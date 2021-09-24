Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI, Full cricket score: Hosts clinch last-ball thriller, seal series 2-0

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Australia Women Vs India Women At Harrup Park, Mackay, 24 September, 2021

24 September, 2021
Starts 10:40 (IST)
Match Ended
274/7 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
275/5 (50.0 ov)

Australia Women beat India Women by 5 wickets

274/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.48 275/5 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.5

Australia Women beat India Women by 5 wickets

Beth Mooney - 51

Nicola Carey - 39

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Beth Mooney not out 125 133 12 0
Nicola Carey not out 39 38 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 8 0 40 1
Poonam Yadav 6 0 38 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 178/5 (38.3)

97 (97) R/R: 8.19

Beth Mooney 51(33)
Nicola Carey 39(38)

Tahlia McGrath 74(77) S.R (96.1)

c Yastika Bhatia b Deepti Sharma
18:59 (IST)

There seems to be no stopping Australia’s ODI juggernaut at the moment. Not even if you reduce Meg Lanning’s side to 52/4 with more than 200 runs left to chase. Such is the hallmark of this champion side that they find a way to win from the most impossible of situations. India however, can take heart from the fact that they would’ve put up the toughest fight the Aussies would have faced since October, 2017, nearly ending the streak tonight. They still can do that on Sunday when they take on the Aussies in the third one-dayer, which is the last match to take place at the Harrup Park in Mackay before the caravan moves to Carrara Oval in Gold Coast.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the thrilling second ODI. Hope you join us on Sunday for the third game. For now, we bid you all good night!

18:55 (IST)

Meg Lanning, Australia captain: It was stressful. The plan was good throughout. India bowled extremely well at the start. Incredible how the game finished. Yeah, that is something we are happy about it, the depth of the team. I thought India played pretty well majority of the game. Most eventful game in this 26 match streak. Looking forward to a great contest on Sunday.

18:54 (IST)

Mithali Raj, India skipper: This was a great game of cricket by both teams. I think it was a good cricket display. I wouldn’t say it’s a dead rubber. Our batting department has done really well, especially Smriti and Richa. I think for me it was a nervous last ball. It’s part of the game. We were all on the edge of the seat for the last ball.

18:52 (IST)

Mooney is Player of the Match: "Disappointed we left till the last over. But great partnerships in the middle. I do like batting there at the top. Hopefully on Sunday she (Haynes)can do the job."

18:51 (IST)

After 50 overs,Australia Women 275/5 ( Beth Mooney 125 , Nicola Carey 39)

What a game of cricket this turned out to be! Goswami did well to not concede any boundaries but India's poor fielding, combined with the no-ball called for height in the last delivery meant the game slipped out of the visiting team's grasp yet again. Australia, meanwhile, continue their winning run in ODIs, this being their 26th consecutive victory in the 50-over format, and this perhaps would be their toughest victory in their recent run of matches yet.

18:44 (IST)
wkt

Ball 6: Carey hits a full toss from Goswami straight to the fielder at midwicket, and the Indians begin celebrating the wicket, but the hosts review it straight away and it turns out to be a NO BALL for height!

Next legal delivery: Carey runs the ball down the ground, and successfully comes back for a second as Australia win by five wickets, and seal the ODI leg of the tour 2-0!

18:39 (IST)

Ball 5: Double to Carey as she runs the ball towards long on, where a fumble allows the pair to exchange a second run comfortably. AUS 272/5; need another 3 off 1

18:38 (IST)

Ball 4: Single to Mooney off a full delivery from Goswami, who appeals to Richa to not throw it rashly. AUS 270/5; need another 5 off 2

18:36 (IST)

Ball 3: No ball called for height, and we have a delay in proceedings as Carey’s hit on the helmet. Carey then collects a quick single next up. AUS 269/5; need another 6 off 3

18:35 (IST)

Ball 2: Now Carey collects a double, thanks to a fumble at midwicket! The Indians are crumbling under pressure! AUS 267/5; need another 8 off 4

18:44 (IST)

Ball 6: Carey hits a full toss from Goswami straight to the fielder at midwicket, and the Indians begin celebrating the wicket, but the hosts review it straight away and it turns out to be a NO BALL for height!

Next legal delivery: Carey runs the ball down the ground, and successfully comes back for a second as Australia win by five wickets, and seal the ODI leg of the tour 2-0!
18:15 (IST)

CENTURY FOR BETH MOONEY! Her second in ODI cricket and one that couldn't have come at a better stage, rescuing the Aussies from a perilous position of 52/4 to putting them in a position where they can canter towards the 275-run target! She's consumed 117 deliveries along the way, hitting 10 fours. AUS 234/5
17:40 (IST)

OUT! India finally get the breakthrough they were starting to get desperate for, as McGrath holes out to the fielder at short fine after swiveling around while pulling a flatter delivery from Deepti. Her superb innings of 74 off 77 — the first half-century of her nascent international career — comes to an end. AUS 178/5

McGrath c Bhatia b Sharma 74(77)
17:23 (IST)

Century partnership up between Mooney and McGrath for the fifth wicket, the pair having revived their team's hopes of victory after being down and out at one stage. McGrath clears the infield with a slog over mid on, coming back for a second to complete the milestone. AUS 152/4
17:11 (IST)

And now Beth Mooney gets to her half-century — her 9th in ODI cricket. She brings up the milestone in 81 balls, collecting a single off Deepti in the 33rd over. AUS 131/4
17:08 (IST)

Fifty up for Tahlia McGrath — her maiden in international cricket. The all-rounder gets to the milestone with a single off Goswami in the 32nd over, taking 57 deliveries to get there. AUS 126/4
16:44 (IST)

FIFTY of the partnership up between Mooney and McGrath for the fifth wicket, a partnership that has come in 67 deliveries and has given the Aussies hope of clinching the series in this very game. AUS 102/4
15:58 (IST)

EDGED... AND TAKEN! Gardner edges towards the slips as Australia lose their fourth with a little over 50 on the board. AUS 52/4

Gardner c Bhatia b Vastrakar 12(24)
15:31 (IST)

OUT! Perry's gone as she fails to make it to the striker's end after responding to Mooney's call for a quick single, thanks to a sharp throw by Vastrakar from cover. That was the last thing Australia wanted just when a partnership was starting to develop. AUS 34/3

Perry run out (Vastrakar) 2(7)
15:12 (IST)

OUT! Right after Poonam Yadav's dropped catch at midwicket, Rajeshwari Gayakwad pulls off a superb catch running to her right near deep backward square leg as Australia lose skipper Lanning after Healy. AUS 11/2

Lanning c Gayakwad b Meghna 6(21)
14:48 (IST)

OUT! Dream start for the Indians as Goswami breaches Healy's defence to send the hard-hitting Aussie opener back for a duck, just one game after her destructive 77. AUS 0/1

Healy b Goswami 0(3)
14:17 (IST)

After 50 overs,India Women 274/7 (Jhulan Goswami 28)

Australia need 275 to win.

India finish with a good score of at the end of 50 overs. This is a good show with the bat. And could well stop Australia's winning streak. In last 25 matches, they have not chased down such a high target to win. It will be some challenge for this Australian team without Haynes.

Mandhana, Ghosh, Goswami and Vastrakar stars for India with the bat. Now they need to do be as good with the ball in hand. 

We will be back in third minutes. 
14:15 (IST)

OUT! Two dots in last two balls, the last ball being a wicket ball. Vastrakar stepped out against Molinuex and missed it completely. Was clean bowled. Vastrakar b Molineux 29(37)
13:41 (IST)

OUT! Deepti gone, caught at deep mid-wicket off McGrath. Short ball and she went for the pull but could not bring power behind the shot and Perry caught it with safe hands. India lose their sixth. Deepti Sharma c Perry b Tahlia McGrath 23(34)
13:17 (IST)

OUT! Ghosh cleaned up on the last ball of the over. This fine innings comes to an end. McGrath with the wicket. Ghosh exposes the stumps and McGrath hit the leg stumps. India lose their fifth wicket. Richa Ghosh b Tahlia McGrath 44(50)
12:58 (IST)

OUT! That's the end of Mandhana. A soft dimissal. McGrath bowls outside off and Mandhana cuts it in front of her body and it goes straight to Mooney at cover-point. She falls short of 14 of 5th ODI ton. Mandhana c Mooney b Tahlia McGrath 86(94)
12:11 (IST)

After 21 overs,India Women 106/3 ( Smriti Mandhana 55, Richa Ghosh 2)

Hundred up for India. Carey continues. A rare error from Healy behind the stumps as she fails to gather a simple take. Eight off the over.
12:05 (IST)

OUT! Bhatia gone. The pressure of dots getting to her. Banged short by Brown and Bhatia went for the pull but did not time it well and gave a simple catch to Gardner at mid-wicket. India lose their third. Yastika Bhatia c Gardner b Darcie Brown 3(14)
11:59 (IST)

After 18 overs,India Women 94/2 ( Smriti Mandhana 50 , Yastika Bhatia 3)

FIFTY for Mandhana, her 19th in ODIs. Should have come a long time back in this innings but she got stuck in the 40s. She needs to occupy the crease till the end here if India want to post a high total. Three off this over from Brown.
11:52 (IST)

OUT! Huge mix up between the two batters and it has resulted in Mithali getting run out. Mandhana played it through covers and called for it, but pulled out at the last moment and by then Raj was right in the middle of the pitch, there was no way she would have gone back in time. Carey completed the dismissal after perfect Lanning throw. Mithali run out (Lanning/Carey) 8(23)
11:30 (IST)

OUT! Molineux strikes and she gets Shafali out. The spinners cleans her up. Australia finall break the opening stand. A skidder from Molineux, fuller in length and Shafali wanted to play it on off side without moving feet, ended up chopping it on to the stumps. Shafali Verma b Molineux 22(23)
11:15 (IST)

After 8 overs, India 55/0 (Mandhana 36, Verma 13)

Fifty up for India in the eighth over. Mandhana going strong with three boundaries in the over. Some cracking shots on back foot through covers. This is a great start for India, something they had not got in the last match. 15 off the over, the best so far. 
10:17 (IST)

Australia XI: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown
10:16 (IST)

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav
10:14 (IST)

Toss news!

Australia have won the toss and they have asked Indians to bat first again.

Australia Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: What a game of cricket this turned out to be! Goswami did well to not concede any boundaries but India’s poor fielding, combined with the no-ball called for height in the last delivery meant the game slipped out of the visiting team’s grasp yet again. Australia, meanwhile, continue their winning run in ODIs, this being their 26th consecutive victory in the 50-over format, and this perhaps would be their toughest victory in their recent run of matches yet.

Preview: Mithali Raj and CO will hope for a better performance in the second ODI against Australia in Mackay.

In the opening match of the series, India were outplayed in all departments as Australia won the match by nine wickets. Batting first, India made 225 for the loss of eight wickets and Australia chased the target in just 41 overs, losing one wicket in the process.

Rachel Haynes remained unbeaten on 93 while Alyssa Healy played a good knock of 77. Skipper Meg Lanning also scored a fine half-century to ensure Australia seal the victory.

"Well, see, you don't have plans, but again it is about executing it in the ground, sometimes the bowlers don't get the rhythm, but there are times when you know they get the rhythm but the plan isn't working," Mithali said after her team's defeat.

"Yes, we have a lot to work in terms of our bowling department because, predominantly, we are spin attack and spinners are getting hit everywhere, so that is something we need to tweak in," she added.

India will also want their openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to give them a good start, which will reduced the pressure on the middle-order.

Yastika Bhatia and Mithali Raj scored runs in the previous game so they will aim maintain their form.

Squad

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

