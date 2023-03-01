Preview: Bangladesh are keen to see how far they lag behind England — if at all — in one-day international cricket.

Their three-match series starts on Wednesday, eight months out from the Cricket World Cup in India, where England will defend the title.

Winning the series is also important to keep momentum going, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said, but there’s question marks about where the hosts stand in the format seeing as they haven’t played England in a series in more than six years.

England have been the only visitors to win a bilateral ODI series in Bangladesh since 2015. However, since the 2-1 defeat to England in 2016, Bangladesh have won seven successive ODI series at home, including against India 2-1 in December.

Bangladesh’s slow, spin-friendly pitches are regularly tough to handle but England captain Jos Buttler believed the series will be ideal preparation for the World Cup.

It is also the last overseas series England play before the World Cup.

England have lost their last four ODI series, including in South Africa at the start of the month.

