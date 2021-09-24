Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI, Full cricket score: Hosts clinch last-ball thriller, seal series 2-0

Australia Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: What a game of cricket this turned out to be! Goswami did well to not concede any boundaries but India’s poor fielding, combined with the no-ball called for height in the last delivery meant the game slipped out of the visiting team’s grasp yet again. Australia, meanwhile, continue their winning run in ODIs, this being their 26th consecutive victory in the 50-over format, and this perhaps would be their toughest victory in their recent run of matches yet.
Preview: Mithali Raj and CO will hope for a better performance in the second ODI against Australia in Mackay.
In the opening match of the series, India were outplayed in all departments as Australia won the match by nine wickets. Batting first, India made 225 for the loss of eight wickets and Australia chased the target in just 41 overs, losing one wicket in the process.
India captain Mithali Raj and Australia skipper Meg Lanning with the ODI series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket
Rachel Haynes remained unbeaten on 93 while Alyssa Healy played a good knock of 77. Skipper Meg Lanning also scored a fine half-century to ensure Australia seal the victory.
"Well, see, you don't have plans, but again it is about executing it in the ground, sometimes the bowlers don't get the rhythm, but there are times when you know they get the rhythm but the plan isn't working," Mithali said after her team's defeat.
"Yes, we have a lot to work in terms of our bowling department because, predominantly, we are spin attack and spinners are getting hit everywhere, so that is something we need to tweak in," she added.
India will also want their openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to give them a good start, which will reduced the pressure on the middle-order.
Yastika Bhatia and Mithali Raj scored runs in the previous game so they will aim maintain their form.
Squad
India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.
Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.