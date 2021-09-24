Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI, Full cricket score: Hosts clinch last-ball thriller, seal series 2-0

There seems to be no stopping Australia’s ODI juggernaut at the moment. Not even if you reduce Meg Lanning’s side to 52/4 with more than 200 runs left to chase. Such is the hallmark of this champion side that they find a way to win from the most impossible of situations. India however, can take heart from the fact that they would’ve put up the toughest fight the Aussies would have faced since October, 2017, nearly ending the streak tonight. They still can do that on Sunday when they take on the Aussies in the third one-dayer, which is the last match to take place at the Harrup Park in Mackay before the caravan moves to Carrara Oval in Gold Coast.

Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the thrilling second ODI. Hope you join us on Sunday for the third game. For now, we bid you all good night!