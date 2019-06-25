Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

Highlights, England vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Finch, Behrendorff star in Australia's 64-run win

Date: Tuesday, 25 June, 2019 23:19 IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Match Ended

Australia beat England by 64 runs

Australia
285/7 OV : (50.0) RR.(5.7)
England
221/10 OV : (44.4) RR.(4.98)
Match Ended:

Australia beat England by 64 runs

Man Of the Match:

This over 44.4

  • 4
  • 4
  • 0
  • 0(W)

batsman

Mark Wood

  • 1 (2)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Jason Behrendorff

  • 44 (10)
  • M X 0
  • W X 5

Mitchell Starc

  • 43 (8.4)
  • M X 1
  • W X 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket

10 ( 1.1 ) R/R: 8.57

Adil Rashid 8(5)

Mark Wood 1(2)

221/10 (44.4 over)

Adil Rashid 25 (20) SR: S.R (125.00)

c Marcus Stoinis b Mitchell Starc

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 32 Match Result Australia beat England by 64 runs

Highlights, England vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Finch, Behrendorff star in Australia's 64-run win

Highlights

22:59 (IST)

Australia emerge victorious at Lord's against the home side and the defending champions secure a spot in the last four of the tournament. England, on the other hand, will head back to the drawing board, before they face the high-flying Indian side on Saturday, which is almost a must-win for them. Another big game lined up tomorrowwith New Zealand taking on Pakistan. Our blog will be up from 1:30 pm onwards. Until then, it is a goodbye from us.

Full Scorecard
22:56 (IST)

Aaron Finch , Australia skipper:  Very happy. We have played some good cricket so far. England are a standout side. They can take you apart with the ball and bat. Stokes can be brutal at times. Behrendorff bowled beautifully. Nathan Lyon, too, was brilliant. Did not get the rewards but was outstanding. Warner is playing very nicely. He was close to his best today. 

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)

Here is England captain, Eoin Morgan: A lot of today, we were outplayed. Thought we bowled well upfront. Australia played and missed a lot initially but built a good partnership, and us losing early wickets at the start wasn't ideal.Finch played really well, capitalized on the start he got. The wicket was soft when we started, batting would have been a horrific decision. They dominated until the 25th but to restrict them to 280 was a good effort. For a long time it looked like they'd get 330. But to be 20 for 3 pegged us bad considerably. Given the circumstances it's not hugely disappointed, our fate is in our own hands. Everything we need to turn around is quite simple, the basics have let us down, and hopefully we will improve on them moving forward.

Full Scorecard
22:45 (IST)

It was all about the opening bowling today. England's bowlers were all over Australia, but couldn't take a wicket. Finch and Warner then prospered. Australia's bowlers on the other hand took early wickets and almost derailed the chase from the start. Australia march on. They have New Zealand next on Saturday night in London. 

Geoff Lemon, Cricket Journalist at Lords
22:45 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:45 (IST)

It's hard to believe that England's campaign has imploded like this. They were cruising coming into this tournament. Now Australia go top of the table, though New Zealand could take that spot back with a win over Pakistan tomorrow. If New Zealand lose, Pakistan will stay well on track as a team that could knock England out of the finals. Who would have thought. 

Geoff Lemon, Cricket Journalist at Lords
22:45 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:43 (IST)

The pre-tournament favourites and hosts find themselves in more than a spot of bother with them requiring one win out of the two remaining games with three teams breathing down their necks. It doesn't help their cause that their opponents both – India and New Zealand – are yet to be defeated in this tournament.

Full Scorecard
22:42 (IST)

Aaron Finch, Man of the Match: Did not play too badly. It's nice to get a hundred in a win. Woakes bowled one hell of a spell. Contributing to the team is more important. To set up a reasonable partnership with Davey (Warner) was nice.

Full Scorecard
22:35 (IST)

Stats Corner

Australia's last four matches against England in ICC ODI World Cups:

Won, Lord's, 2019*
Won, Melbourne, 2015
Won, North Sound, 2007
Won, Port Elizabeth, 2003

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:35 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:33 (IST)

Australia win by 64 runs! 

At the halfway stage of the game, it looked Australia didn't have enough on the board, but eversince the second ball of the chase by Jason Behrendorff that cannoned into James Vince's middle stump, it was all Australia. Behrendorff with a five-wicket haul, Mitchell Starc claimed four and dismantled England. Ben Stokes gave a brief hope but Starc doused it with an absolute jaffa. England now in real danger of falling behind in the race of semi-final

ALL OUT! Adil Rashid becomes the last wicket to fall. Starc pitches this full on the off stump, he once again tries to dig the delivery to carve it away on the off side. It is a little too full this time around and he is unable to get the desired elevation. He lofts it to man at extra cover and that's that. 
 

Adil Rashid c Stoinis b Starc 25(20)

Full Scorecard
22:32 (IST)

FOUR! That's a good shot! Full ball outside off and Rashid opens the face of the bat and lifts it over cover, the ball skims away from the boundary rider. Consecutive fours.

Full Scorecard
22:31 (IST)

FOUR! Short ball from Starc, Rashid looks to pull, gets a top edge that flies over the wicket-keeper for a fortitutous boundary. Starc affords a smile.

Full Scorecard
22:31 (IST)

Stats Corner

Australian bowlers with a five-wicket haul against England in ICC ODI World Cups:

Gary Gilmour, Leeds, 1975
Andy Bichel, Port Elizabeth, 2003
Mitchell Marsh, MCG, 2015
Jason Behrendorff, Lord's, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:31 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:29 (IST)

After 44 overs,England 213/9 ( Adil Rashid 17 , Mark Wood 1)

Jofra Archer doesn't hang around long enough, becoming the fifth wicket of Jason Behrendorff, who caps off a sensational day at work with a three-run over. He ends with superb figures of 10-0-44-5. Mark Wood is the last man in for England.

Full Scorecard
22:29 (IST)

OUT! Five-wicket haul for Jason Behrendorff! What a day he is having at the Home of Cricket. He waves the white ball to the crowds. Archer does manage to get bat on ball and he even connects it decently too, but straight to the man at long off. Australia need one more.

Jofra Archer c Warner b Behrendorff 1(4)

Full Scorecard
22:27 (IST)

After 43 overs,England 210/8 ( Adil Rashid 16 , Jofra Archer 1)

Another fantastic over from Mitchell Starc, he goes round the stumps to Rashid, who misses out on those low full, that go past his off stump a couple times. Starc was aiming for that perfect yorker, he doesn't get it but neither does he concede too many runs. Only three from it.

Full Scorecard
22:24 (IST)

After 42 overs,England 207/8 ( Adil Rashid 14 , Jofra Archer 0)

Another over, another wicket for Behrendorff and Australia. He is closing on a five-wicket haul and Australia marching towards a win. Rashid gets the boundary after Woakes is caught by the teamwork of Maxwell and Finch in the deep. England need 79 off 48 balls with two wickets in hand.

Full Scorecard
22:22 (IST)

FOUR! Behrendorff slips one down leg, that is picked up by Rashid sending the ball past fine leg fielder for a boundary.

Full Scorecard
22:21 (IST)

OUT! Another one! It was the slower delivery from Behrendorff, that was right in the slot as well, Woakes sits on his knee and slogs it to deep mid wicket, where Maxwell, right at the edge of the ropes, takes the catch, but as he fears that he is losing his balance he relays it to Aaron Finch, who is circling in the vicinity. Finch takes the catch, but it was Maxwell's calm under pressure that created the chance. Fourth wicket for Behrendorff, England lose their eighth.
 

 Woakes c Finch b Behrendorff 26(34)

Full Scorecard
22:18 (IST)

After 41 overs,England 200/7 ( Chris Woakes 25 , Adil Rashid 8)

Round of polite applause ring around the Lord's as England's 200 comes up but the end is perhaps inevitable. Rashid does smash a six down the ground but if he is able to hit at least five of those in next three overs, England might start believing. Also, the possibility of that happening is lower than India missing out to reach the semi-finals. Lyon's over costs nine runs.

Full Scorecard
22:16 (IST)

SIX! Adil Rashid with the charge down the pitch and connects it well. Dispatches the ball over long on fielder for a maximum.

Full Scorecard
22:14 (IST)

After 40 overs,England 191/7 ( Chris Woakes 23 , Adil Rashid 1)

Behrendorff comes into the attack and snuffs out the wicket of Moeen Ali, England's slide continues. He struck a boundary before he edged it to Carey. England fans are devastated and have a good reason to be. Adil Rashid walks in at number 9.

Full Scorecard
22:11 (IST)

OUT! Edged and taken! Mo Ali needs to start walking to the pavilion, Jason Behrendorff with a top notch delivery, pitched it right in the corridor of uncertainty. Hint of away movement after pitching and all Moeen can do is nick it to Carey

 Moeen Ali c Carey b Behrendorff 6(9)

Full Scorecard
22:07 (IST)

After 39 overs,England 184/6 ( Chris Woakes 21 , Moeen Ali 2)

Mitchell Starc runs in to bowl his seventh over. He continues to clock close to 145 kmph. Woakes is able to take a single of the second ball, which is the only run that came from the over. England need 102 runs off 66 balls.

Full Scorecard
22:06 (IST)

After 38 overs,England 183/6 ( Chris Woakes 20 , Moeen Ali 2)
 

Mooen Ali comes out to bat at number eight. England need a miracle and a half now to get back into this game. For now they have to be settled with six runs from Cummins' over.

Full Scorecard
22:01 (IST)

After 37 overs,England 178/6 ( Chris Woakes 18 , Moeen Ali 0)

Starc is called back into the attack. He has five overs remaining and will bowl five off the 14 oversremaining.The 50-run stand comes up for Stokes and Woakes, they do provide an outside chance for England but still it is tall task to overcome. This is it! Here's where things start to get interesting. 

Starc has all but won the game for Australia with a screeching yorker to dismiss Ben Stokes.

Full Scorecard
22:01 (IST)

While Finch and Warner have been duelling it out for the top of the World Cup runs list, Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer are doing the same for wickets. Archer went to the top of the pile in the first innings, with his 1-56 taking him to 16. But Starc has blown past him in the second innings, with 3-31 taking him to 18. 

Geoff Lemon, Cricket Journalist at Lords
22:01 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:01 (IST)

Highest individual scores for England against Australia in an ODI World Cup match:

104 - Kevin Pietersen, North Sound, 2007
98* - James Taylor, Melbourne, 2015
89 - Ben Stokes, Lord’s, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:01 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:00 (IST)

OUT! BEN STOKES GONE! Mitchell Starc, you beauty! Straight and full, hits the base of the off stump and that's perhaps the game for Australia. Hint of late inswing and that does the trick. Stokes is crestfallen, he drops his bat on the floor and kicks it in disgust.

 Stokes b Starc 89(115)

Full Scorecard
21:58 (IST)

After 36 overs,England 173/5 ( Ben Stokes 88 , Chris Woakes 15)

Three fours in the over! Cummins has just had a nightmare over after conceding an unlucky 13 runs courtesy two fours from Stokes and one from Woakes. This must have eased England's pressure.

Full Scorecard
21:56 (IST)

FOUR! Woakes joins the party as he picks the length early and drives it towards the mid wicket region. These two are on fire, and look unstoppable. 

Full Scorecard
21:54 (IST)

FOUR! Stokes is hitting boundaries all ovcer the ground, and slams this one through the covers. Plays this down the ground and takes  advantage of the length ball. 

Full Scorecard
21:52 (IST)

FOUR! Stokes slams this through the point region, beats the fielder at sweeper cover. Stokes is in full form here and seems like he is not giving up. 

Full Scorecard
21:49 (IST)

After 35 overs,England 160/5 ( Ben Stokes 79 , Chris Woakes 11)

Lyon continues. Concedes just four runs off the over, as Woakes and Stokes score runs in singles this over. A much-needed over for Australia.

Full Scorecard
21:47 (IST)

After 34 overs,England 156/5 ( Ben Stokes 77 , Chris Woakes 9)

Two fours in the over has given confidence back to the English duo of Stokes and Woakes. Nine runs off Cummins' over as the hosts fight on.

Full Scorecard
21:45 (IST)

FOUR! Stokes takes full advantage of Cummins' short ball and slams a boundary to the gap between mid-wicket and mid-on. 

Full Scorecard
21:43 (IST)

FOUR! Cummins delivers an over-pitched delivery as Woakes clips this beautifully wide of mid on. A well-timed and placed shot from the all-rounder.  

Full Scorecard
21:41 (IST)

There's a revealing statistic in itself – Ben Stokes just hit the first six of the innings, and it took until the 31st over. He followed it up with the second in quick time. But this is a team that hit 25 sixes against Afghanistan only a few days ago. They haven't been game to play their own aggressive style, and now they're trying to find a way to win with circumspection.

Geoff Lemon, Cricket Journalist at Lords
21:41 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:40 (IST)

After 33 overs,England 147/5 ( Ben Stokes 73 , Chris Woakes 4)

Just two runs off Lyon's excellent over. Stokes tries to play the reverse sweep in the last ball of the over, but finds Warner at short third man who puts up a diving effort to save important runs.

Full Scorecard
21:37 (IST)

After 32 overs,England 145/5 ( Ben Stokes 72 , Chris Woakes 3)

Stoinis delivers a much-needed over after drinks following the 'Stoke-storm' in the previous over. Just four runs off it, all coming in the form of singles.

Full Scorecard
21:34 (IST)

After 31 overs,England 141/5 ( Ben Stokes 70 , Chris Woakes 1)

An expensive over from Maxwell, courtesy two back to back sixes from Stokes. He slams the first high over square boundary, while he plays the slog sweep for the next maximum. This is just the motivation England needed as the teams take a drinks break. 12 from Maxwell's over.

Full Scorecard
21:30 (IST)

SIX! Stokes plays the pull shot, slams this over square leg and that brings a huge cheer among the fans! 

Full Scorecard
21:29 (IST)

After 30 overs,England 129/5 ( Ben Stokes 58 , Chris Woakes 1)

Stokes goes for a quick single after a slight defensive shot, and Woakes could have been run-out had Smith got the direct hit spot on. Needless to say, Stokes gets an important lifeline. Just one from Stonis' over.

Full Scorecard
21:23 (IST)

After 29 overs,England 128/5 ( Ben Stokes 57 , Chris Woakes 1)

Glenn Maxwell is introduced to the attack, while Chris Woakes gets off the mark. But, with the pressure now back on England, the required rate is almost climbing up to eight runs an over. Just three from the over.

Full Scorecard
21:20 (IST)

After 28 overs,England 125/5 ( Ben Stokes 55 , Chris Woakes 0)

Just when everyone thought England were right back on track, Stoinis has provided the breakthrough for Australia at the right time. He removes Buttler courtesy a catch from Khawaja at deep square, and only three runs come from it. Chris Woakes joins Stokes in the middle.

Full Scorecard
21:16 (IST)

WICKET! Buttler is caught by Khawaja at deep backward square off Stonis delivery. A length ball from Stoinis, and Buttler flicks it behind square, only t realise his big mistake. Buttler c Khawaja b Stoinis 25(27)

Full Scorecard
21:14 (IST)

After 27 overs,England 123/4 ( Ben Stokes 53 , Jos Buttler (W) 25)

A good comeback over from Lyon. Four off it. Buttler picks up the extra-bounce and tries to go for a boundary, but Cummins puts a diving effort to save a couple of runs.

Full Scorecard
21:11 (IST)

After 26 overs,England 117/4 ( Ben Stokes 51 , Jos Buttler (W) 22)

England are finally getting back on track. Stokes has scored a well-deserved fifty, coming in a very tough time, whereas Buttler finishes the over with a boundary which goes towards the mid-on fence. Eight runs off Stoinis' over.

Full Scorecard
21:08 (IST)

FOUR! Buttler takes adavatage of the over-pitched delivery from Stoinis and the ball races towards mid-on. 

Full Scorecard
21:08 (IST)

Ben Stokes reaches his 50, and the rebuild continues. But there is so far to go. What England need from Jos Buttler is the kind of performance he produced against Australia last year in Manchester. Australia only made 205 that day, but they England 27 for 4, and then later 86 for 6. But Buttler was still there, and batted patiently and long to make 110 not out with the tail and guide his team home. It's a taller target today, but also not as bad a start. Buttler can smash the 50-ball hundreds, now he has to craft one under pressure.

Geoff Lemon, Cricket Journalist at Lords
21:08 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:07 (IST)

FIFTY! A well-deserved fifty for Stokes, who gets this one under real pressure. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Australia win by 64 runs!
At the halfway stage of the game, it looked Australia didn't have enough on the board, but eversince the second ball of the chase by Jason Behrendorff that cannoned into James Vince's middle stump, it was all Australia. Behrendorff with a five-wicket haul, Mitchell Starc claimed four and dismantled England. Ben Stokes gave a brief hope but Starc doused it with an absolute jaffa. England now in real danger of falling behind in the race of semi-final.

Are England just a bunch of "flat-track bullies"

That's the uncomfortable question facing Eoin Morgan's side as they look to get their World Cup campaign back on track against arch-rivals Australia.

Tuesday's match at Lord's was always going to be a showpiece occasion, but it has been given added spice by England's 20-run loss to Sri Lanka.

Faced with a relatively modest target of 233 on a tricky Headingley pitch, England slumped to 212 all out.

Despite their second defeat of the pool phase following an earlier loss to Pakistan, the tournament hosts remained in the top four and on course for a semi-final spot.

But England, bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining pool fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand
— teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992.

England's rise to the top of the one-day international rankings since their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup has been based on aggressive batting.

They have twice posted a world record score at this level in the intervening four years, including the current mark of 481-6 against Australia at Trent Bridge just over 12 months ago.

Doubts, however, persist about England's ability to bat in less than ideal conditions for shot-making.
Their problems were summed up against Sri Lanka when Moeen Ali marked his 100th ODI by hitting a six, only to try to repeat the shot next ball and hole out to leave England 170-6.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was unimpressed, writing in Britain's Daily Telegraph: "He (Moeen) was there to win the game but it was dumb cricket taking on the man at long off having just hit the ball for six."

Full team squads:

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason BehrendorffAlex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-NilePat CumminsUsman KhawajaNathan LyonShaun MarshGlenn MaxwellKane RichardsonSteve SmithMitchell StarcMarcus StoinisDavid WarnerAdam Zampa

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019

Tags : #Australia vs England #Australia World Cup matches #Cricket World Cup 2019 #England vs Australia #England World Cup Matches #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Live Tv #Livestreaming England vs Australia #World Cup 2019 Australia #World Cup 2019 England #World Cup Cricket

Also See