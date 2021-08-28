Highlights, ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Hosts level series with innings and 76-run win

That's it from us here. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Do join us for the 4th Test which starts on 2nd September. Until then, goodbye and take care.
|India
|England
|78/10 (40.4 ov) - R/R 1.92
|432/10 (132.2 ov) - R/R 3.26
|278/10 (99.3 ov) - R/R 2.79
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jasprit Bumrah
|not out
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Craig Overton
|18.3
|6
|47
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 278/10 (99.3)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Jasprit Bumrah 0(0)
Mohammed Siraj 0(2)
|
Mohammed Siraj 0(2) S.R (0)
c Jonny Bairstow b Craig Overton
Root: It was a fantastic and clinical performance from our bowlers. The big lads set it up beautifully. It set the tone. When the chances came we were ruthless and took it. We know that we are capable of putting on performances like this, it's just that we have to be consistent. We controlled and hung in with the new ball, and we reaped the rewards. That's why he (Anderson) is GOAT of Test cricket, he just churns out these performances. He's very fit and sets an example for the other bowlers. He (Malan) played beautifully. The way he started his innings he looked cautious but once he got going, he was fluent like he'd been playing the last few years. His international experience came to the fore. As a batter you are expected to go out and score every time and I am happy I've managed to score a few. It's been a while since I got a hundred in my home ground. Got to keep working hard and give my best for the next match.
It's been fantastic to watch Ollie Robinson. He has been brilliant, and he's asked good questions of their defence. He's managed to move the ball throughout the innings, not just with the new ball.
Sam's a very talented player, he may not be at his absolute best, but he's someone who is going to do special things for England. Not worried about Sam at all, he's got great strength and character and he will get better sooner rather than later.
Ollie Robinson is the Player of the Match for his match figures of 7/81, including a five-for in the 2nd innings
Ollie Robinson: (Starring in a win) Very special. Something I had been dreaming about as a kid. I knew from being here (Headingley) before that I enjoyed bowling here. It’s very special for me to get a five-for in an England victory. To bowl with Jimmy is an absolute honour. To learn from him everyday, is something that has improved my game. Hopefully I can keep bowling with him. Nice to get him (Kohli), especially after he hit two fours in the over. It’s the same plan for Virat. Feel fine. Nice to have the break last week. Freshen up a bit and get the body recovered. Looking forward to the next.
Virat Kohli, India captain: (Reason for collapse) Basically down to scoreboard pressure. We knew we’re up against it when we were out for 80-odd and the opposition gets such a huge scoreboard. We got some good partnerships that helped us see the day through. England were outstanding today and troubled us as a batting group. (First innings collapse) Quite bizarre, it can happen in this country. The pitch was good to bat on. Pressure was relentless and it was quite difficult to deal with those spells where you weren’t getting enough runs. We saw the batting order crumble. (Regrets over toss?) Not at all. The pitch looked really good to bat on. When England batted, it was a different ball-game altogether. We were just not on the money in this game, and they thoroughly deserved to win this game. Basically, the top-order has to give enough for the lower middle order to step up as well. The second innings we did much better, so we can take positives from that. As a batting group, we need to stay close and connected. You don’t want to expose guys where every game they have to bail you out. (Plans for next game) We have to assess the surface we will play on. Forecast is something no one can predict. Our decision will be based on that. (Four seamers and one spinner) This template works. The pressure from the fourth seamer can always come in handy. You have to analyse that and take the best XI forward. We set the template in the first two games. England is a quality side and you expect them to bounce back. We will take a lot of pride in correcting a lot of those errors.
One of India's most disappointing defeats in recent times
Perhaps India’s most disappointing defeat in the last 4-5 years. Calls for deep introspection, change in tactics and some personnel methinks— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 28, 2021
Still some issues left to be addressed in the Indian batting lineup
The Rohit-Pujara and Pujara-Kohli partnerships for the 2nd & 3rd wickets added 181 for India. Other 18 partnerships combined added 175. #INDvENG— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) August 28, 2021
A brilliant come back from England. After the way they lost at Lord's it takes a lot of mental strength to bounce back and win by an innings at Headingley. It was brilliant bowling this morning from England. They snapped up 8 wickets inside the first session for 63 runs. It was quality fast bowling from Anderson, Robinson and then Overton. The second new ball did the trick for them.
Fast and furious stuff from the English bowlers this morning
All done in 102 minutes this morning. Outstanding from England's bowlers, less good by India's batsmen. Series tantalisingly poised at 1-1.— John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) August 28, 2021
OUT! That's it! England win!
Good length delivery on off, nips away. Siraj is squared up as he looks to defend but gets an outside edge to Baristow at second slip.
The England fielders celebrate as Siraj walks back.
OUT! The end is near! Overton sends back Jadeja! Beautiful delivery. Good length delivery on off, nips away after landing. Jadeja stays in the crease and looks to defend but is done in by the away movement. He ends up edging it to the keeper.
OUT! Robinson gets a five-for. What a spell this morning. Length delivery outside off, nips away. Ishant hangs his bat out and gets an outside edge to the keeper. India 257/8.
OUT! That's why Moeen was brought on. What a delivery. Flights it outside off, it spins back in sharply. Shami leans forward for a defense but the ball sneaks through the bat and pad and rattles the timber.
NOT OUT! Shami survives. Good review! Length delivery outside off, angling in and nips back in sharply. Shami looks to flick but misses. The umpire lifts the finger on the appeal. Shami opts for the review but replays show it was missing leg.
OUT! This is folding up quickly. Rishabh Pant walks back. Length delivery outside off, nips away. Pant comes forward and looks to push away from his body but gets an outside edge to the third slip fielder.
OUT! Anderson deserved a wicket this morning. And he has it. Rahane departs. India in trouble now. Length delivery outside off, straightens a tad after landing. Rahane comes half-forward and looks to defend, he's a bit tentative and gets outside edge to the keeper.
OUT! HUGE WICKET! Robinson gets his man. Kohli departs! It's on length outside off, nips away. Kohli pushes at it and gets an outside edge. Root at first slip takes a very good catch. Really good ball that.
FOUR! FIFTY for Kohli! It's full and swinging in, on middle and off, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket and it whizzes away.
NOT OUT! The bat has hit the pad. It's a full delivery outside off, Kohli comes forward for a drive but it whizzes past his outside edge, there is a noise as it passes the bat. They all go up in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Kohli was first leaving but then consults with Rahane and opts for a review. Replays show his bat had hit the pad. He survives.
OUT! Pujara doesn't get his century! Misjudges this one. it's full outside off, swinging in from Robinson. Pujara comes forward, looks to leave, sees the ball swinging in late and then pads it away. He's misjudged it as the ball swings in late and strikes on him on the pad. A huge LBW appeal is turned down. Root asks for a review and replays show it was hitting off. The England players are ecstatic. It's a huge wicket to start off the day.
Day 3 report: After two days of outright domination, England has finally encountered some resistance from India in the third Test at Headingley.
The English will have sniffed an outside chance of a three-day victory when they were bowled out for 432 about 15 minutes into the first session on Friday, taking a 354-run first-innings lead.
Joe Root's team had needed less than 41 overs to skittle the tourists for 78 inside two sessions on Day 1, but scoreboard pressure and gloomy overhead conditions were not enough to undermine India this time around.
Instead, England toiled in the field for 80 overs as India reached 215-2 by stumps, with Cheteshwar Pujara’s 91 not out leading knocks of 59 from Rohit Sharma and an unbeaten 45 from captain Virat Kohli.
With a lead of 139, England still has a huge advantage, though.
It took a spectacular, one-handed catch from Jonny Bairstow at second slip to get the home side on the board in India's innings, with KL Rahul (8) nicking Craig Overton’s final ball before lunch.
A wicketless afternoon session gave India a proper foothold, with England missing a chance to get the in-form Rohit lbw for 39 when Root was too late with a DRS review.
The unlucky bowler, Ollie Robinson, got his man in the second over after tea. That was as good as it got, with an unbroken third-wicket stand of 99 to follow.
England dragged India back into the field rather than declaring overnight on 423-8 but the tail didn't wag, with Overton trapped lbw by Mohammed Shami for 32 and Robinson bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 0.
That meant another chance for India’s chastened batting unit to redeem itself, with the floodlights on and the ball swinging nicely for James Anderson. But where the 39-year-old paceman wiped out the top order on Wednesday, now he was narrowly missing the edge or seeing nicks die in front of the slips.
Robinson thought he had Rahul when he went full at the stumps and won an lbw verdict, but England lost a review. Overton was next to try his luck, finding a hint of added lift, and it was the seamer who got things going.
A thick edge by Rahul appeared to be heading toward Root when Bairstow flung himself to his left, snapping up a one-handed take. With the ball safely grasped, he lay flat on his back in elation as the celebrations began.
From 34-1 at lunch, Rohit and Pujara added another 78 in the middle session as England’s energy sagged. Pujara, lacking in timing and confidence in recent months, was given a handful of cheap runs to get going and accepted every invitation.
A light aircraft flew by trailing a banner that read “Sack the ECB & Save Test Cricket” but England’s concerns extended no further than the partnership at hand. Anderson was looking less than 100% fit, Sam Curran served up too many half-volleys, and offspinner Moeen Ali was used reluctantly.
An unsuccessful lbw appeal from Robinson may well have ended Rohit’s stay but, after losing an earlier review, Root hesitated to challenge. He eventually made a tentative signal only to be told the 15-second window had closed. Almost inevitably, ball-tracking suggested it was out and head coach Chris Silverwood hung his head on the balcony.
With Anderson briefly off the field, it fell to Robinson to lift English spirits after tea, beating the bat again and finally getting an lbw shout to stick against Rohit.
Kohli’s arrival spurred Anderson back from his break but a two-over burst from him cost 20 runs, suggesting he was not quite at full tilt. Pujara and Kohli both scored fluently, the former recovering the snap in his wrists as he worked the ball around at will.
Bad light forced England to use spin from both ends in the closing stages, and it was Root who almost pulled out a wicket when he spun one through Kohli’s gate on 34. Somehow the ball cleared the stumps as it zipped between bat and pad, leaving England relying on the second new ball on the fourth morning.
India leads the five-match series 1-0.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third England-India Test match:
When will the third India vs England Test be played?
The third England vs India Test will be played from Wednesday, 25 August, 2021.
Where will the third India vs England Test be played?
The third Test between England and India will be played at Headingley in Leeds.
What time will the third India vs England Test begin?
The third Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.
How can I watch the India vs England Test match?
You can watch the third England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.
Squads
England: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.
India: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.
With inputs from AP
Here are the key moments from Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at Headingley
Anderson's masterclass was on full display in an awe-inspiring spell of 8-5-6-3 with the new ball as England bowled India out for 78 after Virat Kohli opted to bat in the first Test here on Wednesday.
India were bundled out for a meagre 78 in the first innings on the first day of the third Test against England. The visitors in reply posted a mammoth 423/8 as they rode on skipper Joe Root's stroke-filled 121, to take a 345-run lead when stumps were drawn on Day 2.