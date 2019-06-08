FOUR! Shakib is into his nervous nineties now. He pulls a shorter one from Plunkett as the ball races towards the mid-wicket region.

The asking rate is more than 10 runs per over now. But this pair is keeping the Bangladesh hopes alive. However, slowly but surely the desperation is creeping in as both Shakib and Mushfiqur are looking to play their shots now.

WICKET! Mushfiqur is dismissed for 44 as Jason Roy does no mistake to complete the catch. Rahim c Roy b Plunkett 44

Just when Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan looked set to build on their momentum, Plunkett removed the former for 44 runs. The partnership had gone beyond 100, but now Bangladesh have suffered a huge blow.

WICKET! Mohammad Mithun is clean bowled by Adil Rashid and has to make the long way back. Mithun c Bairstow b Adil Rashid 0(2)

Bangladesh are slowly starting to lose rhythm in the game. With Mohammed Mithun dismissed for a duck, Shakib will have extra responsibility on his shoulders. Just one run and a wicket off Rashid's over.

Mahmudullah has started his innings on a slow note, scoring just one run in seven balls. Plunkett concedes just a couple in this over, while Shakib inches towards his century.

So, England have come back in the game with two quick wickets. Now it will be very tough for Bangladesh to go for the attack. Shakib is nearing his ton and Mahmudullah has just come in. Good time for England to bowl out Rashid.

Anther tidy over from Rashid. Just four runs from it. Shakib is currently batting on 98, whereas Mahmudullah will look to support him from the other end.

HUNDRED! Shakib Al Hasan has played a fine innings under pressure to bring up his century.

Shakib Al Hasan has notched up his first century in this World Cup. A fine innings under pressure, but the main question remains- Can Bangladesh cross the finish line? Anyway, six runs come off Jofra Archer's over.

An economical over from Rashid. Just one from it. Clearly, Bangladesh have a huge task in hand despite Shakib's century, and will need more boundaries.

Just two runs off Jofra's over, but his shorter-length deliveries seem to be very dangerous for Bangladesh.He delivers a bouncer to Shakib in the last ball of the over, and Shakib is forced to duck the ball.

SIX! Adil Rashid tosses this one to Mahmudullah and he lofts this one over mid-on. It was a fuller-length delivery from Rashid and the batsman took full advantage of it.

A high class knock by Shakib, He has looked like the most settled Bangladeshi batsman at the crease. Against the pace of Wood and Archer, he has been excellent with his backfoot play. Top run scorer of the tournament so far for a reason.

Adil Rashid is back to bowl after the drinks break. Shakib plays a powerful shot towards long-on, but Stokes is there to save three runs. Later, Mahmudullah whacks one over mid-on for six as Rashid is punished in the last ball of his spell.

Eight runs come off Jofra's over. He concedes a costly wide, going for five wides. Bangladesh bring up their 200 with Shakib and Mahmudullah still at the crease.

Shakib tries to play the scoop shot, but later decides to leave the ball. Ben Stokes begins his spell with a maiden, and now the required rate for Bangladesh has gone beyond 15 runs per over.

Shakib is showing no signs of giving up. Slams three boundaries in the over, with a total of 14 runs coming from it. Not a good over from Woakes.

WICKET! Stokes delivers a yorker as Shakib is clean bowled. Shakib tries to play another attacking shot as he stretches his hand, but he misses it and the ball hits the stumps.

Bangladesh's hopes of a comeback in this game have been dealt with a huge blow after Stokes removed Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib was eager to help his team in the run-chase, but a yorker from Stokes ended his stay at the crease as the ball hit the stumps. Mosaddek Hossain is the new man in. Seven runs from the over.

FOUR! Woakes delivers a slower delivery as Mosaddek Hossain smashes one over long-on. These are mostly nothing but consolation runs for Bangladesh.

Finally Shakib's resistance comes to an end. That was an excellent yorker by Stokes as the batsman hardly could do anything. Here, it will be important for England to finish this game as quickly as possible whereas Bangladesh would like to get close to the target. The margin of victory/defeat is important here.

Mosaddek Hossain smashes two back-to-back boundaries, but these shots might have come at a very delayed time for Bangladesh. 11 runs from Woakes' over, who remains wicketless.

A costly over for Stokes, including a wide. Mosaddek runs twice consecutively for two runs. Seven overs come from the over.

FOUR ! Mahmudullah begins the over on a positive note. He flicks this one through the leg-side off Wakes' delivery and the ball races past fine-leg.

Bangladesh are not giving up as Mosaddek and Mahmudullah hit one four each in the over. Woakes concedes 12 runs from the over, and England do not seem in a hurry to wrap up this innings.

WICKET! Stokes strikes once again. He delivers a shorter one, and Mosaddek pulls one and gifts to Archer at deep backward square. Mosaddek Hossain c Jofra Archer b Stokes 26(16)

Bangladesh have lost yet another wicket, as Stokes dismisses Mosaddek Hossain. A good over from Stokes, who concedes just three runs as England look to finish this match.

WICKET! There's a leading edge from Mahmudullah as Jonny Bairstow completes an easy catch off Mark Wood's delivery.

Formalities left in this game now. It will be a comprehensive victory for England. So, following that shocking defeat against Pakistan, their campaign is back on track it seems. For Bangladesh, this defeat should be like a lesson, especially for the bowling unit. They have to play Rubel in the coming matches and inject some pace in their one dimensional attack.

A struggling Mahmudullah finally fell to the hands of Jonny Bairstow as Mark Wood got his second wicket. Just four runs off Wood's over.

WICKET! Saifuddin is clean bowled by Stokes. A fuller-length delivery, and the bails come off as Saifuddin misses the shot.

Bangladesh continue to collapse like nine pins. Saifuddin is the latest to depart, with Stokes getting his third wicket. Just three runs from it as Mortaza makes his way to the middle.

FOUR! A shorter ball from Wood and Mehidy Hasan goes for the pull towards fine leg. Bangladesh getting some consolation here

FOUR! Wood bowls a fuller one this time and is punished as Mehidy slams this one over the bowlers head and down the ground for four.

Mehidy Hasan hits two fours, which has no importance but only a consolation in this match. Wood concedes a dozen of runs from his eighth over.

Stokes continues his excellent spell. Concedes just three runs from this over as he bowls a few fullish deliveries.

WICKET! Edged and caught by Bairstow as Mehidy Hasan departs. Jofra Archer continues to do what he does best! Mustafizur c Bairstow b Jofra Archer 0(3)

WICKET! It's all over for Bangladesh as Mustafizur departs for a duck. Jofra Archer finishes with three wickets, and so does Stokes.

Bangladesh suffer a 106-run defeat to hosts England, with Shakib Al Hasan being the lone fighter with a century. Mushfiqur, too, put up his best efforts only to be dismissed for 44 runs. The duo, had in fact, put up a 106-run partnership for the third wicket.

Jason Roy is the Man of the Match for his top knock of 153 runs.

Most catches in an ODI by non-designated WKs: 4 - JONNY BAIRSTOW v Bangladesh, Cardiff, 2019* 3 - Shimron Hetmyer v UAE, Harare, 2018 2 - Tillkaratne Dilshan v Bangladesh, Karachi, 2008

Jason Roy: We wanted to give ourselves the best chance possible. We have been doing pretty well together over the last few years. We have put in an all-round performance and corrected our mistakes.

Most Man of the Match awards for England since Jason Roy's ODI debut:

Eoin Morgan: I think there were more positives from this game. We took a lot of positives from the Pakistan game too. We were outstanding with the bat today. The openers laid the foundation as Roy was intimidating upfront. Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett all contributed. I think majority of the teams will open with spin against us. But we are ready for everything. No serious concern with Jos Buttler right now.

386 is too much to as for. Credit goes to England. We knew could come back in the game if we got Roy out. Because once Roy settles in, it is difficult to dismiss him. Shakib is batting well for us at number three. He is bowling well, too. Hopefully we weill step up in the remaining six matches. The pitch was under cover for one and a half days, so it was a straight decision to bowl first.

While New Zealand are playing Afghanistan in tonight's second contest currently, Virat Kohli's India will face Australia in what is expected to be a cracking contest. Until then, it's goodbye!

That's about it from this match. England claim their second win to get back to the top-four in the points table, whereas Bangladesh slip to eighth following the loss.

Yesterday, Cardiff had a lot of rain. The pitch was mostly under cover. Today, the forecast is better. However, there will be some underneath moisture on the surface, which will help the fast bowlers. Bangladesh have to play Rubel here. On conditions like these, his pace can make a difference.

Toss: Mashrafe Mortaza wins toss and Bangladesh opt to field first against England

FIFTY! Bairstow nudges towards mid-wicket for a double as he completes his half-century in 48 balls

Bangladesh finally get a wicket as skipper Mortaza strikes to remove Bairstow. The batsman wanted to play on the leg but the leading edge flew to cover as Hasan took a brilliant catch diving.

HUNDRED! FOUR! Roy completes his century with a boundary through deep square leg. Good comeback by the lad after the failure against Pakistan

Slower delivery does the trick for Saifuddin. The pacer went with the deceptive off-cutter as Root who was early into the shot chopped it onto his own stumps.

Bangladesh would be relived to watch the back of Roy. He was on carnage. Slammed three consecutive sixes and was planning for fourth one. Came out of his crease but miscued the shot as the fielder at covers took the catch

FIFTY! England's hero Jos Buttler completes his half-century. Joint fastest of this edition as Buttler reaches to the landmark in 33 balls.

Buttler departs for 64 and Bangladesh would be ecstatic. Was looking to go for another six over deep square leg but a running Soumya Sarkar did well to grab the catch.

This time the catch has been taken. The ball was dipping on Morgan as he went for a lofted shot towards the long on but miscued his shot as Soumya ran forward to take a brilliant catch.

Stokes took a step back aiming for a big shot but the short ball got big on him as he skied his shot in the air for Mortaza to take the catch at point. The catch was taken after couple of fumbles.

The misery is over for Bangladesh. After Jason Roy's ton, Jos Buttler's fifty, Liam Plunkett's 27 off nine balls has helped England to post 386/6 in 50 overs.

WICKET! Soumya Sarkar is clean bowled by Jofra Archer. He delivers a 143kph delivery, and Bangladesh lose their first wicket early. Sarkar b Jofra Archer 2

WICKET! Mark Wood strikes in his first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover and that proves to be costly. T amim c Morgan b Mark Wood 19

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score and Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh suffer a 106-run defeat to hosts England, with Shakib Al Hasan being the lone fighter with a century. Mushfiqur, too, put up his best efforts only to be dismissed for 44 runs. The duo, had in fact, put up a 106-run partnership for the third wicket.

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: England face Bangladesh in the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.

Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.

It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

With AFP inputs

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here