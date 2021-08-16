Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Lord's, London, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

364/10 (126.1 ov)

298/8 (109.3 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

391/10 (128.0 ov)

120/10 (51.5 ov)

India beat England by 151 runs

Live Blog
India England
364/10 (126.1 ov) - R/R 2.89 391/10 (128.0 ov) - R/R 3.05
298/8 (109.3 ov) - R/R 2.72 120/10 (51.5 ov) - R/R 2.32

Match Ended

India beat England by 151 runs

James Anderson - 0

Mark Wood - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mark Wood not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 15 3 33 3
Mohammed Siraj 10.5 3 32 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 120/10 (51.5)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Mark Wood 0(0)

James Anderson 0(3) S.R (0)

b Mohammed Siraj
Highlights, ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Full cricket score: Siraj picks four as India take series lead with 151-run win

Highlights, ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Full cricket score: Siraj picks four as India take series lead with 151-run win

23:41 (IST)

That brings us to the end of what turned out to be a fascinating passage of Test cricket, one that begin with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma batting brilliantly after being put in, Joe Root dishing out yet another masterclass, India looking almost down and out after losing Pant early on the fifth day with a less a shade over 150, and then going on to win from that position thanks to a lower order batting masterclass by Shami and Bumrah and the Indian pace unit, led by the efforts of a young man from Hyderabad playing his first match at the Home of Cricket, sharing the 20 wickets between themselves. Test cricket rarely gets any better.

We hope the two teams will maintain similar intensity for the remainder of the series with three games remaining. Remember, this series is following the same pattern so far as 2014 — a draw followed by an Indian victory at Lord’s. Kohli will hope to change the script this time with his team high on momentum after a 151-run demolishing. For now, it’s time for us to bid you all good night!

Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)

KL Rahul, Player of the Match: (When asked about name on Honours' Board) "I've been looking at it every morning to see if they've put it on permanently. They haven't - it's still a temporary piece of paper. To put on 360 on the board was really crucial, very happy. Been here for a couple of months now and been working really hard on our skills. Even in the first game at Trent Bridge the batsmen have shown a lot of discipline. That's what you expect with two competitive teams: great skills, and a few words as well. We don't mind some banter."

Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: Virat Kohli: Super proud of the whole team, the way we struck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn’t offer much, first day was most challenging, and after that it was difficult for the bowlers. We thought 60 overs to go, we could have a crack at the result. I think the bowlers were just outstanding. The tension on the field helped and motivated us. Just to applaud what Jasprit and Shami did. Takes a lot of heart to play under those circumstances, and we wanted to let them know. They got charged up thereafter and got two early wickets. When we were most successful, our lower order was concentrating. When they walk out to bat, they believe they can stay on and bat. We know how priceless those runs are. I’ve been part of the winning Test last time under MS. That was pretty special. Back then we had put them under pressure on Day 4 itself. This one, in a matter of 60 overs, is special. What happened on the field really charged us up. It was more the case of what’s the number of overs we’re comfortable with. We decided 60’s our mark. Crucial breakthroughs with the new ball were the right start for us. We feed off the energy of the crowd as well. It’s the best gift we can give to the people of India and the Indians here as well. We’re not going to sit on our laurels after this match and sit easy. We’ve got three more matches after this. If anything, this will charge us up more.

Full Scorecard
23:24 (IST)

Joe Root, England skipper: Unfortunately we couldn't quite manage to see out today which is very frustrating. But there's still a lot of cricket to be played in the series. We went from a very strong position where we looked like we would win the game to losing. More than anything, just got a few things wrong. That partnership, they did pretty well. But lots of things I'd do differently if given an opportunity. Mo's come back as well. There are things we can take away from this game. 

Full Scorecard
23:22 (IST)

There was Gabba 2021. And now we have Lord's just a few months later. Two monumental victories which certainly will rank among India's greatest in the sport. All testament to the magnificent work done by Kohli, Shastri and the rest of the management in instilling belief in this team that nothing's impossible, no matter how dire the situaition. Few would've given India a chance after Rishabh Pant's early dismissal today. The odds on India going on to win from that position, that too after declaring after lunch, would've perhaps been the same as Leicester City winning the 2015-16 Premier League. This surely is a victory that, along with the one at Gabba, will go on to define this generation.

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

After 51.5 overs,England 120/10 ( Mark Wood 0 , )

Siraj gets rid of the danger man Buttler with a lovely length delivery that nips away a tad and gets a faint outside nick, the batsman wasting no time in waiting for the umpire’s call and walking back instantly. James Anderson is the last man to walk out for England and lasts just three deliveries, getting bowled for a duck. India win by 151 runs!

India register a sensational day in office on the fifth day to manufacture a comeback of epic proportions. As a result, they collect only their third Test win at Lord’s, one that gives them the well-deserved 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber!

Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)
wkt

BOWLED EM! Siraj gets the last man Anderson as India script an emphatic 151-run victory at Lord's to go 1-0 up in the five-match series! Siraj knocks the top of Anderson's off stump as the England No 11 is nowhere close to the line while defending, and the Hyderabadi seamer finishes with figures of 4/32 as England are bowled out for 120

Anderson b Siraj 0(3)

Full Scorecard
23:02 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Siraj gets Buttler! India get rid of the dangerman, and are on the verge of registering a famous win at Lord's. Ball nips away just a tad and gets a faint bit of the outside edge, with Pant doing the rest behind the stumps. Buttler doesn't even wait for the umpire's decision and starts walking already. ENG 120/9

Buttler c Pant b Siraj 25(96)

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

After 51 overs,England 120/8 ( Jos Buttler (W) 25 , Mark Wood 0)

Bumrah continues with India’s anxiety over the breakthrough increasing with each passing over. Bumrah however, delivers on that front as he traps Robinson leg-before with a superbly disguised slower delivery from round the wicket. India though, have to use one of their three remaining reviews to overturn umpire Illingworth’s original decision of not out. Mark Wood comes out to bat next with India needing just two more wickets to win with nine overs left.

Full Scorecard
22:58 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Superb use of the slower ball by Bumrah against Robinson — someone who had used a lot of slower balls himself earlier today — to trap him leg-before. Initially adjudged not out by umpire Illingworth, and Kohli goes for the review right away. Pitches in line — the most important factor when bowling round the wicket to the right-hander, and the ball just about straightens and hits Robinson on the thigh in front of middle and off. Three reds on HawkEye, and England are eight down! ENG 120/8

Robinson LBW Bumrah 9(35)

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:05 (IST)

BOWLED EM! Siraj gets the last man Anderson as India script an emphatic 151-run victory at Lord's to go 1-0 up in the five-match series! Siraj knocks the top of Anderson's off stump as the England No 11 is nowhere close to the line while defending, and the Hyderabadi seamer finishes with figures of 4/32 as England are bowled out for 120

Anderson b Siraj 0(3)
23:02 (IST)

OUT! Siraj gets Buttler! India get rid of the dangerman, and are on the verge of registering a famous win at Lord's. Ball nips away just a tad and gets a faint bit of the outside edge, with Pant doing the rest behind the stumps. Buttler doesn't even wait for the umpire's decision and starts walking already. ENG 120/9

Buttler c Pant b Siraj 25(96)
22:58 (IST)

OUT! Superb use of the slower ball by Bumrah against Robinson — someone who had used a lot of slower balls himself earlier today — to trap him leg-before. Initially adjudged not out by umpire Illingworth, and Kohli goes for the review right away. Pitches in line — the most important factor when bowling round the wicket to the right-hander, and the ball just about straightens and hits Robinson on the thigh in front of middle and off. Three reds on HawkEye, and England are eight down! ENG 120/8

Robinson LBW Bumrah 9(35)
21:50 (IST)

OUT! It's a king pair for Sam Curranthe first such instance at Lord's —as he nicks the ball to get caught-behind off Siraj's bowling. A line similar to the one bowled in the previous delivery, this one traveling slightly close to the bat and getting a nick as Pant collects an easy one behind the stumps. Siraj's on a hat-trick! ENG 90/7

Curran c Pant b Siraj 0(1)
 
21:47 (IST)

OUT! Kohli's not one to drop this time as Siraj's persistence with the challenging line to Moeen from over the wicket finally pays off! Healthy edge, and the Indian captain dives low to his right to latch on to the chance, as England lose their sixth. ENG 90/6

Moeen c Kohli b Siraj 13(42)
20:35 (IST)

OUT! HUGE WICKET FOR INDIA! Joe Root is caught in the slips as Jasprit Bumrah strikes, and it is his opposite number Kohli who takes a fine low catch! The English captain has been India's biggest nemesis thus far, and his exit in the first over of the session will have the Indians sniffing victory already! ENG 67/5
 

Root c Kohli b Bumrah 33 (60)
20:15 (IST)

OUT! Last ball before tea and Ishant strikes with the wicket of Bairstow. Jonny's struck leg before, which he's initially given not out, but India opt for the review. UltraEdge shows there's no bat involved, and the ball is making contact with the middle and leg stump. Bairstow lbw b Ishant 2
19:41 (IST)

OUT! Haseeb's  given LBW off Ishant's delivery, and he reviews straightaway. Ball-tracking suggests there's no bat involved, and the wickets are eventually 'Umpire's call'. The ball was clipping leg stump though. Haseeb Hameed lbw b Ishant 9
18:44 (IST)

OUT! Edged and caught by Pant and Sibley departs! Shami joins in the party, getting a wicket. Two wickets in two overs for India now. Sibley c Pant b Shami 0
18:37 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah goes down the leg side, Burns gets the leading edge and nicks it to Siraj who runs from mid-off. Rory Burns c Siraj b Bumrah 0
17:34 (IST)

After 108 overs,India 286/8 ( Mohammed Shami 52 , Jasprit Bumrah 30)

And it’s LUNCH on Day 5, with the superb partnership between Shami and Bumrah, which remains unbroken at 77 off 111 deliveries, taking India to a competitive score of 286/8. It has been a dream session for the visitors as despite losing the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant early, and Ishant Sharma departing not too long after, India have managed to add 105 runs to their overnight score. Kohli and Co have a real shot at victory now thanks to the 10th wicket pair!
17:24 (IST)

SIX! What a way for Mohammed Shami to bring up his half-century! Charges down the track and smashes Moeen over the midwicket fence for a 92-metre hit! Takes 57 balls to get to the milestone. His 2nd fifty in Test cricket! IND 282/8
17:07 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Shami and Bumrah for the ninth-wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single off Moeen in the 102nd over. The pair have consumed 72 balls in the stand. What a fight back from the Indian tail after the visitors lost Pant early. IND 259/8
 
16:07 (IST)

OUT! Slower ball does the trick this time for Robinson as Ishant is adjudged trapped leg-before. Ishant takes this upstairs with three reviews left in India's kitty, and ends up getting three reds. IND 209/8

Ishant LBW Robinson 16(24)
15:46 (IST)

OUT! Edged, and out! Robinson gets the prized wicket as Pant pokes at a length ball moving away, getting a nick. Buttler does the rest behind the stumps. Advantage England after this wicket. IND 194/7

Pant c Buttler b Robinson 22(46)

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: India register a sensational day in office on the fifth day to manufacture a comeback of epic proportions. As a result, they collect only their third Test win at Lord’s, one that gives them the well-deserved 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber!

  Day 4 report: Mark Wood and Moeen Ali shared five wickets as England forced their way into a potentially match-winning position on Day 4 of the second test against India at Lord's on Sunday.

Wood’s pace and Ali's spin helped reduce India's second innings to 181-6 at stumps, a vulnerable lead of 154.

Rishabh Pant, an aggressive batter capable of quickly changing a game, is unbeaten on 14, and Ishant Sharma is 4 not out.

Wood took out in-form openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and returned to end Cheteshwar Pujara’s glacial resistance, before Ali rammed home the advantage.

The spinner dismissed top-scorer Ajinkya Rahane (61) and bowled Ravindra Jadeja with a beauty before play was halted early for bad light. Earlier, Sam Curran had picked up the wicket of key man Virat Kohli for 20.

The game was up for grabs at the start of play, England having been bowled out with a 27-run lead off the final ball of the third day. For the hosts, early wickets were key to getting the advantage and it was Wood who stepped up to provide them.

He found the ideal combination of speed and accuracy to remove first-innings centurion Rahul, who nicked a 93 mph ball in the channel.

Rohit made some big hits off Wood and was on 21 when he launched into another full-blooded hook, but this time got a little less on it. In rushed Ali from long leg, taking a smart low catch to leave India two down with the scores level.

The job of building the lead fell to Kohli and Pujara, with the latter taking a painstaking 35 deliveries to get off the mark. But Curran got Kohli to draw a loose push that nestled in Jos Buttler’s gloves.

England looked set to take a big advantage in the afternoon but instead Pujara and Rahane sucked the heat out of the situation. There were just 12 runs in the first 10 overs after lunch and 19 in the first hour.

At tea the score had trickled along to 105-3, a slow-cooked lead of 78. England kept plugging away after tea but must have felt their window was closing when Jonny Bairstow spilled Rahane on 31 after a poorly placed cut off Ali.

Pujara brought up the century stand with a rare attacking pull off Wood but saw his 206-ball vigil ended seconds later. It was a viperish delivery from Wood, rising menacingly from back of a length and thudding the top glove on its way through to Root at slip.

The seamer’s spell was cut short soon after when he injured his shoulder crashing into the advertising boards at fine-leg, but Ali was ready to pick up the baton.

Rahane lacked the room he needed to cut and feathered an edge through to Buttler. Ali then flicked the top of Ravindra Jadeja’s off stump with a ripper that drifted in and spun away.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between England and India:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: August 16, 2021 23:42:49 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: 'Not deliberate', says visiting batting coach Rathour after ball-tampering accusations against hosts
First Cricket News

India vs England: 'Not deliberate', says visiting batting coach Rathour after ball-tampering accusations against hosts

England team caused a flutter when two of its players tried playing a bit of "football" with the red cherry during the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the second Test.

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: India 52/1 at stumps, need 157 more to win
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: India 52/1 at stumps, need 157 more to win

India vs England 1st Test Live updates: Right, 152 needed on the final day. India eyeing a victory but they’ll hope that rain doesn’t play spoilsport. Joe Root’s century was the highlight of the day and helped England reach as far as they did with the bat. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has roared back to form, a four-wicket haul in the first innings was followed by a five-for in the second essay. Encouraging signs for India as far as the series is concerned. The other pacers assisted Bumrah well. The day belonged to India. That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we’ll bring you the live coverage from the final day of the first Test. Goodbye!

India vs England: Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test after being hit on head by Mohammed Siraj bouncer
First Cricket News

India vs England: Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test after being hit on head by Mohammed Siraj bouncer

While facing Siraj, possibly the fastest bowler in the current Indian line-up, Agarwal saw the ball thudding into his helmet when he took his eyes off a short ball.