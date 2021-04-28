Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 28 April, 2021

28 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Sunrisers Hyderabad

171/3 (20.0 ov)

Match 23
Chennai Super Kings

173/3 (18.3 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Live Blog
Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings
171/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.55 173/3 (18.3 ov) - R/R 9.35

Match Ended

Ravindra Jadeja - 7

Suresh Raina - 17

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 7 6 1 0
Suresh Raina not out 17 15 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sandeep Sharma 3.3 0 24 0
Khaleel Ahmed 4 0 36 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 148/3 (15)

25 (25) R/R: 7.14

Suresh Raina 17(15)

Faf du Plessis 56(38) S.R (147.36)

lbw b Rashid Khan
Highlights, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 23, Full Cricket Score: Chennai win by 7 wickets, go top of the table

23:30 (IST)

The Delhi leg of IPL 2021 starts with a thumping seven-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings, who move to the top of the points table with their fifth win on the bounce in six matches. A complete performance from the men in yellow tonight with a disciplined bowling performance to tie down David Warner earlier in the day. Then, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis raced to a 100-run partnership to put CSK in a very strong position, and they came home with seven wickets in hand.

Cricket action continues tomorrow with the first doubleheader of the week coming up. Mumbai Indians play Rajasthan Royals in Delhi in the afternoon game, while Delhi Capitals take on KKR in Ahmedabad. Do tune in for all the live action and updates.

Stay safe, take care, and good night.

23:29 (IST)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is Man of the Match: "Little disappointed to not have finished the game. The wicket was a bit two-paced and had some variable bounce. It was all about playing in the gaps. I planned who could be a better bowler on this track and who may not, and accordingly cashed in. I want to keep performing in each game on a consistent basis."

23:23 (IST)

MS Dhoni, CSK Captain: Batting performance was superb but it does not mean bowling was not. The wicket was good. We felt 170 could be below par during dew but there was no dew. we addressed the problem. If there are few issues, the earlier you settle it, the better it is. Five to six months we are out of cricket. It makes slightly more difficult. Quite a few factors resulted in that. Players have taken more resposibility this year. It all boils down to each individual rising to the task. We have not changed our many players in last 10 years. Keeping the dressing room environment positive is very important.  

23:04 (IST)

Most consecutive wins for CSK in an IPL season:

7 - 2013
6 - 2014
5* - 2021*
5 - 2009

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:04 (IST)
23:04 (IST)

David Warner, SRH captain: I take full responsibility the way I batted, I was very slow. Manish came back and he batted exceptionally well. Kane and Kedar took to a respectable total. We still got 170 runs and we could not take wicket in powerplays, we fought well, the two CSK openers batted well. He (Kane) was gonna bat 4, that is where he bats. It is about being positive. We are a bunch of fighters and we are going to do everything to come on top. 

23:02 (IST)

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 173/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 7 , Suresh Raina 17)

Clinical display there from CSK tonight. They lost the toss but Dhoni said he would have batted second anyway, and his batsmen showed why. Ruturaj and Faf led the way with the bat, but SRH really dug themselves a hole despite a late surge from Williamson and Kedar Jadhav. 

22:58 (IST)
four

Full and across by Sandeep and Raina drives past covers as CSK win by seven wickets!

22:55 (IST)

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 167/3 ( Ravindra Jadeja 6 , Suresh Raina 12)

Kaul to continue. CSK need 14 from 18. Starts with a full and straight ball that is patted back by Raina. Goes full again, but this time Raina makes room and goes straight, beats mid off to the fence. Kal goes fuller still, and the line is poor too. Raina flicks that one for another boundary. This is ending fast. 

22:54 (IST)
four

Full and on Raina's legs goes Kaul, and Raina flicks in the air. Vijay Shankar charges for the catch, but can't reach there.

22:52 (IST)
four

Raina makes room against Kaul and hits this full-length ball straight past mid off.

IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH (Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hydrebad):

Kaul to continue. CSK need 14 from 18. Starts with a full and straight ball that is patted back by Raina. Goes full again, but this time Raina makes room and goes straight, beats mid off to the fence. Kal goes fuller still, and the line is poor too. Raina flicks that one for another boundary. This is ending fast.

Preview: The IPL action now moves to the national capital and the first game here at the Arun Jaitley stadium will take place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK are on a roll with four consecutive wins after starting their campaign with a loss against Delhi Capitals (DC). The MS Dhoni-led side had several challenges ahead of this season. They had a very bad season last year and this year they were not going to play Chennai, their home ground. Chepauk has played a huge role on Chennai doing so well in the league. However, they have done quite well so far, winning games in succession and not letting the guard down so far.

CSK look well-balanced side and they begin as favourites against an average-looking SRH. Moeen Ali, who missed out the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) due to an injury, should be back. If is not fit, we may see Dwayne Bravo continuing in the XI. We may also see Robin Uthappa make his debut for CSK if Ambati Rayudu has not recovered to full fitness, as he was seen limping in the last game.

CSK captain MS Dhoni and SRH captain David Warner. Sportzpics

CSK captain MS Dhoni and SRH captain David Warner. Sportzpics

SRH, on the other hand, have many issues related to which is their best XI. Their current XI looks the best and it almost pulled off a win against DC in the last game. Kane Williamson's return has strengthened the middle order and Jonny Bairstow has blasted at the top regularly. They need the local talent to step up and help the foreign recruits to get SRH going in this season and collect the crucial points. Just 1 win in fibe games does not augur well for them in bid to get into the playoffs.

Their pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed out on the last match with an injury and it is to be seen if he comes back in the XI or not. If he is out for long, it will only create more problems of David Warner going forward.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Updated Date: April 28, 2021 23:31:12 IST

Tags:

