Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 04 December, 2021

04 December, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
Pakistan

Pakistan

300/4 (98.3 ov)

2nd Test
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

76/7 (26.0 ov)

Pakistan Bangladesh
300/4 (98.3 ov) - R/R 3.05 76/7 (26.0 ov) - R/R 2.92

Stumps

Bangladesh trail by 224 runs

Shakib Al Hasan - 5

Taijul Islam - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shakib Al Hasan Batting 23 32 3 0
Taijul Islam Batting 0 10 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sajid Khan 12 3 35 6
Babar Azam 1 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 71/7 (20.4)

5 (5) R/R: 0.93

Taijul Islam 0(10)

Mehidy Hasan 0(8) S.R (0)

b Sajid Khan

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4 in Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 76/7 at stumps, need 25 to avoid follow-on

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 7th, 2021
  • 20:18:44 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 report: The third day of the second and final cricket Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was called off Monday due to persistent rain without a ball being bowled.

The announcement came about 90 minutes after the scheduled lunch break as there was no sign of an end to the rain that was caused by Cyclone Jawad. Rain has fallen heavily on each day of the match so far.

Pakistan's Azhar Ali (R) plays a shot on the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 4, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)

Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4 in Dhaka. AFP photo

The third session of the first day was lost to rain and bad light and only 6.2 of 98 overs were possible on day two.

With more rain or thundershowers being predicted in many parts of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, a draw looks like the only possible result.

Pakistan, which opted to bat first, reached 188-2 in 63.2 overs with captain Babar Azam batting on 71 and Azhar Ali on 52.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and leads the two-match series 1-0. Earlier, the visitors swept the three-match T20 International series.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 07, 2021 20:18:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim rescue Bangladesh after top order collapse against Pakistan on Day 1 of 1st Test
First Cricket News

Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim rescue Bangladesh after top order collapse against Pakistan on Day 1 of 1st Test

Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim combined for an undefeated 204-run partnership after Bangladesh was reduced to 49-4 in the first session.

Shakib Al Hasan blow as Bangladesh face uphill task against Pakistan
First Cricket News

Shakib Al Hasan blow as Bangladesh face uphill task against Pakistan

The fact that star players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are sidelined added to a lack of confidence in the camp after losing eight straight Twenty20 internationals, meaning Pakistan will start as overwhelming favourites.

Bangladesh call up uncapped duo Mahmudul Hasan and Rejaur Rahman for Pakistan Test
First Cricket News

Bangladesh call up uncapped duo Mahmudul Hasan and Rejaur Rahman for Pakistan Test

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also included in the squad but will have his fitness assessed following a hamstrong injury before being considered for the first Test.