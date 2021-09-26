Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Australia Women Vs India Women At Harrup Park, Mackay, 26 September, 2021

26 September, 2021
Starts 05:35 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia Women

Australia Women

264/9 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
India Women

India Women

266/8 (49.3 ov)

India Women beat Australia Women by 2 wickets

Live Blog
Australia Women India Women
264/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.28 266/8 (49.3 ov) - R/R 5.37

Match Ended

India Women beat Australia Women by 2 wickets

Jhulan Goswami - 5

Meghna Singh - 2

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jhulan Goswami not out 8 7 1 0
Meghna Singh not out 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sophie Molineux 9.3 1 41 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 259/8 (48.4)

7 (7) R/R: 8.4

Sneh Rana 30(27) S.R (111.11)

c sub Hannah Darlington b Nicola Carey
Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI, Full cricket Score: India end Australia's streak with thrilling win

Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI, Full cricket Score: India end Australia's streak with thrilling win

13:40 (IST)

What a series this was. A paisa vasool for those who made it to the ground in all games. The last two matches went down to the last over and had that no-ball not been bowled in 2nd ODI, India might well have been ahead in this series 2-1. But that's the sport. There are no ifs and buts. Indians still have a lot to improve upon, especially the fielding. 

There were several drop catches today from the Indians and had they been taken, Australians could have been bowled out for a lesser score. 

Australia's streak finally came to an end. It started with Australia beating India in India in 2018 and it has ended with India beating them in Australia. 

We now head to the historic Test match, that starts on 30 September at Carrara Oval in Queensland where the 3 T20s will also take place from 7 October. 

Do come back to our coverage of the remainder of the India women's tour of Australia. We will also be live blogging tonight's IPL contest. Do log in to check score and commentary. 

For now, good bye. 

13:32 (IST)

Yep. That's how we all reacted to this finish!

13:32 (IST)

Something about Indians breaking Aussie streaks

13:31 (IST)

Jhulan finishes off in style!

13:30 (IST)

Mithali Raj, India captain: I think we’re feeling happy that we won the last game. The winning streak started against India in India, and now we’ve broken the streak. It’s good to have a little bit of depth in the batting order. We have bowlers who can bat. We have tried all-rounders and they have stood up. Yastika’s partnership with Shafali was very important. Sneh’s cameo was very important for the team today. The way we bounced back in the 2nd game, it showed we can fight back. It was good to chase, and we know we are good chasers, but at some point we also have to put up good scores.

13:29 (IST)

Meg Lanning, Australia captain: It was a great contest throughout series. Full credit to India, they came out fighting with the ball and kept fighting with bat. I knew she would be coming out, she is a tough character. She showed how good she can be in tough situations. We were running out of players at one stage. But players did well. Campbell was impressive in her debut. We don't change much for the Test. We will try and find the right tempo. 

13:26 (IST)

Jhulan Goswami is the Player of the Match!

Goswami: We’re just trying to win the game, just stay there and finish the game. Yesterday we lost by a narrow margin because of a lot of dew, but today was about hitting the ball in the right areas and getting early breakthroughs. It was about sticking to the plans and executing. Important to give your best whenever you come to the field, and as a senior player and taking positives, I was trying to do that. Lot of soreness in the body. Will need time to recover. We’re all looking forward to first pink-ball Test.

13:21 (IST)

FOUR! India win, they beat Australia by 2 wickets in 3rd ODI and break Australia's 26-match winning streak.

Jhulan Goswami gives a charge to Molinuex and hits it straight down the ground for a boundary to seal the game for her side. She punches the air in jubilation and why not! In last match, she could not deliver under pressure with the ball in hand but in 3rd game, she has done it with the bat. India get the all-important 2 points before heading to the Test match at Gold Coast.

What a game we have had. These two ODIs will be remembered for a long time.

13:20 (IST)

49th over, Ball 2: Molinuex to Meghna, one run. To mid-wicket

13:19 (IST)

49th over, Ball 1: Molinuex to Meghna, Dot, hit hard to mid-wicket, no run.

Highlights

13:21 (IST)

FOUR! India win, they beat Australia by 2 wickets in 3rd ODI and break Australia's 26-match winning streak.

Jhulan Goswami gives a charge to Molinuex and hits it straight down the ground for a boundary to seal the game for her side. She punches the air in jubilation and why not! In last match, she could not deliver under pressure with the ball in hand but in 3rd game, she has done it with the bat. India get the all-important 2 points before heading to the Test match at Gold Coast.

What a game we have had. These two ODIs will be remembered for a long time.
13:20 (IST)

49th over, Ball 2: Molinuex to Meghna, one run. To mid-wicket
13:19 (IST)

49th over, Ball 1: Molinuex to Meghna, Dot, hit hard to mid-wicket, no run.
13:17 (IST)

OUT! Rana goes back. Big wicket for Aussies. top catch from Darlington at deep backward square leg, banged short from Carey and Rana pulled, holed out in the deep. Sneh Rana c (sub)Darlington b Carey 30(27) 

India need 6 in 8 balls. 
13:04 (IST)

OUT! Deepti is gone. She is gutted. Soft dismissal. Played on front foot, wanted to get over the player square of the wicket on off side and has perished as Carey takes the catch. India lose their seventh. Deepti Sharma c Carey b Tahlia McGrath 31(30)
12:37 (IST)

OUT! Raj goes, Sutherland again quite straight and Raj dances down the track and plays across the line, misses it, ball hits the sticks. Aussies now getting in. Mithali b Sutherland 16(28)
12:23 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar goes. Clean bowled by Sutherland. Finds the gap between bat and pad and the ball hits the timber. Vastrakar played down the wrong line and paid the price. India have lost half of ther side. Vastrakar b Sutherland 3(14)
12:07 (IST)

OUT! What a catch this is and this wicket changes the game on its head. Bhatia gone. Another pull shot but the top edge carried to deep backward square leg where substitute Molly Strano takes a diving catch. Yastika Bhatia c (sub)Strano b Stella Campbell 64(69)
11:50 (IST)

OUT! Third wicket, two back to back wickets for Australia. Ghosh departs, Sutherland bowls on her legs and she clips it do mid-wicket for a simple catch. Richa Ghosh c Gardner b Sutherland 0(4)
11:43 (IST)

OUT! Molineux strikes. Verma misses the straight ball from the spinner. She tried to play slog sweep and missed it, the ball hit the sticks and Verma has to walk back. Shafali Verma b Molineux 56(91) 
11:37 (IST)

After 28 overs, India Women 153/1 (Shafali Verma 51, Yastika Bhatia 50)

FIFTY for Shafali Verma. She battles through pain to reach the landmark. And two balls later, Bhatia also secures her fifty. The partnership is touching 100 as well. What a stand this has been from these two. Verma playing against her nature and Bhatia complementing her with a quick fifty. Three off the over.
10:28 (IST)

OUT! Top catch from Sutherland. Mandhana falls for the loop, hits it over mid off, but Sutherland runs back, keeps eyes on the ball and then dives to grab it. Mandhana c Sutherland b Gardner 22(25) 
10:22 (IST)

After 9 overs,India Women 55/0 ( Shafali Verma 19 , Smriti Mandhana 18)

FIFTY up for India. Five byes from Perry again. Has happened twice now. She has not had a control over the inswing to the left-hander. Mandhana then gets a gift on her pads and that is hit for a boundary as well. This should be the last over for Perry in this spell. 11 off it.
09:12 (IST)

OUT! Second wicket to fall in the final over of the innings as Molineux is caught marginally short of the crease at the non-striker's end after responding to Carey's call for a second run. AUS 263/9

Molineux run out (Goswami) 1(1)
09:09 (IST)

OUT! Sutherland departs for a golden duck as she chips the ball to Deepti at midwicket to give Goswami her third wicket of the innings. AUS 261/8

Sutherland c Deepti b Goswami 0(1)
08:46 (IST)

OUT! Finally, an Indian fielder holds on to a catch! Slower ball from Vastrakar, Gardner was looking to make it back-to-back hits to the fence. Unfortunately, she hit straight into the hands of skipper Mithali standing at short fine. End of a superb knock from the Aussie No 6 as she departs having produced her highest ODI score. AUS 224/6

Gardner c Raj b Vastrakar 67(62)
08:24 (IST)

OUT! A shot too many from Mooney as she misses a sweep, resulting in the death rattle sounding behind her. Superb knock from her nevertheless as she once again anchored the Aussie innings to guide them out of a difficult position, crossing the 50-run mark for the second consecutive time. AUS 185/5

Mooney b Rana 52(64)
08:22 (IST)

FOUR! And now Mooney brings up her half-century with a boundary just two balls after Gardner, smacking the ball towards the wide long on fence to get to the milestone in 63 balls! What a way to follow up the match-winning 125 not out! Partnership's just two short of the century mark now! AUS 185/4
08:21 (IST)

SIX! What a way for Ash Gardner to bring up her half-century! Takes a step forward and goes for a majestic inside out drive over long off, where the fielder has been reduced to a spectator. Fourth fifty for Gardner, this one coming at run-a-ball. AUS 180/4
08:01 (IST)

FOUR! A high full toss from Rana, the ball well over Gardner's helmet that is rightly called a no-ball, is smacked towards the square leg fence for a boundary. Also brings up the fifty partnership between the two! AUS 140/4
07:15 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar's use of the short ball gives India the breakthrough. Keeping it wide outside off, Perry's drawn into the cut, unfortunately straight into the hands of Deepti standing eagerly at point. AUS 87/4

Perry c Deepti b Vastrakar 26(47)
06:45 (IST)

OUT! Healy's luck finally runs out as she's caught short of the non-striker's end after a powerful drive by Perry that brushes Gayakwad's fingers. She departs after getting off to a solid start. AUS 62/3

Healy run out (Gayakwad) 35(47)
06:14 (IST)

OUT! Meg Lanning's out for a four-ball duck, as Goswami collects two wickets in her fifth over! Lanning gets a nick while looking for a cover drive, and Ghosh lunges to her right behind the stumps to collect the catch. AUS 41/2

Lanning c Ghosh b Goswami 0(4)
06:10 (IST)

OUT! Goswami breaks the partnership, and there won't be any big score for the Aussie vice-captain today! Haynes was hoping to keep the pressure on the Indians with another boundary or two, but go no timing while attempting to pull a wide delivery from the senior India pacer. Shafali Verma collects a sitter at mid off. AUS 41/1

Haynes c Verma b Goswami 13(28)
05:14 (IST)

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

Just the one change for the Indians with Sneh Rana replacing Poonam Yadav
05:13 (IST)

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Stella Campbell.

Stella Campbell makes her debut today while Beth Mooney returns to the middle order with vice-captain Rachael Haynes regaining fitness

Australia Women Vs India Women, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: FOUR! India win, they beat Australia by 2 wickets in 3rd ODI and break Australia's 26-match winning streak. Jhulan Goswami gives a charge to Molinuex and hits it straight down the ground for a boundary to seal the game for her side. She punches the air in jubilation and why not! In last match, she could not deliver under pressure with the ball in hand but in 3rd game, she has done it with the bat. India get the all-important 2 points before heading to the Test match at Gold Coast. What a game we have had. These two ODIs will be remembered for a long time.

Preview: After narrowly escaping from the jaws of defeat on Friday, Australia will hope to produce another clinical display in all departments when they take on India in the third and final one-day international at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday.

Opener Beth Mooney led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 125 and was ably assisted by the likes of Tahlia McGrath (74) and Nicola Carey (39*) as the hosts recovered from a shaky start, getting reduced to 52/4 after being set 275 to win, to seal victory in the very last delivery of the game.

India captain Mithali Raj and Australia skipper Meg Lanning with the ODI series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

India captain Mithali Raj and Australia skipper Meg Lanning with the ODI series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

India had earlier produced a batting display that was a major improvement from the first ODI, as Smriti Mandhana's 86 and Richa Ghosh's 44 along with a late impetus from the likes of Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar helped them finish on 274/7.

The victory stretched Australia's winning run in the 50-over format to a staggering 26. Meg Lanning's side have not lost in the format since October 2017 against England. They'll hope to make it 27 in the clash against the Indians on Sunday before the tour moves to the city of Gold Coast where the one-off pink-ball Test as well as the three T20Is will be hosted at the Carrara Oval.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Match Starts at 5:35 am IST.

Updated Date: September 26, 2021 13:40:38 IST

