India captain Mithali Raj: There are some areas we need to address. England definitely had a very experienced bowling attack and they know their conditions well. We’ll try to come back and show intent in the next game. Other than Jhulan, the other two seamers couldn’t find their rhythm. We’ll definitely look to make changes to the composition of our team in the next game.

England captain Heather Knight: Katherine and Anya set it up with the new ball. Bit more pace in the pitch. It was a plan. Felt that the pitch had a bit more pace to be effective (short ball). Thought it was actually a brilliant cricket wicket. She was brilliant today, nearly catching Tammy. Scores very quickly. That record is remarkable. What form she is in (Tammy). Brilliant to see her do so well.

21:46 (IST)

After 34.5 overs, ENGW 202/2 (Natalie Sciver 74, Tammy Beaumont 87)

Harmanpreet continues. Beaumont thumps the penultimate delivery down the ground for a maximum to level the scores. It is followed by a wide from Harmanpreet, meaning England get home with eight wickets in hand and with 91 balls to spare. The hosts have been way too good for India.

21:42 (IST)
six

SIX! Scores are level. Beaumont charges down the track, whacks it over the long on fielder for a maximum.

21:41 (IST)

After 34 overs, ENGW 192/2 (Natalie Sciver 72, Tammy Beaumont 80)

Jhulan returns to the attack. Five runs off the over. This 100-run stand has been phenomenal. Just 10 more needed here. 

21:39 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short from Jhulan and Beaumont pulls it towards deep square leg.

21:37 (IST)

After 33 overs, ENGW 187/2 (Natalie Sciver 71, Tammy Beaumont 76)

England in a hurry to finish the chase here as they collect 11 off Harmanpreet’s fourth over. A six and a four from Sciver, who has timed the ball beautifully today.

21:35 (IST)
six

100 partnership between Sciver and Harmanpreet is up in style as Sciver whacks an effortless six down the ground.

21:35 (IST)
four

FOUR! Down leg from Harmanpreet and Sciver sweeps it towards fine leg.

21:30 (IST)

50 up for Sciver off 60 deliveries. She’s assisted Beaumont really well and pounced on the looseness. Her timing has been spot on.
20:39 (IST)

50 up for Beaumont, her 13th ODI half century, and she gets there in style, with a four towards square leg. What a knock this has been, she has looked really comfortable at the crease.

20:28 (IST)

OUT! Big wicket. Bisht tossing it up nicely, Knight just coming down the track and looking to work it towards mid on. The England skipper misses the line of the ball and gets clean bowled. Knight b Ekta Bisht 18(30)
19:43 (IST)

OUT! Jhulan with the first breakthrough for India. Hill with just a poke at a delivery which was way outside off, and the edge carries straight into Bhatia’s gloves behind the stumps. Winfield Hill c Bhatia b Goswami 16(20)
18:12 (IST)

OUT! Deepti's given LBW as India suffer another blow. Given out, Deepti goes for the review, but to no avail. Three reds in ball-tracking means the original decision stands. 
17:23 (IST)

OUT! Harmanpreet's edged and caught by Amy Jones off Ecclestone's ball. Kaur was looking to cut it really late, and it's costly. 
17:15 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Ecclestone and Punam Raut departs. Punam plays across the line, but that's costly as she finds the mid-off fielder. Cross with the wicket. 
16:11 (IST)

OUT! Another big wicket! Anya Shrubsole with the wicket as Mandhana tries to play the shot too square, but the ball nicks the off-stump instead. 
Mandhana b Shrubsole 10
15:50 (IST)

OUT! Breakthrough for England. Shafali AVerma goes for the big one, only to find Shrubsole. Brunt strikes. Shafali Verma c Shrubsole b Brunt 15

Harmanpreet continues. Beaumont thumps the penultimate delivery down the ground for a maximum to level the scores. It is followed by a wide from Harmanpreet, meaning England get home with eight wickets in hand and with 91 balls to spare. The hosts have been way too good for India.

 Preview: Indian women's cricket team gear up to face a tough English team in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Bristol County Ground.
The women's team arrived in the UK to play a one-off Test followed by three ODI matches and three T20I games. The team, led by Mithali Raj showed great determination to pull off a memorable draw in the Test which took place at the same venue from 16 to 19 June.

After showing their calibre against England in the longest format of the game, India will hope to maintain the same form in the limited-overs series against England, who won the 50-over format World Cup in 2017.

In their preview ODI series played in March this year, India suffered four defeats against South Africa and won just once. With the World Cup scheduled next year, the skipper and the team management will aim to make significant improvements with the team.

"We look really positive going into the World Cup. The way the girls performed to save the Test has added confidence to the unit. England is a very good side, one of the best in the world. They will have the advantage playing at home. But we have players who have played leagues here in England, we'll gather information from them and that will help us do well," Mithali Raj said.

India's batting sensation Shafali Verma is all set to make her ODI debut in the first match. She has been in good form, performing in both the innings in the recent Test.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk).

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.

