Live Updates
Highlights, England vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Finch, Behrendorff star in Australia's 64-run win
Date: Tuesday, 25 June, 2019 23:19 IST
Venue: Lord's, London
Match Ended
Australia beat England by 64 runs
This over 44.4
- 4
- 4
- 0
- 0(W)
batsman
- 1 (2)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 44 (10)
- M X 0
- W X 5
- 43 (8.4)
- M X 1
- W X 4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
10 ( 1.1 ) R/R: 8.57
Adil Rashid 8(5)
Mark Wood 1(2)
|
221/10 (44.4 over)
Adil Rashid 25 (20) SR: S.R (125.00)
c Marcus Stoinis b Mitchell Starc
Highlights
-
22:56 (IST)
Aaron Finch , Australia skipper: Very happy. We have played some good cricket so far. England are a standout side. They can take you apart with the ball and bat. Stokes can be brutal at times. Behrendorff bowled beautifully. Nathan Lyon, too, was brilliant. Did not get the rewards but was outstanding. Warner is playing very nicely. He was close to his best today.
-
22:42 (IST)
Aaron Finch, Man of the Match: Did not play too badly. It's nice to get a hundred in a win. Woakes bowled one hell of a spell. Contributing to the team is more important. To set up a reasonable partnership with Davey (Warner) was nice.
-
22:33 (IST)
Australia win by 64 runs!
At the halfway stage of the game, it looked Australia didn't have enough on the board, but eversince the second ball of the chase by Jason Behrendorff that cannoned into James Vince's middle stump, it was all Australia. Behrendorff with a five-wicket haul, Mitchell Starc claimed four and dismantled England. Ben Stokes gave a brief hope but Starc doused it with an absolute jaffa. England now in real danger of falling behind in the race of semi-final
ALL OUT! Adil Rashid becomes the last wicket to fall. Starc pitches this full on the off stump, he once again tries to dig the delivery to carve it away on the off side. It is a little too full this time around and he is unable to get the desired elevation. He lofts it to man at extra cover and that's that.
Adil Rashid c Stoinis b Starc 25(20)
-
22:29 (IST)
OUT! Five-wicket haul for Jason Behrendorff! What a day he is having at the Home of Cricket. He waves the white ball to the crowds. Archer does manage to get bat on ball and he even connects it decently too, but straight to the man at long off. Australia need one more.
Jofra Archer c Warner b Behrendorff 1(4)
-
22:21 (IST)
OUT! Another one! It was the slower delivery from Behrendorff, that was right in the slot as well, Woakes sits on his knee and slogs it to deep mid wicket, where Maxwell, right at the edge of the ropes, takes the catch, but as he fears that he is losing his balance he relays it to Aaron Finch, who is circling in the vicinity. Finch takes the catch, but it was Maxwell's calm under pressure that created the chance. Fourth wicket for Behrendorff, England lose their eighth.
Woakes c Finch b Behrendorff 26(34)
-
22:11 (IST)
OUT! Edged and taken! Mo Ali needs to start walking to the pavilion, Jason Behrendorff with a top notch delivery, pitched it right in the corridor of uncertainty. Hint of away movement after pitching and all Moeen can do is nick it to Carey
Moeen Ali c Carey b Behrendorff 6(9)
-
22:00 (IST)
OUT! BEN STOKES GONE! Mitchell Starc, you beauty! Straight and full, hits the base of the off stump and that's perhaps the game for Australia. Hint of late inswing and that does the trick. Stokes is crestfallen, he drops his bat on the floor and kicks it in disgust.
Stokes b Starc 89(115)
-
21:16 (IST)
WICKET! Buttler is caught by Khawaja at deep backward square off Stonis delivery. A length ball from Stoinis, and Buttler flicks it behind square, only t realise his big mistake. Buttler c Khawaja b Stoinis 25(27)
-
21:07 (IST)
FIFTY! A well-deserved fifty for Stokes, who gets this one under real pressure.
-
20:14 (IST)
WICKET! A loose shot from Bairstow and there's the top-edge once again and lofts this one towards Cummins at deep mid-wicket. Is the game over already for England? Bairstow c Pat Cummins b Behrendorff 27(39)
-
19:36 (IST)
WICKET! Morgan has to pay for his mistimed shot as he pulls this one towards Cummins at fine-leg, who takes a comfortable catch. Morgan c Pat Cummins b Starc 4(7)
-
19:25 (IST)
WICKET! Starc delivers the in-swinger again, and Root is stuck lbw. England are already under pressure. Root lbw b Starc 8(9)
-
19:08 (IST)
WICKET! Behrendorff strikes and how! Vince has to depart for a duck after Behrendorff's in-swinger gets Australia the very early breakthrough. James Vince b Behrendorff 0
-
19:06 (IST)
Welcome back. James Vince and Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for England in the run-chase of 286. Behrendorff to open Australia's bowling
-
18:36 (IST)
FOUR! Carey finishes the innings with a little flourish. He backs away, creates some room and slaps a short of a length delivery with a flat bat through covers, the sweeper cover fielder can only escort the ball to the ropes, helping Australia end their innings on 285 for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs.
-
18:22 (IST)
GONE
Cummins becomes the latest batsman to fall. Length ball, outside off from Woakes, Cummins aims to drive the half-volley through covers, ends up edging it to Buttler, the ball just seemed to be dying on the keeper, but he is done well to bend forward and take a clean grab. More trouble for Australia. Woakes bagds his second wicket.
Pat Cummins c Buttler b Woakes 1(4)
-
18:14 (IST)
OUT!
It was on the cards! The boundaries weren't coming at the pace at which Australia would have liked and the pressure forces Smith to play the big shot. He aims to go down the ground but doesn't get hold off it. Ends up giving a simple catch to Archer at long on, who has to run in few yards to gobble it. Big wicket for England. Smith is livid with himself, very very frustrated. He wanted to hit this wide of the fielder, didn't quite get it.
Smith c Jofra Archer b Woakes 38(34)
-
17:57 (IST)
OUT!
That's a horrible mix up between Smith and Stoinis. Oh dear, it gets worse when you look at the replays. They end up on the same end. Smith drives it to covers and compeletes the first run quickly. However, Stoinis, who is running towards the danger end for the second run comes hurtling down the pitch. Smith doesn't run as he is watching the ball. Bairstow throws it to the non-striker's end where both the batsmen are and Rashid has ample of time to relay the ball to Buttler to complete the run out.
Stoinis run out (Bairstow/Adil Rashid/Buttler) 8(15)
-
17:44 (IST)
OUT!
What have you done, Glenn Maxwell! Short delivery outside off and Maxwell didn't know whether to ramp the delivery or run it down to third man, he eventually chooses the latter, but he is a second too late, edging to Butter for a simple catch. Mark Wood takes his first wicket of the day. Maxwell has once again thrown it away after couple of boundaries.
Maxwell c Buttler b Mark Wood 12(8)
-
17:29 (IST)
OUT! Right then, Finch holes out first ball after completing his century. It is short ball from Archer, that hurries on Finch, who goes for the pull, gets the top edge and Chris Woakes at fine leg, who gifted him his 100th run, pouches it. He walks off to a standing ovation.
Finch c Woakes b Jofra Archer 100(116)
-
17:27 (IST)
CENTURY! Finch has his arms aloft as he brings up his second ton of this World Cup. Might not have been the quickest but he has still been splendid. A world cup century at Lord's against England must make him really proud. A misfield at fine leg presents him with a chance for a second run and he hares back for it.
-
17:11 (IST)
CLEANED UP
Ben Stokes pitches it slight up on middle and leg stump, hint of movement into Khawaja, who was looking to play one of elegant whips through mid wicket. He misses it and the ball cannons into middle stump. Stokes is pumped with the wicket.
Khawaja b Stokes 23(29)
-
16:38 (IST)
OUT
That's the breakthrough England were looking for. Mo Ali is the man for England. Warner was opening his body, lining up to thrash it through the offside, but the delivery just seems to stick into the ground that pops up from the surface and Warner is only able to slice it in the air on the offside, unable to keep it down, Joe Root runs from point to covers point to complete the catch.
Warner c Root b Moeen Ali 53(61)
-
16:30 (IST)
FIFTY! David Warner's chance to raise his bat. He extends his superb run with the bat. Pushes for a single down the ground for a single to bring up his half-century.
-
16:26 (IST)
FIFTY! Aaron Finch lifts the ball towards mid wicket for two as he notches another half-century.
-
14:34 (IST)
England win the toss and captain Eoin Morgan says, "We will have a bowl". The hosts are playing the same team
Australia emerge victorious at Lord's against the home side and the defending champions secure a spot in the last four of the tournament. England, on the other hand, will head back to the drawing board, before they face the high-flying Indian side on Saturday, which is almost a must-win for them. Another big game lined up tomorrowwith New Zealand taking on Pakistan. Our blog will be up from 1:30 pm onwards. Until then, it is a goodbye from us.
Here is England captain, Eoin Morgan: A lot of today, we were outplayed. Thought we bowled well upfront. Australia played and missed a lot initially but built a good partnership, and us losing early wickets at the start wasn't ideal.Finch played really well, capitalized on the start he got. The wicket was soft when we started, batting would have been a horrific decision. They dominated until the 25th but to restrict them to 280 was a good effort. For a long time it looked like they'd get 330. But to be 20 for 3 pegged us bad considerably. Given the circumstances it's not hugely disappointed, our fate is in our own hands. Everything we need to turn around is quite simple, the basics have let us down, and hopefully we will improve on them moving forward.
It was all about the opening bowling today. England's bowlers were all over Australia, but couldn't take a wicket. Finch and Warner then prospered. Australia's bowlers on the other hand took early wickets and almost derailed the chase from the start. Australia march on. They have New Zealand next on Saturday night in London.
It's hard to believe that England's campaign has imploded like this. They were cruising coming into this tournament. Now Australia go top of the table, though New Zealand could take that spot back with a win over Pakistan tomorrow. If New Zealand lose, Pakistan will stay well on track as a team that could knock England out of the finals. Who would have thought.
The pre-tournament favourites and hosts find themselves in more than a spot of bother with them requiring one win out of the two remaining games with three teams breathing down their necks. It doesn't help their cause that their opponents both – India and New Zealand – are yet to be defeated in this tournament.
22:35 (IST)
Stats Corner
ALL OUT! Adil Rashid becomes the last wicket to fall. Starc pitches this full on the off stump, he once again tries to dig the delivery to carve it away on the off side. It is a little too full this time around and he is unable to get the desired elevation. He lofts it to man at extra cover and that's that.
FOUR! That's a good shot! Full ball outside off and Rashid opens the face of the bat and lifts it over cover, the ball skims away from the boundary rider. Consecutive fours.
FOUR! Short ball from Starc, Rashid looks to pull, gets a top edge that flies over the wicket-keeper for a fortitutous boundary. Starc affords a smile.
22:31 (IST)
Stats Corner
After 44 overs,England 213/9 ( Adil Rashid 17 , Mark Wood 1)
Jofra Archer doesn't hang around long enough, becoming the fifth wicket of Jason Behrendorff, who caps off a sensational day at work with a three-run over. He ends with superb figures of 10-0-44-5. Mark Wood is the last man in for England.
OUT! Five-wicket haul for Jason Behrendorff! What a day he is having at the Home of Cricket. He waves the white ball to the crowds. Archer does manage to get bat on ball and he even connects it decently too, but straight to the man at long off. Australia need one more.
Jofra Archer c Warner b Behrendorff 1(4)
After 43 overs,England 210/8 ( Adil Rashid 16 , Jofra Archer 1)
Another fantastic over from Mitchell Starc, he goes round the stumps to Rashid, who misses out on those low full, that go past his off stump a couple times. Starc was aiming for that perfect yorker, he doesn't get it but neither does he concede too many runs. Only three from it.
After 42 overs,England 207/8 ( Adil Rashid 14 , Jofra Archer 0)
Another over, another wicket for Behrendorff and Australia. He is closing on a five-wicket haul and Australia marching towards a win. Rashid gets the boundary after Woakes is caught by the teamwork of Maxwell and Finch in the deep. England need 79 off 48 balls with two wickets in hand.
FOUR! Behrendorff slips one down leg, that is picked up by Rashid sending the ball past fine leg fielder for a boundary.
OUT! Another one! It was the slower delivery from Behrendorff, that was right in the slot as well, Woakes sits on his knee and slogs it to deep mid wicket, where Maxwell, right at the edge of the ropes, takes the catch, but as he fears that he is losing his balance he relays it to Aaron Finch, who is circling in the vicinity. Finch takes the catch, but it was Maxwell's calm under pressure that created the chance. Fourth wicket for Behrendorff, England lose their eighth.
Woakes c Finch b Behrendorff 26(34)
After 41 overs,England 200/7 ( Chris Woakes 25 , Adil Rashid 8)
Round of polite applause ring around the Lord's as England's 200 comes up but the end is perhaps inevitable. Rashid does smash a six down the ground but if he is able to hit at least five of those in next three overs, England might start believing. Also, the possibility of that happening is lower than India missing out to reach the semi-finals. Lyon's over costs nine runs.
SIX! Adil Rashid with the charge down the pitch and connects it well. Dispatches the ball over long on fielder for a maximum.
After 40 overs,England 191/7 ( Chris Woakes 23 , Adil Rashid 1)
Behrendorff comes into the attack and snuffs out the wicket of Moeen Ali, England's slide continues. He struck a boundary before he edged it to Carey. England fans are devastated and have a good reason to be. Adil Rashid walks in at number 9.
OUT! Edged and taken! Mo Ali needs to start walking to the pavilion, Jason Behrendorff with a top notch delivery, pitched it right in the corridor of uncertainty. Hint of away movement after pitching and all Moeen can do is nick it to Carey
Moeen Ali c Carey b Behrendorff 6(9)
After 39 overs,England 184/6 ( Chris Woakes 21 , Moeen Ali 2)
Mitchell Starc runs in to bowl his seventh over. He continues to clock close to 145 kmph. Woakes is able to take a single of the second ball, which is the only run that came from the over. England need 102 runs off 66 balls.
After 38 overs,England 183/6 ( Chris Woakes 20 , Moeen Ali 2)
Mooen Ali comes out to bat at number eight. England need a miracle and a half now to get back into this game. For now they have to be settled with six runs from Cummins' over.
After 37 overs,England 178/6 ( Chris Woakes 18 , Moeen Ali 0)
Starc is called back into the attack. He has five overs remaining and will bowl five off the 14 oversremaining.The 50-run stand comes up for Stokes and Woakes, they do provide an outside chance for England but still it is tall task to overcome.
This is it! Here's where things start to get interesting.
Starc has all but won the game for Australia with a screeching yorker to dismiss Ben Stokes.
While Finch and Warner have been duelling it out for the top of the World Cup runs list, Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer are doing the same for wickets. Archer went to the top of the pile in the first innings, with his 1-56 taking him to 16. But Starc has blown past him in the second innings, with 3-31 taking him to 18.
OUT! BEN STOKES GONE! Mitchell Starc, you beauty! Straight and full, hits the base of the off stump and that's perhaps the game for Australia. Hint of late inswing and that does the trick. Stokes is crestfallen, he drops his bat on the floor and kicks it in disgust.
Stokes b Starc 89(115)
After 36 overs,England 173/5 ( Ben Stokes 88 , Chris Woakes 15)
Three fours in the over! Cummins has just had a nightmare over after conceding an unlucky 13 runs courtesy two fours from Stokes and one from Woakes. This must have eased England's pressure.
FOUR! Woakes joins the party as he picks the length early and drives it towards the mid wicket region. These two are on fire, and look unstoppable.
FOUR! Stokes is hitting boundaries all ovcer the ground, and slams this one through the covers. Plays this down the ground and takes advantage of the length ball.
FOUR! Stokes slams this through the point region, beats the fielder at sweeper cover. Stokes is in full form here and seems like he is not giving up.
After 35 overs,England 160/5 ( Ben Stokes 79 , Chris Woakes 11)
Lyon continues. Concedes just four runs off the over, as Woakes and Stokes score runs in singles this over. A much-needed over for Australia.
After 34 overs,England 156/5 ( Ben Stokes 77 , Chris Woakes 9)
Two fours in the over has given confidence back to the English duo of Stokes and Woakes. Nine runs off Cummins' over as the hosts fight on.
FOUR! Stokes takes full advantage of Cummins' short ball and slams a boundary to the gap between mid-wicket and mid-on.
FOUR! Cummins delivers an over-pitched delivery as Woakes clips this beautifully wide of mid on. A well-timed and placed shot from the all-rounder.
There's a revealing statistic in itself – Ben Stokes just hit the first six of the innings, and it took until the 31st over. He followed it up with the second in quick time. But this is a team that hit 25 sixes against Afghanistan only a few days ago. They haven't been game to play their own aggressive style, and now they're trying to find a way to win with circumspection.
After 33 overs,England 147/5 ( Ben Stokes 73 , Chris Woakes 4)
Just two runs off Lyon's excellent over. Stokes tries to play the reverse sweep in the last ball of the over, but finds Warner at short third man who puts up a diving effort to save important runs.
After 32 overs,England 145/5 ( Ben Stokes 72 , Chris Woakes 3)
Stoinis delivers a much-needed over after drinks following the 'Stoke-storm' in the previous over. Just four runs off it, all coming in the form of singles.
After 31 overs,England 141/5 ( Ben Stokes 70 , Chris Woakes 1)
An expensive over from Maxwell, courtesy two back to back sixes from Stokes. He slams the first high over square boundary, while he plays the slog sweep for the next maximum. This is just the motivation England needed as the teams take a drinks break. 12 from Maxwell's over.
SIX! Stokes plays the pull shot, slams this over square leg and that brings a huge cheer among the fans!
After 30 overs,England 129/5 ( Ben Stokes 58 , Chris Woakes 1)
Stokes goes for a quick single after a slight defensive shot, and Woakes could have been run-out had Smith got the direct hit spot on. Needless to say, Stokes gets an important lifeline. Just one from Stonis' over.
After 29 overs,England 128/5 ( Ben Stokes 57 , Chris Woakes 1)
Glenn Maxwell is introduced to the attack, while Chris Woakes gets off the mark. But, with the pressure now back on England, the required rate is almost climbing up to eight runs an over. Just three from the over.
After 28 overs,England 125/5 ( Ben Stokes 55 , Chris Woakes 0)
Just when everyone thought England were right back on track, Stoinis has provided the breakthrough for Australia at the right time. He removes Buttler courtesy a catch from Khawaja at deep square, and only three runs come from it. Chris Woakes joins Stokes in the middle.
WICKET! Buttler is caught by Khawaja at deep backward square off Stonis delivery. A length ball from Stoinis, and Buttler flicks it behind square, only t realise his big mistake. Buttler c Khawaja b Stoinis 25(27)
After 27 overs,England 123/4 ( Ben Stokes 53 , Jos Buttler (W) 25)
A good comeback over from Lyon. Four off it. Buttler picks up the extra-bounce and tries to go for a boundary, but Cummins puts a diving effort to save a couple of runs.
After 26 overs,England 117/4 ( Ben Stokes 51 , Jos Buttler (W) 22)
England are finally getting back on track. Stokes has scored a well-deserved fifty, coming in a very tough time, whereas Buttler finishes the over with a boundary which goes towards the mid-on fence. Eight runs off Stoinis' over.
FOUR! Buttler takes adavatage of the over-pitched delivery from Stoinis and the ball races towards mid-on.
Ben Stokes reaches his 50, and the rebuild continues. But there is so far to go. What England need from Jos Buttler is the kind of performance he produced against Australia last year in Manchester. Australia only made 205 that day, but they England 27 for 4, and then later 86 for 6. But Buttler was still there, and batted patiently and long to make 110 not out with the tail and guide his team home. It's a taller target today, but also not as bad a start. Buttler can smash the 50-ball hundreds, now he has to craft one under pressure.
England vs Australia LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Australia win by 64 runs!
Are England just a bunch of "flat-track bullies"
That's the uncomfortable question facing Eoin Morgan's side as they look to get their World Cup campaign back on track against arch-rivals Australia.
Tuesday's match at Lord's was always going to be a showpiece occasion, but it has been given added spice by England's 20-run loss to Sri Lanka.
Faced with a relatively modest target of 233 on a tricky Headingley pitch, England slumped to 212 all out.
Despite their second defeat of the pool phase following an earlier loss to Pakistan, the tournament hosts remained in the top four and on course for a semi-final spot.
But England, bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining pool fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand
— teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992.
England's rise to the top of the one-day international rankings since their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup has been based on aggressive batting.
They have twice posted a world record score at this level in the intervening four years, including the current mark of 481-6 against Australia at Trent Bridge just over 12 months ago.
Doubts, however, persist about England's ability to bat in less than ideal conditions for shot-making.
Their problems were summed up against Sri Lanka when Moeen Ali marked his 100th ODI by hitting a six, only to try to repeat the shot next ball and hole out to leave England 170-6.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was unimpressed, writing in Britain's Daily Telegraph: "He (Moeen) was there to win the game but it was dumb cricket taking on the man at long off having just hit the ball for six."
Full team squads:
England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
