Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 25 April, 2021

25 April, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

191/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 19
Royal Challengers Bangalore

122/9 (20.0 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs

Live Blog
Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore
191/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.55 122/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.1

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs

Yuzvendra Chahal - 7

Mohammed Siraj - 12

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Yuzvendra Chahal not out 8 21 0 0
Mohammed Siraj not out 12 14 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Shardul Thakur 4 0 11 1
Dwayne Bravo 2 0 19 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 103/9 (16)

19 (19) R/R: 4.75

Kyle Jamieson 16(13) S.R (123.07)

run out (Imran Tahir)
Highlights, CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 19, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja's all-round heroics help Chennai thrash Bangalore

19:24 (IST)

So, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings go top of the table with that morale-boosting victory over South Indian rivals RCB, and seems like the Yellow Brigade have found their rythm once again after a disappointing last season. Next up, Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 20 of the tournament. with the contest starting shortly So, do make sure to switch tabs and follow that game. 

Until then, it's goodbye!

19:21 (IST)

THAT's THAT! CSK beat RCB by 69 runs! Spinners did the trick for CSK, with Jadeja and Tahir sharing five wickets between then, and despite Kohli and Padikkal taking them off to a confident start, it wasn't meant to be for Bangalore. This defeat thus ended Bangalore's unbeaten honeymoon in the IPL, meaning every team in the tournament have lost at least a game.

19:18 (IST)

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 122/9 ( Yuzvendra Chahal 8 , Mohammed Siraj 12)

Dwayne Bravo comes back to provide the finishing touch. Siraj brings up a six with a shot lofted over midwicket, but that's obviously too little too late. 11 runs come off it, and CSK end RCB's unbeaten run by clinching a 69-run win.

19:16 (IST)
six

SIX! A powerful shot from Siraj as he pumps this one over deep midwicket! 

19:14 (IST)

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 111/9 ( Yuzvendra Chahal 7 , Mohammed Siraj 2)

Shardul Thakur continues for his final over. Good one as he concedes just two runs off it, courtesy a single each from Siraj and Chahal. He finishes with figures of 1-11.

19:12 (IST)

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 109/9 ( Yuzvendra Chahal 6 , )

Sam Curran comes in to replace Bravo. Chahal collects a couple of runs towards deep backward point. In the last ball, Siraj is given out for a catch but he reviews. There was a slight noise heard on edge of the bat, but UltraEdge confirms nothing of the sort. Decision changed, and Siraj survives.

19:10 (IST)

Most wickets v RCB in IPL:

23: Ashish Nehra
23: Sandeep Sharma
23: Harbhajan Singh
23: Ravindra Jadeja*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:10 (IST)
19:03 (IST)

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 104/9 ( Yuzvendra Chahal 2 , Mohammed Siraj 0)

Right. Shardul Thakur is back for his penultimate over. Can he see the match off this over? Anyway, he starts off with three dots before conceding a single to Chahal, who whipped it behind square leg. Just one run off it.

18:59 (IST)

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 103/9 ( Yuzvendra Chahal 1 , )

Dwayne Bravo into the attack. Jamieson did smash him for a six over long-on, only to depart a few balls later courtesy a direct hit from Tahir. Eight runs and a wicket as umpires call for strategic time-out.

18:57 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Run out! Direct hit from Imran Tahir from square leg and Kyle Jamieson has to depart. CSK one wicket away from victory. 

Load More

Highlights

title-img
18:57 (IST)

18:45 (IST)

OUT! Poor shot selection from Saini, he gets a thick edge, and is caught by Raina. Navdeep Saini c Raina b Tahir 2(4)
18:38 (IST)

OUT!  Spin does the trick once again as Tahir strikes. He cleans up Harshal Patel for a duck. 
18:35 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja the man tonight! Length ball from him to de Villioers and the ball plunges into the leg stump, and the South African departs. de Villiers b Jadeja 4(9) 
18:29 (IST)

OUT! Dan Christian's been run-out by Ravindra Jadeja! The match is going away from RCB as every wicket falls. Christian run out (Jadeja) 1(3)
18:22 (IST)

OUT! Glenn Maxwell goes for the sweep shot, but misses. The ball, as a result, hits the stumps. Maxwell b Jadeja 22(15)
18:15 (IST)

OUT! Ravindra Jadeja strikes in just his second ball. Washington Sundar's taken at deep midwicket by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Costly shot. Sundar c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Jadeja 7(11)
18:07 (IST)

OUT! Shardul Thakur with the big wicket of Devdutt Padikkal! He collapses to Suresh Raina at backward square leg. No Padikkal special today anymore. 
Padikkal c Raina b Thakur 34(15)
17:59 (IST)

OUT! Sam Curran with the breakthrough! Much needed for CSK at this point. Slow, short ball outside off from Curran, and Kohli, looking to cut, finds Dhoni behind the wickets. Big moment! Kohli c Dhoni b Sam Curran 8(7)
17:24 (IST)

FIFTY! Fourth consecutive maximum for Jadeja and he gets to his half-century in 25 deliveries. Short ball from Harshal, it was a free-hit, and Jadeja pulled it over midwicket. 
17:09 (IST)

OUT! Rayudu c Jamieson b Harshal Patel 14(7) 

Rayudu shuffles across the stumps for a pull shot. Harshal responds with a slower length ball that the shot is easily taken by Jamieson at long leg. Rayudu never looked comfortable out there. 
16:48 (IST)

WICKET! du Plessis c Christian b Harshal Patel 50(41)

Another big wicket this for RCB. CSK lose second set batsman. It was an offcutter that came in. Faf went for a pull but failed to time it and gave teh catch to long-on.
16:45 (IST)

OUT! Raina c Devdutt Padikkal b Harshal Patel 24(18) 

CSK lose Raina at a crucial time. Harshal uses the cutter to take the wicket. It was a slower short delivery and Raina failed to find the distance as the catch was taken at wide of long-on.
16:45 (IST)

FIFTY! Faf brings up his second half-century. He was their most consistent batter last season and is showing his worth again this season. 
16:20 (IST)

OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad c Jamieson b Chahal 33(25) 

Chahal strikes. A tossed up leggie by Chahal. Gaikwad decided to go for a sweep against the spin and top-edged it to the deep square leg.
15:06 (IST)

Team changes:

CSK: Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi out. Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir come in.

RCB: Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed out. Daniel Christian and Navdeep Saini come in.
15:01 (IST)

TOSS: MS Dhoni wins toss and CSK opt to bat first at the Wankhede. 

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): THAT's THAT! CSK beat RCB by 69 runs! Spinners did the trick for CSK, with Jadeja and Tahir sharing five wickets between then, and despite Kohli and Padikkal taking them off to a confident start, it wasn't meant to be for Bangalore. This defeat thus ended Bangalore's unbeaten honeymoon in the IPL, meaning every team in the tournament have lost at least a game.

Preview: Having got to their best-ever start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with four consecutive wins, an unbeaten Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Virat Kohli, lock horns with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 19 of IPL 2021 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the first of the double-header on Sunday.

Chasing 178 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, Devdutt Padikkal notched up his maiden IPL century with an unbeaten 101 off just 52 balls as he and Virat Kohli (72 off 47) led the team’s comfortable chase to win by 10 wickets and 21 balls to spare.

That win took RCB back to top spot in the IPL standings with eight points, while CSK are right behind them in second with six points. So, expect a tight contest on the cards.

CSK, meanwhile, have recovered well after their opening loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), registering three consecutive wins — against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Faf du Plessis leads the team’s batting charts with 164 runs (one fifty), while Deepak Chahar is their leading wicket-taker, with eight scalps.

Meanwhile, for RCB, Harshal Patel has been their go-to death bowler and he in fact leads the Purple Cap standings with 12 wickets. So, it will be interesting to see how CSK deal with him in the final overs.

Glenn Maxwell, who has been in a positive form, will continue to be RCB’s X-factor in the middle-order and all eyes will be on how he deals with the likes of Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

In terms of team news, for RCB, Daniel Sams has joined the bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19, while for CSK, Jason Behrendorff, who has come in as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood, is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine after arriving in the country on 18 April.

It will be interesting to see if Sams, in fact, would be given a game, ahead of Australia's Kane Richardson.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, M S Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K S Bharat, Finn Allen.

Updated Date: April 25, 2021 19:25:17 IST

Tags:

