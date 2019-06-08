First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 12 Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Highlights, England vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Roy, Archer lead hosts to 106 runs win

Date: Saturday, 08 June, 2019 23:29 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 12 Match Result England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs

386/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.72
Fours
28
Sixes
14
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Woakes not out 18 8 0 2
Liam Plunkett not out 27 9 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Shakib Al Hasan 10 0 71 0
Mashrafe Mortaza 10 0 68 1
280/10
Overs
48.5
R/R
5.77
Fours
22
Sixes
2
Extras
19
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mashrafe Mortaza (C) not out 4 9 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Woakes 8 0 67 0
Jofra Archer 8.5 2 29 3

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • That's about it from this match. England claim their second win to get back to the top-four in the points table, whereas Bangladesh slip to eighth following the loss. 

    While New Zealand are playing Afghanistan in tonight's second contest currently, Virat Kohli's India will face Australia in what is expected to be a cracking contest. Until then, it's goodbye! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain

    386 is too much to as for. Credit goes to England. We knew could come back in the game if we got Roy out. Because once Roy settles in, it is difficult to dismiss him. Shakib is batting well for us at number three. He is bowling well, too. Hopefully we weill step up in the remaining six matches. The pitch was under cover for one and a half days, so it was a straight decision to bowl first. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Eoin Morgan: I think there were more positives from this game. We took a lot of positives from the Pakistan game too. We were outstanding with the bat today. The openers laid the foundation as Roy was intimidating upfront. Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett all contributed. I think majority of the teams will open with spin against us. But we are ready for everything. No serious concern with Jos Buttler right now.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most Man of the Match awards for England since Jason Roy's ODI debut:

    9 - Jason Roy*

    7 - Jos Buttler

    6 - Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root

    Full Scorecard

  • Jason Roy: We wanted to give ourselves the best chance possible. We have been doing pretty well together over the last few years. We have put in an all-round performance and corrected our mistakes. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most catches in an ODI by non-designated WKs:

    4 - JONNY BAIRSTOW v Bangladesh, Cardiff, 2019*
    3 - Shimron Hetmyer v UAE, Harare, 2018
    2 - Tillkaratne Dilshan v Bangladesh, Karachi, 2008

    Full Scorecard

  • Jason Roy is the Man of the Match for his top knock of 153 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bangladesh suffer a 106-run defeat to hosts England, with Shakib Al Hasan being the lone fighter with a century. Mushfiqur, too, put up his best efforts only to be dismissed for 44 runs. The duo, had in fact, put up a 106-run partnership for the third wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! It's all over for Bangladesh as Mustafizur departs for a duck. Jofra Archer finishes with three wickets, and so does Stokes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Edged and caught by Bairstow as Mehidy Hasan departs. Jofra Archer continues to do what he does best! Mustafizur c Bairstow b Jofra Archer 0(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,Bangladesh 279/8 ( Mehedi Hasan 12 , Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 4)

    Stokes continues his excellent spell. Concedes just three runs from this over as he bowls a few fullish deliveries.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,Bangladesh 276/8 ( Mehedi Hasan 11 , Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 2)

    Mehidy Hasan hits two fours, which has no importance but only a consolation in this match. Wood concedes a dozen of runs from his eighth over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Wood bowls a fuller one this time and is punished as Mehidy slams this one over the bowlers head and down the ground for four. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A shorter ball from Wood and Mehidy Hasan goes for the pull towards fine leg. Bangladesh getting some consolation here

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,Bangladesh 264/8 ( Mehedi Hasan 1 , Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 0)

    Bangladesh continue to collapse like nine pins. Saifuddin is the latest to depart, with Stokes getting his third wicket. Just three runs from it as Mortaza makes his way to the middle.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Saifuddin is clean bowled by Stokes. A fuller-length delivery, and the bails come off as Saifuddin misses the shot. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,Bangladesh 261/7 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 3 , )

    A struggling Mahmudullah finally fell to the hands of Jonny Bairstow as Mark Wood got his second wicket. Just four runs off Wood's over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Formalities left in this game now. It will be a comprehensive victory for England. So, following that shocking defeat against Pakistan, their campaign is back on track it seems. For Bangladesh, this defeat should be like a lesson, especially for the bowling unit. They have to play Rubel in the coming matches and inject some pace in their one dimensional attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! There's a leading edge from Mahmudullah as Jonny Bairstow completes an easy catch off Mark Wood's delivery. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,Bangladesh 257/6 ( Mahmudullah 26 , Mohammad Saifuddin 1)

    Bangladesh have lost yet another wicket, as Stokes dismisses Mosaddek Hossain. A good over from Stokes, who concedes just three runs as England look to finish this match.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Stokes strikes once again. He delivers a shorter one, and Mosaddek pulls one and gifts to Archer at deep backward square. Mosaddek Hossain c Jofra Archer b Stokes 26(16)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,Bangladesh 254/5 ( Mahmudullah 24 , Mosaddek Hossain 26)

    Bangladesh are not giving up as Mosaddek and Mahmudullah hit one four each in the over. Woakes concedes 12 runs from the over, and England do not seem in a hurry to wrap up this innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR!

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mahmudullah begins the over on a positive note. He flicks this one through the leg-side off Wakes' delivery and the ball races past fine-leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,Bangladesh 242/5 ( Mahmudullah 18 , Mosaddek Hossain 20)

    A costly over for Stokes, including a wide. Mosaddek runs twice consecutively for two runs. Seven overs come from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Bangladesh 235/5 ( Mahmudullah 17 , Mosaddek Hossain 15)

    Mosaddek Hossain smashes two back-to-back boundaries, but these shots might have come at a very delayed time for Bangladesh. 11 runs from Woakes' over, who remains wicketless.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Finally Shakib's resistance comes to an end. That was an excellent yorker by Stokes as the batsman hardly could do anything. Here, it will be important for England to finish this game as quickly as possible whereas Bangladesh would like to get close to the target. The margin of victory/defeat is important here.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Woakes delivers a slower delivery as Mosaddek Hossain smashes one over long-on. These are mostly nothing but consolation runs for Bangladesh. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Bangladesh 224/5 ( Mahmudullah 16 , Mosaddek Hossain 5)

    Bangladesh's hopes of a comeback in this game have been dealt with a huge blow after Stokes removed Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib was eager to help his team in the run-chase, but a yorker from Stokes ended his stay at the crease as the ball hit the stumps. Mosaddek Hossain is the new man in. Seven runs from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Stokes delivers a yorker as Shakib is clean bowled. Shakib tries to play another attacking shot as he stretches his hand, but he misses it and the ball hits the stumps. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Bangladesh 217/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 120 , Mahmudullah 15)

    Shakib is showing no signs of giving up. Slams three boundaries in the over, with a total of 14 runs coming from it. Not a good over from Woakes.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,Bangladesh 203/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 107 , Mahmudullah 14)

    Shakib tries to play the scoop shot, but later decides to leave the ball. Ben Stokes begins his spell with a maiden, and now the required rate for Bangladesh has gone beyond 15 runs per over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,Bangladesh 203/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 107 , Mahmudullah 14)

    Eight runs come off Jofra's over. He concedes a costly wide, going for five wides. Bangladesh bring up their 200 with Shakib and Mahmudullah still at the crease. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,Bangladesh 195/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 105 , Mahmudullah 13)

    Adil Rashid is back to bowl after the drinks break. Shakib plays a powerful shot towards long-on, but Stokes is there to save three runs.
    Later, Mahmudullah whacks one over mid-on for six as Rashid is punished in the last ball of his spell.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    A high class knock by Shakib, He has looked like the most settled Bangladeshi batsman at the crease. Against the pace of Wood and Archer, he has been excellent with his backfoot play. Top run scorer of the tournament so far for a reason.  

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Adil Rashid tosses this one to Mahmudullah and he lofts this one over mid-on. It was a fuller-length delivery from Rashid and the batsman took full advantage of it.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,Bangladesh 186/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 104 , Mahmudullah 6)

    Just two runs off Jofra's over, but his shorter-length deliveries seem to be very dangerous for Bangladesh.He delivers a bouncer to Shakib in the last ball of the over, and Shakib is forced to duck the ball.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,Bangladesh 183/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 103 , Mahmudullah 5)

    An economical over from Rashid. Just one from it. Clearly,  Bangladesh have a huge task in hand despite Shakib's century, and will need more boundaries.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries in international cricket for Bangladesh:

    21 - Tamim Iqbal
    13 - Shakib Al Hasan*
    12 - Mushfiqur Rahim

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,Bangladesh 182/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 102 , Mahmudullah 5)

    Shakib Al Hasan has notched up his first century in this World Cup. A fine innings under pressure, but the main question remains- Can Bangladesh cross the finish line? Anyway, six runs come off Jofra Archer's over.

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED! Shakib Al Hasan has played a fine innings under pressure to bring up his century. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,Bangladesh 176/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 98 , Mahmudullah 3)

    Anther tidy over from Rashid. Just four runs from it. Shakib is currently batting on 98, whereas Mahmudullah will look to support him from the other end.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    So, England have come back in the game with two quick wickets. Now it will be very tough for Bangladesh to go for the attack. Shakib is nearing his ton and Mahmudullah has just come in. Good time for England to bowl out Rashid.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,Bangladesh 172/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 96 , Mahmudullah 1)

    Mahmudullah has started his innings on a slow note, scoring just one run in seven balls. Plunkett concedes just a couple in this over, while Shakib inches towards his century.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,Bangladesh 170/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 95 , Mahmudullah 0)

    Bangladesh are slowly starting to lose rhythm in the game. With Mohammed Mithun dismissed for a duck, Shakib will have extra responsibility on his shoulders. Just one run and a wicket off Rashid's over.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Mohammad Mithun is clean bowled by Adil Rashid and has to make the long way back. Mithun c Bairstow b Adil Rashid 0(2)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,Bangladesh 169/3 ( Shakib Al Hasan 94 , )

    Just when Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan looked set to build on their momentum, Plunkett removed the former for 44 runs. The partnership had gone beyond 100, but now Bangladesh have suffered a huge blow.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Mushfiqur is dismissed for 44 as Jason Roy does no mistake to complete the catch. Rahim c Roy b Plunkett 44

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    The asking rate is more than 10 runs per over now. But this pair is keeping the Bangladesh hopes alive. However, slowly but surely the desperation is creeping in as both Shakib and Mushfiqur are looking to play their shots now. 

    Full Scorecard


  • FOUR! Shakib is into his nervous nineties now. He pulls a shorter one from Plunkett as the ball races towards the mid-wicket region. 

    Full Scorecard
England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score and Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh suffer a 106-run defeat to hosts England, with Shakib Al Hasan being the lone fighter with a century. Mushfiqur, too, put up his best efforts only to be dismissed for 44 runs. The duo, had in fact, put up a 106-run partnership for the third wicket.

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: England face Bangladesh in the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.

Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.

It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019

Tags : #Bangladesh cricket team #Cricket World Cup 2019 #England cricket team #England vs Bangladesh #Eoin Morgan #Hotstar #ICC Cricket World Cup #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #latest updates #Live score #Live streaming #Live Updates #Mashrafe Mortaza #Star Sports #When And Where To Watch #World Cup 2019 England

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
England 3 2 1 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


