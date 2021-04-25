Highlights, CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 19, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja's all-round heroics help Chennai thrash Bangalore

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): THAT's THAT! CSK beat RCB by 69 runs! Spinners did the trick for CSK, with Jadeja and Tahir sharing five wickets between then, and despite Kohli and Padikkal taking them off to a confident start, it wasn't meant to be for Bangalore. This defeat thus ended Bangalore's unbeaten honeymoon in the IPL, meaning every team in the tournament have lost at least a game.

Preview: Having got to their best-ever start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with four consecutive wins, an unbeaten Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Virat Kohli, lock horns with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 19 of IPL 2021 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the first of the double-header on Sunday.

Chasing 178 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, Devdutt Padikkal notched up his maiden IPL century with an unbeaten 101 off just 52 balls as he and Virat Kohli (72 off 47) led the team’s comfortable chase to win by 10 wickets and 21 balls to spare.

That win took RCB back to top spot in the IPL standings with eight points, while CSK are right behind them in second with six points. So, expect a tight contest on the cards.

CSK, meanwhile, have recovered well after their opening loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), registering three consecutive wins — against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Faf du Plessis leads the team’s batting charts with 164 runs (one fifty), while Deepak Chahar is their leading wicket-taker, with eight scalps.

Meanwhile, for RCB, Harshal Patel has been their go-to death bowler and he in fact leads the Purple Cap standings with 12 wickets. So, it will be interesting to see how CSK deal with him in the final overs.

Glenn Maxwell, who has been in a positive form, will continue to be RCB’s X-factor in the middle-order and all eyes will be on how he deals with the likes of Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

In terms of team news, for RCB, Daniel Sams has joined the bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19, while for CSK, Jason Behrendorff, who has come in as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood, is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine after arriving in the country on 18 April.

It will be interesting to see if Sams, in fact, would be given a game, ahead of Australia's Kane Richardson.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, M S Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K S Bharat, Finn Allen.