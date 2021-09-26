Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI, Full cricket Score: India end Australia's streak with thrilling win

What a series this was. A paisa vasool for those who made it to the ground in all games. The last two matches went down to the last over and had that no-ball not been bowled in 2nd ODI, India might well have been ahead in this series 2-1. But that's the sport. There are no ifs and buts. Indians still have a lot to improve upon, especially the fielding.

There were several drop catches today from the Indians and had they been taken, Australians could have been bowled out for a lesser score.

Australia's streak finally came to an end. It started with Australia beating India in India in 2018 and it has ended with India beating them in Australia.

We now head to the historic Test match, that starts on 30 September at Carrara Oval in Queensland where the 3 T20s will also take place from 7 October.

